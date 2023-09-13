1.5 Lakh users reveal the secret to natural Diabetes Care: Kapiva Dia Free Juice

September 13, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old medical science, has been known to help people manage diabetes better for decades while also promoting overall health and well-being.

Experts at the Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda have explained how 11 Ayurvedic herbs such as Karela, Jamun, Giloy, Amla, Gudmar, and more in their carefully formulated Dia Free Juice can help lower blood sugar levels and control its fluctuations, improve the cell’s response to insulin, and manage other symptoms of diabetes.

An Ayush-approved clinical trial was conducted to prove the efficacy of Dia Free Juice in managing blood sugar levels. This open-label, single-arm study conducted on subjects with Type-2 diabetes was in compliance with ICMR guidelines. After consumption of the Ayurvedic juice for 3 months, the subjects in the study were able to observe an average reduction of 30% in their fasting and after-meal blood sugar levels. They also saw a 1 unit drop in their HbA1c levels on average, along with improvement in their BMI.

Kapiva Dia Free Juice is a blend of 11 Ayurvedic herbs selected for their ability to regulate blood glucose and support healthy blood sugar levels. The ingredients come from the finest sources and are curated by expert researchers to ensure the highest quality and efficacy. These 11 herbs together are more powerful than Karela, Jamun, or Amla Juice and other Ayurvedic medicines for diabetes management. Bitter Gourd, also known as Karela, has been found to have a hypoglycemic effect, meaning it can lower blood sugar levels. Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, which can help regulate blood sugar levels. Gudmar, also known as the “sugar destroyer,” has been found to reduce sugar cravings and may help lower blood sugar levels. Finally, Jamun, also known as Indian Blackberry, contains compounds that can help control blood sugar levels.

In addition to its blood sugar-regulating properties, Kapiva Dia Free Juice offers various health benefits. It is a rich source of vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient that supports the immune system and helps protect the body against infections. Antioxidants in the juice also protect the body against damage from harmful free radicals, which can contribute to chronic diseases.

Regular users of this Ayurvedic supplement have reported that it has managed their diabetes and associated complications, such as excess thirst, frequent urination, indigestion, fatigue, and weak immunity, among others. As diabetes is a problem of improper metabolism, those suffering from it often face digestion issues like bloating and acidity. However, this Ayurvedic juice resolves these issues at the grassroots. With regular consumption of Dia Free Juice, we have observed consumers successfully reducing their dependence on allopathic medicines over time.

To make the most of Kapiva Dia Free Juice, regular consumption is recommended, preferably in the morning on an empty stomach. The juice is 100% natural and sugar-free, making it a healthy and safe option for people with diabetes.

This Ayurvedic Diabetes Medicine is a perfect addition to your sugar-control diet and can be consumed alongside regular diabetes medicines to support diabetes control efforts.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”