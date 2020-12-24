2 Decades of change and some constants - Why Alto still rules Indians’ hearts!

24 December 2020 11:05 IST

The two decades of the new millennium have seen our worlds change at the speed of light.

Five-day test matches gave way to Twenty20 leagues, dial-up internet became a thing of the past as 5G beckons on the horizon. Cable TV and its Indi pop stars are a distant memory for most Indians who are hooked to streaming services. 20 years ago, cashless, and online payments were unthinkable, but now, even our groceries are delivered home with a touch of a button. The automobile industry too went green, with an eye on the environment, and technology made navigation and on-the-move entertainment a pleasure to cruise the roads!

Some things haven’t changed, though. We still eat biscuits with our chai, a steaming hot bowl of Rice and Dal triumphs over gourmet food any day and our love for Bollywood isn’t dwindling anytime soon. What hasn’t changed is that fact that Alto continues to rule the hearts of families across India and is still the preferred choice of first-time buyers. As the Alto completes two decades of clocking miles on the roads, it has achieved a remarkable milestone of touching the lives of 40 lakh families - a record that hasn’t been achieved by any other Indian car. You can spot an Alto across the length and breadth of the county and it has been crowned as India’s best-selling car, 16 years in a row. Alto has established itself as Pride of India as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Advertising

Advertising

So, what makes the Alto a constant, through decades of changes that have swept every other sphere of our lives? When Alto was launched in September 2000, it captured the attention of people who were looking to own their first car that would be affordable and reliable. It changed the way families travelled in any part of the country. The compact Alto, from the trusted Maruti Suzuki family, provided mobility in a stylish set of wheels that was complemented by safety and stability over rugged terrains and through weather vagaries.

Indians fell in love with Alto’s elegant design, comfortable interiors and peppy fuel efficient engine. Over the years, Alto has evolved and brought in changes suiting to changing tastes which were lapped up instantly. The new Alto offers features such as touchscreen Smart Play Studio infotainment system, elegant new dual tone interiors and safety features like ABS with EBD Dual airbags and Smart Reverse Parking sensors. It’s a love affair that endures! Maruti Suzuki’s 3,598 dealerships and 3,792 service network covering almost every corner of the country, makes maintenance of the car a hassle-free experience.

With an affordable on-road price that when it entered the market in 2000 and to this day, Alto continues to be pocket-friendly with its range starting from of Rs 2.56 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). In a changing world, where Indians are looking at preferring their own vehicles to public transport, and fuel prices continue to skyrocket, Alto impresses with its fuel efficiency of 22.05 kmpl for petrol and 31.65 km/kg for CNG. For two decades, the Alto has spelt both style and substance. No wonder the Alto occupies a special place in the hearts of 40 lakh happy families across the nation!

For us Indians, some things do not change; they simply grow with us over time. Alto is the best and enduring example of this Indianness! It has proven its adaptability to rough terrain, extreme climates and has been aptly positioned as the ‘Desh Ki Shaan’, a testimony to a brand that has evolved as per the changing needs of the customers. It has the enduring legacy of Maruti Suzuki, the emotional connect of all things we cherish, and the rugged reliability of never letting you down while renewing itself with every new edition. Bollywood, cricket, Indian spices and Alto - the love will never cease!