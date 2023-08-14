10 Best SEO Companies in Dubai, UAE

August 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

We Did The Research: 10 Top-Ranking SEO Companies in Dubai, UAE

Selecting a reliable SEO company is pivotal for your business growth, given the central role of SEO in digital marketing. Search Engine Optimisation encompasses key tactics such as content marketing, keyword strategies, site audits, link building, and content development. It’s also about technically structuring your website so search engines can comprehend it effectively.

By enhancing your website’s visibility on search engine result pages, particularly for pivotal keywords, you stand a chance at clinching those sought-after top spots. This not only boosts your online presence but also drives more qualified visitors and leads your way. Explore our curated list of premier SEO companies in Dubai and select your next partner with utmost confidence.

List of Top 10 Digital Marketing Agencies in Dubai, UAE

1. Growth Hackers Digital

With its office in Dubai, Bangalore and Mumbai, Growth Hackers is definitely one of the best out there. It is a leading full-service digital marketing agency that executes and implements results-oriented strategies to help well-funded startups and enterprises achieve their short- and long-term growth goals.

The agency strives to help its clients get quality website traffic, not just volume, and achieve rapid, scalable, and sustainable growth. Within a few years, Growth Hackers Digital has spread its wings across the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, India, Qatar, and Singapore.

On top of that, the company focuses heavily on providing performance-based digital marketing solutions to its clients.

Website - https://growthhackers.digital/

Universal Robots, Godrej, Decathlon, ICICI Bank, JivoChat, Sherborne, Haier, Suncoast, The Sleep Chapter, Paytm, Crompton, Lenovo etc. Services: Performance Marketing, SEO, Meta Ads, Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads,Analytics, Affiliate Marketing, Web Development & more.

Performance Marketing, SEO, Meta Ads, Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads,Analytics, Affiliate Marketing, Web Development & more. Contact Details: Concord Tower, 6th Floor, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 126732, Dubai - UAE. Tel: +9714 454 9785

Concord Tower, 6th Floor, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 126732, Dubai - UAE. Tel: +9714 454 9785 Email Id: nidhin@growthhackers.digital

2. McCollins Media

McCollins Media is a data-driven digital marketing agency in Dubai that offers web design, SEO services, and social media marketing services all over the UAE and the Middle East. The company also helps its clients with mobile app development, public relations, branding, and marketing.

The company is committed to giving its clients the best possible digital presence for a long time. Its professionals have worked with clients like Midea, DAMAC, Fujifilm, RTA Dubai, Toshiba, etc.

Contact Details: McCollins Media, G08, Loft Offices 3, Media City- Dubai. Contact: 04–4456848

3. EDS

Founded in 2006, EDS is one of the fastest-growing SEO agencies experienced in the international market, providing companies with hands-on SEO support. The agency has clients all across digital marketing channels and has worked with Apple, Audi, Carmudi, 3M, Barclays, Babyshop, etc. EDS currently provides SEO, web design and development, social media, pay-per-click, and content generation services.

Contact Details: EDS, Office 211, Palace Towers, Dubai Silicon Oasis, PO Box 64138, Dubai, UAE. Email: info@edsfze.com. Tel: +97145193444

4. Digital Nexa

Digital Nexa is an award-winning SEO company in Dubai providing high-level digital marketing and search engine optimization services to online businesses. Established in 2005, the company is among the most renowned international digital marketing agencies for high-quality services like SEO, SMM, web design & development, email marketing, pay-per-click advertising, etc.

Serving clients like Bosch, Audi, Siemens, Canon, Jumeirah, Invisalign, Arbor, etc., the company has developed into one of the most reputable creative digital agencies with a solid reputation. The agency also won the 2017 Mena Search Award for its amazing work.

Contact Details: Digital Nexa, Office 1205, Grosvenor Business Tower. Contact: 04– 432 9464

5. Traffic Digital

Traffic Digital is a fully-fledged digital marketing agency with expertise in SEO, web design and development, digital marketing, etc. The expert technologists and marketers at Traffic Digital aim to offer advanced digital marketing solutions with sophisticated tools, cutting-edge technology, and visualisation.

The company is focused on analysing user behaviour and improving the online presence of its clients by curating customised solutions tailored according to specific needs. Moreover, the company has served clients like Louvre Abu Dubai, Centrepoint, Carrefour, Deyaar, GE, Etihad, GPCA, etc.

