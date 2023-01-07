123 Profit Reviews SHOCKING CPA Marketing Truth – Do NOT Buy YET!

January 07, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Are you considering the 123 Profit Program, BUT not certain if this is (really) for you?

Our experienced team and I have spent the last 3 weeks investigating and examining the brand-new 123 Profit Mentorship Program and present to you our Critical Conclusions Here.

Including but not limited to:

● When will 123 Profit NOT work for you ( 3 misconceptions)?

● Is 123 Profit a scam?

● What are the 123 profit system benefits?

● How to claim +$8,000 of Free Real Bonuses?

● How to get the Best Price & Discount for the 123 Profit program?

● Lots more!

We’re confident that our 123 Profit review will be enlightening as it contains important facts and honest expectations you can have about this trending CPA marketing training program.

So, let’s cover the basics first, shall we?

What is 123 Profit CPA Marketing?

123 Profit is an 8-week training program that focuses on the CPA (cost per action) business model and how you can use this marketing strategy to build a highly profitable online business.

In theory, this program claims that it’s designed for anybody looking to start an online business or those who are already running a website but want to diversify or grow their revenue by applying what’s being taught inside the 123 Profit mentorship program.

So, with full-on mentorship, aspiring 123 Profit students will be provided with all the knowledge they would need, tools, know-how, the 123 Profit live event and live one-on-one coaching and all necessary software to build highly profitable CPA marketing campaigns that generate serious daily income.

That out of the way, let’s answer some burning questions about the 123 Profit program!

When Will 123 Profit Not Work for You?

As a potential 123 Profit student, there are a few crucial points to remember in order to guarantee success with this life-changing system, otherwise, your chances are going to be slim.

* MISCONCEPTION #1:

123 Profit training program will not work for you if you enroll in it without understanding the fact that the program will NOT actually do “ALL” the work for you, and that you must commit to following the necessary steps of the training curriculum, put in some time and effort into the program ( especially during the first 3 weeks ), and follow your mentors’ instructions and training carefully to succeed.

That’s not all…

* MISCONCEPTION #2:

Your CPA marketing business won’t ( rapidly) grow to 4-Figure Profit Days if you continuously withdraw all the profits when your campaigns start growing, and you don’t actually reinvest the profits to quickly grow your cash flow and scale your CPA marketing business.

* MISCONCEPTION #3:

The final point you should be aware of is that this is NOT a “ get-rich-quick” scheme. It’s an authentic and proven way to make solid money while building a life-altering business.

At the same time, it creates online wealth, provided efforts are put into the program.

Now that you’ve started to know the ins and outs of the 123 Profit system, we’d like to go over a few of this training program’s facts and benefits.

Benefits of 123 Profit Program

The 123 Profit method is simple, fast, and proven to be highly effective regardless of age or experience.

The profit margins are by far the highest in any online business model.

It’s a lifestyle business that is fun, rewarding, and enjoyable.

You’re getting all the tools, training, and resources you need to run this business including your websites, assets, and other custom items done for you by the 123 Profit team of experts.

You DON’T need to do niche or market research, spend money on website development, write product descriptions or create any product images.

You can get rapid results and high ROIs.

You take advantage of untapped sources of targeted FREE traffic to get sales fast.

Free all-access passes to 123 Profit live events.

There are NO upsells and nothing else to buy. 123 Profit is one complete package, and you will get access to all the updates they make in the future.

It gets better:

You Earn as You Learn: The 123 Profit system centers on an “earn as you learn” approach, which guarantees that you will be able to reclaim your investment in the 123profit Mentorship Program within the first weeks.

The 123 Profit system centers on an “earn as you learn” approach, which guarantees that you will be able to reclaim your investment in the 123profit Mentorship Program within the first weeks. Trustworthy: 123 Profit training is given by CPA marketing experts Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth. They have immense experience in the field and support students at every step until their mentees create a serious stream of income using this business model.

123 Profit training is given by CPA marketing experts Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth. They have immense experience in the field and support students at every step until their mentees create a serious stream of income using this business model. Exceptional Support: 123 Profit supports its students in so many aspects; from one-on-one live coaching calls to exclusive private live events, diligent mentorship, weekly Q&A sessions, 123 Profit Community Forum, to all the tools that make setting up your profitable CPA campaigns a breeze.

