10 Problems You Could Face Without Health Insurance

Health insurance is an invaluable tool for managing the costs of medical bills and ensuring that you have access to quality healthcare. According to the Hindu media article from 2021, fewer than 40% of families in 11 Indian states are covered by health insurance products.

There are several reasons why so many fewer Indians have health insurance compared to other countries. One of the main reasons is the affordability of health insurance in India.

Additionally, many people lack the necessary knowledge and understanding of health insurance, what it covers, how to obtain it and why it is important to get one. Another key factor is the lack of awareness about government support for health insurance in India. PM-JAY is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government. It provides a cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation across public and private empanelled hospitals in India.

Without health insurance, you can face a number of potential problems, including:

Without health insurance, you can face a number of potential problems, including:

1. Expensive medical bills: The cost of getting quality medical care has been rising rapidly over the last few years. Along with that, the number of people suffering from diseases and critical illnesses is also huge. Without health insurance, you will be responsible for the full cost of medical care, which can be very expensive, especially if you have a major health issue such as a heart attack or stroke.

2. Limited access to care: When you do not have to worry about the finances to receive health care, you can go for better health care options. Without a health insurance policy, you may not be able to access the care you need. Some hospitals and doctors are more willing to accept patients with a good health insurance policy.

3. High prescription costs: The vast majority of health insurance policies provide some coverage for prescription drugs. Prescription medications can be very expensive, and without health insurance, you may not be able to afford the medications you need.

4. Difficulty getting treatment for chronic conditions: Chronic diseases can be fatal if you do not get the right treatment at the right time. Without health insurance, it can be difficult to get the regular treatment and monitoring you need for chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and heart disease.

5. No preventive care: Opting for health insurance that covers regular medical tests can help catch these illnesses early and make it easier to take care of medical expenses.

It becomes very expensive to get preventive care, such as routine physicals, cancer screenings, and vaccinations, without a health insurance policy, as these check-ups can be expensive. Without health insurance, you might find it difficult to afford important diagnostic tests and procedures, such as MRIs, CT scans, and endoscopies.

6. Medical debt: Health insurance provides important financial protection in case you have a serious accident or sickness. People without health coverage are exposed to these high costs. This can sometimes lead people without coverage into deep debt or even into bankruptcy.

7. Chances of ignoring a health issue are high: Many people who lack health insurance will forgo the care they need until their condition becomes intolerable. Health insurance alone does not ensure that people will get the health care they require. There are non-financial barriers, such as a lack of health care providers, limited access to transportation, lack of awareness about the disease, or linguistic differences. Nonetheless, health insurance remains a key factor in assuring access to health care.

8. Difficulty affording hospital stays: Hospital room rent is expensive, and to afford it without burning a hole in your pocket, it is advised to purchase a good health insurance policy. When purchasing a policy, choose No Room Rent Capping. It means you can choose any room in the hospital for treatment without any maximum room rent limit.

9. Difficulty affording specialists: Without health insurance, you may not be able to afford to see specialists, such as cardiologists or neurologists, which can be very expensive.

10. Difficulty affording urgent care: Health insurance allows you to get quicker and better ambulance services during a medical emergency — the kind that provides specialist care and attention en route to the hospital — which can make all the difference in an emergency.

Without health insurance, you may not be able to afford urgent care.

Everyone is particularly concerned about their health in the post-pandemic era. Going through life without knowing what is going to happen the next moment sounds frightful. Healthcare is expensive even with insurance but those who do not have insurance coverage will be at a much greater disadvantage. The inability to seek treatment for health conditions and the crushing weight of medical bills are two big reasons to obtain a health insurance policy.

You should look for a health insurance policy that suits you and your family.

