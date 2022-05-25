2022’s Best Online Tarot Card Reading Websites - Where to find Psychics and Fortune Tellers for Free Tarot Readings

At some point in our lives, it’s natural to question or even doubt everything.

Where’s my love life going? What’s my next career move? How can I reconnect with my family?

I’ve been there. I know what it feels like to feel lost without a sense of direction. But for me, things finally started to change thanks to online tarot card reading.

When searching for answers, the tarot— an ancient, 78-card deck—can provide valuable insight into possible outcomes.

But it’s important to get trusted advice from qualified psychics as you start to delve into the deck’s mysteries. Don’t put all your faith in AI readings or reading the cards yourself without any real experience or knowledge. Trust me, I learned the hard way.

That’s why I wanted to share my experience testing out the most popular online tarot websites to date like Kasamba

Many of these services also offer discounted and free readings, which is a great way to save $$$ while you hunt for a tarot reader you connect with

Here’s what I found.

Best Online Tarot Readings - First Look

Kasamba - Best tarot readers Keen - Mobile app for on-the-go tarot readings Psychic Source - Insightful angel card readings AskNow - Compassionate love tarot readers Oranum - LIVE online tarot reading via video

1.Kasamba - All-Round Best Online Tarot Card Reading Platform

With a huge selection of psychics available, in my opinion, Kasamba leads the pack for online spiritual readings and, to no one’s surprise, is my personal number one choice when searching for a “ tarot reading near me.”

It’s not always easy to find a reader who’s a good fit for you, but Kasamba makes the process as straightforward as possible. While Kasamba has been offering tarot readings online for 20 years now, what really stands out about this network is the experience of the tarot masters you find there.

Insightful tarot card readings

They provide insightful readings that use the tarot as a tool to divine information about a person’s circumstances. Their long-standing reputation is one of the biggest advantages too. They’ve had time to work out what people most want from their service and to work into that

In my opinion, they’ve perfected tarot reading to the point of it being an art form, and I’ve always learned more about myself and how to navigate my current life situation from spending time on the site.

Readings beyond tarot cards

Love readings

Aura readings

Rune casting

Fortune telling

Dream analysis

Astrology reading

Career forecasts

Palm readings

Past life readings

Clairvoyant readings

Numerology readings

Features and special deals

Once inside the site or app, you can choose your tarot reader by looking through their reviews. Do you want someone with expertise in a particular area? The reviews make this easier to find.

They offer a free reading via 3 free minutes for each new reader you try. This is unlike some other tarot reading sites, which limit free minutes to your first reading.

You can also find accurate tarot psychics who work via online chat, phone call, or email.

Highlights

250+ psychics

Strict vetting process

Public ratings and customer feedback

3 free minutes, 50% OFF your first reading

Budget-friendly rates from $3.99/minute

Angel card reading experts available

Accurate tarot card readings

Professional Tarot Card Readers

Psychic Reader and Healer - Working by chat, phone, and email, psychic Andrew is a third-generation tarot reader with more than 23,000 five-star reviews. His clients describe his style as “caring” and “hopeful.” After the free trial, Andrew charges $24.99 a minute.

Love Specialist Isabelle - An expert on relationship matters, Isabelle does an online tarot reading as a chat or phone reading. Her clients say she offers “real honest answers” in an unbiased way. Her nearly 15,000 five-star reviews back this up. Isabelle charges $21.50 per minute.

Intuitive Advisor - Psychic reading by chat, phone, and email, Intuitive Advisor provides honest readings with both angel and tarot cards and cartomancy that her clients describe as “wise,” “loving,” and “insightful.” Her 8,700+ reviews average five stars. Once you have used the trial offer, she charges $30/minute.

2. Keen - Convenient Online Tarot Card Readers accessible via Mobile App

Are you looking for a more affordable option but still want a reading with experienced readers? Keen is another popular psychic network that appears when searching for an “ online tarot card reading near me.”

Having been in business for 20 years, Keen Psychics offers online tarot card readings via phone and chat as part of their service. Both their tarot card professionals and customer support team have a reputation for professionalism.

Hundreds of tarot card readers

With hundreds of psychic readers, Keen Psychics has a much larger selection of psychics than some other online tarot reading sites. However, you should know that Keen doesn’t screen readers before hiring, so you should have a thorough look through past client reviews, their star rating, endorsed strengths, and profile before committing to a tarot card reading

Readings beyond tarot cards

Love and relationships

Career and work

Money and prosperity

Destiny and your life path

Life questions

Spirit guides

Spiritual readings

Features and special deals

Keen’s expert tarot card readers offer both chat and phone readings. Their online instant messaging system lets you have a conversation as your advisor conducts a reading.

