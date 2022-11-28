10 Best Smartwatches Under 10000 In India - Buyer’s Guide

November 28, 2022 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

Watches have been a style statement for many years. As technology has evolved, we have been able to purchase watches that serve the purpose of more than just telling time. Here’s presenting a handpicked list of the ten best smartwatches in the Indian market to help you make a smart choice.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Amazfit GTS 4

Amazefit GTS 4 is a fantastic smartwatch for people with a maximum budget of 10000. It has a large touchscreen display, and hosts multiple advanced features, sports modes, watch faces, and more.

Best Budget - Noise Pulse 2

Usually available for around Rs. 2999, Noise Pulse 2 has shaken the smartwatch world with its amazing features, which include calling, fitness tracking, a cloud-based watch face, multiple sports modes, and more.

Most Stylish - boAt Wave Call Smartwatch

The boAt smartwatch is highly customisable as it has 150 watch faces, 90 sports settings, a heart rate tracker, 10-day battery life, IP68 dust, sweat, and splash resistance.

Best Smartwatch Under 10000 In India

1. Amazfit GTS 4 - Check Amazon Offer

It boasts a 1.65” inches AMOLED HD touchscreen display that offers a high resolution and immersive visual experience for all the alerts, notifications, and health information. It includes 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring because each person needs to tailor their exercise regimen. Using more than 50 watch faces, you can personalise the watch. The watch is well made and has a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Dimensions: 4.2x3.7x0.9cm

What do we like?

Long-lasting battery life

Water and dust resistant

Amazing AMOLED touchscreen display

What do we not like?

Only 50+ watch faces are available.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

The users greatly appreciated the built quality, display size, and 120+ sports mode compatibility.

Why is the product among the best?

Unisex watch hence can be worn by anyone

Highly customisable

Can track multiple types of activities

2. Noise Pulse 2 - Check Amazon Offer

Noise Pulse 2 is one of the best smartwatches under 10000 that offers a massive display of 1.85” and supports a TFT LCD with 550 nits of brightness. The Bluetooth calling feature allows you to talk directly from your wrist, manage calls, and much more. Additionally, the Noise Health Suite offers a wide range of wellness features and 100 sports modes.

Dimensions: ‎4.7x3.9x1.2cm

What do we like?

Quick connectivity with Tru Sync technology

Ability to track different sports modes

Multiple cloud-based watch faces that provide a new look every day

What do we not like?

The LCD of the product could have been better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Users enjoy a remarkable battery life of 10 days. They also find the smartwatch very fashionable, available in 5 different colours.

Why is the product among the best?

Budget-friendly

Multiple colour options to choose from

Large touchscreen display

3. boAt Wave Call Smartwatch

The 1.69-inch AMOLED HD display can be customised from more than 150 watch faces. It has 90 sports settings to help you keep track of your moves and exercise and is water-resistant to up to 5 ATMs. It is beneficial to keep track of your heart rate, calories burned, workout duration, blood oxygenation levels, and other factors. It has a 10-day battery life on a single full charge and a 2-day battery life when Bluetooth calling is turned on.

Dimensions: ‎26x5x1cm

What do we like?

Water, dust, and sweat resistant

Multiple sports modes and watch faces

What do we not like?

The battery life is inferior when using Bluetooth etc.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.4 out of 5

Users liked this product’s Bluetooth calling support, fitness tracker, and water resistance quality. They are also impressed by the interchangeable straps.

Why is the product among the best?

AMOLED display

More than 150 watch faces

Highly customisable

4. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch

The 1.69” TFT display on the Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch has 240*280 pixels and 500 nits of brightness to deliver stunning visuals in any lighting. It boasts a great GPS for highly accurate position monitoring, and its Tru Sync technology offers a quick and stable connection with less power usage. Its Bluetooth connectivity never lets you lose touch with your friends. Moreover, the noise health suite helps you customise your daily workout plan to improve your life. You can choose between 150+ customised watch faces to give you a new look every day.

Dimensions: ‎26x5x1cm

What do we like?

Quick connectivity

Water-resistant

What do we not like?

The display could have been brighter and better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Users are impressed by this smartwatch’s unique features, including hand wash reminders, idle alerts and drink water reminders, weather forecasts, alarms and more.

Why is the product among the best?

