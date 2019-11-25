14 Reasons to choose SBI for your Home Loan

Many people today wish to own their dream homes in the cities of their choice. But it often happens that rising real-estate prices makes this dream a pipe dream. However, the scenario has changed today, with the availability of home loans at attractive interest rates and flexible EMI options. While there are many banks and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) in the country that offer home loans, SBI Home Loans emerge as a clear winner due to the trust factor.

Here are 14 reasons why SBI Home Loans are the most sought after:

1. Attractive Interest Rates

Interest rates for SBI Home Loans are known to be the most attractive in the market today. In fact, SBI offers interest rate starting at just 8.15% p.a. for women borrowers. This includes a 0.05% concession in the interest rates for women borrowers, celebrating the importance of a women in the Indian Household milieu.

2. Assistance in choosing the right property

SBI helps you choose the right property from various pre-approved projects according to your budget, location and amenities through its home search portal: www.sbirealty.in.

3. Products Designed to suit your unique needs

SBI has products customized to suit specific home loan needs of various customers like FlexiPay Home Loan for the Young Salaried Earners, Privilege Home Loans for Government Employees, Shaurya Home Loan for Defence Employees, Businessmen, NRI Home Loans and lot more.

4. Low EMIs

EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments) for SBI Home Loans start at just INR 744 per lac for a home loan of Rs.30 lakh with a tenure of 30 years at interest rate of 8.15% p.a.

5. Complete Transparency

With SBI you can be assured of complete transparency in the loan process and loan servicing thereafter. This includes eligible loan amount, documentation, and more importantly, all the fees and charges. You can be sure and assured that everything will be communicated in a simple and precise manner to you.

6. Swift Processing of PMAY subsidy

SBI has become a Central Nodal Agency (CNA) for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana subsidy claims for Home Loans. As a result, the subsidy is expected to be released in fastest possible manner.

7. Instant Top-Up Loans for existing Home Loan borrowers

Eligible existing customers can avail Top-Up instantly through the SBI YONO app which can be used for multiple purposes like wedding, travel etc. The Top-Up amount will be directly credited to their savings account in as low as 5 minutes.

8. India’s preferred home loan provider

1 in every 3 Home Buyers in the country today avail Home Loan from SBI.

9. Trust of 40 lakh happy families

More than 40 lakh families have chosen SBI as the preferred Banker for their home loan.

10. Top-up Loans at rates starting at just 8.60% p.a.

In addition to conventional home loans, you can also get Top-Up loans from SBI at really attractive interest rates starting at just 8.60% p.a.

11. Pre-Approved Home Loans

In case you have not finalized a home, you can opt for a Pre-Approved Home Loan from SBI. This gives you an estimate of the budget within which you can search for a property.

12. Dedicated Relationship Managers at Various Locations

SBI has dedicated Relationship Managers for home loan seekers at various locations. These relationship managers handhold the home buyers right from the start of the application process till the end of the process. This ensures that the consumer gets door step service and the entire process gets completed in a hassle-free manner. In addition to dedicated relationship managers, SBI has 8500+ feet on street providing door step services for the home loan seekers.

13. More than 1000 SBI Home Loan Processing Centers

SBI has 1000+ home loan processing centers spread across the length and breadth of the country. These dedicated centers are known to ensure that all home loan applications get attended to within a prescribed TAT of less than two weeks.

14. Apply through 6 Easy Ways

SBI has various customer friendly and easy channels to apply for a home loan:

a. Download and Login to the YONO App

b. Visit www.homeloans.sbi

c. Apply through www.psbloansin59minutes.com

d. Call on 1800 11 2018

e. Apply at the nearest SBI Branch

f. SMS “HOME” to 567676

So if home loan is on your mind, connect with SBI Home Loans Team today!