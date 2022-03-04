4 Best Nootropics in 2022: Top 4 Brain Supplements and Smart Drugs

Nootropics are natural supplements or medications that improve cognitive performance in healthy individuals. Many individuals want to be at their best on a daily basis. However, the likelihood is that you may have difficulties with concentration and mental stamina. Worse, you may develop cognitive fog as a result of weariness. You’ve come to the correct spot if you’re trying to boost your mental performance.

We’ll guide you through the labyrinth of best nootropics supplements with our best recommendations, provide information on a food-first approach if you’d want to try that first before delving into nootropics and supplements, and address a variety of frequently asked concerns regarding brain supplements.

Numerous these have been shown to improve memory, motivation, creativity, attentiveness, and overall cognitive performance. Best Nootropics may also help to slow the deterioration in brain function associated with aging.

The 2 Best Nootropics at a Glance:

#1. Noocube ↦ The Best Nootropics in The Market (100% Natural)

#2. Mind Lab Pro↦ Best Brain Supplement For Memory and Focus

4 Best Nootropic and Brain Supplements in Detail

1) Noocube: Best Nootropics Overall

NooCube is a supplement that increases brain productivity. It was launched in 2016 and has already helped over 124,000 individuals worldwide in enhancing their cognitive capacities.

The maker of this potent brain enhancer is Wolfson Brands Ltd. They manufacture supplements of the highest quality in FDA-approved facilities. You may be familiar with them due to their famous products such as PhenQ and TestoPrime.

This nootropic was created for healthy men and women who are at least 18 years old. It is supposed to promote brain quickness, attention, multitasking abilities, and memory sharpness. Although marketers often target students and office professionals, it is accessible to anybody.

Benefits of NooCube

According to the creators of NooCube, the following are some of its primary benefits:

Increases Neurotransmitters:

NooCube efficiently increases neurotransmitters in the brain, such as acetylcholine and dopamine. These two biochemicals work synergistically to improve mental attention and concentration. When you begin using NooCube, you will notice a noticeable boost in your ability to maintain concentration on a task and avoid distractions.

Improved Memory, Learning, and Critical Thinking:

In the brain, neurotransmitters facilitate communication between neurons. This contact is critical for the formation of memories and the acquisition of new skills. NooCube increases the amount of these neurotransmitters produced. As a result, it results in significantly improved recollection, learning ability, and clarity of thought. Additionally, NooCube protects the brain against free radicals, beta-amyloid plaques, and inflammation. These have been linked to memory problems by researchers.

Increased Creativity:

The alpha brain wave is responsible for creative thinking. When we are calm and processing minimal information, our brain naturally creates alpha waves. This often occurs just before we go to sleep and shortly after we awaken in the morning. NooCube increases the rate at which these alpha waves are produced. This way, your creative juices will continue to flow throughout the day.

Enhanced Mood and Motivation:

Our emotions and motivation are controlled by several biochemicals in the brain. Dopamine and serotonin are the two most important. NooCube both promotes and controls the synthesis of these molecules. This keeps you motivated and in a good mood. Additionally, it assists to elevate mood during times of stress.

Increased Mental Energy:

Certain components of NooCube help the brain get more blood. Blood provides the brain with all of the necessary elements for energy production. As a result, consuming NooCube throughout the day helps to keep your brain active.

NooCube Ingredients

Alpha GPC:

Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter associated with learning. It is critical for memory, learning, concentration, motivation, and alertness. Additionally, dopamine aids the brain by improving concentration, motivation, and mood.

Alpha GPC has been shown to significantly improve cognitive performance. It is being studied as a possible treatment for neurodegenerative illnesses such as Alzheimer’s.

Huperzine A:

It acts as a cognitive enhancer by inhibiting an enzyme that degrades acetylcholine. Acetylcholine levels in the brain increase as a result, as do the cognitive advantages associated with it. Additionally, Huperzine A protects neuronal cells from oxidative stress. These advantages make it a successful method of reversing cognitive loss in seniors and dementia sufferers.

Cat’s Claw

Cat’s Claw is derived from a plant called Uncaria tomentosa, which is found exclusively in the Amazon jungle. It is recognized to have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory qualities, among other features.

Numerous studies have shown that Cat’s Claw contains antioxidants that protect brain cells from free radical damage.

Additionally, it destroys beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, which might contribute to memory loss. Additionally, it safeguards and fixes the brain’s DNA.

The anti-inflammatory qualities of Cat’s Claw aid in the prevention of dementia and depression.

