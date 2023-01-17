123 Profit Reviews - SHOCKING Insider Leaks & Secrets About CPA Marketing (2023)

January 17, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

This is a deep 123 Profit Review of the popular CPA Marketing training program by Aidan Booth. It contains everything you need to know to decide whether 123Profit will work for you!

The good news is, our team of Digital Analysts has worked tirelessly for the past 3 weeks digging into every aspect of the 123 Profit Mentorship Program, so we can present to you our Critical 123 Profit Conclusions Here.

Including what’s inside the 123 Profit program, our verdict on the LEGITIMACY of the training, how the 123 profit system functions, the Mentorship’s Pricing, the availability of an Exclusive Discount For A Few 2023 Participants, and much more!

That being said, let’s start with the basics!

What is the 123 Profit System?

An online training program called 123 Profit reveals the tactics associated with online commerce. The program goes into great detail about the distinctive CPA marketing strategies that can help you make astronomical sums of money online. Beginner, intermediate, and expert marketers are all equally served by the 123 Profit live course.

Aidan Booth created 123 Profit, a three-step system that enables users to make thousands of dollars per day. This system is especially advised for those who want to boost their traffic and conversion rates, who require an alternative method of handling the tediousness of copywriting, who require assistance setting up a store, and who ultimately desire access to several shortcuts that streamline an online business.

The program also aims to assist people from all walks of life in achieving financial wealth. It is effective for everyone and does not call for a particular academic accreditation, regardless of prior marketing or sales expertise.

The eight-week online course from 123 Profit is all about innovative CPA marketing strategies without any challenges like suppliers, product inventories, customer service, etc.

Key Features & Benefits of the Buzzing 123 Profit System

“An alternative to conventional CPA marketing”

This strategy is a novel and ground-breaking solution for CPA marketing that streamlines the procedure and gets rid of a lot of the usual difficulties and problems.

Simple, Automatable and Easy To Use

This method is created to be simple and easy to use, needing little of your time and effort.

No need for customer support or inventory management

With this approach, everything is handled automatically, so you don’t need to bother about suppliers, customer service, or product inventories.

Unlimited Free & Paid Targeted Traffic

This technique produces free focused traffic that aids in generating more qualified leads and increasing conversion rates.

No Selling Required

With this strategy, all you need is a straightforward webpage with a few focused words on it - nothing else is required.

The fact that there is little risk is another benefit. You don’t have to worry about the typical hazards connected with other eCommerce firms as you don’t deal with real products or consumer complaints.

How Much Does 123 Profit cost?

Here’s the thing, enrollment in the 123 Profit program was reduced by $1,500 in January 2023, from $4,997 to $3,497, which includes an Exclusive $491 OFF Discount From Here if enrollment is fully paid, upfront, meaning if you choose to opt-in for 4 installment payments of $997, you will NOT benefit from the $491 discount and will end up paying $3,988 in total over the course of 4 months.

So it’s worth noting that taking the one-payment option of $3,497 will actually save you $491 overall.

Additional costs include:

Domain name fees: The cost to register a domain name normally ranges between $5 and $10. The cost of a domain name may vary depending on several elements, such as how long a name has been registered and who handles the registration.

The cost of hosting: Depending on the features you want, monthly hosting fees might range from $5 and above.

Depending on the tactics you use, you might also need to invest $5-$15 in advertising.

What is CPA Marketing?

CPA marketing, also known as cost-per-action marketing, is an indirect marketing strategy that entails working with a partner. In charge of providing marketing services is the advertiser’s affiliate. A commission is paid to the affiliate when a client or customer takes a specific action as a result of the advertisement. The actions taken are:

Examining video.

Delivering a consent document.

Enrolling in a trial.

Requesting a fee.

Making a purchase.

The 123-profit CPA marketing technique includes marketers, distributors, and CPA networks. This innovative method of CPA marketing, which has nothing to do with eCommerce, inventory, suppliers, etc., has created astounding results.

Here are the most recent outcomes.

$10,914 in a day

$50,778 per week

$183,103 in a month

Moreover, the team has written a book that provides readers with an introduction to the 3-step process and some potential results from their innovative business plan.

123 Profit by Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton is open for new students with limited availability and the slots are selling out fast. So if you are interested in setting up your own profitable online business, sign up today.

123 Profit and the 3-step process by Aidan Booth

They involve identifying a winning offer, creating a website, attracting traffic, and turning that traffic into money. A summary of these steps is provided below:

Identify Your Winning Offer

The first phase, in Aidan’s words, is to find “winning offers.” All of these are just offers with good conversion rates. To access these offers, individuals must sign up for an offer network, which will be discussed in the LIVE Profit Lab pre-launch events (which are often focused on weight loss, credit repair, and skin cream, to name a few).

