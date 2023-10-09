4 top LMS software in India and their key features

October 09, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Upskilling associates and boosting their knowledge in terms of learning and development can be a crucial part of an organisation’s success. In this sense, learning management systems (LMS) can help businesses deliver effective learning content for educational and training purposes. Read along to learn about the best LMS software in India.

Organisations need to provide practical employee learning to not only help the associates grow but also for the benefit of the company. Creating and managing courses and training sessions for employees manually can be time-consuming. In such cases, LMS tools can help businesses create more engaging courses in a defined time frame. These LMS solutions typically offer online course libraries to make creation and delivery more flexible and even help sell courses online to a broader audience.

What is a learning management system? LMS is a digital platform that helps businesses streamline and centralise the process of administering, delivering and tracking educational content and learning programs. Such tools can offer convenient, cost-effective and engaging ways to deliver learning content that can help drive more significant business results.

Having said that, with so many LMS providers in the market out there, how can you choose the right one for your business? You can effectively compare the software options in our list below. This article highlights, in alphabetical order, the four top LMS software companies that have headquarters in India, in addition to having:

An average overall rating of 4.4/5 stars

A minimum of 20 user reviews over the past two years

Aligned with the market definition of learning management system

The full methodology for selecting this particular list of LMS software can be found at the bottom of this article.

1. Calibr

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Ease of use: 4.8/5

Customer service: 4.7/5

Features: 4.4/5

Value for money: 4.8/5

Calibr is an online learning management system that can help organisations empower individuals and teams to unlock their full potential using training and knowledge sharing. With its generative artificial intelligence (AI) powered course authoring tool, this software allows users to create engaging micro-learning courses in minutes. Users can also take advantage of the pre-made templates, rich-text editor, image library and AI-enabled suggestions to build different courses.

Additionally, this tool allows users to facilitate knowledge sharing within their organisation by turning employees into in-house learning and development (L&D) experts. Also, Calibr’s centralised platform can be used to host learning content in multiple formats, such as micro-learning courses, videos, audio and documents. Users can even measure the skills of their workforce, identify skill gaps, and use those insights to customise learning paths. The tool does not have a free version. More details on the paid plans can be found on the tool’s official website.

Product features of interest:

Drag and drop course builder: This can be used to drag sections, headers, lists, images, audio, videos, files, interactive elements and questions and rearrange them accordingly.

This can be used to drag sections, headers, lists, images, audio, videos, files, interactive elements and questions and rearrange them accordingly. AI-powered content editing: Users can rephrase, enhance, spell-check and refine their write-ups.

Users can rephrase, enhance, spell-check and refine their write-ups. Bulk upload users: You can add 1000+ users in a single go by uploading a spreadsheet of users containing email addresses.

You can add 1000+ users in a single go by uploading a spreadsheet of users containing email addresses. Flashcard creation: Create flashcards with images, text, or multimedia to help learners memorise key concepts and facts.

Create flashcards with images, text, or multimedia to help learners memorise key concepts and facts. User roles and permissions: You can assign specific roles and permissions to different user groups, ensuring that each individual has appropriate access and functionality within the system.

2. Edmingle

Overall rating: 4.6/5

Ease of use: 4.6/5

Customer service: 4.6/5

Features: 4.4/5

Value for money: 4.6/5

Edmingle is an e-learning management system that helps users boost their coaching and training business. This software allows users to create or link their existing website, link their customised domain name, and publish their mobile apps. With the help of this tool, users can build and share their courses as they create, upload, schedule, and post-course material online. They can share their multimedia content, conduct assessments, and conduct online exams.

Moreover, Edmingle’s built-in marketing tools, such as promo codes, referral systems, etc., make it convenient for users to sell their courses. The tool even allows users to send push notifications to reach their learners anytime and anywhere. With the help of SMS and email notifications, users can keep students updated about their lectures, quizzes and upcoming events. Edmingle does not have a free version available. Additional details on the paid plans are available at the tool’s official website.

Product features of interest:

Live coaching: Combine your content with a scheduled and personalised live class, integrated with Zoom meetings, GoToMeetings and webinars

Combine your content with a scheduled and personalised live class, integrated with Zoom meetings, GoToMeetings and webinars Build website and course landing pages: No coding knowledge is required; you can use the website builder and auto-generate course landing pages

No coding knowledge is required; you can use the website builder and auto-generate course landing pages Referral system: Advocate your brand through this tool’s referral system to reach potential learners

Advocate your brand through this tool’s referral system to reach potential learners Curriculum preview: Have a look at the entire curriculum before learners start their journey with your organisation

Have a look at the entire curriculum before learners start their journey with your organisation Test analytics: Gives your students a clear picture of their performance with accurate statistics and provides time insights with in-depth analysis

3. Elite

Overall rating: 4.5/5

Ease of use: 4.6/5

Customer service: 4.5/5

Features: 4.5/5

Value for money: 4.5/5

Elite is an e-learning system that helps in the delivery and management of online courses. It is an AI-powered skill management platform that helps users map skills, define career paths, get engaging, curated content, and validate and reward learners through advanced analytics. This software allows users to add content, ideas, documents, recordings, articles, and playlists. They can even share content or the entire library and keep everyone up-to-date with a visual knowledge base.

