2022’s Best Free Psychic Readers for Accurate Free Psychic Readings Online

I think we can all agree that sometimes life sucks.

But what do we do when things don’t go as planned? Do we just stay indoors all day, cut off from the world, alone… maybe…

No one is saying that’s what we want to do, but it’s not always that easy to adapt to what life throws at us.

Thankfully there is a way to move forward even when you don’t know how and that’s with a psychic reading. Many people look to free online psychic readings to help answer their most profound questions about life’s biggest challenges.

And no, we’re not talking about psychics who predict the end of the world or try to tell you to mix egg whites and onion powder together to get your ex back.

Nope!

We’re talking about real-world advice, guidance, and insight into your situation. Someone who will listen to your worries and look beyond and help you see things from a new, fresher perspective.

And considering the state of things these days, it’s no wonder that even skeptics are looking online for advice and guidance.

But how can you test the waters, so to speak, and see for yourself whether an online psychic reading can help?

That’s where we come in.

Luckily, the most established networks offer free psychic readings, and our guide below will explain how to best take advantage of the different offers available.

Let’s get started.

Best Free Psychic Readings - First Look

Kasamba - Best online psychics (70% OFF + free minutes)

Psychic Source - Affordable package deals (+ free minutes)

AskNow - Affordable new client rate (+ free minutes)

Keen - Cheapest rates (from $1.99/minute)

Oranum - Access free psychic video sessions

1. Kasamba - Best Free Psychic Reading Website

User-friendly matching process

Psychics available 24/7

Mobile app available

Many positive user reviews

Extensive variety of psychic readings available

3-minute free readings (trial offer)

70% OFF your first reading

Frequently rated as having the best online psychics, Kasamba has been offering accurate and insightful psychic readings for over 20 years now and is considered one of the best online psychic websites around.

The platform itself is easy to navigate, and there are many types of psychic readings to choose from.

Perfect for love and relationship worries

If you want accurate love readings, Kasamba offers various aspects to choose from, including parents & children, affairs, singles & dating, and much more. And with the deal explained below, it’s easy to get free psychic love readings at a greatly discounted price.

Accurate career forecasts and advice

Not sure if you should change your career? Opting for a career forecast reading allows a psychic to shed some light on your future or present career.

Free horoscope readings

If you simply want to check your daily, weekly, or monthly horoscope, you can do that on Kasamba’s psychic reading platform - at no cost!

How to get a free psychic reading session (for ALL newcomers)

Getting a free reading is pretty easy for newcomers since you automatically receive a three-minute free reading and 70% OFF your first reading when you join.

Chat, phone, and email readings available

The only downside to Kasamba is that there are no live readings via video available. However, they make up for that by having affordable chat psychics, phone psychics, and email readings. If you still prefer video readings - then Oranum is your best bet.

Customer Reviews

“The site is amazing! I had a few readings with some of the advisors, and they were all on point with my situation. I did have a small issue because I didn’t know how to use the site, but I had a chat with customer service, and they explained everything. I’m honestly, super happy!!” - Mich, Trustpilot

“I had a great reading with Truthful. He was able to tell me things about my relationship that were so specific that made me feel like I had found a psychic that I’m able to connect with. He was able to give me some clear direction! Will definitely be working with Truthful in the future!” - Ashley, Trustpilot

*Free Psychic Reading Services on Kasamba

Aura readings

Crystal readings

Rune casting

Fortune telling

Palm Readings

Picture Readings

Dream Analysis

New Age Spirituality

Past Life Readings

Universal Laws

Tarot card readings

Angel card readings

Astrology readings

and more…

2. Psychic Source - Affordable Package Deals + FREE Minutes

Affordable rates

Psychic readings via video available

Available in the app store

Psychic Source has some of the best psychic readers around who are compassionate and easy to communicate with for those new to psychic readings. The overall platform is straightforward to navigate, and it’s simple to find the type of reading you want.

Psychic Source is also available across iOS and Android devices, and you can choose from a live video, chat, or phone reading.

Easily find your perfect psychic

On the site, it’s easy to narrow down to the type of psychic you want. Psychic Source features love psychics, psychic mediums, clairvoyants, and so on.