After your reading, the transcripts from your psychics’ tarot reading session appear in the “ Chat Transcripts“ section of your account, letting you return to them for future reference.

What’s more, you can get a 10-minute online tarot reading for $1.99 as a welcome offer to the platform. Afterward, prices vary from there but start from as low as $0.99/minute. Just be sure to avoid new advisors

Highlights

Hundreds of gifted psychics to choose from

3 minutes free for new users

Affordable rates from $1.99/minute

Convenient mobile app for on-the-go readings

Intuitive and easy-to-use search tools

Recommended Tarot Readers

Merlin Is Here - With a compassionate and gentle style, Merlin brings expertise in astrology, chakras, and clairsentience to his tarot card readings. With 40+ years’ experience, he has conducted 20,000+ readings on Keen since 2004, averaging 4.9 stars. After the trial offer, he charges $3.57/minute for a tarot card reading online.

Estrella - Estrella uses additional abilities, including clairvoyance, clairaudience, and clairsentience, in her tarot card readings. This leads to a style her clients describe as “accurate” and “honest.” With nearly 1500 readings since 2006, she averages 4.8 stars and charges $6.99 a minute.

Esther Neptune - With a five-star rating, psychic Esther has conducted more than 2,000 readings since 2004. She can read about numerous life areas, from career to relationships. Clients describe readings with her as a “pleasure” and the psychic as “wonderfully helpful.” She charges $8.48 a minute.

3. Psychic Source - Best for Angel Card Readings

Psychic Source has actually been in business for more than thirty years, which clearly stands out, but their satisfaction guaranteed policy is one of the top reasons customers choose Psychic Source.

Specialized angel card readings

Sometimes, you want more insight into a situation. Many of Psychic Source’s psychics have a second specialty in angel cards, which can clarify the tarot’s messages. This double specialty means that the psychics can channel advice from angels on how to interpret the messages

Readings beyond tarot cards

Career psychics

Energy healing

Love tarot readings

Medium readings

Pet psychics

Love, relationships, and family

Career and finance

Life, destiny, and meaning

Loss and grieving

Astrology

Features and special deals

Unlike some other psychic reading sites, Psychic Source does not provide email readings. This online tarot card reading platform offers readings primarily by phone, chat, and even video call - something that not all options on this list offer.

The website also has a matching tool appropriately named “ Find a Psychic” that will help you choose the right tarot reader for your needs that day.

They also offer 3 free minutes at the start of your call that you can use on your first tarot reading.

Highlights

Over 150 gifted psychic readers

3 minutes free, packages starting at $1/minute

Budget-friendly prices starting from $4.99/minute

Public feedback and rating system

Helpful “Find a Psychic” tool

Recommended Tarot Readers

Psychic Angelica - With 75 previous five-star reviews, Angelica applies her compassionate style to various topics. She uses both angel and tarot cards. Clients particularly endorse her ability to answer love life, relationship, and family questions. Working by phone, chat, and video call, Angelica charges $8.75 a minute after the trial offer.

Psychic Rachelle - Working by both phone and chat, Rachelle combines angel and tarot cards in her readings. With a wise style, clients endorse her relationship and love readings and mention her talent with career and finance questions. She has 120+ five-star reviews and charges $7.45/minute.

Kallie - With 26 years of experience, Kallie also uses angel and tarot cards in her compassionate chat and phone readings. With 60 five-star reviews, she is particularly strong in answering questions about life, destiny, and meaning. After the trial offer, Kallie charges $10.99/minute.

4. AskNow - Best Tarot Card Readers Online for Love Advice

Are you specifically looking for love tarot readings? AskNow is one of the most popular choices for advice about romance.

Out of their 47 tarot card readers, 44 have a secondary emphasis on love readings. This ensures that you can consult expert psychics who use the tools you need while getting the subject-specific guidance you want.

Readings beyond tarot cards

Love and relationships

Money and finance

Careers and goals

Spiritual guides

Numerology

Astrology readings

Past lives

Dream analysis

Features and special deals

AskNow’s communication methods are limited, as they offer only phone and chat psychic readings. However, they do also allow you to message psychics directly through your account.

