10 Best Washing Machine Brands In India (2022) - Buyer’s Guide

Like all other home appliances, washing machines have gone hi-tech with features like wireless connectivity that allow you to control your device using mobile apps remotely, tons of programs, and wash cycles. While that might sound appealing, it needs to be clarified. Here is a list of the best washing machines in India that offer great features for the price and are loved by their customers for excellent performance and durability.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine

LG is known in the Indian markets for its electronic appliances. It never fails to impress with its durable build and plethora of features. This washing machine has a good 1200 RPM spin speed and features like 6-motion DD technology, hygiene steam wash, tub cleaning, etc.

Best Top-Load Washing Machine - Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine

Samsung is one of India’s most common household names, and this 7 Kg fully-automatic washing machine comes with several advanced features, making it a perfect purchase for small families. Moreover, it is simple to use and easy to install.

Best Front-Load Washing Machine - IFB 8 Kg Front-Load Washing Machine

IFB offers a wide range of premium products, and this washing machine is no less. It has a fantastic wash quality, and it is highly energy efficient. Moreover, it has features like a dual steam cycle, colour protection, cradle wash, self-diagnosis, auto imbalance control, auto tub cleaning, etc.

Best Washing Machine Brands In India

1. LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine - Check Amazon Offer

The product offers a 1200 RPM speed and ten wash programs for better performance. Additionally, the drum and the mortar are directly connected, which allows a silent operation and offers more durability. It has unique features like 6-motion DD technology, a hygiene steam wash, tub cleaning, smart diagnosis, fuzzy logic, child lock, and more. All in all, it is a fantastic product to use.

Dimensions: 44Lx60Wx76.2Hcms

What do we like?

One-piece glass lit provides a better drum access

Amazing speed of 1200 RPM

The washing machine operates 20% more efficiently

What we don’t like?

Consumes a lot of electricity

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Users are impressed by the built quality and durability of this product. Moreover, they appreciate the brand value of LG.

Why is the product among the best?

Suitable for large families

6-step process to wash the toughest stains

Excellent wash function for different water conditions

2. Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine - Check Amazon Offer

Samsung is a very renowned washing machine brand in India. It features bubble storm, dual storm, hygiene steam, and digital inverter technology. With 3 years of warranty on the product and 12 years of warranty on the motor, this product offers a 700 rpm speed and ten wash programs for washing clothes effectively. Some key features include auto restart, child, law, smart control, stain removal, self-diagnosis, and dual wing pulsator.

Dimensions: 56.8Lx54Wx98.8Hcms

What do we like?

Wash quality, energy efficiency, and water efficiency

Smart control technology for more optimal performance

Quick wash programs

What we don’t like?

The washing speed of 700 RPM is a little slow.

Overall rating and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Users are delighted with their purchase and are impressed by the ten programs, spin speed, water softener, and other features.

Why is the product among the best?

Perfect purchase for bachelors and couples

Ten wash programs

3-years warranty

3. IFB 8 Kg Front-Load Washing Machine

IFB is another washing machine brand in India, and this 8 kg front-load washing machine is suitable for large families. It comes with a four years warranty on the product and a 10 years warranty on the motor and spare parts. The 1200 RPM speed offers faster drying, and the 14-wash programs give the desired wash results. Additionally, it supports a dual steam cycle, better detergent action, colour protection, cradle wash, self-diagnosis, child lock, auto imbalance control, and much more.

Dimensions: 62.3Lx59.8Wx87.5Hcms

What do we like?

High speed of the motor for faster drying

Four years warranty on product and 10 years on motor

What we don’t like?

Noisy operation

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Users appreciate the superb wash quality, energy and water efficiency, and best-in-class performance.

Why is the product among the best?

Waterproof panel and a seamless design

Energy-efficient

Easy to use

4. Haier 8 Kg Top-Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine

It has eight wash programs and other special features like an Oceanus wave drum, a balanced clean pulsator, a PCM cabinet, and more. Moreover, it is easy to use, and because of its large capacity, it is very suitable for larger families. This makes it a great budget buy. The manufacturer provides two years of warranty on the product and ten years on the motor.

