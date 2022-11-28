10 Best Water Purifier Brands in India - Buyer’s Guide

November 28, 2022 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Clean water is the top priority for any household. In this article, we bring you India’s top ten water purifier brands to ensure optimum health of you and your family. This list is carefully curated to bring you the best technology, efficiency and costs in the Indian water purifier market.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - KENT Elegant Copper Compact RO+UF Water Purifier

The best water purifier brand in India as it is the most trusted amongst the Indian audience and comes with advanced technology that ensures the multi-function and multi-usage benefits of this product.

Best Budget - AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

Available for around Rs. 10000, this is the best budget buy for people looking to purchase a new water purifier at a pocket-friendly price with all the latest features and specifications.

Best RO Water Purifier Brand - HUL Pureit Eco Water Purifier

If you want an RO option, HUL is India’s best water purifier brand. It features a TDS Regulator, Auto Shut Off function, 7-stage purification, an Activated carbon filter, and more, which makes it perfect for Indian water conditions.

List Of 10 Best Water Purifier Brands In India

1. KENT Elegant Copper Compact RO+UF Water Purifier - Check Amazon Offer

KENT Elegant Copper water purifier comes with a wall mountable design. It has a RO+UF+TDS Control+UV In-Tank+Copper purification process that seamlessly provides 100% safe drinking water and retains the required minerals. It is best suited for Indian families and different water conditions. It cleans water with up to 3000 TDS levels of impurities.

Dimensions: 34Lx26Wx50Hcms

What do we like?

Automatic switch functioning

Cleans water from impurities of up to 3000 TDS

The multi-stage purification process

Good storage capacity

What do we not like?

Suitable only for large families

Overall ratings and user feedback?

4.3 out of 5

The LED Light indicator keeps the customers informed about the functioning of the water purifier at all times. Customers never worry about their electricity expenses as this machine is highly energy efficient.

Why is the product among the best?

Simple and cost-efficient maintenance

Auto alerts for changing filters

Pocket-Friendly

2. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier - Check Amazon Offer

The AO Smith Z5 water purifier is ideal for customers looking out for baby-safe water, as it comes with eight stages of purification technology. These include - Pre-filter; Sediment filter; Art max; SCB filter; Side stream RO membrane; Alkaline dual filter; Post carbon block; and SCMT. The technology in this water purifier helps retain the natural taste of water with essential minerals maintaining a pH of 7-8.5.

Dimensions: 38Lx27Wx46Hcms

What do we like?

A good storage capacity

Maintainance of the product is low and minimal

Energy efficient

What do we not like?

Wastage of water during the RO filtration process

Installation is not free

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.5 out of 5

Users enjoy the intelligent display of information, 1-year comprehensive warranty, lesser electric consumption, and other advanced features.

Why is the product among the best?

Different stages of purification

It provides a natural taste of water

Auto shut down of the machine

3. HUL Pureit Eco Water Purifier

HUL is one of the best water purifier brands in India that comes with a 10 litres capacity and consumes only 36 watts of electricity, making it highly efficient. The material of the tank is food-grade engineered plastic. This water purifier gives an advanced 7-stage water purification that ensures 100% clean and safe water. This product is designed for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm, making it perfect for different Indian water conditions.

Dimensions: ‎36Lx29.4Wx48.8Hcms

What do we like?

Suitable for different water conditions across India

No water wastage during purification

What do we not like?

Comparatively, an expensive purchase

Multiple after-sale costs also involved

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.4 out of 5

Users benefit from the highest water-saving rate of up to 60%, which makes it one of the best products available in today’s market.

Why is the product among the best?

Smart technology

Purifies water from different sources

Well-recognized brand in the market

4. Aquadpure RO Water Purifier

Aquadpure is another finest water purifier brand in India that comes with a Copper Filter with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties and a TDS Membrane to remove the impurities from water. There is a TDS Regulator to adjust the taste of water. The Auto Shut Off function makes this water filter fully automatic. It has a capacity of 12 litres and is made of ABS Food Grade Plastic.

Dimensions: 12Lx12Wx11Hcms

What do we like?

Immunity boosting properties

Dual water supply

Suitable for all water conditions

What do we not like?