There’s even a helpful “Find a Psychic” tool that will match you with a psychic reader suited to your needs. All you have to do is answer a few questions about your situation and what you’re looking for.

Learn more about spirituality for free

Psychic Source has a ton of valuable information on its psychic reading platform. You can read interesting astrology articles, watch video interviews with other renowned online psychic readers, and much more.

Useful glossary

Confused about psychic terminology? Within the site, you can read about terms such as “Angel card readings,” “cartomancy readings,” and other terms you might not be familiar with using their glossary feature.

How to get a free reading on Psychic Source

To get a free reading, you can take advantage of the new customer offer. This lets you get a 3-free minute reading to see if it’s the right fit for you. And after, you can choose one of the affordable packages - such as the $30 for a 30-minute reading.

The only downside to Psychic Source is that their Master readers or more experienced psychics are pretty expensive. However, you can rest assured that reading with one of the more experienced online psychics will be very accurate and in-depth.

Customer Reviews

“I found them really helpful and much better than other online psychic services that I have tried. I would recommend Serenity as she really helped me out with my love issue. The site is easy to use, and the customer service is excellent. Prices are not cheap, but you get what you pay for. It’s worth it as an occasional luxury when you just don’t know who else to turn to for advice.”- Lucia, Trustpilot

“My first experience with Psychic Source was amazing. The Adviser I spoke with explained that I had a great future and said that I would own many things. Well, fast forward sometime later. I own a successful business and other investments that I had made. They are my go-to service for intuitive advice.”- Jason, Trustpilot

*Free Psychic Reading Sessions on Psychic Source

Career psychics

Clairaudients, clairsentients, clairvoyants

Fortune telling

Energy healing

Intuitive, empath

Love psychics

Pet psychic readers

Psychic mediums

and more…

3. AskNow - Best Site for Free Tarot Readings (1-888-815-1999)

Affordable new client rate

Available in English and Spanish

24/7 customer support available

AskNow has been around for 16 years and is a well-designed website with a lot to offer. You can find many psychic readings and most psychics on AskNow hold many positive user reviews, especially for online tarot readings.

You can either opt for phone or chat psychic readings - whichever suits you best.

A network of real psychics

If you want to browse psychics before choosing your reading, “psychic spotlight” is a great feature for that. It allows you to check out some of the most popular psychics on the site.

What’s more AskNow is known for hiring only the best psychics. The platform claims to handpick their advisors and adhere to the one of the strictest screening processes out of all the websites we came across.

A satisfaction guarantee if you’re not happy

AskNow offers its customers a satisfaction guarantee if they aren’t happy with their reading. This is handy if you aren’t feeling connected with your chosen psychic and would like to change for someone else.

Informative helpful videos and guides

On the website, you can find some informative videos regarding your first reading and how to make the most out of it.

How to get a free reading on AskNow

All newcomers get a 5-minute FREE reading with their chosen psychic (with a package), plus a new client rate of $1 per minute. This is a great way to get a taste of online psychic readings before committing to a package.

On the downside, there aren’t many filtering options when it comes to choosing a psychic. Yet, most psychics come with plenty of experience in almost all fields, especially the master psychic readers.

Customer Reviews

“After using several other medium sites, I found medium Jozette on asknow.com, and she is honestly the only person I’ll go to for readings. She’s very to the point in a personable way and not to mention how extremely precise with her insights she is! Whether it’s connecting with a lost relative through her spiritual connections or simply some premonitions for the future, medium Jozette is the best fit.” - Toby, Trustpilot

“The best reading I ever had. Devin Starlight is amazing! This guy is quick, forward, and knows what he is talking about. Totally impressed me. I came in with a five free minute offer but I decided to purchase 30 minutes and still got 5 free minutes. I was referred to him by customer service, Elizabeth was great and friendly.” - Stacy, Trustpilot

*Free Psychic Reading Services on AskNow:

Love and relationships

Money and finance

Careers and goals

Tarot readers

Spiritual guides

Numerology

Astrology readings

Past life readings

Dream analysis

Fortune telling

and more…

4. Keen - Most Mobile-Friendly Platform for an Online Reading

User-friendly interface

Wide range of psychic readings

Various price ranges

Keen is currently one of the most trending free psychic apps due to its easy interface and large availability of online psychics. You can use filtering tools to find the price range to suit your budget, and you may also choose from a phone call reading or a more anonymous chat.

