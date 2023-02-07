10 Best Window ACs in 1 and 1.5 Ton in India

February 07, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Summer months in India mean excruciating heat waves. An Air Conditioner is the first choice for most to make themselves comfortable during these times. If you are looking for a Window AC, here’s a list of the best in the market:

Our top picks

Best overall : Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC cools efficiently with multiple features and modes.

Best budget : Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC has all the features you would need at an economical price.

Best 1 Ton : LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter WiFi Window AC is an excellent choice with advanced WiFi controls.

Best 1.5 Ton : Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is economical and has low noise.

Best Window AC in 1 and 1.5 Ton in India

1. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC - Check Amazon Offer

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install air conditioning unit with multiple features and modes. With a capacity of 1.5 tons, it is suitable for small rooms up to 165 sq. ft. The AC has a copper condenser coil which provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. It is also eco-friendly with R32 refrigerant gas, which has no ozone depletion potential. The product comes with a 1-year warranty and 5 years on the compressor.

Dimensions: 66 x 66 x 43 Centimeters

What do we like?

The product is environmentally friendly due to its use of R32 refrigerant gas with the potential for no ozone depletion.

What do we not like?

It has a high noise level.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users report that this product cools the room well, has value for money and is a durable model overall.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is a good purchase due to its economical price, easy installation process, and a copper condenser coil that provides better cooling and low maintenance. The 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, and the R32 refrigerant gas used is environmentally friendly with no ozone depletion potential. The product also has a warranty of 1 year and 5 years on the compressor, ensuring customer satisfaction.

2. Havells Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC - Check Amazon Offer

The Havells Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install option for up to 100 sq ft of medium-sized rooms. With a 3-star energy rating and ISEER value of 2.97, it is energy efficient and environmentally friendly, using R32 refrigerant with no ozone depletion potential. It features blue fins coils for improved cooling and 100% inner grooved copper tubes for better heat exchange. The AC has unique features like cooling even at high temperatures, strong dehumidification, and remote control operation. The product comes with a 1-year warranty and a 5-year compressor warranty.

Dimensions: 60 x 57 x 38.5 Centimeters

What do we like?

Users like the sleep mode and claim that the product has value for money.

What do we not like?

It might leak a little water.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users have positive reviews about this product. They appreciate the sleep mode feature, value for money, energy efficiency and low noise level.

Why is the product among the best?

It is a good purchase because it has energy-efficient features such as blue fins coils, 100% inner grooved copper tubes and a 3-star energy rating with an ISEER value of 2.97, making it cost-effective. It also features strong dehumidification and remote control operation. Using R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally friendly, adds to the product’s overall value. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the compressor.

3. LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter WiFi Window AC

The LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter WiFi Window AC is a highly efficient air conditioner with a variable speed inverter compressor, suitable for medium-sized rooms. It has a 5-star energy rating and low annual energy consumption of 672.46 units, with a SEER value of 3.68. The unit comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-10 years warranty on the compressor and PCB. The copper build with ocean black protection ensures durability and uninterrupted cooling. The AC also features WiFi connectivity and a range of convenient features, including a remote control and dust filter.

Dimensions: 600 mm x 380 mm x 630 mm

What do we like?

WiFi connectivity and remote control make it easy for users to control their air conditioner from anywhere.

What do we not like?

It may take some time to cool.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users love this product for its low noise level, WiFi connectivity and controls, decent cooling and outstanding performance.

Why is the product among the best?

It is a good purchase for its energy efficiency, durability with copper build and ocean black protection, convenient features such as WiFi connectivity and remote control, dust filter, and 1-year warranty on the product and 5-10 years warranty on compressor and PCB. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and provides efficient cooling.

4. Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an economical, low-noise AC with a smart and elegant design. With a capacity of 1.5 tons, it’s suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It has a 3-star energy rating, an ISEER value of 3.03, and a warranty of 1 year on the product and 5 years on the compressor. The blue fins coils ensure better cooling performance, while 100% inner grooved copper tubes enhance cooling and durability. The AC has various features, such as auto restart, strong dehumidification, and remote-controlled operation. It uses R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally friendly. The package includes the AC unit, remote, batteries, and manual.

Dimensions: 71 x 66 x 43 Centimeters

What do we like?

It is environmentally friendly, promotes decreased ozone depletion, and may not add to global warming.

What do we not like?

Some find it to have an old and outdated look.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Overall, users report that this product is excellent for cooling mid-sized rooms with good airflow and turbo mode for faster cooling.

Why is the product among the best?

It is a good purchase due to its economical and easy-to-install design, energy efficiency (3 Star rating, ISEER value of 3.03), durability (with blue fins coils and 100% inner grooved copper tubes), and features like auto restart, strong dehumidification, remote control, and easy installation. The R32 refrigerant used is also environmentally friendly. Additionally, the unit comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5-year warranty on the compressor.

5. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install air conditioning unit suitable for small rooms. With a 3-star energy rating, the unit features a copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance and is designed to work efficiently in high temperatures. The AC also has convenient features, including an on/off timer, filter clean indicator, LCD remote with backlight, and a SuperFine mesh filter. It comes with a 5-year warranty on the compressor and is pre-charged with eco-friendly R32 refrigerant gas. The included components are one AC unit, remote control, user manual, and two batteries.

Dimensions: 61.5 x 56 x 37.7 Centimeters

What do we like?

Key features include an On/Off Timer, Filter Clean Indicator, SuperFine Mesh Filter, and LCD Remote with Backlight.

What do we not like?

It might be noisy.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users report that this product cools efficiently, is built sturdy, has a terrific installation process and more!

Why is the product among the best?