Water is wasted during the purification process.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

The wall-mountable design makes it very suitable for the domestic purpose of the users. Moreover, users can use this purifier in different water conditions.

Why is the product among the best?

Purifies all types of water

Good capacity of 12 litres

Automatic operation

5. Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+TA+Active Copper Water Purifier

Aquaguard is a well-known water purifier brand in India, and this model, Marvel, is trusted to improve the body’s immune system. It features a storage tank made of 304 Stainless Steel and is proven tough and durable. This water purifier is suitable for all Indian water conditions, such as municipal water, borewell water, or tanker water.

Dimensions: ‎36Lx 40Wx54.5Hcms

What do we like?

It provides 99.99 percent pure water

It provides odour-free water

Multi-stage purification set-up

Eliminates every microbiological contamination

What do we not like?

The built material could have been better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Users have highly appreciated this product’s Active Copper Zinc booster, which infuses the properties of both copper and zinc ions to provide safe drinking water.

Why is the product among the best?

Taste adjuster technology to balance the pH level of water

Purification of both zinc and copper

Good storage capacity and 1-year warranty

6. Livpure Glo Star RO+UV+UF+Mineraliser Water Purifier

The 7-stage purification of Livpure GLO Star provides advanced purification includes a Super-Sediment Filter; Pre-activated Carbon Absorber; RO Membrane; Mineraliser; Ultra Filtration; Silver Impregnated Post Carbon Filter; and In-Tank UV Sterilization. It keeps the water safe for drinking and promotes the required health of the human body. It features a filtration capacity of 15 litres per hour and can be used to purify water with 2000ppm TDS.

Dimensions: ‎24Lx29.5Wx50.5Hcms

What do we like?

Appealing appearance

Multi-stage water filtration

Transparent water tank

What do we not like?

A little expensive in terms of maintenance

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.6 out of 5

Users highly acclaim the high-quality storage tank for providing safe water for a longer duration. The colour and design are also appreciated as a perfect companion for your kitchen.

Why is the product among the best?

Advanced features

Super-fine filters

Odourless water

Suitable for large families

7. Faber RO+ MAT+Vitamin C Water Purifier

This Faber Water Purifier loads your water with Vitamin C qualities and is trusted to offer several health benefits. It has a 7 litres storage capacity that ensures a regular supply of fresh drinking water for your family at all times. The copper infusion technology helps clean your water even further, and the 7-stage filter type is perfect for giving a safe water output.

Dimensions: 45Lx23Wx35Hcms

What do we like?

7-stage purification process

Good ABS food-grade plastic material

What do we not like?

Heavy weighing 8 kilos

Only 7 litres capacity

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.4 out of 5

The smart energy-saving mode helps the product consume less energy and save on the users’ after-sale costs.

Why is the product among the best?

Wall mountable

1-year warranty

Multi-stage purification

Easy installation

8. Remino Active Copper RO Water Purifier The Remino water purifier discards the toughest impurities from the water to provide safe drinking water. It purifies all types of water and eliminates suspended impurities of up to TDS 3000 ppm. It has a storage tank of 10 to 12 litres made of stainless steel, which is highly durable and corrosion free. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty, free installation, and one free service.

Dimensions: 12Lx12Wx11Hcms

What do we like?

It provides the natural taste of water

Cleans impurities with up to 3000 TDS

Durable and stable

What do we not like?

No multi-stage purification process

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.0 out of 5

The ergonomic design of this product suits the look of the user’s kitchen. Moreover, as this is a fully automatic machine, users save on their electricity bills.

Why is the product among the best?

Suitable for small families

No unnecessary costs attached

Corrosion-free body

9. Blue Star Regalus Instant Hot + Ambient Alkaline Purifier

This Blue Star water purifier comes with Aquasave Technology and features a High Recovery Reverse Osmosis process which is 80% more efficient than the regular process. The Alkaline Antioxidant technology and the triple-layered RO+UV+UF protection ensure safe drinking water after carefully separating the physical impurities and harmful microbes.

Dimensions: 26.5Lx36.9Wx48.5Hcms

What do we like?

Provides hot, normal, and cold water

Durable and stable body

Multi-stage purification

What do we not like?