Unisex watch hence can be worn by anyone

Multiple straps and watch faces

Minimum power usage

5. Amazfit Bip 3 Smartwatch

Yet another smartwatch in India under Rs 10000 comes with 50+ vibrant watch faces to give you a youthful start every day. Its super-large and colourful HD display helps you keep track of all your alerts on a real-time basis. It has a super slim and lightweight body. It features 24 x 7 heart rate monitoring, SPO2 measurement, stress level monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, and much more. You can keep track of all your sporting activities like walking, running, cycling, freeform workouts, and more using its 60+ sports modes.

Dimensions: 4.4x3.7x1cm

What do we like?

Colourful and bright display

Works on a real-time basis

Long-lasting battery life

What do we not like?

Comparatively a little expensive

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.5 out of 5

Users have appreciated the PAI health system of this smartwatch, the water resistance of up to 5ATM, and the long-lasting battery life of 14 days.

Why is the product among the best?

5 ATM water resistance

Multiple sports modes

Sleep Quality Monitoring

6. Titan Smart 2 Smartwatch

The Titan Smart 2 watch is amazing as it features a 1.78” AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. You can get a battery life of up to 7 days and 1 year of warranty if you wish to choose this product. It has features like a Heart rate monitor, SPO2 Tracker, and Health monitor. Its multisports mode with 3ATM water resistance makes it a perfect companion for all sporting activities.

Dimensions: 5x4.3x1.2cm

What do we like?

Highly reliable brand

1-year warranty

Large and bright screen

What do we not like?

Water resistance could have been better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Users find this smartwatch the perfect partner for meeting their health goals.

Why is the product among the best?

Multiple add-on applications

Highly customisable

Covers different types of sporting activities

7. Zebronics ZEB-FIT8220CH Smartwatch

It has a v5.1 Bluetooth connectivity and is your perfect companion for different occasions. It has a 230mAH built-in rechargeable battery which provides a long-lasting 10 days of battery life. It comes in-built with exciting features like water reminders, walk reminders, alarms, stopwatches, physiological reminders, call reject, weather forecasts, and much more. The smartwatch offers a sleek and elegant design and is completely safe against all water exposures up to 5 ATM. You can receive all your notifications in a single touch. You can also track your heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and BP.

Dimensions: ‎3.8x4.5x1.2cm

What do we like?

Affordable and budget friendly

Lightweight and sleek design

What do we not like?

Comparatively, a new entrant in the smartwatch domain

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.4 out of 5

This Zebronics smartwatch and fitness band provides users with a large square 4.3 cm full touch colour display. Moreover, users highly appreciate the compatibility with Android and iOS devices.

Why is the product among the best?

Multiple interesting features and alerts

Compatible with both ios and Android devices

Latest BlueTooth connectivity

8. Amazfit Zepp E Stylish Smartwatch

The Amazefit Zepp Smartwatch has multiple designs and band styles to choose from, giving you the flexibility to change your look as per the occasion. Additionally, it features a SpO2 indicator, sleep indicator, and heart rate tracker. It comes with 11 sports mode that allows you to keep track of different activities that you perform daily. Everything gets converted into a report for easy viewing. Finally, the 7 days battery life and the customisable watch face make it a perfect purchase for your wardrobe.

Dimensions: ‎4.22x0.91x4.22cm

What do we like?

Bezel-less display with a large resolution

Multiple watch designs, faces, and bands

Unique and competitive features

What do we not like?

The battery life could have been better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.4 out of 5

The 3D curved bezel-less glass display, an ultra-slim metal body, and long-lasting battery life have been acclaimed by users.

Why is the product among the best?

Highly customisable

Easy to use for beginners

Lightweight and ultra-slim body

9. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smartwatch

It comes with a Bluetooth calling facility, sync contacts, and a dial feature so that you never lose touch with your loved ones. The high-quality 1.3 inches TFT colour resolution with 240*240 pixels display helps you get an unforgettable outdoor experience. There are 120+ sports modes to help you keep track of all your activities. The inbuilt mic and speaker provide you with a high-quality calling experience. It is equipped with the latest HRS3300 technology to track your heart rate and optical sensors to monitor your blood oxygen levels. You get over hundred cloud-based watch faces to choose from so that you can change your look every day.