They have stacked up a lot of positive reviews in their 15 years in business

Highlights

100+ thoroughly screened psychic readers

$1/min package + five free master/elite minutes*

Mobile app available for iPhone

Detail psychic profiles showing reviews & ratings

Prices starting from $4.99/minute

Recommended Tarot Card Readers

Miss Kim - With 20 years of experience and a five-star customer average rating, Miss Kim has conducted nearly 7800 readings over the past 3 years. A Master psychic, she uses angel and chakra cards as well. She has a compassionate spiritual healing style and charges $13 a minute.

Medium Jozette - With 40,000+ readings averaging five stars since 2013, Jozette is one of the top psychics on AskNow. She brings her 30 years’ experience and her relaxing, non-judgmental manner to answer your questions. A Master psychic, Jozette charges $13 a minute after the trial offer.

Lani Moonrain - With 35 years of experience, Lani has 7,448 five-star reviews since 2015, making her a Top Rated AskNow psychic. Using a positive style, Lani nevertheless avoids sugarcoating her advice, ensuring you get the answers that you need. Once the trial is over, she charges $8.99 a minute

5. Oranum - Best LIVE Streaming Platform for Online Tarot Reading

Many people want to feel more personally connected to their tarot reader and find that video offers them the right experience. One of the best-reviewed services for this is Oranum.

A video-only online psychic streaming platform and truly good tarot reading site, Oranum has a huge selection of readers: more than 200.

Access LIVE streamed psychic content for free

You can view each psychic’s live streaming channel to get a sense of their abilities and style—readers from around the world work in a variety of languages. They also do regular voice phone calls and emails, but the video calls are where their service stands out.

Readings beyond tarot cards

Love

Clairvoyant

Astrology

Dreams

Guides

Family

Career

Numerology

Fortune teller

Sound baths

Pet psychics

Features and special deals

Oranum uses a payment system based on credits, which can be confusing. Their packages range from 27.99 credits (plus 1.99 bonus credits) for $35.99 to 97.99 credits (plus 7.99 bonus credits) for $112.99.

Highlights

Interactive online tarot reading platform

Live tarot card reading session (join for free)

Video-based readings

10,000 coins (up to a 10-minute free tarot reading)

200+ readers

Recommended Tarot Readers

AlyciaRose - With nine years of experience on Oranum, AlyciaRose has 478 ratings, averaging five stars. She can read about all areas of your life, from career questions to inquiries about your destiny. Her style is authentic and honest.

The Spirit of Love - With 81 five-star ratings, the psychic Spirit of Love reads in various areas, including love, career, family, and money. Client reviews describe her as “absolutely kind, not judgmental.” She brings her 20 years’ experience and spirit guides to answer your questions.

Whitestarr - With seven years of experience on Oranum, psychic Whitestarr’s 82 reviews average five stars. She focuses particularly on questions relating to love, including relationships, marriage, personal problems, and love triangles. She also has clairsentience and clairalience.

Best Tarot Reading Sites - What is Tarot Reading?

Tarot card reading is a type of reading where the advisor uses tarot cards to gain insight into the past, present, and future.

There are dozens of online tarot card readings available. They vary according to the “spread,” or the pattern in which the tarot card reader sets the cards down. Different card positions have different meanings in different spreads.

Common tarot card reading types include a single-card answer, a three-card tarot spread for past, present, and future, and the Celtic Cross.

The Celtic Cross is a ten-card tarot spread that gives in-depth insight into you, your background, the situation, other people in it, the past, present, immediate future, and ultimate outcome.

Are Online Tarot Readings Accurate?

Yes, online tarot readings can be scarily accurate.

One benefit of getting a tarot reading is that, even in the hands of an inexperienced tarot card reader, the cards can still speak the truth (if interpreted accurately).

That’s why getting a professional psychic to interpret them for you (preferably using trusted psychic websites) is recommended, at least in my experience.

Standard interpretations of each card can change depending on the surrounding cards. Because of this, it’s vital to get advice from experienced psychics who understand how the different cards in a tarot spread speak to each other.

Can You do a Tarot Reading Online?

Yes, an experienced tarot reader can conduct a tarot reading online either via phone, online chat, or video.

While either virtual method is reliable, if you prefer to see your tarot reading in action, I recommend using a reading platform that offers video readings, as this is the closest you can get to a physical tarot reading without searching for a psychic near me .

Should I Do a Software Reading or a Live Tarot Reading?

