10 Best Vacuum Cleaners In India – Buyer’s Guide

November 22, 2022 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Maintaining tidiness and hygiene in the space where you reside is extremely vital as grimy homes can be breeding grounds for germs and bacteria, severely affecting those with dust allergies and illnesses.

There are many ways of keeping a space clean. However, Vacuum cleaners are the most effective at cleaning dust and getting rid of allergens. They are also easy to use and make cleaning everything less laborious

Read this article to find the best vacuums for your house.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

With its Powercyclone 5 technology, ultra-slim design, and excellent build quality, the Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 compact bagless vacuum cleaner is the perfect vacuum cleaner.

Best Budget - Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD10 with 3in1 Multifunction Wet/Dry/Blowing

We chose the Inalsa vacuum cleaner because its 360-degree spinning wheels, Safe Buoy technology, and excellent build quality made it the ideal purchase for us on a low budget.

Best Suction Power - AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Wet & Dry Stainless Steel Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Ace 1600 watt, which can quickly and effortlessly remove solid particles and liquids and has a 21.5 kpa suction capacity, has impressed us. We are in awe of its massive operation. What else is there to come?

Summary Of The 10 Best Vacuum Cleaners In India

We have listed the top ten vacuum cleaners and their pricing to make your work easier.

1. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner - Check Amazon Offer

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 compact bagless vacuum cleaner is another well-regarded vacuum cleaner that is perfect for houses in India.

What Do We Like?

The Powercyclone 5 technology, which has a 1900W motor for high suction strength and a soft brush built into the handle that is always ready to use for an excellent cleaning feature, impresses us

What We Don’t Like?

This vacuum cleaner’s suction pipe needs to be longer for higher spots. Additionally, it needs a blower, due to which the users can’t fully regulate the amount of suction.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This vacuum cleaner has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, which is challenging to beat. Users report that the vacuum cleaner’s motor operates flawlessly and is of the excellent build.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Because the Turbo Brush removes 25% more hairs and dust and the Powercyclone 5 technology separates dust from the air, this product is the best of the best

2. Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Micro WD10 with 3in1 Multifunction Wet/Dry/Blowing - Check Amazon Offer

The bagless design of the Inalsa vacuum cleaner wet and dry micro WD10 eliminates any inconveniences associated with the filter bags and makes it simple to operate.

What Do We Like?

We are pleased with its 14 KPA mighty suction power and lengthy operation time. It is popular with customers due to its flexibility and convenience.

What We Don’t Like?

The excessive noise level of this vacuum disrupts the surrounding area. Additionally, the after-sales support is mediocre, and the build quality could have been better.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

It is simple to use, which is why users give it four stars out of five. According to the users, this vacuum cleaner produces a loud noise!

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its strong suction power and sleek look, this product is among the best in its class.

3. AGARO Ace 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Wet & Dry Stainless Steel Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function and Washable Dust Bag

The all-purpose AGARO Ace wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a powerful 21.5 kpa suction capacity and can quickly and rapidly remove solid particles and liquids

What Do We Like?

The vacuum cleaner’s powerful motor, easy mobility, user-friendly hose, and reusable dust bag make it appealing and the ideal choice for households.

What We Don’t Like?

Using this vacuum cleaner extensively or on hard floors is not recommended.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

The vacuum cleaner receives 4.5 out of 5 stars from users, earning it the title of the excellent vacuum cleaner! It has a strong suction capability and can effectively clean window panels and channels!

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It comes with a strong 21.5 kPa suction power, four 360-degree swivel wheels, and is suitable for both wet and dry cleaning

4. AmazonBasics Vacuum Cleaner with Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency and 2 Years Warranty

With a power usage of 700 watts, the AmazonBasics 3L vacuum cleaner with power suction is a powerful multi-purpose vacuum featuring a cartridge filter that allows you to vacuum wet and dry dirt without changing filters.

What Do We Like?

We are amazed by its vacuum cleaner’s ease of use, excellent regulation of movement, and washable HEPA 12 filter, which captures more than 99.5% of all particles and offers excellent surface cleaning.