In general, this plant extract enhances memory, learning, concentration, and cognitive function. Simultaneously, it improves mood and lowers the risk of neurodegenerative illnesses.

Bacopa monnieri

Bacopa monnieri is a plant native to India that contains significant neuroprotective chemicals called bacosides. Bacosides are neurotransmitter master regulators. They modulate the synthesis of these biochemicals in the brain as required.

Acetylcholine, GABA, serotonin, and dopamine are the primary neurotransmitters. Maintaining control of these factors improves attention, mood, motivation, memory, and learning.

Additionally, bacopa improves blood flow to the brain. Blood is important because it transports oxygen, nutrients, and other major energy sources throughout the body. Among other advantages, this chemical may be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Oat Straw:

Oat straw has been used for centuries as a kind of mental treatment. Green oat grass, commonly known as Avena sativa, is used to make the extract. Oat straw has been shown to stimulate theta and alpha brain wave generation in the brain. Theta waves are associated with increased information processing and memory capacity. Additionally, alpha brain waves promote creative thinking and a good mental state.

Additionally, oat straw aids in the stimulation of dopamine action. As we age, this rise leads in an increase in pleasant mood and intact cognitive performance.

L-theanine and L-tyrosine:

Green and black tea are the primary sources of L-theanine. It is an amino acid that alters the concentration of specific chemicals in the brain that are involved in sleep, mood, emotion, and stress management. It has been shown to induce relaxation while also improving mental attention and sleep quality.

Additionally, L-tyrosine is an amino acid. It contributes to the production of critical neurotransmitters such as norepinephrine, epinephrine, and dopamine, all of which have an effect on memory and mood. However, when the body is stressed, it is unable to make enough tyrosine. Thus, supplementing with L-tyrosine aids in performance enhancement even during times of stress.

2) Mind Lab Pro - Best Brain Supplement for Memory and Focus

Mind Lab Prois a nootropic supplement made up of a mix of 11 natural multitasking ingredients that target six distinct pathways in the brain: energy, chemicals, circulation, regrowth (regeneration), protection, and signaling.

It is a comprehensive or all-purpose nootropic that is intended to assist both short-term mental performance and long-term brain health.

The supplement works by using nootropics that promote a broad variety of mental or cognitive processes in enhanced formulations at dosage levels comparable to those of prescription medications. This manner maximizes the number of brain processes and pathways available to you, enhancing your cognitive ability.

It is mixed to assist all types of mental activities associated with learning and comprehension (cognition) in all persons. This may be particularly beneficial for people who have busy lives that include vigorous brain activity, such as professionals, sports, and other competitors; as well as energetic older persons and students.

Mind Lab Pro is touted as the “Cleanest Label” nootropic supplement. This means that the label and supplement information clearly state that Mind Lab Pro includes only natural components and no extra additions.

It is free of peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, dairy, fish, and eggs. While it is caffeine-free, gluten-free, preservative-free, artificial colorant-free, artificial additive-free, and free of prohibited chemicals, it is also non-GMO and not exposed to radiation (non-irradiated).

Mind Lab Pro is formulated and mixed in the United Kingdom and produced by Opti-Nutra Ltd at an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility in New Jersey, USA.

Benefits of Taking Mind Lab Pro The primary advantages of Mind Lab Pro, as claimed by its maker, are summarized here for those who use the nootropic supplement as suggested. You should be aware that the scientific study substantiating the claims is inconclusive and requires further proof.

Sharpens focus

Mind Lab Pro enhances alertness and attention rapidly, with many users seeing benefits within hours after their first dosage. The caffeine-free combination may naturally help you concentrate and may produce no jitters or insomnia.

Increases mental energy

Caffeine is not used in Mind Lab Pro. However, it includes additional natural substances that have been carefully combined to assist in safely stimulating your brain and boosting your natural mental energy levels, often without any adverse side effects.

Contributes to memory

Bacopa monnieri is an ingredient in Mind Lab Pro that may help with memory retention and recall. Additionally, it includes lion’s mane mushroom extract, which may aid with memory function.

Ingredients for Mind Lab Pro

Citicoline (as Cognizin):

Citicoline is a naturally occurring brain molecule in the human body. It is patent-protected as cognition and is included in Mind Lab Pro.

The medication was first prescribed to aid stroke survivors in regaining their memory, reasoning, and brain function. In the United States, it is largely utilized as a dietary supplement to promote brain regeneration, energy, memory, and other cognitive processes.