The best part of this product is its energy efficiency, with a 3-star rating and low annual energy consumption, as well as its eco-friendliness with the use of R32 refrigerant gas, which has no ozone depletion potential. The 100% inner grooved copper tube for efficient cooling and the unique SuperFine mesh filter for capturing microdust particles are also key selling points.

6. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install option for small rooms (up to 120 sq ft). It features a fixed-speed compressor and copper condenser coil for efficient cooling. The AC runs on eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 5-year compressor warranty.

Dimensions: 66 x 66 x 43 Centimeters

What do we like?

It has a stylish and sleek design.

What do we not like?

It may not be efficient to cool large spaces.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users appreciate this product’s excellent quality, sleek design and long warranty period.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is a good purchase because it offers efficient cooling with its copper condenser coil and fixed-speed compressor, making it suitable for small rooms. The use of R32 refrigerant gas also makes it environmentally friendly. Additionally, the warranty coverage for both the product and compressor adds to the overall value of the purchase.

7. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is great for an efficient and powerful cooling solution. With a 3-star energy rating, 100% inner grooved copper tubes, blue fins evaporator and condenser coils, this AC delivers a total capacity of 48°C and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also has convenient features like a clean air filter, LED display, and remote-controlled operation. The R32 refrigerant is environmentally friendly, and the product comes with a 1-year and 5-year compressor warranty.

Dimensions: 77 x 66 x 43 cm

What do we like?

It has features such as ‎Auto Restart, Self Diagnosis Function, Clean Air Filter and Eco-Friendly Refrigerant.

What do we not like?

It produces some noise.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users like this product for its 3-star energy rating, efficient cooling and features such as an LED display and clean air filter.

Why is the product among the best?

8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Model 2023

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install solution for medium-sized rooms. With a 100% copper condenser, this AC provides greater durability and peace of mind. The anti-corrosive blue fin coating on the evaporator and condenser coils protects against rust and corrosion. With a 3-star energy efficiency rating, this AC is an efficient choice for cooling your room while also helping you save on your energy bill.

Dimensions: 66 x 66 x 43 Centimeters

What do we like?

This product is straightforward to install and operate.

What do we not like?

It could not be quiet.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users claim that the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Model 2023, which boasts a 100% Copper Condensor ensures greater durability and delivers peace of mind.

Why is the product among the best?

It is a good purchase due to its economical and easy installation, 100% copper condenser ensuring durability, anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating for protection against rust and corrosion, and 3 Star energy efficiency rating.

9. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install solution for medium-sized rooms. This AC offers efficient performance with a 3-star energy rating and a copper condenser coil for better cooling. It also features a dust filter, auto fan speed, energy saver mode, dry mode, turbo mode, temperature display, auto off/on the timer, auto swing mode, auto restart, and high ambient working up to 50°C with anti-corrosion coating. With a one-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the compressor, this AC offers peace of mind for years to come.

Dimensions: 70 x 66 x 43 Centimeters

What do we like?

This product has a durable and low-maintenance build.

What do we not like?

The product produces some noise during operation.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users appreciate this product’s durability, low maintenance, good quality, fast cooling, and more!

Why is the product among the best?

It is a good purchase because it has a high energy rating, an efficient copper condenser coil, multiple modes, and an extended warranty. It is ideal for medium-sized rooms and offers efficient performance with added features like a dust filter, auto fan speed, energy saver mode, and more.

10. HITACHI New Kaze Plus

The HITACHI New Kaze Plus 3-Star Window AC is an excellent option for reliable and energy-efficient cooling solutions. With a 1.5-ton capacity and R32 refrigerant, this AC operates without a stabiliser and has a fixed speed. It also features an on/off timer and auto mode and is BEE rated.

Dimensions: 75.5 x 66 x 43 Centimeters

What do we like?

It cools efficiently.

What do we not like?

It is noisy.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users like this product for its great cooling and durable build. Overall, a great purchase.

Why is the product among the best?

This AC is energy-efficient with a 3-star BEE rating, has a 1.5-ton capacity, operates without a stabiliser, and has convenient features like an on/off timer and auto mode.

How do we rate the best Window AC?

Features and specifications

Consider energy efficiency (SEER), cooling power (BTU), size and dimensions (fits your window), temperature control features, noise level, air filtration, and user-friendly features such as remote control and a programmable timer.

Service quality and maintenance cost

Consider the brand’s reputation for customer service, availability of local repair technicians, warranty and return policy, and cost of replacement parts.

Product quality and durability

Consider the brand’s reputation, materials used in construction, and customer reviews regarding longevity and reliability.

Overall customer experience

Consider ease of installation, user-friendly controls, quiet operation, and satisfaction with the product’s cooling performance. Read online reviews and ask for recommendations from friends or family.

Things to consider before buying a Window AC to increase its life

Size: Ensure the AC is correctly sized for your room to avoid overworking the unit and reducing lifespan.

Quality: Choose a high-quality AC from a reputable brand with durable materials and good customer reviews.

Installation: Proper installation is crucial for longevity, so consider hiring a professional if you need more confidence in your abilities.

Maintenance: Regular maintenance, such as cleaning the filter and keeping the exterior free of debris, will extend the life of the AC.

Location: Place the AC in a shaded area to reduce heat exposure and protect it from weather damage.

Usage: Follow the manufacturer’s recommended use and avoid running the AC continuously for extended periods.

FAQs

1. What size room is best for a 1-ton Window Air Conditioner?

A 1-ton AC unit is ideal for a room up to 350-400 sq. ft.

2. Advantages of Window AC

Window ACs are cost-effective, easy to install, occupy less space and provide immediate cooling.

3. Is inverter AC available in the window?

Yes, inverter technology is now available in Window ACs, offering energy efficiency, steady cooling and cost savings.

Conclusion:

We hope this list helps you make your purchase!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”