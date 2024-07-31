24 LPU Students in Paris Olympics 2024, Second Largest Contingent After Stanford University (USA)

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the second largest contingent globally after Stanford University (USA) in the Paris Olympics 2024. An impressive 24 students from LPU have earned the prestigious opportunity to represent India on the global stage, demonstrating the university’s unwavering commitment to excellence in sports and education. This year, the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics comprises 117 athletes, with LPU athletes accounting for a remarkable 21% of the overall team. These students will be key members of the Indian contingent, participating in various sports disciplines including javelin, wrestling, hockey, athletics, weightlifting, shooting, and boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the notable LPU athletes selected for the Paris Olympics 2024 are Neeraj Chopra (BA), the gold medalist in the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (MA Psychology), a star weightlifter in the Women’s 49 kg category. The Indian Hockey Team members from LPU include Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh (all pursuing BA), Manpreet Singh, Gurjant (MBA), and Jarmanpreet Singh.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, expressed his pride and joy, saying, “We are incredibly proud and congratulate all our students who have not only secured a place in the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics, but have also propelled Lovely Professional University (LPU) to become the second-largest contingent globally, trailing only the prestigious Stanford University in the United States. For any university, having even a single student represent their nation at the Olympics is a remarkable achievement. But to have 24 of our students donning the Indian colors at the 2024 Olympics is an unparalleled honor and a testament to LPU’s unwavering dedication to fostering excellence in sports and education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable LPU athletes selected for the Paris Olympics include boxers Lovlina (BA, 75kg), Jasmine (B.P.Ed, 57kg), and Preeti (B.Sc Health & Physical Education, 54kg); wrestlers Anshu (MA English, 57kg), Nisha (68kg), Vinesh (MA Psychology, 50kg), and Antim Panghal (53kg); and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema (MA Public Administration), selected for the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events. Additionally, athletes Kiran Pahal (BA), Balraj Panwar (BBA, M1x rowing), Paramjit, Vikash (Men’s 20km race walk), and archers Dhiraj Bommadevra and Tarundeep Roy will represent LPU at the Olympics.

LPU has heavily invested in building world-class sports infrastructure and providing 100% scholarships to promising athletes. This commitment to sports excellence has resulted in LPU students consistently achieving remarkable success in national and international competitions. In the last Olympics, 13 LPU students represented India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in javelin, wrestling, hockey, and athletics, bringing home 3 medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze. With the number now increasing to 24 for Paris 2024, LPU continues to set new benchmarks in sports excellence.

The 33rd Olympiad will feature 329 events across 32 sports during 754 sessions of ceremonies and competitions. With 10,500 athletes participating worldwide, millions of spectators and billions of viewers are set to witness the games. For more information, visit website www.lpu.in.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.