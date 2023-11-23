5 best project management tools in India

November 23, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The project management process includes multiple tasks, such as tracking project status, communicating progress between team members and decision-makers, and effectively managing issues as they arise. In this article, we present a selection of the best project management tools in India having:

Headquarters in India

An average overall rating of 4.2/5 stars

A minimum of 20 user reviews over the past two years

Aligned with the market definition of project management software

The full methodology behind selecting these tools can be found at the bottom of this article.

1. Anywhere

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Ease of use: 4.6/5

Customer service: 4.7/5

Features: 4.4/5

Value for money: 4.6/5

Anywhere is a project management tool that helps users bring multiple stakeholders together on one platform and work on various projects. Users can invite clients to collaborate on their projects via a dedicated, customizable client portal. They can even share status updates and documents and chat with clients all in one place. The tool also allows users to track all their work and add a detailed description to their time logs and expenses.

This software also helps in resource management and timeline/Gantt chart visualization. In addition, users can generate reports and auto-invoices based on tracked time. An added advantage is that this software supports 14 international languages by default, so users can let their teams work in a language of their choice. Users can also choose over 100 project templates and customize them per their requirements. This software offers different plans for users, which can be found on its official website.

2. Celoxis

Overall rating: 4.4/5

Ease of use: 4.3/5

Customer service: 4.5/5

Features: 4.2/5

Value for money: 4.4/5

by tracking profit margins and managing expenses. This software helps users build dynamic project plans that auto-adjust to resource time-offs, task delays and changing priorities. The tool also helps in resource management, budget management, cost-to-completion tracking and Gantt/timeline view.

Additionally, the software helps users monitor schedules, margins and even custom metrics with fully customizable portfolio dashboards with drill-down capability. Users can also collate project requests from various sources in one place and sort requests based on their business KPIs. The tool lets users gather consolidated 360-degree real-time insights across projects and teams with reports and dashboards. This software has different pricing options for cloud and on-premise set-up. Additional information is available on the tool’s official website.

3. SmartTask

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Ease of use: 4.7/5

Customer service: 4.5/5

Features: 4.6/5

Value for money: 4.7/5

SmartTask PM tool helps users plan, track, and deliver projects with baseline, critical path and auto-scheduling features. Users can also maintain team performance by planning agile sprint sessions in SmartTask. They can add stories, launch dates, and backlogs and view all projects’ statuses and the team’s progress.

Moreover, users can use SmartTask to customize their reports, keep track of their work with real-time charts and spot potential problems. Users can also use this tool to create realistic work plans by organizing dependent, overlapping, and unscheduled tasks. Some helpful features of this tool include time and expense tracking, Gantt/timeline view, and resource management. This software has a free standalone version available. Additional details on the different paid plans can be found on the tool’s official site.

4. Streamliner

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Ease of use: 4.7/5

Customer service: 4.7/5

Features: 4.6/5

Value for money: 4.6/5

Streamliner project management software is a product of Realization. This tool allows users to establish visibility and measurability for multiple projects simultaneously. The tool helps users onboard contractors and vendors and keep track of every ongoing project with status views and projections. Streamliner also helps in real-time tracking and updates from individual task managers, issue escalation and performance charts for better monitoring and control.

In addition, some useful features of this tool include time and expense tracking, Gantt/timeline view, resource management, budget management, and cost-to-completion tracking. This software also helps in issue resolution, progress reporting, creating risk mitigation plans, execution management and resource deployment maps. Users can find detailed information on the different subscription plans on this software’s official website.

5. TYASuite

Overall rating: 4.2/5

Ease of use: 4.3/5

Customer service: 4.3/5

Features: 4/5

Value for money: 4/5

TYASuite is a project management system that helps users manage their projects by quickly identifying how much work each team member has and when they can take on additional work. The software also lets users forecast project profitability and get actionable AI-aided foresight. Users can even get automated reminders for status updates through the various stages of the project.

In addition, users can use built project and task templates to create and customize new projects according to their unique requirements. They can access Gantt Chart views of all tasks and projects of the company to drive actionable insights and identify patterns conveniently. The software also helps with time and expense, budget management, and cost-to-completion tracking. This tool does not have a free version available. Additional details on the paid plans can be found on the tool’s official website.

How to choose the right project management software for your business? You should ideally consider the following factors before choosing a project management tool for your business: Your specific business need, as to whether you need the software with a free version available or a paid version with advanced features Whether you need a tool that offers customization and/or integration with other third-party software Your budget, including how much you’re willing to spend on your software purchase Your infrastructure requirement and the number of user access you’re looking at Other hidden costs associated with the software, including maintenance and deployment costs In the end, project management tools typically differ for different audiences. Selecting the best project management solution for your business will require careful consideration of your needs and assessment.

Methodology

We curated the above list of software by considering the following parameters and eligibility criteria:

The tools justify Capterra’s definition of project management software: “Project Management software automates task assignment, resource allocation and milestone tracking for all phases of a project. Project Management tools and systems may take one of several approaches: collaborative, when multiple people work on a project; top-down when one person works on a project at a time; or integrated, when multiple aspects of the organisation are involved”.

All software companies have headquarters in India

They include the following core features: collaboration tools, reporting/project tracking and task management

They have had a minimum of 20 user reviews over the past two years (1 October 2021 to 1 October 2023)

The five tools have a minimum average overall rating of 4.2/5 stars

Out of our resultant list, we then selected the five best project management tools with the highest average overall ratings compared to other products.