Dimensions: 54Lx52Wx93Hcms

What do we like?

The design of the wave drum allows the effective washing of the clothes

Balance clean pulsator provides gentle care of clothes

What we don’t like?

The after-sale services could be faster.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.5 out of 5

Users find this washing machine highly affordable and appreciate the fantastic wash quality offered.

Why is the product among the best?

Tangle free operation

Multi-directional washing flow

Wave drum cleans the fabrics smoothly

Suitable for different water conditions

5. ONIDA 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine

This product is highly durable as it is made of PCM rust-free metal. It also has special features like a child lock, water level selection, auto restart, auto wash, etc. It is also water efficient, saving more than two buckets per wash. The 700 RPM speed provides fast drying, and the 12-wash program allows better washing.

Dimensions: 52.5Lx58.5Wx95Hcms

What do we like?

Multiple wash programs

Corrosion-free material

Multi-functional and multi-purpose

What we don’t like?

The product has an average warranty

The speed of 700 RPM is a little slow

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.6 out of 5

Onida is a renowned washing machine brand in India that is affordable and highly energy efficient. The users find this product easy to use and value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

Amazing wash performance

High durability

Easy water removal

6. Bosch 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine

This machine has 15 wash functions to keep your clothes safe, an anti-tangle function to prevent damage, and a 1400 rpm speed for faster drying. The manufacturer provides a 2 years warranty on this product alongside 12 years of warranty on the motor. Additionally, the reload function and the anti-vibration side panels make this washing machine super easy to use and operate.

Dimensions: 59Lx59.8Wx84.8Hcms

What do we like?

Stainless Steel Drum, which ensures long durability

Low vibration

Hygienic washing of clothes

What we don’t like?

Expensive purchase

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.5 out of 5

Bosch is a familiar household brand in India. Customers of this fully-automatic front-load washing machine trust it to be a perfect wash partner for your clothes to provide hygienic 99.99% bacteria reduction.

Why is the product among the best?

A high speed of 1400 RPM for faster drying

Tangle free operation

The machine can be stopped and reloaded

7. Samsung 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine

This 7 kg fully-automatic washing machine by Samsung is powered by Eco Bubble Technology and is a suitable purchase for a family of 3 – 4 members. Additionally, the owners of this product get a 3 years manufacturing warranty and a 12 years warranty on the motor. With ten wash programs and a 700 rpm speed, this washing machine will never fail to impress you.

Dimensions: 56.8Lx54Wx98.8Hcms

What do we like?

Hygienic wash

Save time and effort

Energy efficient

What we don’t like?

Expensive

Low speed

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Users have acclaimed the high-class features of this product, like BubbleStorm, Dual Storm, Hygiene Steam, and Digital Inverter Technology, for better and optimal performance.

Why is the product among the best?

Advanced features

Faster drying with turbo mode

Suitable for small families

Long-lasting warranty

8. Godrej 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine

This washing machine offers excellent wash quality and is very easy to use. The manufacturer provides a 10-year warranty on the wash motor and a 2 years warranty on the product. It supports 700 RPM of spin speed to allow faster clothes drying and five simple wash programs - Strong, Auto, Rinse Only, Spin Only, and Rinse + Spin - to enable easy operability.

Dimensions: 56.5Lx56.W5x91Hcms

What do we like?

Renowned brand

Amazing after-sale services

Simple and easy to use

What we don’t like?

It has a slow 700 RPM spin speed

Suitable only for couples, bachelors, or small families

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Godrej is one of the best washing machine brands in India. Users have liked the design and multi-functionality of this product.

Why is the product among the best?

LED display panel

Rust proof body

Auto turn-off feature

Ease of usage

9. Lloyd 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front-Load Washing Machine

The anti-wrinkle technology allows tangle and wrinkle-free washing of clothes. The jog dial helps in a proper wash program selection. Finally, its 1200 RPM speed is considered the best in class amongst its peers, and it comes with 16 wash functions. Customers also get a manufacturing warranty of 2 years on the product and 10 years on the motor.

Dimensions: 59.5Lx47Wx85Hcms

What do we like?