What We Don’t Like?

The vacuum cleaner’s small size makes it difficult to clean large areas; for this reason, it is only recommended for hard floors.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Based on user reviews, this vacuum cleaner receives a 4.2-star rating. It does a good job cleaning windows, sofas, etc.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

In addition to being reasonably priced, this product features a washable HEPA 12 filter, is exceptionally quiet (76 dB), and has a triple-action nozzle that effectively captures coarse and fine dirt.

5. AmazonBasics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with 20 kPa Power Suctionction

This vacuum cleaner from AmazonBasics is simple to open and use. There is no need to buy disposable bags because this cleaner features 1,400 watts of power, smooth-rolling manoeuvrability, and a reusable dust bag.

What Do We Like?

Due to its low height and insufficient reach, we dislike this product because it makes it difficult to reach.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Users gave this vacuum cleaner four out of five stars because they were impressed by how simple it is to use, how well-made it is, and how powerful its suction is.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its quality assurance, testing against global standards in an international lab, and ease of use, this product is among the best.

6. Eureka Forbes Wet And Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner with 1400 Watts High Power Suction and Blower, 20 litres Tank Capacity

The Eureka Forbes Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home with a Free Reusable Dust Bag is a fantastic purchase option for the best vacuum cleaner for houses, around Rs. 6,000.

What Do We Like?

We like its huge 20-litre storage capacity, which enables you to clean for longer stretches without frequently emptying the dust tank.

What We Don’t Like?

The company typically takes many hours or even days to respond to consumer complaints, which is the single aspect of this product we don’t enjoy.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Because it’s easy to operate, customers give this vacuum cleaner 4 out of 5 stars. Its lightweight, compact design, excellent suction power, and powerful blower make it most popular among users.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product is excellent because it has a 1400 Watt powerful motor, the ability to clean both wet and dry, and a powerful blower to get rid of dust and filth.

7. INSE S6P Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 2 Batteries

The INSE S6P cordless vacuum cleaner sports a 250W brushless motor and 23KPa of powerful suction, making it the ideal cordless vacuum for pet hair.

What Do We Like?

We appreciate the large size and the two detachable batteries with a capacity of 2500 mAh that it offers.

What We Don’t Like?

We dislike the after-sales assistance that takes longer than usual to respond. This makes it challenging to respond to people’s questions.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This vacuum cleaner is 4-star rated and according to the users, it is an excellent investment because it has a strong blower, 23000 pa suction capacity, and a 2500 mAh battery that provides 5.5 hours of backup power for maintaining a clean environment.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product is fantastic since it has a long crevice, a 2-in-1 brush to remove dirt and dust, a 250W brushless motor, and a powerful 23KPa suction

8. KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car 130 W

A high-efficiency, washable HEPA filter on the Kent 16068 Zoom Vacuum cleaner captures particulates and lowers air pollution.

What Do We Like?

We appreciate how well its washable, high-efficiency HEPA filter stops particulate particles and lowers air pollution—additionally, quick and easy operation for cleaner sweeping and cleaning

What We Don’t Like?

We dislike that the battery of this vacuum cleaner could be better.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers rate this cordless vacuum cleaner 4.3 out of 5 stars because of its ability to lower air pollution, aesthetic look, and efficiency

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product is fantastic because it doesn’t require filtration bags, is fully charged in 4-5 hours, operates for 30 minutes, and is easy and quick to use.

9. AmazonBasics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

An excellent option for purchase is the AmazonBasics vacuum cleaner for households, which costs about 6,000 rupees. It is small and compact and has a bagless design.

What Do We Like?

We appreciate how effortless carrying is made possible by an integrated handle.

What We Don’t Like?

It makes noise, which is why we don’t like it. Additionally, it cannot be used in large spaces and has a smaller storage capacity than others.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

A 4.4-star rating is given to this vacuum cleaner due to the fact that it has excellent suction power, and a suction button that makes cleaning easy

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Its bagless 700 Watt cyclonic cylinder vacuum cleaner, 26 kWh annual suction power consumption, and reusable dust cup make it a fantastic product.

