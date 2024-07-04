3dot14 Commerce and JioCoupons Enter Tactical Partnership Aiming To Turbocharge E-Business and Diversify Jio Product Offerings

3dot14 Commerce has recently entered into a strategic partnership with JioCoupons to boost their business and the rampant growth of Jio products. JioCoupons has recently established itself as a leading coupon aggregator with its extensive network of brands that are putting up their coupons on their platform to reach a wider audience. Edaning, 3dot14 Commerce has created a loyal network by providing innovative solutions for online businesses.

3dot14 Commerce has offered JioCoupons its wide network of campaigns, enabling it to lock a significant payout structure for its products. They have also helped the latter create a reliable platform where they can attract a better consumer audience by providing them with impeccable exclusive deals and discounts that offer better savings for the consumer. Meanwhile, the proprietary tracking platform of 3dot14 Commerce provides an easy method for tracking the performance of Jio products. 3dot14 Commerce also has a rich cluster of brands attracting a large customer base for a while. Through this newly developed partnership between the two, JioCoupons now conducts their operations without much hassle. 3dot14 Commerce will provide a subtle nudge to the consumer instinct of the audience base of JioCoupons to bring in more sales for its brands and help them establish a strong market presence.

The collaboration has already started affecting the numbers of JioCoupons with an increase in its Click to Conversion(CTC) rates and Return on Ad Spends(ROAS). By adopting better strategies and honing their ad placements, they have been able to cater to a much larger relevant audience with intriguing offers. This has made a profitable venture for both the businesses involved.

“Our new venture with JioCoupons hopes to offer substantial benefits for all the relevant endorsers by opening the door to a thoroughly engrossed and established audience. Our collaboration enables them to aim for a profitable market with exclusive offers directly resulting in improved sales. This partnership emphasises 3dot14 Commerce’s diligence to break from the traditional affiliate network standards and build reliable relationships with brands.” -Shashank Saxena, Senior Manager-Performance Marketing, 3dot14 Commerce

Joining hands with JioCoupons will increase the visibility of 3dot14 Commerce and help them attract new customers. It is culturally an inherent nature of Indian consumers to look for better deals which makes them a regular visitor on coupon websites. Being an esteemed coupon aggregator, JioCoupons will also work to increase the business of 3dot14 Commerce. Furthermore, the offering of exclusive codes through JioCoupons will also give them an upper hand benefit over their competitors. This partnership is highly beneficial for both JioCoupons and 3dot14 Commerce as they strive to create new standards in the affiliate marketing industry through the growth and success they are aiming to achieve.

