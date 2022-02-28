4 Key Things You Should Know About Your CIBIL Score

Whenever you opt for a loan of any kind, lenders will look into your credit profile. It is the primary criterion that every lender looks at before deciding on loan approval. A good CIBIL score can ensure easy and prompt loan approval. Also, it can help you get affordable interest rates and other lucrative offers. However, despite its importance, many aren’t aware of key information related to their credit profile. Common queries include, ‘what is CIBIL full form?’, ‘Can I check CIBIL score by PAN card free information?’ and ‘How is CIBIL score calculated?’.

For answers to these questions and to learn more about your CIBIL score, read on.

What is the CIBIL full form and what is a CIBIL score?

The CIBIL full form is ‘Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited.’ Your CIBIL score is calculated, maintained, and tracked by TransUnion CIBIL Limited using a proprietary algorithm. It is a 3-digit score, ranging from 300 to 900, and it is based on your Credit Information Report (CIR). Your CIR is a record of your loans and credit cards, outstanding dues, delays in repayment, and late repayment penalties.

The score helps lenders gauge your creditworthiness and assess if you are a trustworthy borrower. The higher the credit score, the better are your chances of getting quick approval. Multiple inquiries and rejected credit applications will negatively affect your credit score. A credit score above 750 is considered an excellent credit score and is preferred by lenders.

What is a CIBIL report and how to read it?

A CIBIL report is a consolidated overview of your credit profile. It contains your:

Credit score

Personal information

Contact information

Loan account details

Employment data

Outstanding balance

Inquiry information

Lenders access your credit report to decide on loan approval. A credit report can come across as a complex document with multiple sections. Read on to know how to interpret your credit report and which sections to focus on.

Account history

The section compiles all information regarding your credit accounts like lender names, type of credit, balance repayment, last repayment, account number, and opening date of loan account. Ensure that you review and, if necessary, correct any misinformation in this section.

Credit summary

This displays all the types of credit accounts you have, both past and present. It also shows the information on all types of credit balances. For example, revolving accounts include credit cards, and instalment accounts have car loans.

Credit inquiries

This section displays the number of credit inquiries on your credit report. Credit inquiries are checks made by lenders every time you apply for a loan or a credit card. So, you need to ensure that you do not apply for a loan too often in a short window of time. Multiple such inquiries into your credit report can have a negative impact on your loan application.

Public records

This section records your financial inadequacies like defaulting on loans, bankruptcy, and criminal history. Ensure that you review this section thoroughly so that there are no discrepancies.

How is CIBIL calculated?

Your CIBIL score is calculated considering the following key factors.

Repayment history: About 30% of your credit score hinges on your past repayment behaviour. Therefore, you should avoid delayed payments, defaulting on a loan, and incurring penalties to build a healthy CIBIL score.

About 30% of your credit score hinges on your past repayment behaviour. Therefore, you should avoid delayed payments, defaulting on a loan, and incurring penalties to build a healthy CIBIL score. Credit utilisation ratio: The credit utilisation ratio indicates the limit of your credit usage. While you can hold multiple credit cards without impacting your credit score, higher credit usage is a problem. Ideally, you should only spend 30% of your total credit limit. Having a higher ratio suggests greater reliance on credit and can reduce your score.

The credit utilisation ratio indicates the limit of your credit usage. While you can hold multiple credit cards without impacting your credit score, higher credit usage is a problem. Ideally, you should only spend 30% of your total credit limit. Having a higher ratio suggests greater reliance on credit and can reduce your score. Credit mix: A healthy credit mix consisting of different types of loans like a home loan, a collateral-free personal loan, and credit cards improves your credit scores. It indicates that you have experience handling different forms of credit

A healthy credit mix consisting of different types of loans like a home loan, a collateral-free personal loan, and credit cards improves your credit scores. It indicates that you have experience handling different forms of credit Credit duration: This indicates the duration of the loan and your repayment behaviour in this period. For example, you will have a high credit score if you have a long loan tenor and consistently make timely repayments throughout the tenor.

This indicates the duration of the loan and your repayment behaviour in this period. For example, you will have a high credit score if you have a long loan tenor and consistently make timely repayments throughout the tenor. Credit inquiries: Hard inquiries into your credit report reduce your credit score temporarily. As such, you should only apply for new credit if you meet all the requirements. This way, you can get approval and won’t have to make multiple applications to access credit.

How to check your CIBIL score?

You can check your CIBIL score by logging on to the CIBIL website. This is a paid service that can cost between Rs.550 and Rs.1,200, based on the subscription plan. Another option is to check CIBIL score for free on Bajaj Finserv. You can complete the process in 3 simple steps. What’s more, you can check your CIBIL score by PAN card details online and in just a few minutes. Your CIBIL score isn’t negatively impacted when you use this facility.