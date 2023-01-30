  • Sourabh Jain (02 Mains, 02 Interviews): He has qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) of UPSC CSE in both of his attempts.
  • Siddhartha Kumar (4 Mains, 1 interview): He has himself appeared in UPSC CSE interview and has scored 120+ thrice in UPSC Prelims. He has also cleared other competitive exams like SBI PO and UPSC EPFO exam.
  • Sitender Kumar(1 interview): He appeared for UPSC CSE interview and has 6+ years of teaching and guiding experience.
  • Dimple (4 Mains, 1 interview): She has 05 years of teaching experience and is an expert in geography and ethics. She has also scored 130+ marks in General Studies-4 (Ethics) Paper
  • Neelam Bhatia: She is faculty and guiding UPSC CSE students in Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) at the Shivaji College, Delhi University established by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India. She has cleared UGC NET in Political science and currently pursuing PhD
  • Mayuri: She has given UPSC CSE Mains twice and cleared UPSC CDS and MPPSC Mains examination. She is expert in International Relations, Ethics and Current Affairs
  • Shubhangi Sharma: She is expert in Ancient, Medieval and Modern Indian history, post- Independence history and World history. She has done post graduation in History from Delhi University. She has more than 5+ years of experience in UPSC CSE field and has been associated with renowned institutions for UPSC CSE preparation like Vision IAS, Rau’s IAS etc.