123 Profit supports its students in so many aspects; from one-on-one live coaching calls to exclusive private live events, diligent mentorship, weekly Q&A sessions, 123 Profit Community Forum, to all the tools that make setting up your profitable CPA campaigns a breeze. A TON of Social Proof: The program has a plethora of Successful Former Students and reviews of students from different walks of life who vouch for the ease and integrity of the training, mentorship, and curriculum.

Is 123 Profit a Scam?

123 Profit is NOT a scam, with over 10 years of experience in researching mentors and investigating online training programs, we can lay your doubts to rest and say that this mentorship program is legit, and here’s the interesting reason:

According to beta 123 profit students, online 123 Profit Reviews & Interviews, success stories, and testimonials, this program is by far the best CPA marketing training you can invest in as the whole concept of the mentorship is “ Based On Results-Driven Training Systems”. And, if someone doesn’t make or achieve what they thought was possible with this course, they get their FULL Money Back.

According to 123 Profit co-founder Aidan Booth: “ I believe the reason behind our students’ massive success is that we flat-out challenge them to use The 123 Profit system and platform, complete the core 8-week training modules, go through the step-by-step videos, all the strategy manuals, the software, tune in for all our live weekly training sessions with us and connect the dots with a few simple actions, and if for whatever reason they aren’t satisfied or seeing amazing results within 30 days, we refund every penny of their small investment .”

The 123 Profit 8 Components

Mission Control: The Private Members Area with 100+ Training Videos The first module is all about the 123 Profit System Blueprint, it lays out the CPA action plan you need to get swiftly started, pick CPA offers, build your landing pages, get targeted sending traffic…till hitting your first sales, to scale up from to 5 or even 6-figures per month.

Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth share their top-secret recipes for success with the CPA business model and provide all the tools, training, software, and resources you need to get started!

123 Profit Live Coaching: One-On-One Coaching, Weekly Zoom Calls, Live Q&A Sessions

123 Profit second module is all about live one-on-one training and mentorship with the founders and their team of CPA experts, seeing live demos, and being assigned weekly homework and tasks to make sure you’re getting the hang of this marketing strategy as quickly as possible.

The 123 profit mentors have designed this module meticulously, ensuring that each student has ample opportunity to get one-on-one time with an expert and learn all the ins and outs of this powerful CPA marketing technique.

The weekly homework assignments are also an excellent way to make sure you’re being disciplined and applying what you’ve learned in a real-world setting.

The $50k Case Study (Additional Videos Series & Secret Documentation)

Here, all new 123 Profit mentees will get access to multiple case studies and documents that show you EXACTLY how they generated $50,681 in 50 days using this proven CPA system.

Honestly, having real-life case studies to refer to as you are building your CPA business is extremely useful as you’ll be handed everything you need and more to accelerate your success.

So as you enroll in the 123 profit mentorship program, Register Your Account and log into the Mission Control area, you’ll find EVERYTHING you expected to find inside, with all the necessary video series, documents, and insider information to model a proven million-dollar online business.

The Profit Suite & The Profit Phantom & The Mail Machine - (Custom LaunchPad to Build Profitable Funnels & Maximize Your CPA Income)

The Profit Suite is an all-in-one email marketing software and system that has been built from the ground up by the 123 Profit team, specifically for this business model…

This will allow you to send offers out to your email list without any problems writing or sending tested and proven offers with as many offers and links, without any industry restrictions or limitations.

You should also note that The Profit Wizard is a drag-and-drop landing page and sales funnel builder which generates high-converting mobile-responsive landing pages designed to get people to swiftly act on the offers you send them.

With this you’ll get the creative freedom to build your OWN pages if you so wish, you can also use many done-for-you templates that everyone in the 123 Profit circle will permanently get access to, at no additional costs.

DFY Confidential: Done-For-You Pages, Landing Page Copy, Emails & Other Content

To sum this module up, this module contains:

A vault of done-for-you (fill-in-the-blanks style) email templates and landing page copy.

Multi-niche email templates will allow you to quickly build high-converting funnels, which will cause you to weekly hyper-boost your income.

This saves hundreds of hours of writing (or thousands of dollars in copywriting fees) … you’ll be able to load everything up with just a few clicks using the Profit Wizard.