Phosphatidylserine:

Phosphatidylserine (PS) is a molecule that is required for a variety of bodily functions, particularly those involving the brain; it is present in trace levels in the majority of diets. It’s a proprietary Mind Lab Pro component called Sharp-PS Green, a premium, soy-free, and environmentally friendly PS derived from sunflower lecithin.

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom:

Hericium erinaceus is the scientific name for the lion’s mane mushroom. It is utilized as a full spectrum extract, which means that it includes all of the mushroom’s naturally occurring compounds.

Bacopa Monnieri:

The active ingredient (bacosides) in the bacopa monnieri plant extract is employed in Mind Lab Pro to aid in memory retention while also enhancing brain chemical reactions and blood flow to the brain.

Rhodiola Rosea:

The root of the Rhodiola Rosea plant has a long history of usage in folk medicine and is considered an adaptogen (see below). The plant is utilized in the nootropic pill to enhance mental and physical performance under duress.

N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine:

Tyrosine is an amino acid that assists in the maintenance of stressed-out components used by nerve cells to send and receive signals (neurotransmitters), which are sometimes referred to as the body’s chemical messengers.

Marine Pine Bark Extract:

Marine pine bark extract promotes blood flow to the brain while also acting as an antioxidant.

Suntheanine L-Theanine:

Additionally, theanine is an amino acid present in tea and some mushrooms. It is used as a nootropic substance to increase alpha brain waves, which indicate when you are in a state of physical and mental calm, while also alleviating caffeine-induced jitters.

NutriGenesis B6, B9, B12:

Contains essential vitamins B6, B9, and B12 in a proprietary form called nutragenesis. It supports blood flow during focused thought and mental exertion (cerebral), brain chemical equilibrium, and overall brain health.

3) Brain Pill: Best Brain Pills for Entrepreneurs

Brain Pill has built a reputation for being the most effective nootropic supplement for entrepreneurs.

The cutting-edge mix includes thirteen very powerful components that help business professionals to operate at peak mental acuity. Users may therefore work harder and think more creatively than their competition.

Brain Pill has a number of cognitive benefits. The medications have been demonstrated to boost brain activity while eradicating mental fog and preserving working memory. Additionally, the cognitive enhancer facilitates people’ acquisition of new information.

Benefits of Brain Pill

Many people wonder whether the FDA has approved the brain Pill, and the answer is no. Only medications need FDA clearance prior to being marketed. Supplements made with natural substances that have no unwanted effects are not subject to FDA clearance. Brain Pill provides several advantages to users, and the following is a small summary of such benefits.

A Change in Mental Attitude

There can be no doubt that we live in a hyper-competitive, fast-paced environment. Being left behind may be a cause of tremendous frustration. That’s where Brain Pill comes in, by keeping your brain in what’s known as “learning mode,” which is accomplished by increasing serotonin and dopamine production. Thus, users of the pill feel better and are in a better mental state, which facilitates and accelerates learning.

Users Experience Mental Alertness

As you age, zoning out and nodding off become increasingly typical. While it is a syndrome linked with aging, we are seeing it in individuals as young as their late 30s. Brain Pill may assist in maintaining alertness and, when the time comes, assist in ensuring that you sleep well.

No More Fog in the Head

As individuals age, many report feeling haze or mental fog. The fog is often vexing and may be difficult to dispel for certain individuals. At times, it’s difficult to break through the fog and get to work. Brain Pill aids in the removal of mental fog, enabling users to think more progressively. Often, it takes a few weeks for consumers to see a reduction in brain fog.

Enhances Learning Capacity

The widespread belief is that learning gets more difficult as we age. However, with time, using Brain Pill in conjunction with mental exercises, it is possible to reclaim that childlike capacity for learning. It is very unusual for individuals to improve just by utilizing Brain Pill for many weeks.

Increased Mental Concentration

It would be beneficial if you concentrated on being productive, yet our capacity for concentration might deteriorate with time. While some individuals are more readily distracted than others, in any case, it results in a loss of productivity. Not only that, but an inability to concentrate impairs your capacity to function properly. Brain Pill may assist by increasing attention and helping you to ‘zone in’ for improved performance.

Contributes to Brain Nutrition

Consider the brain as a muscle, just like any other part of our body; it needs sustenance to function properly. However, since the brain cannot consume enough food, there is no need to be concerned about overdoing it. A brain that is malnourished might exhibit several indicators of cognitive impairment. Fortunately, Brain Pill works by providing the brain with the nutrients it requires, immediately improving performance.

