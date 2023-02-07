February 07, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

Our top picks

Best Overall: Dermafique Soleil All Matte Sunscreen Cream has every quality an effective sunscreen should.

Best for Acne Prone Skin: Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel is light on your skin.

Best for Dark Skin: Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen is tested for Indian skin tones.

Best for Dry Skin: Biotique Morning Nectar Sun Protect Moisturizer is highly hydrating.

Best Sunscreens in India

1. Dermafique Soleil All Matte Sunscreen Cream - Check Amazon Offer

Dermafique Soleil All Matte Sunscreen Cream with SPF 50 is a top-performing sunscreen that provides 360° protection with its Full Light Technology. This technology protects against UV, visible light and infrared rays, making it a comprehensive solution. The cream is lightweight and non-sticky, perfect for normal to oily skin. It is also hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

What do we like?

Non-sticky and non-oily formula.

What do we not like?

It could be more matte.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users report reduced redness and an oil-free complexion after only two weeks. They also praise its comprehensive protection against UV, visible light, and infrared rays.

Why is the product among the best?

This sunscreen provides 360° protection with Full Light Technology, protecting against UV, visible light and infrared rays. Its non-sticky, non-oily formula is perfect for normal to oily skin, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free for sensitive skin.

2. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel - Check Amazon Offer

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel with SPF 50 PA++++ offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB and blue light, preventing sun damage and promoting healthy skin. This dermatologically tested, non-greasy and fragrance-free sunscreen is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which provide intense hydration and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It’s safe, suitable for all skin types, and quickly absorbed without leaving any white casts. Experience the benefits of this sunscreen and enjoy a filter-free, damage-free complexion.

What do we like?

This sunscreen leaves no white cast and isn’t sticky.

What do we not like?

Some bottles might have minor manufacturing defects.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users say this product is suitable for dry and sensitive skin, provides a dewy finish without being oily, absorbs quickly, and has no fragrance.

Why is the product among the best?

This sunscreen provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB and blue light protection while promoting hydrated, healthy skin. Its non-greasy formula makes it suitable for all skin types, and it absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast.

3. Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen

This effective sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++ protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays for up to 6 hours. It is specifically designed for Indian skin tones and can be used under makeup. The sunscreen is suitable for all skin types as it is non-sticky and moisturising, non-comedogenic and ideal for acne-prone skin. It is also made with natural and certified toxin-free ingredients, has been dermatologically tested, and is hypoallergenic. The cream is free of sulphates, parabens, SLS, mineral oil, petroleum, artificial preservatives, colours, and fragrances, making it a safe and natural option for sun protection.

What do we like?

It moisturises well and leaves no white cast.

What do we not like?

It may not be best for very oily skin.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users like the good scent, no white cast, and the non-greasy look they get within 2 minutes. They also appreciate that it contains no harmful chemicals and has a high SPF of 50 PA+++.

Why is the product among the best?

This is a highly rated product due to its adequate sun protection with SPF 50 PA+++ and its compatibility with Indian skin tones. The cream is non-sticky, moisturising, and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types. The natural and certified toxin-free formula, combined with its dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic properties, makes this cream a safe and healthy option for sun protection.

4. Biotique Morning Nectar Sun Protect Moisturizer

This is a nourishing and brightening lotion suitable for all skin types. It is blended with natural ingredients like honey, wheatgerm, seaweed, aloe vera, turmeric, and neem leaves that replenish lost moisture and protect the skin with SPF 30+ UVA/UVB sunscreen. It helps to keep the skin soft, fair, and moisturised, reducing uneven skin tone and preventing dark spots, blackheads, and blemishes. It provides visibly flawless skin by providing nourishment, hydration and protection from the harmful sun rays.

What do we like?

Moisturises skin exceptionally well.

What do we not like?

Some users may not like the fragrance.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users say this sunscreen is easy to apply and great for all skin types. It has good value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

This is a popular choice among users due to its natural ingredients and effectiveness in moisturising the skin. It provides nourishment, hydration, and sun protection with SPF 30+ UVA/UVB. This lotion reduces uneven skin tone and prevents dark spots, making it a great way to achieve visibly flawless skin.

