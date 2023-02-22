10 Best Wet Grinders in India – Buyer’s Guide

February 22, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

What is a Wet Grinder?

A wet grinder is a kitchen electronic appliance that uses grinding stones to prepare batters and blades and scrapers to knead flour and scrape coconuts. It is used primarily to prepare batters for idli, dosa, medu wada, etc. and to knead wheat or refined flour.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Panasonic MK-SW200PLW 240-watt 2L Wet Grinder

Panasonic’s MK-SW200PLW Wet Grinder is our top pick for the best-wet grinder in India. That has a motor of 240 watts and a drum capacity of 2 litres. It has a timer and a spatula slot in the lid for hassle-free use.

Best Budget - Havells Alai 150-watt 2L Wet Grinder

Havells Alia Wet Grinder, with a price of INR 5657/- on Amazon, is our top pick for a budget wet grinder. It has a 150-watt power motor and a capacity of 2 litres which makes it a perfect option for domestic use.

Most Efficient & Silent - Prestige PWG 05 200-watt 2L Wet Grinder

With high-quality grinding stones and quick and quiet functionality, Prestige PWG 05 200-watt 2L Wet Grinder is our top pick for India’s most efficient and silent wet grinder. The appliance has two grinding stones, one of which has 2 cutting grooves, and the other has 3 cutting grooves for fine grinding.

Best Wet Grinders in India

1. Panasonic MK-SW200PLW 240-watt 2L Wet Grinder - Check Amazon Offer

This powerful wet grinder has a motor wattage of 240 watts and a capacity of 2 litres. The processor drum is made of quality stainless steel and has rolling stones for grinding and kneading. The wet grinder comes with a timer, which means you can set the timer and relax.

Dimensions – 52 x 33 x 36.5 cm

What do we like? – Powerful 240-watt motor, electronic timer buzzer, 1350 RPM

What do we not like? - Does not have a coconut scraper

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for ease of use and noise level

Why is the product among the best? – One of the best-wet grinders with powerful machinery and a timer function

2. Havells Alai 150-watt 2L Wet Grinder - Check Amazon Offer

Havells, a popular name in home electronic appliances, offers a 150-watt powerful table-top wet grinder with a capacity of 2 litres. The appliance comes with a coconut scraper, while the processing jar has 2 grinding stones with cutting grooves for effective grinding. A speed of 1440 RPM (rotations per minute) makes Havells Alai 150-watt 2L Wet Grinder the best table-top wet grinder in India.

Dimensions - 46 x 28.5 x 28.3 cm

What do we like? – Powerful 150-watt motor, Coconut scraper, 1440 RPM

What do we not like? - Flour kneader attachment has to be bought separately; Noise-level

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for efficiency and comfort, but rated low on the noise level

Why is the product among the best? – Powerful appliance that offers all functionalities of a wet grinder, like preparing the batter, kneading flour and scrapping coconuts.

3. Prestige PWG 05 200-watt 2L Wet Grinder

Prestige is the best grinder brand in India, a leading name in kitchen appliances, reflected in its powerful and efficient PWG 05 wet grinder. The appliance has a motor power of 200 watts and 2 high-quality grinding stones with cutting grooves. It has a 2-litre capacity and comes with a flour kneader and coconut scraper attachments. It has a noise level of 80-90 dB, which is standard for a wet grinder.

Dimensions – 46 x 19 x 29.5 cm

What do we like? – 200-watt motor, High-quality grinding stones with cutting grooves, flour kneader and coconut scrapper attachments with the unit

What do we not like? - Does not have a timer

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for efficiency, durability and quality.

Why is the product among the best? – A good quality product with powerful machinery and efficient grinding at an affordable price.

4. Vidiem Jewel 90-watt 2L Wet Grinder

Vidiem Jewel 90-watt 2L Wet Grinder is a kitchen companion for all batter preparations. It has a rust-free stainless-steel drum, extra wide stone rollers, and a stone base. This high-quality wet grinder is compact, easy to use and easy to maintain.

Dimensions - 46 x 31.5 x 36 cm

What do we like? – Compact and easy to store, rust-free stainless-steel drum with stone-base

What do we not like? - Does not have flour kneader and coconut scraper; 90-watt motor power

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for compact design and ease of cleaning

Why is the product among the best? – Overall good performing wet grinder compact in design and easy to use.

