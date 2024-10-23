3dot14 Launches ARC,A Game-Changer in Mobile Performance Marketing

3dot14 has made a bold move with the launch of ARC (Acquisitions and Retargeting Company), a groundbreaking agency designed to revolutionize mobile performance marketing. In today’s fast- evolving digital landscape, businesses need more than just ad spend—they need precise strategies that focus on user acquisition, engagement, and re-engagement. With ARC, 3dot14 aims to provide data-driven and AI-powered acquisitions and retargeting solutions to help brands thrive in a competitive marketplace.

ARC is 3dot14’s latest venture into performance marketing, aimed at redefining how businesses connect with users. By leveraging advanced machine learning, predictive bidding, and audience segmentation, ARC offers companies the ability to scale their marketing efforts while maximizingreturn on investment (ROI). This new platform enables brands to not only attract users but also re-engage them effectively across multiple channels and devices.

ARC’s performance-driven approach has already attracted key industry players from various sectors. Notable partners include:

· E-commerce & Retail: Amazon Shopping, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Redbus and Pizza Hut, etc.

· Fintech & Financial Services: Groww, MoneyView, Niyo Global, OneScore, etc.

· Technology & Digital Services: PhonePe, Naukri, Giva, etc.

· Global Expansion Partners: Exness, Banco Azteca, Paxel, etc.

These collaborations reflect ARC’s ability to customize solutions that fit the unique needs of each sector. From enhancing user acquisition in e-commerce to improving cross-device engagement for fintech companies, ARC offers tools and strategies that drive measurable results.

What sets ARC apart is its holistic and future-forward approach to performance marketing. Here’s how ARC helps brands unlock their full potential:

· Data-Driven Campaigns: ARC harnesses first-party data to create personalized marketing strategies that resonate with the target audience.

· Cross-Device Targeting: Campaigns are optimized to ensure smooth user experiences across mobile, desktop, and tablets, driving engagement on every platform.

· AI-Powered Optimization: ARC’s machine learning algorithms adjust campaigns in real time, delivering the highest possible ROI.

· Fraud Prevention: Advanced fraud detection tools ensure that ad spend is protected, resulting in high-quality results for clients.

· Global Reach: ARC enables brands to scale their efforts across borders with localized strategies for international markets.

ARC’s commitment to innovation and accountability makes it an essential partner for companies looking to excel in the mobile marketing space. With real-time optimization,tailored campaigns, and robust fraud prevention, ARC delivers impactful solutions that meet and exceed client expectations.

By joining hands with ARC, brands like PhonePe, Giva, and Exness have already unlocked new avenues of growth, reinforcing ARC’s position as a trusted marketing ally.

The launch of ARC signals 3dot14’s entry into the competitive arena of performance marketing, setting a new benchmark for technology-powered campaigns.

Sahil Chalana, the visionary founder of 3dot14, emphasizes the growing need for adaptable and innovative strategies in therapidly changing digital ecosystem. ARC’s goal is to empower businesses to stay ahead by focusingon user engagement, acquisition, and re-engagement—the three pillars of sustained growth.

ARC is more than just a marketing agency—it’s a strategic partner committed to driving measurable value. From e-commerce giants to fintech pioneers, brands across industries have entrusted ARC with their performance marketing needs.

If your business aims to scale user acquisition, boost engagement, or optimize ad spend for maximum ROI, ARC offers the expertise and tools to make it happen. With a sharp focus on innovation and results, ARC invites brands to join its growing roster of partners and redefinesuccess in the mobile marketing landscape.

Ready to elevate your mobile marketing strategy? Partner with ARC today and unlock the future of performance-driven marketing.

About the Company

3dot14 is a leading mobile advertising agency focused on driving user acquisition, enhancing brand visibility, and boosting user engagement. Since its founding in 2013, the agency has established a strong presence in the mobile marketing landscape, with headquarters in Delhi NCR, India, and additional offices in London and Jakarta. Over the years, 3dot14 has collaborated with major brands such as Amazon, TikTok, Facebook, and Shopee, expertly crafting and executing their mobile marketing campaigns. With a reach in over 150 countries, 3dot14 serves more than 200 advertisers across various verticals, including gaming, RMG, betting, casino, fintech, e-commerce, utilities, and travel. By leveraging innovative strategies and data-driven solutions, 3dot14 empowers businesses to excel in a competitive environment. For more information about the agency, visit 3dot14.co .

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