When you’re new to tarot, live tarot readings are much better than software readings because the cards tell a story, and it’s important to get an experienced guide to interpret the story correctly.

It’s tempting to get a quick, free tarot reading online from a virtual tarot deck on a random site. However, you run the risk of misinterpreting the response from the site, which can make free online psychic readings via AI challenging.

For example, on one of these psychic services, you might pull the “ Moon“ card in the position related to your current situation. This can be about dreams or about deception. A talented psychic can look at the surrounding cards and interpret them in context.

While getting a free tarot reading online can certainly be fun... if you have real concerns or worries that you want to be addressed, it’s best to stay away from free tarot readings offered by AI-based sites. This is especially true with less-trusted online reading sites that make money through “ interesting” adverts placed on the site

What Can a Tarot Reading Help me with?

A tarot reading can help with many aspects of your life, decisions you need to make, the clarity you’re seeking, the knowledge you need to move forward, and so on.

Tarot is a descriptive tool that uses symbols to answer questions.

Because of this, it’s excellent for decision-making when you’re stuck. These symbols can apply to a variety of situations, from a love reading to a reading about family or money. This makes the tarot a great tool for any type of question you need to be answered.

How Can I Understand the Tarot Card Deck?

The best way to understand the tarot card deck is by consulting an expert from one of the trusted online psychic services above. They can guide you through various questions and explain what messages are coming through.

After that, working with your own tarot cards may be an option. Psychic reading websites can help you interpret the different meanings of both upright and reversed cards.

As you learn, keep exploring the deep, multiple interpretations of each card to get a better understanding of its meaning in different contexts.

What Is the Difference Between In-Person Tarot Readings and Tarot Readings Online?

The only difference between in-person and online tarot card readings is convenience.

A talented virtual reader will be able to tap into your energy and the energy of your question from anywhere in the world.

However, unlike an in-person reader, online readers are often available immediately, without an appointment. You can also have a reading online with them no matter whether you’re at home, on the bus, at the park, or on a coffee break at work.

How Do You Find the Best Tarot Reader for You?

To find the best tarot reader or the best online psychic readings , you need to first choose a psychic service that suits you. When choosing a psychic reading site, look at how long it’s been in business and the number of readings it’s conducted.

Look at its customer service policies, as well. The best online tarot card sites, like those above, have ways of getting in touch with the company.

You should also listen to how you intuitively feel about each site and try to go with your gut instinct.

To choose the best tarot reader for you, look at the description that each person provides on their profile. Ideally, this will tell you about their training, experience, and specialties.

In addition, read through customer reviews. Different styles— compassionate, straightforward, wise—appeal to different clients, so evaluate which type of tarot card reading online you can expect from each reader.

What Can You Expect from a Free Online Tarot Reading?

A free tarot card reading online usually refers to the “3 free minutes” promotion that many tarot card reading sites offer as an incentive to try their service. Of course, after thinking about this, the obvious question would be, how much can really be accomplished in 3 minutes?

Look at it this way; if you had to give a speech in front of a crowd for 3 minutes, it would probably seem a lot longer than you might think. With that in mind, if you present a well-thought-out question and listen carefully, 3 minutes should be plenty of time to figure out if the psychic you’re trying out is actually connecting with you.

A good online psychic reading site to experiment with this 3-minute theory would be “Oranum.” They offer a free live chat option where you can ask an anonymous question of a live psychic on their video feed and then observe them while they answer. Set the timer on your phone for 3 minutes and see if you’re satisfied with what they say.

Keep in mind, though, that this 3-minute format is only designed to give you a taste. An actual tarot card reading will probably run closer to 10 minutes, and you’ll have to pay.

Best Online Tarot Card Reading Website - The Takeaway

The tarot is an excellent way to get insight into a personal problem.

However, to fully understand the story the cards are telling you, you’ll need an expert psychic to help you with reading the cards—at least at first

Free tarot reading websites like Kasamba or Psychic Source allow you to try out different readers for free before having to commit to a paid reading. This ensures that you find the best tarot reading style for your personality and situation.

What’s more, all of the options above are trusted, well-established tarot card reading sites that have been leading the industry for well over a decade or longer. Kasamba has served over 3 million clients and continues to build a reputation for compassionate, insightful online tarot readings.

Whichever site you go for, trust your gut! Start with a free trial to save $$$ and avoid advisors without any reviews or positive feedback.

Have you had a tarot card reading before? What was your experience like?