Aidan and his team will go into more detail at the LIVE Profit Lab event on the importance of audience size and how to connect with them to generate both free and paid traffic sources.

Setting up a website

Setting up your website - or perhaps just your “web browser” as that is all you need for each deal - is the next step. The best part is that you don’t need any special technical knowledge or format to do this. These websites have the benefit of frequently being “designed for you.” They only include a few sentences, so they are easy to understand.

The purpose of these pages is to effectively and efficiently encourage the viewer to consider taking urgent action. When they take action, you get paid a commission. It’s that simple! So don’t worry if you lack technological expertise; you can still gain from this.

Turn on website traffic for your website

There are often two ways to draw customers to your services: sponsored visitors, or unpaid visitors. The offer and your financial status will have an impact on your selection. Aidan and Steve frequently use a free traffic generation technique inside 123 Profit to get a sizable audience right away. Next, you evaluate the profitability of the five transactions you pick. Once the right solution has been identified, you may boost your revenue by putting additional traffic methods in place, such as offering free traffic.

That is the general strategy, to make a long story short. The next step is to scale up by increasing your funding and investigating more opportunities to see which ones are profitable when you have completed the previous three phases and are making money. You can market additional incentives to the leads your automated sales procedure has generated to boost your revenue.

How Does The Big Secret’s Three-Step Process Work?

The Big Secret describes the 10,000-foot view of Aidan’s company as follows:

A user comes to your website.

The website features a “call to action” and an “offer” made by a different business.

This “call to action” could ask users to input their ZIP code, send an email, or other simple details online.

If the visitor takes this step, they become a lead, and you get paid a commission.

The fundamentals of launching an online digital marketing firm are as follows. Some businesses pay as much as $185 for each lead as Aidan demonstrates in The Big Secret. Others pay less per lead, but you can easily produce hundreds of leads to get significant returns.

Because of this system, neither you nor anybody else is purchasing anything. You’re just asking a website visitor to provide some basic data online. There is no requirement to manage inventory, communicate with clients, or market a product.

Procedure for 123 Webinar Sessions

If you’ve read The Big Secret by 123 Profit, you might want to check out a Live Profit Lab session. Everyone is welcome to attend each session for free, and depending on your availability, you can register for more than one.

Aidan will cover a variety of topics in the Live Profit Lab, including:

The three-step method Aidan and his team employ to earn $183,103 per month and $10,914 each day without having to sell any goods.

How they generate $1,000 for every 100 clicks with conversion rates of 62%, which is far greater than the typical e-commerce store’s 3% conversion rate.

How to gain access to a personal “automation suite” and take immediate action to get a shortcut to success.

What 123 Profit Components Are All About?

Eight modules make up Aidan Booth and his team of experts inside the 123 Profit Review. Below is an explanation of these modules:

Mission Control- The Private Members Area with 100+ Training Videos.

123 Profit Live Coaching: Zoom Calls & Live Q&A Sessions.

The $50k Case Study.

The Profit Suite - The Profit Phantom, The Masterlist & The Mail Machine.

DFY Confidential: Done-For-You Pages & Emails Content

7-FIGURE ACCELERATOR (Step-By-Step Scaling Secrets)

The 123 Live Event: Exclusive Members-Only 2-Day Live Event

The Private 123 Profit Network: 24/7 Support & Assistance

Much More!

123 Profit Program Pros and Cons

The No-Sell and the Profit Lab’s goal is to inform you about a cutting-edge internet business strategy that will enable you to make thousands of dollars each month without having to sell any goods.

Pros

Includes tried-and-true tactics

Ideal for those trying to increase their income

Guarantees results

There is no product needed. Therefore, there is no need for product inventory or related maintenance.

Ensures immediate traffic

It’s entertaining and gratifying.

There is no need to buy inventories.

No need for client service

Cons

Results depend on your personal effort and are not guaranteed.

A little on the expensive side.

Who is 123 Profit Training for?

Anyone seeking a practical strategy to thrive in internet marketing, from novices to specialists, can use the 123 Profit business model. You don’t have to be an expert in marketing or business. The 123 Profit technique by Aidan Booth enables everyone to produce steady revenue. You could choose to use this technique in addition to your current income.

The 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Every student is entitled to a 30-day return window. The best time to begin learning about and evaluating its success is now. Customers have the right to ask for a refund if they are unhappy with the service for any reason, including problems with shipment or comprehension.

123 Profit Reviews: Final Conclusion

In the end, 123 Profit is precisely what it claims to be: a 3-step strategy that helps put users in a position to earn up to six figures. The three stages to be taken are picking a lucrative offer, building simple web pages, and driving traffic to convert it into commission. You can view the system in action before investing, which further helps you to decide whether this program is the right fit for you.