10. Eureka Forbes 1000 Watts Trendy Zip Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes 1000-watt vacuum cleaner has a stylish, lightweight, ultra-modern design. Additionally, it has an automatic thermal load cut-out that guards against overheating, making it suitable for everyday usage.

What Do We Like?

We appreciate its strong suction power of 1000 watts, ultra-slim design, and capacity for reusable bags. This makes it a cost-effective option that is ideal for tiny homes.

What We Don’t Like?

The capacity of this vacuum cleaner is limited, and the after-sales support is subpar.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Users claim that this vacuum cleaner is a good investment because it is fashionable, lightweight, and offers a powerful suction that has been successful in removing fur from the floor, furniture, and even bedsheets.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

The foot-operated base, premium swivel wheels, automatic cord winder, and dust bag full indicator make this product unique.

How Do We Shortlist The Best Vacuum Cleaners In India?

These are the facts that we keep in mind while curating a list of the best vacuum cleaners for you.

● Features

It goes without saying that you should assess the effectiveness, or cleaning capacity, of the vacuum cleaners you are considering. Although a variety of vacuum cleaner characteristics must be considered, water lift (or sealed) suction and airflow are the most crucial.

● Overall Customer Experience

Choosing a vacuum cleaner requires careful consideration of the entire consumer experience. Only products which have both performance and usefulness have been rated favourably by consumers, as well as those that offer excellent after-sale support to users are listed by us. So, they don’t run into issues down the road.

● Faulty Products

It would help if you didn’t choose vacuum cleaners that make noise while running, have poor-quality brushes and belts, and have weak suction power. Therefore, we made every effort to avoid selecting any goods that might become defective quickly.

● Quality And Durability

The vacuum cleaner’s quality is also crucial because it will determine whether it needs to be replaced in a year or two or if it will survive for decades. Look at the construction’s quality to gauge durability. Instead of choosing materials that appear fragile or brittle, look for strong, high-quality components. Make sure the fit and finish are good, and the edges are clear and intact.

● Vacuum Cleaner Performance

Water lift and airflow are the two primary metrics used to assess vacuum power performance. The units for measuring water lift are mmH2O, mbar, and kPa. Both m3/h and l/s are used to measure airflow. Therefore, you should use a vacuum with a high mbar or kPa.

● Ease Of Use

No matter how elaborate a vacuum cleaner’s specifications list, it must be simple.

Types Of Vacuum Cleaners

Mainly there are mainly 3 types of vacuum cleaners:

1. Upright Vacuum Cleaners

They are self-contained machines with a single body that houses the hose, power brush, vacuum bag or dirt cup, and motor.

2. Cordless And Stick Vacuum Cleaner

These small, portable vacuums are ideal for light cleaning around your house, car, boat, or recreational vehicle. They are most effective at clearing up minor spills quickly.

3. Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Canister vacuums have a central unit that houses the motor and a vacuum bag or dirt cup, providing flexible cleaning power.

How Does A Vacuum Cleaner Work?

To create negative pressure, vacuum cleaners use an electric motor to spin a fan that draws in air and any small particles captured in it while pushing it out the other side into a bag or a canister.

Frequently Asked Questions About Purchasing A New Vacuum Cleaner

Here are our answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about purchasing the new best vacuum cleaners in India (2022).

1. What features to look for in a vacuum cleaner?

Suction power, ease of use, handling, and maintenance, vacuum dirt bag or dirt bin capacity, and air filtration are features to look for in a vacuum cleaner.

2. What is a good suction power for a vacuum cleaner?

180–200 AW suction power is appropriate for upright vacuums, whereas 80–100 AW suction power is ideal for cordless vacuums. You can select a canister vacuum cleaner with 300 AW or more.

Conclusion

Vacuuming your house thoroughly to remove every last particle of dust probably isn’t your idea of entertainment. But with the numerous health advantages that frequent vacuuming provides you and your family with, this is definitely the one household chore you wouldn’t want to neglect.

We hope that this article assists you in choosing the best vacuum cleaner type by narrowing down your options!

Happy Shopping!