Fantastic set of 16 wash functions

Large LED display

1200 RPM spin speed

What we don’t like?

A relatively new brand in the market, hence the after-sales support could be more reliable.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.4 out of 5

This product’s intelligent design has impressed users the most as it allows solid and gentle penetrating flows and supports a controlled washing speed.

Why is the product among the best?

Toughened glass for increased strength

Different wash programs for different types of clothes

Quick Wash program for light laundry

10. Whirlpool 8 Kg Semi-Automatic Top-Loading Washing Machine

This 8 kg semi-automatic washing machine comes with Turbo Technology to provide you with two times faster and better drying results. The 1400 RPM motor is super powerful to allow faster operations, and the big wheels underneath the machine enable easy movement around the house. Finally, the 25 min soak time allows tricky dirt removal by continuous soaking and scrubbing.

Dimensions: 50.7Lx89Wx95.6Hcms

What do we like?

Popular and reliable brand with a fantastic customer service

Simple and easy to use

What we don’t like?

Semi-automatic type

It has only 3 wash programs

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Whirlpool is a prevalent household brand, and it never fails to impress its audience with its up-to-date technology.

Why is the product among the best?

The durability of the product is now very high

Power of N9 additives to provide a hygienic wash

How Do We Shortlist The Best Washing Machines In India?

Features and specifications

Our experts review and compare multiple factors, like the product’s material, warranties, washing features, capacity, and other special features available in a washing machine, helping us choose the best product in a given price range.

Problems with specific models

We pay attention to the cons of purchasing a washing machine model. Our experts analyze the pros and cons to find the perfect balance. We only put them on the list when the pros outweigh the problems with specific models.

Service cost

The washing machine is a long-term investment. From time to time, it requires maintenance and service. Therefore, it becomes vital for our experts to understand the additional costs of service that come along with purchasing a washing machine.

Quality and durability

The durability of a product depends on its build quality. Our experts never choose products prone to damage due to water quality, electricity issues, or non-maintenance. They focus on selecting a product that could survive different usage patterns of customers.

Overall customer experience

The end user of a product is the best judge of the same. Therefore, our experts analyze the customer experience to understand their satisfaction, pros and cons, and user appeal. This way, they can make a better call on the top 10 products.

Washing machine performance

There are multiple wash functions available in a washing machine, which allows for better performance. Alongside performance, it also provides a judgment for energy efficiency, wash quality, detergent usage, and more. A detailed go-through allows our experts to rank India’s best washing machine brand.

Ease of use

Ultimately, a washing machine must be simple to use, improving overall customer satisfaction and allowing a faster understanding of the product. Therefore, products that are complex to use are usually avoided while curating this list.

Types Of Washing Machines

Fully-automatic washing machines

At the push of a button, a fully-automatic washing machine can complete every task. A single tub with this washing machine serves as the washer, dryer, and rinse for the clothing. Depending on the brand, the programs and effectiveness can also differ between the devices.

Semi-automatic washing machines

Semi-automatic washing machines are only partially automated; some tasks require manual labour. These might entail adding water to the bathtub or transferring the cleaned clothing to the drying tub.

Front-load washing machines

A completely automatic washing machine that loads from the front is called a front loader. These appliances often use less water and energy and produce better laundry results than top loaders.

Top-load washing machines

A top-loading washer fills up from the top. They are generally priced lower than a front load and less efficient than front load washing machines. Fully-automatic top-load washers can frequently fit into smaller spaces and take up less room.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What size washer do we need for a family of 5?

A 6 to 7 kg washing machine capacity is sufficient enough to wash the clothes of a family of five.

2. Why are front-load washing machines so expensive?

Front-loading washers are often more expensive as they offer better cleaning and are typically more energy and water efficient.

3. Which type of washing powder/liquid is best for different washing machines?

Because it is gentler, liquid laundry detergent is perfect for fully-automatic washing machines and performs well on coloured loads.

Conclusion

Washing machines are handy electronic appliances for your home. Hence, choosing the best washing machine for your family is essential. Through this article, we have simplified your purchasing decision by curating a list of India’s 10 best washing machine brands. So, enjoy your shopping experience.