Contact Details: Traffic Digital, Mazaya Business Avenue، Tower AA1, 2205، JLT — Dubai. Tel: 054 707 7763

6. 7G Media

An award-winning digital agency that leverages the power of search engine optimization with better brand exposure and audience engagement, 7G Media is one of the best companies you could hire for your business. The agency develops cross-channel digital marketing campaigns to offer higher ranking and enhanced online visibility to its clients.

Established in 2007, the agency has worked with the Ministry of Finance of Dubai, Amassi, MBRSC, DroPin, etc., and serves clients from 30+ different industries. The spectacular team at 7G Media brilliantly showcases excellence in digital marketing services, including content creation, video editing, design, animation, web design and development, and social media management.

Contact Details: 7G Media, The Citadel Tower — Dubai. Contact: 04 449 5427

7. United SEO

Specialising in SEO, Google Adwords, Social Media, Web Design, and Video Production, United SEO is behind global brands such as Land Sterling, Kcal, BOA, Uniformity, and many more. It is a fully integrated digital marketing agency specialising in the domains of creative, digital, and technology. The agency helps its clients grow creatively by creating cutting-edge brand strategies, websites, apps, and results-driven marketing campaigns.

Contact Details: United SEO, 2202/2203, JBC1, Cluster G, JLT, Dubai. Tel: 04– 442 6518

8. Igloo

Igloo is a recipient of the eight-place spot on our list of the top 10 SEO companies in Dubai. The agency specialises in both inbound and outbound marketing programs and offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing services that deliver measurable results.

Having worked for clients like Chicco, Mother Earth, Movenpick, Meed, Grand Cafe, Adecco, Meed, Nissan, etc., the agency holds expertise in the areas of digital ads, social media marketing, websites, and more.

Contact Details: Igloo, #1204, Fortune Executive Tower Cluster T, Jumeirah Lake Towers P.O BOX 336101, Dubai, UAE. Email – info@weareigloo.com. Tel: +97144310831

9. Grow Combine

Grow Combine is a forward-thinking SEO company with a laid-back vibe that uses simple but effective digital marketing strategies to connect small and large enterprises with customers.

This award-winning marketing agency envisions making it easy for companies to progress and engage with their audience by using proven digital marketing techniques, strategic planning, implementation, and execution.

With a client base of 150+ brands, Grow Combine has worked with some renowned companies such as Audi, Airtel, Larsen & Tubro, OMFYS, MoCell, Gitco Group, etc.

Contact Details: Grow Combine, Office 609, Parklane Tower, Business Bay Dubai, U.A.E. Email: hello@growcombine.com. Tel: +447872908711

10. Amplify

Last but not least, Amplify is a leading SEO company in Dubai that offers a diverse range of services for all your business digital marketing needs under one roof. With 25+ years of marketing expertise and over ten years in the Middle East, the agency opened its Dubai branch in 2008.

The company provides its clients with access to expert support and advice at every stage. From local search results strategy conception to web development, execution, and management, the exceptional team at Amplify assists its clients in gaining exposure and attention in today’s competitive digital arena.

Amplify’s clients includePink, Wonderful, Hawaiian Tropic, Axis, Shiftah, Radian, Ladival, and many more.

Contact Details: Amplify Marketing Agency, Jumeirah Bay X1 Tower – x3 – Cluster X – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

The Bottom Line

In today’s landscape, even businesses rooted in tradition recognize the power of pivoting to digital. Central to this digital transition is Search Engine Optimization (SEO) – an essential tool for enhancing online visibility.

For Dubai-based businesses eyeing growth, partnering with a top-tier SEO agency is a must to climb the search engine rankings. To facilitate your decision, we’ve meticulously curated a list of Dubai’s 10 leading SEO firms.

Our selection wasn’t just a cursory internet search. We delved deep, evaluating elements like authenticated client feedback, recognitions, portfolios, and the firms’ own SEO performance and site rankings. Each agency on this list has surpassed our evaluation benchmarks, ensuring you’re selecting from the best in the business.

However, the optimal choice hinges on your specific requirements and budget. So, while you can lean on our guidance, be sure to scrutinize each agency’s offerings, price points, and portfolio. Your business deserves the best fit.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