5. SmartFingers Comfort Plus 150-watt 2L Table Top Wet Grinder

SmartFinger’s Comfort Plus is a table-top wet grinder with a stainless-steel jar and an easy batter dispenser. It has a 2-litre capacity which makes it suitable for domestic use. The appliance comes with 3 grinding stones and a double wiper for efficient grinding, while the motor is a powerful 150 watts. The appliance is lightweight and easy to clean after use.

Dimensions - 30 x 27.5 x 46.5 cm

What do we like? – Powerful 150-watt motor, 3 grinding stones

What do we not like? - Flour kneader drum and coconut scraper attachments have to be purchased separately

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product for easy functionality and ease of maintenance.

Why is the product among the best? – A superior performing wet grinder which is efficient and easy to use.

6. Elgi Ultra Grind + Gold 150-watt 2L Wet Grinder

Elgi Ultra Grind + Gold Wet Grinder is a sturdy and durable best-wet grinder with a motor power of 150 watts and a drum capacity of 2 litres. The appliance has two conical grinding stones that boast efficient grinding with less wear and tear. The processor drum is rust-free stainless steel. The elegant design of the appliance complements your kitchen aesthetics.

Dimensions – 58.1 x 39.3 x 35.5 cm

What do we like? – Conical grinding stones, rust-free stainless-steel drum with stone-base

What do we not like? - Does not have a timer; Flour kneader and coconut scraper attachments need to be purchased separately

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for ease of use, durability and value for money.

Why is the product among the best? – Elgi Ultra Grind + Gold Wet Grinder is good in quality and is durable, which can last the user for many years.

7. Ponmani Power Plus 225-watt 3L Tilting Wet Grinder, 225W

Ponmani Power Plus Wet Grinder is an easy-to-use and affordable tilting wet grinder with a motor power of 225 watts and a capacity of 3 litres. Its powerful machinery and large drum capacity make it suitable for large gatherings. It is light in weight and has a space-saving design. With flour kneader and coconut scraper attachments included, the wet grinder by Ponmani is the best tilting wet grinder in India.

Dimensions – 30 x 49 x 29 cm

What do we like? – 225-watt motor, 3-litre capacity, tilting mechanism, space-saving compact design

What do we not like? - Heavy appliance

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for ease of use, ease of cleanliness and compact design

Why is the product among the best? – A powerful wet grinder with a large drum capacity and an easy-to-use tilting mechanism.

8. Elgi Ultra Mini 85-watt 1.25L Wet Grinder

Another product from the best wet grinder brand in India, the Elgi Ultra Mini wet grinder, with a capacity of 1.25 litres, is an apt appliance for small families. The wet grinder has conical grinding stones and a motor power of 85 watts. The processor drum is made of 304 grade-level stainless steel ensuring healthy food. Its space-saving compact design makes it the best tabletop wet grinder in India.

Dimensions – 41 x 23 x 26 cm

What do we like? – Lock feature, conical grinding stones

What do we not like? - Flour kneader and coconut scraper attachments need to be purchased separately

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for functionality, ease of maintenance and compact design

Why is the product among the best? – Efficient and affordable wet grinder suitable for processing lesser quantities of food.

9. Brayden Crusho Eva 2L Wet Grinder

Brayden Crusho Eva is an efficient tabletop wet grinder with innovative dual-stopper technology and high-performing grinding stones. Its heavy-duty motor offers 1440 RPM. It has three additional attachments: flour kneader, coconut scraper and citrus juicer. The detachable stainless-steel drum makes it easy to clean, and it is among the best-wet grinders in India.

Dimensions – 48.9 x 30.5 x 27.9 cm

What do we like? – Dual-stopper technology; attachments of flour kneader, coconut scraper and citrus juicer with the unit; 1440 RPM

What do we not like? - Does not have a timer

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for the comfort of use, easy to clean and value for money

Why is the product among the best? – A fast and efficient wet grinder which has an elegant design and is easy to clean

10. Greenchef Solona 150-watt 2L Wet Grinder

Lastly, among the best-wet grinders is the Greenchef Solona Wet Grinder, with a motor power of 150 watts and a capacity of 2 litres, suitable for domestic use. It has a high-quality ABS body and a detachable stainless-steel drum. The appliance comes with a flour kneader and a coconut scraper attachment.

Dimensions - 50.3 x 32.1 x 30.8 cm

What do we like? – detachable stainless-steel drum, the unit comes with flour kneader and coconut scraper attachments

What do we not like? - The design is space-consuming compared to other best-wet grinders in the category

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for ease of use and value for money, but rated low on ease of cleaning because of size and weight

Why is the product among the best? – Good in quality and offers all functions of the best table-top wet grinder in India at value for money

How do we rate and pick the best Wet Grinders?

