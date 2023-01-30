January 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most prestigious and competitive examination in India, and is the gateway to a career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other top-level civil services. A good quality UPSC coaching can provide students with not only quality content but also right guidance and effective strategy. This helps them get maximum output for their effort and overcome each stage of this challenging and rigorous examination.

Prepp IAS UPSC CSE Foundation Course 2025 is a two-year course which is strategically designed to not only provide quality content and knowledge for exam but also build the ability to use that knowledge effectively in the exam through mock tests, strategy sessions, live essay & answer writing sessions and mentorship.

The Foundation Course 2025 is spread over approximately 36 months and 1400+ hours of live classes. Throughout the course, candidates will receive support from a personal mentor who will guide, motivate, and help them achieve their goals.

What Makes Prepp IAS foundation course unique and different from others?

While a lot of institutes claim to provide all these features, Prepp IAS creates a differentiation in terms of how these features are correctly aligned with each student’s preparation level and requirement.

How does a student’s journey look like?

Prepp-IAS Foundation Course Educators

The course is conducted by a mix of veteran as well as young and dynamic educators who are well versed with the emerging demand of UPSC CSE and understand the nerve of the exam. The faculty includes:

Sourabh Jain (02 Mains, 02 Interviews): He has qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) of UPSC CSE in both of his attempts.

Siddhartha Kumar (4 Mains, 1 interview): He has himself appeared in UPSC CSE interview and has scored 120+ thrice in UPSC Prelims. He has also cleared other competitive exams like SBI PO and UPSC EPFO exam.

Sitender Kumar(1 interview): He appeared for UPSC CSE interview and has 6+ years of teaching and guiding experience.

Dimple (4 Mains, 1 interview): She has 05 years of teaching experience and is an expert in geography and ethics. She has also scored 130+ marks in General Studies-4 (Ethics) Paper

Neelam Bhatia: She is faculty and guiding UPSC CSE students in Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) at the Shivaji College, Delhi University established by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India. She has cleared UGC NET in Political science and currently pursuing PhD

Mayuri: She has given UPSC CSE Mains twice and cleared UPSC CDS and MPPSC Mains examination. She is expert in International Relations, Ethics and Current Affairs

Shubhangi Sharma: She is expert in Ancient, Medieval and Modern Indian history, post- Independence history and World history. She has done post graduation in History from Delhi University. She has more than 5+ years of experience in UPSC CSE field and has been associated with renowned institutions for UPSC CSE preparation like Vision IAS, Rau’s IAS etc.

The aspirants can refer to the Prepp IAS Foundation Course Brochure to find out more details about the UPSC CSE online foundation course.

Interested aspirants can also fill up this form to talk to their senior counselors.

To contact them directly Whatsapp@9289130503 or email at iasexam@prepp.in

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS is a well-known institute that offers foundation courses for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) in India. The institute is known for its comprehensive and well-structured courses that are designed to provide aspiring candidates with a thorough understanding of the key concepts and subjects that are covered in the CSE.