Ask any question about life

Keen keeps things simple and offers a section named “life questions,” which are designed for more general psychic readings. All you need to do is ask the question and allow the reading to unfold.

Insightful astrology advice

You can opt for an in-depth astrology reading on Keen to gain insight into your past or future.

Helpful in about online psychic readings

If you want to get the most out of your psychic reading, Readings 101 is a goldmine of helpful information about online psychic reading tips and much more.

How to get a free psychic reading on Keen

For a free psychic reading, all new users will get 3-free minutes of an introductory reading. After which, you can filter the type of price range you’re more comfortable with—starting from $1.99 per minute.

While Keen doesn’t currently offer video readings, their chat and phone call sessions are often highly rated by other users.

5. Oranum - Top Psychics Site for a Free Chat Service and Live-Video Readings

Easy to connect with other psychic readers

Live-video psychic readings

Online psychics from around the world

Oranum is best known for its immersive live reading experience and the ability to join a free online chat that lets you communicate with other psychics. Each psychic has useful information about their areas of expertise, a personal bio, and ratings left by other users.

Find out what that recurring dream finally means

If you want to find out the meaning behind a recurring dream you’ve been having, you can book a psychic that has experience with dream analysis.

Pet psychics

If you want to understand your pet better, a psychic pet reading can help. The psychic reader will tap into your pet’s energies and spirits to connect with them.

Sound Bath

For a more profound meditative experience, you can book a sound bath. The psychic will use a series of different sounds to guide you to a deeper and more relaxed state, which can be very beneficial for your spiritual health.

How to get a free psychic reading on Oranum

Oranum is probably the most generous online psychic reading website when it comes to free psychic readings online. All newcomers get 9.99 in free credits, which amounts to around 5 or 10 free minutes of reading—depending on the psychic you choose.

This is a pretty great deal, considering that most online psychic reading platforms only offer around 3-minutes!

The only downside to Oranum is that they don’t provide phone psychics or email reading. However, during a live video reading, you’re free to keep your video and sound turned off for a better sense of anonymity.

So, What Are the Benefits of Getting a Psychic Reading?

Benefit #1. Self-discovery - A psychic reading can help you discover certain parts of yourself you didn’t even realize. This often involves hidden skills or talents.

Benefit #2. Reassurance - If you recently left a job or decided to move abroad, a psychic can provide the comfort you need to move on and start a new chapter in your life.

Benefit #3. Closure - Losing someone or going through a breakup are all situations that require some sort of closure. This is something that plenty of psychic readers can offer.

Benefit #4. Inspiration - Whether it’s associated with work or creative arts, if you’re feeling unmotivated or uninspired - online psychics can help you find that spark again.

Benefit #5. Healing - Often, experienced online psychics may bring some healing into your life. This can relate to emotional or spiritual healing.

How Does a Free Psychic Reading Online Work?

During a free psychic reading online, you’ll typically be offered free minutes to try out a particular reading or psychic.

For example, Kasamba provides all new customers the first 3 minutes of your reading and even offers 70% OFF the whole session.

All you need to do is choose your psychic, enter your details and begin! After your free minutes are up, you’ll be notified—after which, you can continue with the paid reading.

Typically there are four different ways you can have a free psychic reading online. Which type you chose will depend on the platform and your preferred communication method between you and your psychic reader.

Chat: Online chat readings are usually anonymous since you’ll be communicating with the psychic reader through the site’s chat system.

Phone: Phone readings are pretty popular nowadays, and many customers prefer this method as it’s more anonymous than a video or in-person reading. Yet, you still get to hear the psychic’s voice.

Video: As far as spiritual readings go, video sessions are the next best thing from in-person readings. You can still see and communicate with online psychics and establish a better connection with them.

