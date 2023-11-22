10 Best SEO Companies in Bangalore 2024

November 22, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

1. Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hackers Digital is a top-tier SEO company in Bangalore known for its innovative and data-driven SEO strategies. With a focus on delivering measurable results, this company works closely with clients to develop custom SEO campaigns. The team at Growth Hackers Digital is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest SEO trends to ensure their clients’ success.

Awards

The Best Digital Agency in India in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Clutch

The Best Advertising and Marketing Firm in India in 2023 by Manifest

Top Clients:

Decathlon

Universal Robots

Paytm

Amazon

Tata Communications

Godrej

Aditya Birla Capital

Crompton

Faber Castell

RBL bank

Pepsi India

Services offered

SEO and ASO

Facebook and Instagram Ads

WordPress Development

Content Marketing

Google Ads

LinkedIn Ads

Media Buying

Reddit, Twitter, Quora, etc.

Performance Marketing

Pricing

Starts at Rs 70,000 / month

Contact details

CEO - Sundeep Reddy

Team Size: 51-200

Email: nidhin@growthhackers.digital

Head Office Address: Growth Hackers, 8th Floor, Brigade Metropolis, Garudachar Palya, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru-560048

What do we like?

Innovative SEO strategies

Attention to Detail

On-time Delivery

Active project management

Positive client testimonials

Overall ratings and user feedback

Overall ratings: 4.9

“Growth Hackers’ efforts in SEO have driven more traffic. The project management is very active, and communication is good. Their attention to detail and time management are very good. They do a great job.” Ambarati Sen, Decathlon

Why is the company among the best?

Growth Hackers Digital is among the best SEO companies in Bangalore due to its innovative SEO strategies, wide exposure to diverse clients, and satisfactory client results.

2. Rankz

Awards

Top advertising and marketing award at the Clutch Awards 2022

Top clients

Razorpay

ICICI Bank

Expedia

Rentomojo

Services offered

SEO

Content Marketing

PPC

Web Design

Blogger Outreach

Infographics Marketing

SMM

Branding

Pricing

Affordable and offers competitive rates.

Contact details

CEO- Srikar Acharyulu

Team Size: 10-50

Address: 3rd Floor, The Orchid, Nagarjuna Nagar, Sri Ramachandra Nagar, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 520007

Email: hello@rankz.co

What do we like?

A strong team of experienced SEO professionals

Positive client testimonials

Overall ratings and user feedback

Clutch rating: 4.8/5

RankZ consistently receives positive reviews and high ratings from clients, praising their expertise, dedication, and commitment to achieving results.

Why is the company among the best?

RankZ has retained about 91% of the clients for more than four years and has also helped rank about 25,000 competitive keywords with more than 3 million leads per month.

3. Performics

Performics is one of the largest performance marketing agencies in India and the largest SEO agency in India. Performics aims to connect the business’s marketing side to consumer needs.

Awards

Performics India wins Performance Marketing Mandate for CRED, 2020

Top clients

Airtel

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

Bajaj Finserv

ITC Limited

Services offered

SEO

Conversion Optimisation and User Experience

Analytics and Data Science

Performance Media

Analysis of competitors

Pricing

Perfomics is a premium agency, and its services can be expensive.

Contact details

CEO- Lalatendu Das (Performics India)

Team Size: 51-200

Bangalore Office: 25/2, SN Towers, 9th Floor, MG Road, Bengaluru 560 001

What do we like?

Proven track record of success with a diverse clientele

Global presence

Overall ratings and user feedback

Google rating: 4.5/5

User feedback is generally positive, with many clients praising the agency’s expertise, track record, and customer service.

Why is the company among the best?

Performics has been in the SEO business for over 20 years, with a proven track record of success in helping businesses improve their search engine rankings and organic traffic across the globe.

4. Ralecon

Ralecon, with its 10+ years of experience, provides some of the highest-quality SEO services in Bangalore. Their main goal is to help customers with some of the best strategies to increase their online leads.

Top clients

Paytm

Mfine

Jindal

HDFC Realty

Fortis

Services offered

SEO

Online Reputation Management (ORM)

Content Copywriting

Pay Per Click

SMM

Web design development

Pricing

Custom Price

Contact details

CEO- Sethuraman AP

Team Size: 50-100

Bangalore Office: Ralecon IT Consulting Services Pvt Ltd, Scorpio House, 3rd Floor, Building No. 3, Marathahalli Bridge, Laxmi Layout, Munnekolala, Marathahalli, Bangalore, 560037

Email: info@ralecon.com

What do we like?

A proven track record of success.

Affordable and offers competitive rates.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Ralecon has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Clutch. Clients have appreciated them for their quality of work, customer service, and results.

Why is the company among the best?

Their commitment to providing the best strategies to increase online leads and sales, outperform competitors, and drive commercial success for their valuable customers.