Ingredients of Brain Pill

Surprisingly, when you look at the list of components for Brain Pill, there is nothing unique about the composition. However, if you delve a bit further, as we did, you’ll discover that it’s not just a herbal supplement, but also contains a variety of additional substances. Brain Pill contains many ingredients that have been used in traditional medicine for ages. Additionally, many of the substances are backed up by research.

BioPerine

Also known as black pepper extract, its inclusion in the formulation aids in its efficiency by enhancing absorption. Additionally, it has well-documented thermogenesis properties.

Synapsa

This component is used in a variety of different formulations and is well-known for its ability to boost mental function. According to some studies, if Synapsa is taken on a regular basis, it may aid persons who suffer from amnesia. That is why it is regarded as a necessary factor for learning.

Cognizin

It is a water-soluble compound that many in the scientific community regard to be brain nourishment. It contributes up to 18% to mental health improvement and increases the body’s metabolic rate. Additionally, we discovered some preliminary evidence indicating that cognition enhances neurotransmitter synthesis.

Pantothenic Acid - Our brains need energy to function properly, and pantothenic acid contributes to this supply. When sufficient amounts are present, it may aid in the regulation of the autonomic nervous system.

Folic Acid

While not a nootropic, it aids in general health improvement and decreases the chance of stroke. However, in Brain Pill, it serves to supplement the blood with nutrients that are also delivered to the brain.

Vitamin B12

It aids in the production of DNA and RNA. Additionally, it works wonderfully in reversing diseases connected with brain volume and memory loss.

Vitamin B6

Also known as Pyridoxine, this vitamin aids the body in producing more dopamine and norepinephrine. Both substances, at the appropriate doses, aid in the reduction of sadness and forgetfulness.

Vinpocetine

With continued usage, it aids in improving attention and reducing anxiety. Additionally, the chemical is beneficial in decreasing blood pressure.

DHA Complex

Extracted from flaxseed oil and found in fish oil, it has been shown to increase cognitive function when consumed in sufficient amounts. Fun fact: DHA accounts for a large portion of the brain’s mass, which explains why it is critical for cognitive function.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine bolsters the beneficial cognitive benefits of the other components in this formulation.

L-Theanine

It aids in brain function optimization, increases general alertness, and alleviates anxiety.

Huperzia Serrata

It is a well-researched cognitive enhancer. Numerous research conducted over the years have shown that it enhances learning capacity, attentiveness, and memory. Additionally, it protects neurotransmitters from degrading.

4) Performance Lab Mind: Cognitive Enhancer for improved Mental Wellness

Laboratory of Performance Mind is a cognitive enhancer product that has been clinically shown to improve all facets of brain function and mental wellness. It is a complete stack that is not limited to a single function.

It is manufactured by Opti Nutra, a firm located in the United Kingdom. Essentially, it is a stripped-down and more affordable version of its bigger sibling, Mind Lab Pro.

It has some of the same components and benefits, but is less complete and far less expensive.

Benefits of Performance Lab

Among the benefits that Performance Lab Mind provides are the following:

Enhances Memory

They say the first thing to disappear as you age is your memory, although the majority of people wish they had better recollections. Because memory retention is a critical component of cognition and learning, enhancing it may have a cascade effect, resulting in further advantages.

Citicoline, in instance, enhanced working memory, the preservation of little pieces of information that aid in other cognitive activities.

Enhance Cognitive Functioning

As previously stated, cognition refers to a collection of connected abilities that are often associated with practical intelligence. Cognition encompasses memory retention, perception, thinking, and linguistic abilities. This vitamin may aid in a variety of ways, from brain cell regeneration to neurotransmitter supplementation.

Laboratory of Performance Additionally, Mind enhances brain function by minimizing oxidative damage and inflammation, hence preventing cognitive loss.

Enhances Energy

It does not deliver the same level of energy as a cup of coffee. Caffeine is a stimulant of the central nervous system that stimulates several body processes. Maritime pine bark extract, for example, does not have the same effect.

Rather than that, they are focused on increasing brain energy. If you’ve ever struggled to think clearly after a long day at work, you may want to give Performance Lab Mind a try to give you a mental boost.

Promotes Blood Flow

The mind expands blood arteries in order to increase blood flow to the brain. Cerebral blood flow is critical because the brain requires a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients to function properly. Additionally, it may enable a higher percentage of the components to reach and cross the blood-brain barrier, where they may have their impact.