5. Neutrogena Ultra sheer Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock with SPF 50+ provides advanced protection against sun damage with its Helioplex Technology. This sunblock goes on easily and absorbs quickly, leaving a weightless feeling on the skin. Its oil-free formula provides a non-greasy, matte finish for a shine-free complexion, and it is also PABA-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types.

What do we like?

It provides a matte finish and glides smoothly on the skin.

What do we not like?

The formula is slightly heavy, and it takes some time for the greasiness to go down.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users praise this sunscreen for combination skin with no white cast, easy application and no fragrance.

Why is the product among the best?

This sunscreen is a top-rated product due to its advanced Helioplex Technology that provides powerful sun protection. Its oil-free formula provides a shine-free finish.

6. Lotus Herbals Tinted Sunscreen

Lotus Herbals Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40 Cream is a versatile sunscreen that provides comprehensive sun protection with 3-in-1 benefits. It protects skin from 97.5% harmful UV rays for up to 6 hours, preventing premature ageing and uneven skin tone. The cream has a non-greasy and non-sticky formula that absorbs quickly, giving you a matte finish. It is suitable for all skin types and is enriched with natural actives such as Birch, Mallow and hop extract, providing a soothing and firming effect on the skin while refining pores and reducing oiliness. Get an instant BB glow and even skin tone with this must-have sunscreen.

What do we like?

This non-sticky formula is suitable for sensitive skin.

What do we not like?

It may blend poorly with makeup.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users report that this sunscreen provides a “glowing” effect while offering sun protection and moisturisation and is suitable for all skin types. They consider it an excellent value for the money and highly recommend it to others.

Why is the product among the best?

This sunscreen offers 3-in-1 benefits: sun protection, moisturisation, and an instant BB glow. Enriched with natural actives such as Birch, Mallow and Hops extract, it provides a soothing and firming effect, refining pores and reducing oiliness.

7. LAKMÉ Sun Expert SPF

LAKMÉ Sun Expert SPF 50 PA++ Ultra Matte Lotion Sunscreen is a high-performance sunscreen that provides daily protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. SPF 50 PA+++ blocks up to 97% of UVB sun rays and prevents sunburn, dark spots, and premature ageing. Its ultra-matte texture glides on effortlessly, providing moisturisation and giving skin a healthy glow while lightening skin tone with regular use. The lotion is lightweight and perfect for long days in the sun and can be worn under everyday makeup.

What do we like?

Great to protect skin against harsh sun.

What do we not like?

It may have a white cast if it isn’t blended correctly.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users say this sunscreen is great for daily use, waterproof and does its job well.

Why is the product among the best?

LAKMÉ Sun Expert is a high-performance sunscreen with SPF 50 PA+++. It is light and effective in blocking up to 97% of harmful UVB sun rays. Its ultra-matte texture moisturises skin, giving it a healthy glow, and lightens skin tone with regular use.

8. Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen SPF 50+++ is a 2-in-1 sunscreen that protects against UVA, UVB, and Blue Light rays. It also enhances skin glow and radiance, fights free radical damage to prevent early signs of ageing and re-energizes dull and tired skin. The sunscreen is formulated with triple Vitamin C to fade sun-induced pigmentation. The lightweight and water-light texture are quick-absorbing and non-comedogenic, making it safe for all skin types. The product is free of fragrances, colours, essential oils, alcohol, parabens, and mineral oil, making it a safe and natural option for sun protection and skin glow.

What do we like?

Lightweight and non-sticky formula.

What do we not like?

It might be hard to squeeze the product out of the bottle.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users enjoy this lightweight, non-sticky, no-white caste, fragrance-free formula.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is top-rated due to its 2-in-1 capabilities of protecting against harmful UV and blue light rays while enhancing skin glow and preventing early signs of ageing. Its formula contains triple Vitamin C and is free of toxic chemicals, making it safe for all skin types.

9. The Minimalist Sunscreen

The Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 is a highly effective and lightweight sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This product is specially formulated with four potent UV filters, including Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone, Octocrylene, and Titanium Dioxide. With a PA rating of ++++, it is highly effective in protecting your skin from the harmful effects of sun exposure.