5. Schbang

It was founded in 2015 and has a large team size to deliver an innovative and creative solution that is technology-focused. It has been delivering holistic and satisfactory solutions for clients.

Awards

Campaign Asia Pacific Digital Agency of the Year 2019

Top clients

Paypal

Brigade

Tech Mahindra

Glow & Lovely

Hershey’s

Jio

Services offered

PPC Marketing

SMM

Content Marketing

SEO Consultation

Strategic Advisory

Web Development

Video Production & Photography

Media Planning & Buying

Pricing

Schbang is a bit expensive, but it is worth the money.

Contact details

CEO- Akshay Gurnani

Team Size: 700-1000

Bangalore office: 139, Oxford Tower, Unit No. 901, 8th Floor, Kodihalli, Bangalore - 560008.

Email: bd@schbang.com

What do we like?

Creative and innovative

A proven track record of success.

Affordable and offers competitive rates.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Google rating: 3.7/5

“Schbang is a great agency to work with. They are creative, innovative, and results-oriented.”

Why is the company among the best?

Schbang has a reputation for providing comprehensive solutions and has created award-winning digital work for its clients. They are known for their innovative solutions and holistic consumer experiences.

6. Foxymoron

FoxyMoron was founded in 2008 and became a successful digital marketing agency. It has offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Gurugram. It’s a comprehensive marketing firm and provides a variety of services.

Awards

The only Indian agency to have won the Facebook Studio Awards 2014

The most awarded agencies at the SAMMIE Awards, Social Samosa 2018

Top clients

Nykaa

Arrow

Wrangler

Ford

Lenovo

Services offered

Content Engine

Technology Services

Search Services

Listening & Response

Data Analytics

Media Services

Pricing

FoxyMoron is slightly expensive, but it is worth the money.

Contact details

CEO- Vivek Das

Team Size: 200-250

Bangalore office: 302 & 402, San Jose, No. 621/B 12th Main, HAL II Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 560038.

Email: info@foxymoron.in.

What do we like?

A diverse portfolio of clients

A proven track record of success.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Clutch rating: 4.5/5

FoxyMoron has received numerous positive feedbacks from its clients, who praise their creativity, responsiveness, and results-driven approach.

Why is the company among the best?

FoxyMoron is data-driven and uses insights to inform its strategies. They are constantly innovating and developing new ways to reach their target audiences.

7. Social Beat

Social Beat was founded in 2012, and today, it has offices in different cities. It is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies with an arsenal of marketing services to help your brand and business.

Awards

Silver Foxglove Awards 2022 For Best Use Of Social Media For CSR

IMA Awards 2022 For Best Use Of TV - Healthcare

Entrepreneur Award Of The Year 2022

Top clients

Tata Cliq

Jaquar

boAt

Flipkart

Services offered

Digital Media Planning & Buying

SMM

Video Creation & Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Content & SEO strategy

Marketing Automation

Pricing

Social Beat offers a competitive price against the market range.

Contact details

Co-Founder - Vikas Chawla

Team Size: 201-500

Bangalore office: 1st Floor, KMJ Ascend, 19, 17th C Main Road, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru 560095

What do we like?

Diverse portfolio of clients

A proven track record of success.

Offers a wide range of digital marketing services.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Clutch rating: 4.6/5

The agency has received positive feedback from its clients, who praise its creativity, responsiveness, and results-driven approach.

Why is the company among the best?

Social Beat is one of India’s leading digital marketing solutions companies, enabling businesses to build their brands and achieve business results via the digital medium.

8. Social Panga

Social Panga was founded in 2014 and is growing faster in marketing. It has a presence in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. It helps brands create and establish a unique identity and presence with its expertise and innovative solutions.

Awards

ABBY Gold, Innovative use of Activation, Manipal Hospital 2023

ABBY Bronze, Innovative use of Brand Content, Manipal Hospital 2023

Top clients

Naukri

Wipro

ITC Limited

Adani

DLF

Services offered

Creative & Digital Strategy

Media Planning & Buying

Analytics & SEO

Branding & Marketing Communications

Pricing

Social Panga offers a competitive price against the market range.

Contact details

Founders - Himanshu Arora, Gaurav Arora

Team Size: 201-500

Bangalore office: No. 9, 100 ft. Road, 17th A Main Road, 2nd & 3rd Floor, above Nature’s Basket, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru-560095

What do we like?

Diverse portfolio of clients

A proven track record of success.

Offers a wide range of digital marketing services.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Google rating: 4/5

“After examining their website and Facebook page, it’s evident that their marketing techniques possess unique potential and creativity.”

Why is the company among the best?

With a focus on delivering high ROI, Social Panga offers tailored solutions that meet specific business objectives.