Email: You can still enjoy accurate psychic readings online via email. While this type of correspondence takes a little longer, you can effectively get in-depth advice from a psychic this way.

If you can’t find free readings on a site you like, perhaps it might be worth looking at psychics with cheap rates instead.

Can I Trust Free Psychic Readings?

Yes, you can trust free psychic readers, but let’s take a closer look.

The main risk with free psychic readings online is that there’s a chance the free psychics offering them aren’t really psychic (though they may think they are).

Those who actually are psychic and don’t charge usually come in one of two categories.

Either they march to a higher drumbeat and believe their gifts are there for everyone (rare), or they work as a paid psychic on a legitimate psychic reading platform and offer free readings or a discounted rate to newcomers to “advertise” their skills.

These are the best free psychics that you should look for. Of course, they’re not really free psychics; they are professional psychic readers who offer their services temporarily for free.

But – that’s what makes these free psychics trustworthy.

Real psychics who provide free online psychic reading are putting themselves on the spot. They only have a most THREE minutes to impress you, to make a connection, and offer true insight that will show that their gifts are the real deal.

After all, if you do get a lousy reading, you definitely won’t return to that psychic for a paid reading.

Of course, there are also 100% free psychic reading websites, but these are often AI-run and cannot offer actual guidance beyond being more of a fun gimmick to mess around with.

Unless you have a close friend or relative who is truly psychic and marches to that higher drumbeat, your best bet is to take advantage of the discounts and deals available from reputable online sites such as Kasamba, Keen, or Psychic Source.

Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?

All of the psychic reading sites we outlined in this guide are legitimate platforms with many positive user reviews. Additionally, you’ll be able to try out each service using the free minutes provided to get an accurate psychic reading of your choice.

However, keep in mind that it doesn’t apply to all psychic sites, which in some cases may try to either steal your information or entice you to spend a lot of money after your initial reading. Therefore, always check user reviews and research the online psychic reading sites you want to try.

What Questions Can I Ask During a Free Psychic Reading Online?

During a psychic reading online, you can ask any questions you like.

However, if you want the best or most accurate reading—it’s better to ask questions that are open-ended and broad; for example, instead of asking, “when will I get married?” try “what will my future partner be like?”

This allows the best tarot readers or online psychics to pick up on the energies much more effectively and give you a lot more information on the subject.

How to Find a Good Psychic?

Here are some things you should keep in mind if you’re in the market for a top psychic advisor.

Look for sites that screen psychics

Just about all of the top online psychic sites screen their Advisors, so if you’re searching on a platform like Kasamba, Psychic Source, AskNow, or Mysticsense, you can rest assured that the psychics being presented there have been tested and vetted for their legitimacy.

Pay attention to customer reviews

No matter what site you choose, each psychic reader will most likely have a profile that lists feedback and reviews by their customers. Take the time to read these reviews and consider both the pros and cons for any psychic you’re considering.

Look at each psychic reader’s specialties

Not every psychic does every kind of psychic reading well. If the question you want to ask is in a specific niche, make sure you choose a psychic who specializes in that category. Don’t be asking a psychic reader specializing in career and money matters about your love life and vice versa.

Trust your intuition

The ultimate test of a psychic is not just their overall ability but rather how they match with you. It’s better to go with a psychic reader you feel connected to instead of choosing someone just because they’re advertised as the best psychics, or they’ve done the most spiritual readings.

Final Verdict - Where Can You Get a Free Psychic Reading Online?

And there you have it! We hope our guide has helped you understand how online psychic readings can be helpful beyond just knowing what the future holds.

And you already know our main criteria for ranking the options above was their “ free psychic reading“ offer. Most sites above provide some way that you can test out their services for free. But in all honesty, free minutes alone shouldn’t be how you decide which service is right for you.

Beyond saving money, try to think about how you want to communicate with your psychic reader: chat, email, phone, or video.

Kasamba is a good all-around choice, but be aware that the vast amount of spiritual readings available might seem overwhelming at first.

On the other hand, if you prefer phone psychic readings, then AskNow might be your best bet.

Whichever site you choose, hopefully, at least one of the options above will offer the guidance you seek.