What do we like?

No-grease formula and transparency of ingredients.

What do we not like?

It may not be suitable for extra sensitive skin.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users love the non-sticky and non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin and moisturises. They appreciate the absence of a white cast and easy blend with moisturiser. The unscented formula is appreciated, and the packaging is considered safe.

Why is the product among the best?

The formula is designed to be lightweight and non-greasy, with no white cast, making it ideal for both women and men. It is also acne-safe and free from harsh chemicals, making it suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their skin protected and healthy while enjoying the outdoors.

10. RE’ EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel

The RE’ EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++ provides comprehensive sun protection with its highest UVA protection rating of PA++++ and IR protection. Its water and sweat-resistant formula make it perfect for outdoor activities.

What do we like?

It blends like butter and makes skin smooth.

What do we not like?

It may not work for sensitive skin.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users love the soft, easy-blending and matte-finish formula.

Why is the product among the best?

The zero white cast, oil-free and water-free formulation ensures a long-lasting matte finish and is an excellent primer for makeup. It easily blends into the skin and is suitable for all skin types.

How do we rate the best Sunscreens in India?

Active ingredients

The best sunscreens are rated based on the concentration and combination of active ingredients like Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Avobenzone, Mexoryl, etc. Higher the concentration of broad-spectrum, non-irritating ingredients, the better the protection against UVA and UVB rays. SPF and PA+ ratings also indicate the level of protection.

SPF

SPF (Sun Protection Factor) measures a sunscreen’s ability to protect skin from UVB rays. Sunscreens with a minimum SPF of 30, with higher SPF levels offering more protection. Choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF is essential to protect against UVA and UVB rays. Regular reapplication and proper application are also crucial for adequate protection.

Broad-spectrum Coverage

This refers to protection against UVA and UVB rays and is indicated by a “Broad Spectrum” label and a high PA+ rating. Ingredients like Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Avobenzone, and Mexoryl provide good broad-spectrum coverage. It’sChoosing a sunscreen with high broad-spectrum coverage is important for maximum skin protection.

Chemical vs Mineral Formulas

Chemical sunscreens contain active ingredients that absorb UV rays, while mineral sunscreens contain Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide that physically blocks UV rays. Mineral sunscreens are considered gentler on sensitive skin, but some may leave a white cast.

Overall customer experience

Sunscreens can be rated based on overall customer experience, considering factors such as effectiveness, skin compatibility, ease of application, texture, and scent. User reviews, ratings and recommendations help evaluate the customer experience. Consideration of skin type, activity level and environmental conditions also helps choose.

How to choose the best sunscreen for your skin type?

Choosing the best sunscreen for your skin type involves considering skin sensitivity, oiliness, and skin tone. For sensitive skin, mineral sunscreens with Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide are an excellent choice. For oily skin, choose a lightweight, non-greasy, and water-resistant formula. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen without a white cast for dark skin tones. Always look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and a high PA+ rating for maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

What does sunscreen do to one’s skin?

Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays by absorbing or reflecting them. UV rays can cause skin damage and ageing and increase the risk of skin cancer. Sunscreen with a high SPF and broad-spectrum coverage provides the best protection against UVA and UVB rays. Regular and proper use of sunscreen can help prevent skin damage and preserve the skin’s health. Choosing a sunscreen suitable for your skin type is essential to avoid irritation and maximise the benefits of sun protection.

FAQs

1. How long does sunscreen last after applying?

Sunscreen should be reapplied every 2 hours or after swimming, sweating, or towel drying. A general rule is to use 30 millilitres (or a shot glass full) of sunscreen for adequate coverage.

2. Can sunscreen remove tan?

No, sunscreen cannot remove a tan. It only helps prevent further skin damage and tanning from sun exposure.

3. How to apply sunscreen to the skin

To apply sunscreen:

Use a generous amount and spread it evenly on all exposed skin, including the face, neck, ears, and hands. Rub in thoroughly and allow time for absorption before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours or after swimming.

Conclusion:

We hope this article helps you make the right purchase for your skin.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”