Contributes to Mental Exhaustion

Brain fog is a genuine condition that is caused by changes in the brain’s chemistry. When key chemicals and minerals are depleted, mental tiredness sets in until levels are restored. Tyrosine and citicoline are basic elements used to create the resources necessary for clear thinking.

Ingredients

Phosphatidylserine.

The Performance Lab Mind recipe is a proprietary blend of chemicals that are often found in nootropic pills. It is free of synthetic additives and is entirely composed of natural ingredients. Additionally, Performance Lab has a procedure for standardizing substances, ensuring that each pill and container contains the same amount of active components.

Citicoline

Citicoline is involved in the creation of the membranes of brain cells and has therefore been implicated in brain cell regeneration. Additionally, it is essential for the responses of some brain chemicals.

While its significance and function remain unknown, it seems to be related with an overall improvement in brain function. Additionally, it has been shown to be beneficial in improving working memory. Consider this: if your brain were a computer, citicoline would momentarily speed up processing.

L-Tyrosine

Tyrosine is an amino acid that serves as a precursor to dopamine, a neurotransmitter. Dopamine is required for the reward system in the human brain to function properly, providing us with a pleasurable sensation whenever we solve a problem or satisfy a demand. It is so critical to the mental motivation that nootropics often attempt to supply.

The amino acid has been linked to an increase in concentration. However, it may have that impact only if your brain is already depleted of dopamine, either due to sickness or excessive thinking. If you are not deficient in intelligence, this may not be beneficial.

Extract of Maritime Pine Bark

In a variety of methods, maritime pine bark extract may aid in brain health maintenance.

To begin, maritime pine bark extract has certain antioxidant qualities that may aid in preventing the accumulation of harm over time. Additionally, it decreases nitric oxide levels, which lessens inflammation.

Cell damage has been linked to both oxidative and inflammatory damage. Inflammation, particularly in the brain, has been implicated as a probable cause of mental disorder. Pine bark extract may have the potential to mitigate or prevent this harm.

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine is a phospholipid, a kind of fatty acid that is linked to omega-3 fatty acids in several respects. Phospholipids are found in the membranes of almost all cells, but they have also been shown to benefit long-term brain health.

It’s also critical for the immune system and for maintaining healthy levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Although cortisol is created in stressful conditions, lowering cortisol levels in older adults may aid enhance cognitive abilities.

What Are Best Nootropics?

Nootropics are a broad category of supplements and drugs that some believe or suspect that may enhance the brain’s cognitive function - including thinking, memory, executive function, creativity, and motivation.

The prospect of such a straightforward method for increasing brain power in order to become more productive, focused, and clever is undeniably appealing. However, this long-held fantasy of the ideal brain-boosting smart medication, or nootropic, remains just that: a fantasy.

Nootropics are sometimes referred to as smart medications, brain boosters, and cognitive enhancers. They may range from vitamins and minerals, to “natural” chemicals derived from plants, to innovative “designer drug” molecules.

Are Synthetic Nootropic Pills harmful to your health in the long run?

Given that widespread usage of nootropics began relatively recently, the long-term benefits and possible harm remain unknown. The age at which you begin using nootropics may play a role in deciding any possible long-term harmful consequences.

Consistent nootropic use may be useful if you take nootropics later in life to avoid brain cell deterioration.

However, using nootropics on a regular basis until the brain reaches full maturity around the age of 25 may cause issues for teens or young adults. If your brain cells have developed a dependency on supplements to get the nutrients they need for development, this might result in a natural shortage and consequent issues later in life.

Whether you use nootropics on an as-needed basis or numerous times per day for months on end, this may affect your risk of long-term impacts.

To be safe, visit a physician before taking them, or consider using them for specific occasions, such as studying, rather than as a daily supplement.

Conclusion: Which Nootropics are the Best for You?

Prescription nootropics and smart medicines are chemicals that boost mental function.

Prescription stimulants such as Adderall and Ritalin have the most pronounced and substantial impacts on memory and attention.

Although synthetic nootropic substances such as Noopept and Piracetam are commonly accessible, research on their efficacy in healthy individuals is limited.

Numerous natural nootropics are employed in complementary and alternative medicine, although their effects are often milder and more prolonged.

Although the usage of best nootropics and smart drugs is increasing in contemporary culture, further study is necessary to fully grasp their advantages.

The Best Nootropics we suggest is Noocube. The all in one formula makes this supplement the most effective offering of any Pill out there.

