1100+ LPU students get ₹10L - ₹64L packages; top students avg is ₹12.3L

LPU student Yasir got a package of Rs. 3 crore in an IT company.

Published - June 14, 2024 01:08 pm IST

Lovely Professional University is achieving new heights every year by breaking its own boundaries in the field of placements. This year’s LPU batch of 2022-23 achieved record success in the placement season. More than 1100 students of the university secured packages ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 64 lakh. According to placement records, the average package of the top 10 percent of LPU students is Rs 12.3 lakh. This number is higher than the average of many top IITs. This is strengthening LPU’s reputation as a university leading in talent development.

2018 batch LPU student Yasir M secured a package of Rs 3 crore in an IT company. At the same time, another student Pawan Kunchala has received a package of Rs 1 crore from IT company TC Central.

Among the students of 2023-24 batch, Yashasvi Yaduvanshi and Harsh Vardhan of BTech Computer Science and Engineering have recently secured a handsome package of Rs 52.08 lakh at Microsoft. Apart from this, a student of Mechanical Engineering of 2022-23 batch secured the highest CTC of Rs 54.9 lakh. On the other hand, Architecture and MBA students have received packages of Rs 31.69 and Rs 29.3 lakh respectively.

Hundreds of LPU graduates are currently working in prestigious positions with over 1 Crore packages at renowned companies like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon and many more. LPU students have received more than 5500 placement offers from Amazon, TCS, Bosch, Trident, Federal Bank, Bank of America, Flipkart, Cipla, LG Electronics, Qatar Highways, P&O Cruises, Torrent Pharmaceutical, IndiGo and many other prestigious Fortune 500 companies. This offer is related to the field of Engineering Management, Hotel and Tourism, Medical, Agriculture, Social Science etc. More than 350 companies that place students from IITs, NITs and IIMs, also recruit students from LPU. Participation of multinational companies in campus recruitment and selection of students on the best package also reflects LPU’s commitment to educate the students as well as make them skilled according to the changes coming in the industry.

LPU Chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal said that LPU is always committed to promote intellectual and interpersonal growth among its students for their better future and progress. LPU’s Career Services Division and mentors play a very important role in fulfilling the dreams of the students. LPU’s engineering program has achieved its best rank among educational institutions across the world.

The admission process for the 2024 batch at LPU is going on and the last date for submission of application form is closing soon. Admission to LPU is highly competitive. To get admission into the university, students have to clear the entrance exam “LPUNEST 2024” and interview in selected programs. To learn more about the examination and admission process, interested students can visit https://bit.ly/3JkmdFd

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

