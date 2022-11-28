4 Best Weekend Plans to Chill in Bangalore

November 28, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Not every weekend can be a busy one with trips and travels. Some weekends, you will have to force yourself out of the bed and go outside. But when you don’t have any plans for the weekend, you won’t have any motivation to get out of bed. Instead of spending a lazy weekend at your home, here are some things you can do to make your weekend worthwhile.

1. Window Shopping in Malls and Outlet Stores

Gather your friends and go to the nearby malls and factory outlet stores for window shopping. Even if you don’t shop, it is the best way to get out of your house and spend quality time with your friends. It is a known fact that the items found in the mall are costlier than online sites. But spending time with your friends chilling and roaming around the streets of Bangalore is definitely worth it.

If you are looking to buy fashion apparel online, check out Ajio Offers to get the best discounts on your Ajio purchases.

2. BBQ Afternoon with Your Friends

There is nothing like meeting your friends for lunch and having a great BBQ meal at the best places in Bangalore. Bangalore is known to have the best foods with all kinds of cuisines. You can go out for lunch at BBQ restaurants with your friends and spend 2-3 hours having a great time chatting, talking about your week, work, college, etc. But it is a known fact that food in big restaurants in Bangalore is very expensive. But Zomato brings it to you at a cheaper price with their discounts. If you want more discounts and offers on Zomato, Apply the Zomato coupon code and get exclusive discounts on your food orders.

3. Chilling at Nearby Resorts and Homestays

Bangalore has many resorts and homestays nearby within 50km radius. You can go to a beautiful resort or a homestay and chill out with your friends or family with many homestay activities like swimming, spa, massage, games, sports, etc. Spending quality time with family is a must and resorts and homestays are the best way for it. You can go to Makemytrip and check out the nearby homestays and resorts and book a place at your preference. All places listed on Makemytrip are highly rated, high quality, and hygienic. You can plan your next weekend with your family on MMT. And don’t forget to avail Makemytrip Hotel Offers to get great discounts on your stays.

4. Enjoy Pizza Evening with Your Buddies

Call up your friends to your place and have a fun time watching the latest OTT release, cricket match, TV series, and more. Order freshly baked pizza from Dominos and throw a pizza party at your place with your loved ones. Enjoy playing your favourite board games from your childhood, or playing a tournament of video games and many more. This will be a great evening of your weekend which will recharge you for next week’s work. The weekend is all about releasing the work week stress and forgetting about your work and giving a much-deserved break to your mind and body. Pizza Evening with your buddies will just do that.

And don’t forget to apply a Dominos coupon while ordering your favourite pizza to get the best discounts and offers on your pizza orders. You can also get BOGO offers with the coupons.

The weekend is the best time to shop for household items and fashion apparel. But buying offline has become very expensive these days. This is where PaisaWapas helps you to make your shopping more affordable. You can get great discounts on your online shopping by using coupons and promo codes available at PaisaWapas

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”