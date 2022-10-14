10 Best Ways to Track a Mobile Number Location by Number Tracker [Freely and Legally]

NumLooker is an excellent tool for tracking mobile numbers. Despite its many features, it’s effortless to use. The search options are appropriately labeled, making navigation clear and uncomplicated. By entering your target’s mobile number, this site will find the person’s last known address and location.

The additional information depends on the search type you are carrying out. Phone location lookups show the carrier’s name and even the phone type (mobile or landline), which can be a good starting place when you want to find a person.

Pros

Simple to use

Tailored searches

Cons

Might need to pay for detailed searches

2. WhoCallMe

WhoCallMe is great for scanning the deep web and conducting comprehensive social media searches. When you enter a Mobile Number into the site, it will search through public records, data brokers, government agencies, corporate databases, and any other online data sources that it can find in order to provide you with as much information as it can.

This is one of the most affordable phone location lookup websites available. Additionally, there are no search limits. WhoCallMe’s engineers designed the search engine to provide you with information that some people may not want you to know.

Pros

Accurate and reliable results

Fast processing time

Board and detailed database

Cons

Might be complicated when it have too many ways to track

3. USPhoneSearch

USPhoneSearch includes all the basic features you need when tracking a Mobile Number. Additionally, the results are reasonably accurate and up-to-date. The service also includes some distinctive features, such as the option to search for individuals using their maiden name or alias. You can also utilize the site’s advanced search capabilities to refine your results.

Its user interface is also intuitive and seamless. In addition, there are no limits on the number of searches you can perform.

Pros

Information is accurate & updated

Reasonably priced

Cons

No social media lookup

4. USPhoneLookup

USPhoneLookup is another excellent service that assists you in finding out who is calling within minutes. Our database is drawn from all public records including government agencies and is regularly updated, so you can be sure that the information is correct and accurate.

The service also be using other information for ding out who called you, including area codes, search engines, social media profiles,government’s websites and also online phone directories.

Pros

You can get an in-depth background report

Customer support team 24/7

Cons

You might need to buy a premium subscription to access some features

5. TheNumberLookup

TheNumberLookup can allow you to instantly identify the caller and get access to all the available information about him/her, like personal and contact details.

The Number Lookup has a strong reputation for providing you with an impressive reverse phone lookup service, which enables you to find out detailed information about someone behind the phone calls. With the use of different algorithms, the phone owner’s data will be retrieved from extensive public databases.

Pros

Very user-friendly

Operates in perfect stealth mode

Cons

The free plan is limited

6. WhatIsThisNumber

WhatIsThisNumber is the most standard and convenient reverse phone lookup service. Like all the others on this list, this tool begins functioning as soon as numbers have been searched. It helps you find out everything you should know about your unidentified caller. Access thousands of public databases in one go and produce a detailed report about the caller within a few minutes.

The online tool stands out due to its outstanding geolocation capabilities. Uses Wi-Fi towers, GPS, and mobile towers to locate the precise location of a watched device.

Pros

The result are highly accurate

Can track up to five devices simultaneously

Cons

Might need to pay for detailed searches

7.Spokeo

Spokeo is one of the least expensive Mobile Number tracking services available. You can test it for 7 days for the astonishingly low cost of $0.95. No matter which membership you choose, Spokeo will give you the same level of search results power and customization. All reports contain basic details such as name, residence, city and state, Mobile Number, age, marital status, and level of education.

It also provides information on the individual behind the number, the type of line (mobile, landline, or VoIP), and the network provider. You may even use zip codes to search through directories. Spokeo also collects feedback from other users so that you can determine the reliability of a caller based on the comments.

Pros

Helpful advanced filtering tools

Notifies you of any profile changes

Cons

Only works in the US

8. CocoSpy

With Cocospy, you can access a phone monitoring application that will track an Android or iOS smartphone without the owner’s knowledge. Cocospy can do so due to its highly effective stealth mode, which grants you complete invisibility so that you may track cell phone activity without arousing suspicion.

Simply create a Cocospy account, obtain the device you wish to monitor, then install Cocospy on it.

After installation, you need to log in to your Cocospy account to begin monitoring the target device.

Pros

Plenty of features

Easy sign-up process

24/7 assistance

Cons

No free trial is offered.

9. Spyic

Spyic is another great Mobile Number tracking tool available on the internet. Using this online tool, you may track down a gadget by its Mobile Number.

Spyic is compatible with all mobile devices and network providers, making it incredibly simple to identify a person’s position based on their Mobile Number. In addition, your identity is concealed when you send an SMS containing the tracking link to a target device.

Pros

You can track multiple devices.

It works on iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad

Cons

Pricey

10. Spyine

Spyine is largely regarded as the market leader in phone spyware applications. Its spyware technique may be installed without rooting or jailbreaking on both Android and iOS devices. The application begins discreetly monitoring the targeted device and sending you real-time information, which can be accessed from anywhere via an internet browser-based dashboard.

The application enables you to track and read text messages, social media discussions, and other data from the targeted phone. You may also check the phone’s call records, which contain important information such as call duration, frequency, and timestamps. You can also create a zone on an e-map and receive quick notifications when someone leaves or enters that zone.

Pros

No need to root or jailbreak

Very user-friendly

Cons

Social media monitoring is limited

Alternative Methods to Track Someone’s Location by Cell Mobile Number

Tracking a phone through its Mobile Number is pretty straightforward. You can do so by either installing Mobile Number tracker software on the target’s phone or by using a phone lookup service. Here is how:

1. Use Localize

Localize is one of the easiest and most reliable sites to search someone’s location using their Mobile Number. Just enter the target’s Mobile Number, and the site will send a message to the target’s phone. Once the target taps on the message to give permission, you will have access the their location details.

To start using localize;

Find Localize website Follow the steps and create an account Enter your targets Mobile Number Start monitoring

You can also search and track more than one Mobile Number simultaneously with Localize

2. Use Native Phone Locator

Another simple and efficient tracking method is using native tracking software for your PC or mobile device. Not only is it convenient and accessible, but some of these tools are also free. Each Android and iOS smartphone has its own native device finder app specifically intended for when a device is lost or stolen. However, they can also be used to monitor the position of loved ones.

Android native app is known as ‘Find My Device,’ and iOS smartphone app is known as ‘Find My iPhone.’

3. Use an IMEI Tracker

IMEI tracking is simple and convenient enough for anyone to perform. IMEI is an acronym for International Mobile Equipment Identity. And with its unique 15-digit number, it is capable of incredible feats. And one of them is recovering a lost or stolen mobile device.

Here is how you can find a phone IMEI number:

Go to phone Settings.

Click on General

Scrow down and click on About.

Scroll down and find the IMEI.

Alternatively, dial *#06# on the phone.

Once you have the number, you have two options:

Call the phone provider, give them the number and let them track the phone, or Download and use an IMEI tracker app to track the phone ( alternatively, use a browser to access a web-based IMEI tracker service).

Conclusion

Sometimes, finding the location of a phone might be a life-or-death situation. For instance, a parent might need to know where their kids are to keep them safe, or a spouse might want to know if their significant other is keeping true to their word. Whatever your reason, this guide gives everything you need to be able to track a phone using its Mobile Number successfully.

One of the methods given should be able to do the trick. But you might need to try more than one to find the one that works best for you.