Lotsmore!

The 7-FIGURE ACCELERATOR (Scaling Secrets & Copy & Paste Marketing Strategies)

In this module, you’ll be taught to cut down on marketing expenses, optimize campaigns, and scale your profit as you grow.

It is in fact a clever way to save money on marketing expenses while still growing your business, you can save money on things like how much you spend per day, how much you pay per click, and how much you spend to acquire a lead/customer.

In addition, you’ll learn how to use data to your advantage so that you can make smarter and more calculated marketing decisions and save even more money while increasing profits, it’s a win-win.

The 123 Live Event: Exclusive Members-Only 2-Day Online Live Event

New 123 participants will get a FREE All-Access Pass To “123 LIVE! which is an annual live event that will be held over an entire weekend (dates announced soon inside the 123 profit members’ area). This includes insider tactics, secrets for tripling your profits, amazing case studies, real-life success stories, and much more!

The Private 123 Profit Network: Exclusive Coaching and Daily Support

The 8th and final component of 123 Profit is the exclusive coaching and rapid-response help desk.

This is where 123 Profit students can get hand-holding support from CPA experts and share their queries.

Also, this module aims to provide students with competitive marketing edges, and all the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive world of online marketing.

The founders have developed this module to give students the best chance of success, by providing expert support and multiple weekly calls with experts at no extra cost, the goal here is to ensure that students have everything they need to succeed in a timely manner, or they get their money back.

123 Profit Cost & Discount

The 123 Profit price is set at $3,497 ( Discounted from Here!), but only if you pay for the program in full (up-front). If you cannot make the one-time payment, you can opt for the installment plan, which is 4 monthly payments of $997.

123 Profit Discount? Well, here’s the thing, if you opt for the payment plan, you don’t receive the Instant $491 Discount and will pay the full $3,988 price to enroll in the 123 Profit mentorship program.

So, the point is, since there won’t be extra costs or additional investments to the 123 Profit system, it would be wise to go with the one-time payment option if you can. It just makes sense to save $491!

But consider this…

There is also a 30-Day Money-back guarantee, so there is truly zero risk for those who want to try it out but are not 100% certain if it’s for them.

123 Profit: Pros and Cons

PROS

The program is comprehensive, fast to get results with, and based upon a proven system that everyone can understand.

Shortcut access to major CPA networks with the best highest-paying offers.

Beginner-friendly (no prior experience required).

Mentors assist new 123 Profit students with real-life live coaching calls, workshops, and multiple weekly webinars with Q&A sessions.

Innovative ways of tapping & trapping free traffic.

DFY files and templates (you won’t need to build or write anything from scratch) .

. The founders will equip new users with exclusive BONUSES worth +$8,000 that are only accessible to 2023 123 Profit members.

Easy-to-follow course layout.

There are no refunds with this business model, whatever you earn is yours!

Once your campaigns are set the system works on 90% automation and can bring revenue for many months without the need for additional work or investments.

The 30-Day Full Money Back Guarantee.

PROFIT FORECASTING: With this system, it is very easy to calculate how much profit you will make from each affiliate network and how many conversions you will make from a single offer on a weekly basis. Therefore, you can work out in advance what achievable profits you will be making early on.

CONS

Enrollment officially closes on the 19th of January 2023 or when the program fills to capacity.

The cost of the program might be a pause for some people. This program does have a premium price as it offers top-notch training, permanent mentorship by CPA marketing experts , private communities, bonuses, a large selection of software, Tickets to Private 123 Profit Annual Live Events, and much more!

as it offers training, , private communities, bonuses, a large selection of software, Tickets to Private 123 Profit Annual Live Events, and much more! Students must put in the work during the first 3 weeks before automating most of their profitable campaigns and processes, 5 to 10 hours a week will be a good start.

123 Profit Review & Bonus Package ($8,000+)

Most CPA marketing training programs offer unhelpful extras when it comes to bonuses. This can range from outdated eBooks and videos to possibly pirated content, basically worthless bonuses that will not serve you one way or another.

Here’s something we can both agree on…

Since 2022 was an unpredictable year, this year deserves a new beginning. So, if financial freedom is your top priority, joining the 123Profit program review will be a wise and smart first step toward your goal.