9. iProspect

iProspect is a global digital marketing agency with a strong presence in India. Their strategies are designed to adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape, ensuring that your brand stays ahead of the curve.

Awards

Best Digital Marketing Start-up, India’s Tech Start-up 2023

Top clients

Naukri

Wipro

ITC Limited

Adani

DLF

Services offered

Affiliate Marketing

Strategy and planning

Commerce

Paid Social

SEO

Programmatic marketing

Pricing

iProspect offers a competitive price against the market range.

Contact details

CEO- Vinod Thadani

Team Size: 8000+ globally

Bangalore office: Alyssa, Ground Floor, #23, Richmond Road, Richmond Town, Bangalore - 560025

What do we like?

A proven track record of success.

Has a team of experienced and qualified professionals.

Excellent customer service.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Google rating: 4/5

“After examining their website and Facebook page, it’s evident that their marketing techniques possess unique potential and creativity.”

Why is the company among the best?

With a focus on delivering high ROI, iProspect has successfully served a wide range of industries, from e-commerce to healthcare.

10. Webenza

Established in 2017, Webenza has gained immense popularity for its SEO services.

Awards

Best SEO Agency in India, Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2019

Top clients

Wrangler

Himalaya

Kurl-on

Manipal Hospitals

DTDC

Services offered

Search Marketing

Performance Marketing

Orm Services

Pay Per Click

Brand Strategy

Pricing

Webenza offers a competitive price in the market range.

Contact details

CEO- Puneet Pahuja

Team Size: 500+

Email: info@webenza.com

Bangalore office: No. 401-402, 3rd floor, Oxford House, No. 15, Rustam Bagh Main Road, Kodihalli, Bangalore - 560 017

What do we like?

Has a team of experienced and qualified professionals.

Excellent customer service.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Google rating: 4.2/5

“They have the best SEO team in the industry. They are also a social media agency and have won quite a few awards and features on reputed pages.”

Why is the company among the best?

Excellent in conducting thorough research into the current digital landscape, considering every facet of each brand and its needs.

How do we rate and pick the best?

Case Studies and Success Stories: By examining the case studies and success stories of agencies, we gain valuable insights into their recent accomplishments and overall performance.

Awards and Achievements: Not all awards hold the same weight; many can be purchased. Therefore, it’s crucial to focus on genuine, non-bought accolades that truly reflect the agency’s excellence.

Clientele: Scrutinising the businesses an agency collaborates with provides a glimpse into their experience and expertise, helping us gauge their suitability for our needs.

Breadth of Services: Considering the range of digital marketing services offered by an agency is key. This factor indicates their ability to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to the diverse needs of their clients.

Experience: Delving into an agency’s digital marketing industry experience, as well as that of their team members and the company itself, is essential in making an informed decision.

Things to keep in mind while choosing an SEO Agency in Bangalore

Specific Goals and Needs: Start by clearly outlining your specific goals and needs, whether they involve SEO, social media, or PPC advertising. Seek out an agency with expertise in the areas that match your objectives.

Expertise and Services: Examine the agency’s proficiency in your industry and the array of services they provide. Confirm that they have a track record of delivering the precise services you are looking for.

Portfolio and Case Studies: Review the agency’s portfolio and case studies to gauge their track record and see if their past work aligns with your expectations.

Reputation and Reviews: Research the agency’s reputation by reading client reviews, testimonials, and online feedback. A solid reputation is a positive indicator of their capabilities.

Transparency and Communication: Opt for an agency that maintains transparency regarding its processes, pricing, and communication methods.

Reporting and Analytics: Look for an agency that provides regular reporting and uses analytics to measure campaign performance and make data-driven decisions.

Contract Terms: Thoroughly scrutinise the contract terms, covering aspects such as pricing, deliverables, and exit clauses. Ensure they align with your budget and expectations.

Scalability: Evaluate the agency’s capacity to scale its services as your business expands and your digital marketing needs evolve.

FAQ

1. How much does it cost to hire an SEO Agency?

The cost of hiring an SEO agency varies. Factors include services needed, agency reputation, and the scope of work.

2. What are the current trends in SEO?

Current SEO trends include user experience optimisation, video content, mobile-first indexing, and the rise of voice search and AI.

3. What is SEO, and why is it important for my business?

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) enhances your website’s visibility on search engines. It’s crucial for business success, driving organic traffic and visibility.

4. How soon can I expect results in SEO?

SEO timelines vary, typically taking a few months to see significant results. Factors include competitiveness, site history, and strategy effectiveness.

5. Are there any specific industries that benefit more from SEO?

All industries benefit from SEO, but highly competitive ones, like finance and e-commerce, often see substantial gains in visibility and traffic.

6. Can SEO agencies guarantee results?

While SEO agencies can’t guarantee specific rankings, a reputable one can promise strategic efforts, improvements, and increased visibility over time.

