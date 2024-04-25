4 Reasons why Instant Personal Loans can be your friend in an emergency

April 25, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

All you need to know about managing unforeseen financial obligations with an instant personal loan.

Life throws curveballs, and sometimes, those curveballs come with hefty price tags. Emergencies like surprise medical bills, unexpected travel requirements, or urgent house repairs can leave you scrambling for funds. This is where instant personal loans, often labelled as emergency loans, can be a lifesaver. The Insta Personal Loan from Bajaj Finance is a great option to cover your costs during emergencies. With pre-approved offers that you can check in just 2 clicks and disbursal of funds in 30 minutes* to 4 hours, it is an ideal option to get the funds you need in a hassle-free and quick manner.

Unlike traditional loans that take time for approval, instant personal loans offer several advantages specifically suited for emergencies.

Here are 4 reasons why instant personal loans can be a lifesaver in a financial crunch:

Fast funds: Traditional loans can feel like an eternity when you’re facing an emergency. Instant personal loans, however, are designed for speed. Applications are streamlined, often completed online, and approvals can come within a day, with some lenders even disbursing funds within minutes. With Insta Personal Loan from Bajaj Finance, select customers can get the funds in as little as 30 minutes*. No collateral needed: Unlike secured loans that require putting up an asset like your car or house, instant personal loans are unsecured. This eliminates the risk of losing your valuables if you face repayment difficulties. It also means the application process is simpler, as there’s no need for lengthy appraisals or paperwork related to collateral. Pre-approved offers: Obtaining a traditional loan often requires a pristine credit score, a high salary, and the fulfilment of many such steep eligibility criteria. Instant personal loans, however, may have more flexible criteria. With a Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan, you can get pre-approved offers. All you need to do is just enter your mobile number and OTP. Preserve your savings: Unforeseen situations can deplete your emergency fund, leaving you vulnerable to future financial surprises. An instant personal loan can bridge the gap, allowing you to address the immediate need without draining your savings. This ensures you have a financial safety net for whatever unexpected situations may arise down the line.

Here is how to apply for a Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan:

Navigate to the Insta Personal Loan webpage on the Bajaj Finserv website and click on ‘CHECK OFFER’. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and OTP. Go with the pre-assigned limit or choose a different loan amount. Choose a repayment tenure that suits you best. Click on ‘PROCEED’ to complete the online process.

The online process may differ depending on whether you are a new customer or have an existing relationship with Bajaj Finance Limited. Once you complete the application, a representative will contact you for the further process.

Important to remember:

While instant personal loans offer advantages in emergencies, it’s crucial to borrow responsibly. Be clear on the loan terms, including interest rates and repayment timelines. Only borrow what you need and ensure you can comfortably manage the repayments to avoid creating a new financial burden.

By understanding the benefits and using them responsibly, instant personal loans can be a valuable tool to navigate financial emergencies with more ease and control.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”