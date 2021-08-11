30 years young Navi Mumbai is the epitome of success – Bhupendra Shah

Bhumiraj Group CMD says right policies, world class infrastructure and quality of life secret of success

By A Correspondent, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai is a 30 year old talented youth with passion, dedication, excitement and eye for opportunities that is bringing progress, development and glory for all. Those not joining this epic journey will miss the bandwagon, firmly believes Bhupendra Shah, the chairman and managing director of Bhumiraj Group.

Shah, who has always been very aggressive on Navi Mumbai states that the city has outscored its much older cousins that have been in existence for 200 years and more. This he says has been possible due to a combination of right policies of CIDCO, the quality infrastructure development, the immense talent that the city has attracted, the quality of life the city offers and the unprecedented opportunities of employment coupled with all round progress that Navi Mumbai offers.

States Bhupendra Shah, who as Chairman Trustee Board of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM), has played an important role in the development of the city, “One only needs to look at the chronology of the various events in the last 30 years journey to understand why Navi Mumbai has topped in the country in all spheres.”

He explains, “The city is very similar to Mumbai geographically with its coastal belt but also has the hills with fishing and agriculture being the primary occupation here. The detailed planning however has made all the difference for Navi Mumbai while Mumbai virtually drowns in every monsoon. The basic infrastructure provided here by CIDCO of drainage, storm water drains, the Dutch inspired holding ponds, open spaces, greenery, social facilities, places of worship for all at concessional rates and the creek bridge for connectivity helped the city take off with a bang.”

According to Shah, “It started with the wholesale APMC markets along with the steel market shifting here following incentives for residence and work place offered by CIDCO. CIDCO then came up with the idea of Palm Beach road and NRI complex along with around 15 major projects during the time of former MD R C Sinha. These included Central Park, 2 golf course, IT Park, Science Centre, Exhibition & Convention Centre and of course the international airport project.”

He added, “Meanwhile, JNPT too came to the fore with successive prime ministers showing keen interest in it publicly by their presence here. The railways too became a reality ensuring easy and fast commute for the common man. The Sion Panvel highway has been expanded to 16 lanes and connected to Mumbai Pune expressway speeding up travel. Around 12 jetties have come up in the region and soon we will have RORO service in the city. There is of course the international airport project where the first plane will land in 2024 and MTHL coming up connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.”

Says Bhupendra Shah, “With the IQ level of the youth being high, the top educational institutions have made a beeline while best global universities are either setting up base here or are on their way.”

Praising CIDCO for its proactive initiatives, Shah says, “CIDCO has ensured that there is housing for all sections of the society from the affordable and mid-segment to the premium segment. It has emphasized on affordable housing which is always in great demand and has plans to construct 2 lakh more houses. Big names like L&T with its Seawoods Integrated Complex, Godrej etc are very positive about the city and that confirms its eminence.”

Speaking of the opportunities ahead, Shah says, “With the mega projects worth Rs 1,40,000 cr coming up in the region, the Reliance SEZ, Corporate Park, JNPT expansion, Airport among others, there will be over 25 lakh jobs on offer. Can any other region beat that?”

He adds, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. If CIDCO gets its policy right on NAINA, the opportunities will go through the roof. There is scope for horizontal development there and affordable housing like never before bringing in both employment opportunities and progress.”

Concludes Shah, “Navi Mumbai offers what no other city in the country offers. It is on the threshold of the next leap of development. Those who have not yet shifted from Mumbai and other cities will regret staying back. It is in their interest and their families to take up residence in Navi Mumbai at the earliest and share the bounties of the unprecedented opportunities the city offers.”