Though many wet grinders are in the market, only a few will give you the best results. It is necessary to take an informed decision while purchasing one. The best-wet grinders in India can be rated based on the following factors:

Functionality – The wet grinder should be easy to use. It should have functions of a detachable drum, a timer and operations for a flour kneader and coconut scraper attachments to make the most of your appliance.

The wet grinder should be easy to use. It should have functions of a detachable drum, a timer and operations for a flour kneader and coconut scraper attachments to make the most of your appliance. Capacity – A capacity of 1.5 – 2 litres is standard for a domestic wet grinder, and it can be up to 3 litres for tasks involving larger quantities of food.

A capacity of 1.5 – 2 litres is standard for a domestic wet grinder, and it can be up to 3 litres for tasks involving larger quantities of food. Wattage – The higher the wattage of the wet grinder, the more efficient the grinding will be. 150-250 watts of motor power is suitable for wet grinders used for daily domestic purposes.

The higher the wattage of the wet grinder, the more efficient the grinding will be. 150-250 watts of motor power is suitable for wet grinders used for daily domestic purposes. Ease of Maintenance – The wet grinder should be easy to maintain and clean. Detachable grinding stones and stainless-steel drums make it easy to clean.

The wet grinder should be easy to maintain and clean. Detachable grinding stones and stainless-steel drums make it easy to clean. Quality & Durability – Lastly, it is essential that the wet grinder is superior in quality and durable so that it can withstand regular use. The best-wet grinders listed here have high-quality ABS bodies, stainless steel drums and good-quality granite stones.

Things to look for while buying a Wet Grinder

Before purchasing from the best-wet grinders India has to offer, it is essential to consider the following:

Purpose – Most wet grinders offer separate attachments for a flour kneader and a coconut scraper. If your family consumes chapattis regularly, you can buy a flour kneader and a wet grinder.

– Most wet grinders offer separate attachments for a flour kneader and a coconut scraper. If your family consumes chapattis regularly, you can buy a flour kneader and a wet grinder. Capacity – If you grind food ingredients in small quantities, then a tiny wet grinder of 1.25 litre capacity is enough for you. But, if you like to grind once and store it to use later, grinders with 1.5 to 2 litres are more suitable.

– If you grind food ingredients in small quantities, then a tiny wet grinder of 1.25 litre capacity is enough for you. But, if you like to grind once and store it to use later, grinders with 1.5 to 2 litres are more suitable. Size and Weight - Wet grinder should be compact and lightweight so that it takes less space on the kitchen countertop and is portable.

Different types of Wet Grinders available in India?

Regular wet grinders – Mostly used for professional purposes or in large families. These are large in size and heavy.

Table-top wet grinders – Commonly used for domestic purposes and are portable. They require less countertop space and are suitable for small and mid-sized families.

Tilted wet grinders – They have similar functions as that of tabletop wet grinders, with the addition of the mechanism to tilt the processor jar and empty the contents.

Benefits of using a Wet Grinder

Saves time on tasks like kneading flour and scrapping coconut.

Eases manual labour

Grinds harsh ingredients such as grains and pulses into fine particles

Retains the aroma and taste of the food ingredients

How to use Wet Grinder

The steps to use a wet grinder to make dosa or idli batter are as follows:

Soak the rice or dal overnight.

Add the soaked rice or dal to the wet grinder jar and a half cup of water.

Add spices according to your taste

Turn on the wet grinder and grind the batter for approximately 20 minutes, till it is smooth and fluffy

Tips on how to take care of a Wet Grinder

Lock the jar properly before use to avoid damage to the blades. Ensure that you turn the speed from low to medium and to high instead of starting the appliance directly at high speed. Do not put extremely hot food ingredients into the grinder Clean the wet grinder after every use. Rinse the jar and grinding stones thoroughly with water and allow them to dry before using them again.

Frequently asked questions

1. How often should I clean my Wet Grinder?

The wet grinder should be cleaned after every use. Rinse the jars and stones properly with water and let them dry.

2. Can a Wet Grinder be used for dry grinding?

It is recommended not to use your wet grinder for dry grinding to prevent the grinding stones’ wear and tear and ensure the appliance’s longevity.

3. What can you grind by using a Wet Grinder?

Wet grinders grind soaked grains like wheat, rice, and lentils into fine pastes.

Conclusion:

Thus, with so many options for wet grinders available in the market, it is wise to check the specifications and features before making a purchase. The best grinder brands in India offer superior quality grinders which have efficient technology and are made of material that keeps the food hygienic and healthy.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”