In addition to this, the tool allows users to set goals, track progress, and manage learning resources more effectively with powerful reporting features. The software also lets stakeholders identify the skill gaps, learn, evaluate, and personalise the development process for every individual’s unique skills or job role. Elite Leaning does not offer a free version to the users. However, more details on the different paid plans can be found on the tool’s official website.

Product features of interest:

Mentoring: You can take guidance from Elite’s list of mentors, choose whom you want to consult, post questions related to your skills, and get your one-on-one connects

You can take guidance from Elite’s list of mentors, choose whom you want to consult, post questions related to your skills, and get your one-on-one connects Add new skill: Get access to curated learning content for 1800+ skills

Get access to curated learning content for 1800+ skills Analytic and review board: Review your skilling journey and engagement, and analyse how you and your team are doing

Review your skilling journey and engagement, and analyse how you and your team are doing Rewards: Earn 4 points for every Elite article you read, and 4 for every video you watch. Redeem a variety of prizes with your learning points.

Earn 4 points for every Elite article you read, and 4 for every video you watch. Redeem a variety of prizes with your learning points. Centralised learning: Upload all your learning content, process documents, onboarding, and training records in one place. Create libraries and share them with other team members.

4. Wooqer

Overall rating: 4.4/5

Ease of use: 4.4/5

Customer service: 4.3/5

Features: 4.3/5

Value for money: 4.3/5

Wooqer is a learning management software that has assigned LMS modules where users can upload materials for learning or instructions and assign different tasks to students/learners. Users can provide Wooqer login credentials to the new joiners for learning purposes, and they can take assessments at their own pace. Wooqer also helps in completing, collating, tracking and reviewing operational reports, which can lead to increased productivity.

This software also allows users to independently build and launch their workflow, audit, checklist, assessment or training calendar. In addition, the tool helps automate repetitive tasks and workflows, allowing businesses to streamline their operations and focus on high-level tasks. Teams can even collaborate on real-time projects, tasks, and processes, increasing efficiency and reducing errors. Wooqer does not offer a free version. More details on the paid plans can be found on the tool’s official site.

Product features of interest:

Digitise paper and Excel workflows: Create any checklist, audit, assessment, survey or program

Create any checklist, audit, assessment, survey or program Access to 1000+ workapps: Manage start and end-of-day checklists, visual merchandising, food safety and quality, visits, incidents, customer feedback, lost sales etc.

Manage start and end-of-day checklists, visual merchandising, food safety and quality, visits, incidents, customer feedback, lost sales etc. For shop owners and retailers: Helps to conduct schedule checks on store opening and closing procedures

Helps to conduct schedule checks on store opening and closing procedures IT asset management: Helps in managing IT assets, and provides customisable templates that can be used for conducting audits, creating surveys, and managing employee training programs.

Helps in managing IT assets, and provides customisable templates that can be used for conducting audits, creating surveys, and managing employee training programs. LMS modules: There are assigned modules where you can upload learning materials or instructions and re-assign them to different users

How to analyse and choose the right LMS software for your business?

There are many factors to consider before buying an LMS tool for your business. Those could be:

Features that you specifically need in the tool

Number of users you are looking to engage via the platform

Your infrastructure requirement, and of course the business size/type

Training availability and deployment options

Tool’s ability to provide integrations and storage capacity

Cost of software maintenance/upgrade

In the end, the learning requirements typically differ for a different set of audiences, who could be anybody—from elementary scholars to high-skilled professionals. You must opt for an LMS tool that effectively meets learner-specific requirements, such as activity-based elementary learning or formal corporate learning.

Methodology

For this report, we specifically identified the best LMS platforms having headquarters in India. The shortlisted products were then assessed against the following parameters:

The software in our list align with the market definition of learning management systems: ‘LMS software hosts eLearning content such as lessons, worksheets, and online quizzes and tests. Instructors and administrators can update and edit learning content in the LMS as necessary. This type of software also reports on the performance of users as they complete lessons’.

All tools have the following core features: course management and course tracking Have headquarters in India

They have received at least 20 user reviews over the last two years (17 September 2021 to 17 September 2023)

Have a minimum average overall rating of 4.4/5 stars

From there, we selected the four top LMS software that had received the highest number of reviews in the past two years. The tools in our list also have the highest ratings regarding the following four features — customer support, ease of use, value for money, and functionality.