Dimensions: ‎3.98x2.9x0.98cm

What do we like?

Pocket friendly

Multi-functional

Highly customisable

What do we not like?

A new brand in the market, so tricky to get after-sale services

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Users have claimed this brand to be the upcoming smartwatch brand in India. Feedbacks claim that the company has left no stone unturned to make this smartwatch perfect for different conditions.

Why is the product among the best?

All the latest features are available at a very affordable price

Multiple sensors to provide the most accurate results

10. TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch

Here is yet another inexpensive Tagg watch you can get if you’re starting. The touchscreen is 1.69 inches and has 500 NITS bright. The polycarbonate body is quite strong and can handle various client usage patterns. It is set up with SPO2 and Heart rate tracking so you can keep tabs on your health and receive daily progress reports. You can keep track of your workout with the help of the in-app GPS and 60+ sports modes. So that you never have to compromise on your health, it offers a long battery life of 10 days and is IPX 68 water resistant.

Dimensions: ‎4.4x3.8x1cm

What do we like?

Water and dust resistant

Good battery life

Smart notifications and inbuilt games

What do we not like?

Not a very renowned brand in the market

Difficult after-sales services

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Users have highly acclaimed the stress monitor feature of this smartwatch. Moreover, they liked the gaming facility and smart reminders of this product.

Why is the product among the best?

Unique and smart alerts

Affordable and pocket friendly

Strong and durable body

How We Shortlist The Best Smartwatch Under 10000?

Features and specifications

While shortlisting the best smartwatch for our readers, we go through multiple features and specifications like the material used, compatible operating system, battery life, supported applications, connectivity type, warranties, and other technical elements.

Overall customer experience

We also review previous customers’ experiences to understand their satisfaction levels and draw conclusions about the product’s appeal amongst the users.

Problems with specific models

We also review and highlight the problems and cons of different smartwatches to allow our customers to make the most appropriate decision. Only when the benefits surpass the cons of purchasing a specific model of smartwatch do we put it on the list.

Accuracy

Smartwatches provide multiple health-related and technical information. Hence it becomes vital to understand the accuracy levels of the product by undergoing thorough supervision.

Quality and Durability

Lastly, as purchasing a smartwatch is a hefty investment, we always consider the product’s quality, ensuring the durability of the product under different usage patterns of customers.

Things To Look For While Buying

Display

The display of a smartwatch is a crucial thing to look out force, especially when purchasing a smartwatch for under 10,000. Most often, you will notice an LCD screen. However, you can also get an AMOLED display, which is comparatively better. These high-quality screens are more power efficient and provide better performance indoors and outdoors.

OS and App Selection

Different smartwatches support different operating systems and applications. It becomes essential for you to do initial research about which smartwatch will be compatible with your smartphone. At the same time, you will have to research whether the chosen smartwatch supports the required application.

Fitness tracking

The biggest reason to purchase a smartwatch is fitness tracking. Some common attributes to look out for are water resistance, GPS, heart rate tracker, pedometer, please check up, and more. Many affordable smartwatches also provide ECG and oxygen trackers.

Battery life

Choose a smartwatch that can deliver a minimum of two days of battery life. Generally, devices that support more features consume more battery and provide a shorter life. Also, look out for fast-charging technology while making a purchase decision.

Communication

People buy a smartwatch to communicate efficiently and seamlessly with better text messages and missed call alerts. Therefore, while picking a smartwatch, look out for different calling or texting features available.

NFC

Nowadays, many smartwatches also support payment applications. This eliminates the risk of carrying a wallet or payment card. Therefore, if you undergo multiple transactions daily, choose a smartwatch that supports NFC.

Frequently asked questions

1. What is the best and cheapest smartwatch?

The cheapest and the best smartwatch under 10000 in India is Noise Pulse 2, which is usually available for around Rs. 3000.

2. What is the easiest smartwatch to use?

The easiest smartwatch to use under 10000 is Amazfit GTS 4, as it is fully customisable and provides a very comfortable view.

Conclusion

Smartwatches are valuable electronic gadgets in your closet. It reflects a lot about your personality. Hence it becomes important to choose the best smartwatch as per your requirements. This article simplifies your purchasing decision by curating a list of India’s 10 best smartwatches under 10000. So, enjoy your shopping experience.

