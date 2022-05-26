4 top ways to monitor and maintain your Credit Score and Profile

Your credit score and profile are two key factors lenders consider while assessing your creditworthiness. In India, your CIBIL score is assigned by TransUnion CIBIL Limited, and it is one of the accepted credit ratings. It can vary between 300 and 900, with lenders generally preferring scores between 750 and 900. Note that top lenders prefer that you fall within this healthy CIBIL score range as this indicates that you are a creditworthy individual. For a strong credit profile, you need to have a good repayment history and sufficient experience with credit. With both of these, you can earn your lender’s trust as a low-risk borrower and access the best deals on offer.

To make sure your credit profile reflects your creditworthiness and has no error or discrepancies, assess it regularly. Doing so helps you track changes and notice suspicious activities. For tips on the best ways to go about managing your credit health and to know how to maintain a healthy CIBIL score, read on.

Review your Credit Report periodically

Thanks to modern digital solutions, you can now check your credit report quite easily and in some cases, without having to pay a single rupee. For instance, on the official CIBIL website, you can check your CIBIL score and access your CIBIL report for free, once a year. This provision helps when you want to understand your current credit standing and the measures you can employ going forward. Ideally, you should check your CIBIL report at least thrice in a calendar year.

Accessing these reports is also simple as major service providers have made the process simple and easy to follow. To initiate to a check CIBIL Score by pan card, and in a hassle-free manner, visit the Bajaj Finserv webpage. By filling a simple form with basic details, you can check your CIBIL score and access a customised credit health report within minutes.

Besides Bajaj Finserv, you can also check your CIBIL report on the official CIBIL website. Remember, you can only access your score and report for free once a year. Here is a guide on how to use these 2 services.

Accessing your CIBIL report from the CIBIL website

Visit the official CIBIL webpage

Scroll to the ‘Self Service’ section, and click the link that follows the words, ‘To get your free Annual CIBIL Score & Report’

Fill the form and ensure that all the information is entered correctly

Verify your identity

Access the dashboard and download your CIBIL report

Accessing your credit report from the Bajaj Finserv website

Go to the official website

Click on ‘CHECK SCORE’

Wait to get redirected and click on ‘GET YOUR CIBIL SCORE’

Share your details such as name as per PAN card, DOB, type of employment, net income per month, email ID, city, and pin code

Click ‘SUBMIT’

Verify your identity by entering the secret OTP sent to your number

Access your CIBIL report and check your CIBIL score

Flag any errors in your Credit Report

Errors in your credit report can be quite common and in order to maintain your score, you should get these fixed right away. Some of the more common issues can occur due to reporting mistakes made by lenders. These can lower your score if left unchecked, and thankfully you can get these addressed online by reporting the issue to CIBIL. Besides flagging errors, you should pay close attention to your open credit accounts. If you notice inquiries or open accounts that aren’t owned by you, report the issue immediately.

Examine your monthly Credit statements

If you have a credit card or any other types of credit, make sure you examine the monthly statement for any errors or fraudulent transactions. Also, check whether there are any unauthorised transactions and reach out to your lender immediately if these exist. Monitoring your monthly statements is important to addressing such issues before they become difficult to manage.

Subscribe for timely alerts of your credit expenses

Apart from the monthly credit statement, you can subscribe for immediate notifications for all your outstanding bill payments and credit expenses via SMS and email. Thus, you will always be informed of changes and can ensure that credit expenses do not put you at risk of attracting penalties. Naturally, this feature can also alert you to signs of fraud.

While you apply these methods to monitor and maintain your credit score and profile, you should know that there are other ways to build a strong credit profile. By ensuring that you pay all your EMIs on time and in full and by having a healthy credit mix, you can build an excellent score. Also, strive to maintain a score within the CIBIL score range of 750 to 900. This makes you eligible for the best credit offers from leading lenders and may even help you access loans on affordable terms