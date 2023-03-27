4 Reasons Why You Need to Have a Housing Loan NOC

March 27, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Getting a housing loan is one of the ways many achieve their dreams of owning a home. In fact, tools like the home loan eligibility calculator have made it easier to access these loans, as you can get accurate estimates online.

However, availing the loan is just one aspect of the experience. Once you’ve paid it in full, you need to obtain a NOC or No Objection Certificate from the lender. This is a part of the loan closure process, and it is as important as the loan application or repayment process.

Read on to find out what the home loan No Objection Certificate (NOC) is, and why it is important for you to get one.

What is a Housing Loan NOC?

A housing loan NOC is a legal document issued by the lender that states that there are no repayments left. This is the reason why it is also called ‘No Dues Certificate’.

Moreover, this certificate exonerates any right of the lender on collateral and proves that you are the sole owner of the property. The housing loan NOC consists of crucial details like:

Your name

Property address

Date of the loan closure

Generally, banks and NBFCs send home loan NOC documents to your address when the loan closure formalities are completed. However, if you do not receive any document, you can request it from the lender.

4 Reasons Why it is Vital to Get Your Housing Loan NOC

It is important to have a home loan NOC after you have repaid the loan in full because of several reasons, which include:

Contributes to Financial Stability

A housing loan NOC letter reflects that you have repaid the loan in full and hence, helps improve your credit score. When you make timely repayments, your credit score improves marginally. However, as you receive the NOC letter, the CIBIL score can jump dramatically.

This is because it serves as proof that you have repaid your loan in full, and can come in handy in case of disputes. In fact, if you notice errors in your credit report, your NOC is the only document you can provide to fix any misreported issues. Also, with an improved credit score, it becomes easier for you to apply for loans further. You can check your eligibility through a home loan eligibility calculator .

Prevents Any Legal Issues

Once you have repaid your housing loan and you have the NOC issued by the lender, then no authority can make false allegations. It is a document that reflects that you have fully repaid the loan. You can use it as proof and support claims of ownership.

Eradicates Security Interest

As stated above, a housing loan NOC also proves that you are the sole owner of the property that you put up as collateral. When you repay all the instalments of the loan, you need to receive the NOC and hand it over to the Registrar of Properties.

The lender’s lien is then struck off from the property and the title deeds are transferred to your name. Remember that a lender can foreclose on the property if you do not accept and sign the NOC. In addition, to sell the property, you are required to write a letter to the registrar before starting the deed transfer proceedings.

Allows Insurance Claim

You can claim insurance in the case of damages to the property only when you have received the housing loan NOC from the lender. If your property incurs any damages, the insurance company then makes payment to you in place of the lender.

How to Get a Housing Loan NOC

Typically, lenders send the NOC letter to your address by post after you have paid the last EMI. However, if you do not receive your housing loan NOC, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the bank or NBFC branch from where you have availed the loan

Step 2: Ask for the NOC reference form and fill it out

Step 3: Submit it to the bank/NBFC NBFC manager or concerned employee

Step 4: The bank/NBFC will review your application

Step 5: The bank/NBFC will send you a housing loan NOC if all EMIs are paid, and there are no outstanding dues

Lenders generally have the NOC format available on their website for housing loans . So, when you receive the NOC, ensure that it matches the format and contains information like your name, property details, etc.

Also, some NOCs mention the words “No Objection” in it along with the validity period. So, check the validity period of your NOC and assess how it affects you. If you have not got the lien struck off from the Registrar of Properties with NOC validity expired, you will need to get it reissued.

What Happens if You Misplace the NOC?

First of all, a housing loan NOC is a crucial document and you need to keep it safe. However, if you have lost or misplaced it, follow these steps:

Lodge an FIR complaint about the loss of NOC

Visit the lender and inform them about the lost NOC

Request a new NOC by filling out a form and submitting loan-related documents

Note that getting a duplicate NOC may take some time and effort.

In conclusion, a housing loan No Objection Certificate (NOC) is a legal document issued by the lender. It proves that you have paid your loan amount along with interest rate and other fees in full and there are no outstanding dues.

As soon as you pay the last EMI, the lender sends the housing NOC to your residential address. With NOC in your hand, no lender can make false allegations against you that you have not repaid the loan. Moreover, it also absolves the lender’s right on the pro

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”