Only three layers of protection

Tank capacity could have been better

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.0 out of 5

Users can set the temperature of the water just by a click of a button. The advanced UV LED keeps the product durable.

Why is the product among the best?

Ideal for small families with babies

100% safe drinking and pure water

Smart water purification

Easy installation

10. V-Guard Zenora RO+MF+MB Water Purifier

V Guard is one of the best water purifier brands in India as it comes with a TDS of up to 2000 ppm, making it perfect for borewells, tankers, or municipal water. There are 3 LED indicators for ‘Purification On,’ ‘Tank Full,’ and ‘Low Pressure’. The 7 litres storage tank is made up of 100% food-grade plastic. Additionally, the intelligent design provides advanced 7-stage purification at all times.

Dimensions: 34.5Lx20.5Wx45Hcms

What do we like?

Immunity booster quality

Safe and free of germs

Suitable for different water conditions

What do we not like?

A little pricey as compared to peers

Consumes a lot of electricity

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Users benefit from the assured affordability, attractive plans, and free installations attached to this product, making it suitable for small families with different water consumptions.

Why is the product among the best?

Multiple layers of purification

Amazing after-sale service

1-year warranty and free installation

How Do We Shortlist The Best Water Purifier In India?

Features and specifications

Our experts perform a detailed comparison of different product features and specifications, including the material, storage capacity, advanced purification process, taste of water, electric efficiency, and much more. This helps us choose the best product for our customers, given the price and quality.

Problems with specific models

Alongside all the benefits provided by a water purifier, it becomes of utmost importance for our experts also to consider the different problems attached to a purchase to strike the best balance between the price and specifications. Only when a product’s pros surpass the cons do we go ahead with listing it on our Top 10.

After-sales support and yearly service cost

It is very important to get good after-sales support for products that seem to be long-term investments, especially related to your health. We usually choose only those water purifiers with free installation and at least one free service. We also go for a minimum of 1 year warranty period for products only.

Quality and durability

Our experts choose only those durable products for a minimum of 6-7 years. Products that are prone to corrosion are usually avoided. Also, plastic products tend to get dirty and are not stable under different conditions and hence are avoided.

Water purifier performance in different conditions

In a country like India, where you get different types of water and at uncertain times, we must choose a water purifier that suits different conditions. Our experts thereby go for multi-functional and multi-usage water purifiers only.

Overall customer experience

To comprehend their degrees of happiness and judge the product’s appeal among users, we also examine the experiences of past clients—this aids in selecting the most popular and in-demand products on the market.

Types Of Water Purifiers

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

A reverse osmosis technique forces extremely pressured water across a membrane that functions as a screen. Although this method is quite good at removing contaminants, it also tends to remove the beneficial minerals from your water.

Distillation

The clean steam is collected by water purifiers that employ distillation, and it is eventually condensed back into liquid water for drinking and other uses. Distillation eliminates volatile organic components but leaves minerals, microbes, and substances with a high boiling point behind. As a result, extra filtration may be needed before using distillation equipment.

Ultraviolet (UV)

Ultraviolet water purifiers use UV radiation to eradicate bacteria, viruses, parasites, and cysts from water. Ultraviolet purifiers can kill only bacteria; they are ineffective against toxins like chlorine, fluoride, or inorganic substances like metals like lead.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Should the water purifier always be on?

Since most water purifiers are designed to operate only when necessary, they are not normally in operation at night. So, even if you keep the water purifier always on, it isn’t an issue.

2. Which is low maintenance water purifier?

HUL PureIt water purifiers are one of the best water purifier brands that are also very easy and cheap to maintain.

3. Why do RO water purifiers waste so much water?

Due to its membrane technique, the RO water purifier wastes water because it uses more water to clean the filter, which is then thrown away.

4. Which water purifier is best for borewell water?

Aquadpure RO Water Purifier is India’s best water purifier brand for borewell water.

Conclusion

The water purifier is not something that you purchase every day. Therefore, it is important to choose a durable and sustainable water purifier for your family basis your requirements. Through this article, we have simplified your purchasing decision by curating a list of India’s ten best water purifier brands. So, enjoy your shopping experience.

