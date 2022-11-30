10 Best Refrigerators In India - Buyer’s Guide

November 30, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Introduction

Refrigerators are the staple of every fully functioning home. No matter the size of the family, we all need to preserve our food, be it snacks or leftovers. We’ve done our research and compiled a list of the best refrigerators in the market today to help you make the right decision based on your needs, its features, and your budget.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Whirlpool 245L 3-Star Frost- Free Double Door

Whirlpool 245L 3 Star is the best overall refrigerator in the Indian market. It has multiple features, such as a moisture control system and micro block technology.

Best Double Door - Panasonic 309L 3-Star 6Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door

The Panasonic 309L 3 Star is the best double-door refrigerator in India. It has 83L freezer capacity and 226L fresh food capacity, which is adequate for most.

Best Budget - LG 190L 5-Star Smart Inverter Direct-Cool Single-Door

LG 190L 5-star is one of the best budget-friendly refrigerators in India. It has many features, such as fast ice-making, silent operation, and anti-rat bite.

Best Refrigerators In India

1. Whirlpool 245L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door - Check Amazon offer

The Whirlpool 245L 3-Star refrigerator is an excellent option for families with 2- 4 people. It has good storage capacity and features, such as an ice twister, collector, and active Deo, which keep the refrigerator environment fresh and odour-free.

Dimensions: 66.5x56.7x149cm

What do we like?

Micro block technology, which prevents 99 percent of bacterial growth

Fresh flow air tower with Flexi vents that helps to keep food fresh longer

What do we not like?

Only a single egg tray is available.

Overall ratings and feedback

With 4.7 out of 5 stars, the Whirlpool 245L 3 Star is the highest-rated refrigerator from consumers on the list. What people love the most about it is its 6th Sense deep freezer technology, which helps total circular airflow in the fridge.

Why is the product among the best?

Whirlpool 245L 3 Star refrigerator deserves a position on the list for several reasons, such as its 12 Days of Garden Experience powered by a fresh flow air tower with Flexi vents and a honeycomb moisture control system that increases the lifespan of food items.

2. Panasonic 309L 3 Star 6 Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door - Check Amazon offer

Panasonic 309L 3 Star refrigerator comes with big door pockets, a 35L jumbo vegetable basket, and a substantial 226L fresh food capacity. This makes it suitable for a family of 3 to 5 people. Besides, it has an auto defrost function preventing ice build-up.

Dimensions: 60x68.1x163cm

What do we like?

Fine power control to maintain optimum temperature

Several advanced sensors for energy efficiency.

What do we not like?

Build quality could have been better.

Overall ratings and feedback

Users have rated this refrigerator 4.5 out of 5 stars for its powerful cooling and simple design. What they loved the most was its advanced cooling with Intelligent 6 Stage Inverter Control that makes the refrigerator much more energy efficient and less noisy.

Why is the product among the best?

This refrigerator stands out from the competition because of its unique functional storage design, making it easy for people to organise items. Besides, its 35L jumbo vegetable basket allows people to store fruits and vegetables at ideal humidity and constant temperature, which keeps them fresh longer.

3. LG 190L 5 Star Smart Inverter Direct-Cool Single-Door

LG 190L 5 Star refrigerator has multiple features such as fast ice-making, a base stand with a drawer and many more, which makes it a great choice.

Dimensions: 67.1x53.4x127.7cm

What do we like?

Best-in-class efficiency.

It has a smart inverter compressor providing exceptional performance and super silent operations.

What do we not like?

Storage or capacity is just 190, which is low according to the price.

Overall ratings and feedback

We praise its 5-star energy rating, which ensures low power consumption and incredible cooling power. Users have rated this refrigerator 4.3 out of 5 stars for its very silent compressor motor and attractive design.

Why is the product among the best?

LG 190L 5 Star refrigerator has been ranked among the best for its affordable price and multiple features which can make your life simpler.

4. Whirlpool 190L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door

Whirlpool 190L 2 Star is among those few refrigerators that do not require a stabiliser. It also has a vegetable crisper with honeycomb moisture lock-in technology that can help you maintain minimum moisture on your veggies and keep them fresh longer.

Dimensions: 53.5x64.5x119.5cm

What do we like?

It comes with Insulated capillary technology, allowing better compressor efficiency and faster cooling.

Affordable pricing

What do we not like?

Cooling performance can be better.

Overall ratings and feedback

It has got 4.2 out of 5 stars from consumers. People liked the 9 hours of cooling retention power even during power cuts, which can be helpful for them.

Why is the product among the best?

We have ranked this refrigerator among the best for its stable-free operation ability and antibacterial gasket, which can help you keep your food fresh longer.

5. Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

Hisense 46L 2 Star has a bottle bin accommodating 2-litre bottles and a wire shelf to organise food items. Besides, you also get a 10 years warranty on its compressor, which can be helpful for you.

Dimensions: 47x47x50cm

What do we like?

Chiller zone, which offers highly chilled items

What do we not like?

Power consumption is very high.

Overall ratings and feedback

Hisense 46 L 2 Star is a small fridge with a massive storage capacity. It has a reversible door that allows people to open the fridge from either side. Users loved this feature the most about the refrigerator. They have rated it 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Why is the product among the best?

We have ranked this refrigerator among the best for its quality cooling power and economical price.

6. AmazonBasics 564L Inverter Frost-Free Side-By Side

AmazonBasics 564L refrigerator has the highest capacity or storage on the list. It comes with auto defrost technology which prevents excessive ice build-up, and a multi-airflow system to ensure smooth airflow in the storage compartments.

Dimensions: 64.3x90.8x178.6cm

What do we like?

You can change the fridge’s temperature through the Precise Temperature Control system.

It has energy-efficient digital inverter compressor technology.

What do we not like?

The price is a bit high.

Overall ratings and feedback

AmazonBasics 564L refrigerator has gained 4.1 stars out of 5 from users. It has a quick freezer that turns water into ice within some time, which is helpful for people. However, its price is a bit high, which makes it unaffordable for many.

Why is the product among the best?

This refrigerator stands out from the competition due to its vast storage capacity of 564L, which is enough for a family with 5 or more people. Besides, it has multiple features such as a water dispenser, quick freezer and many more, which can make your life simpler.

7. Godrej 185L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door

Godrej 185L 4 Star refrigerator is a perfect option for a small family. It got 4 stars energy rating, which is impressive and has 123 KiloWatt hours of annual energy consumption, which is very low.

Dimensions: 67.1x57.6x125.6cm

What do we like?

High durable glass shelves which can bear up to 150KG

What do we not like?

Lacks an ice dispenser

Overall ratings and feedback

Due to minimal storage capacity, this refrigerator has gained 3.9 out of 5 stars from customers. However, its cool lock technology and aqua space to store large bottles of water or soft drinks are beneficial for people.

Why is the product among the best?

We have ranked this product among the best for its excellent energy ratings and advanced inverter technology, which allows it to run even on a home inverter efficiently.

8. Samsung 415L 3 Star Frost-Free Inverter Double Door

Samsung 415L 3 Star is among those few refrigerators which can run on solar energy. It also comes with a 5-in-1 convertible mode, which you can switch between as per your needs.

Dimensions: 66.8x67.5x178.5cm

What do we like?

Some unique features include a door alarm and external display and control.

Great energy efficiency

What do we not like?

Build quality could be better.

Overall ratings and feedback

Due to its fantastic design and high-level cooling power, Samsung 415L 3-Star refrigerator has been rated 4.0 out of 5 stars by users. They are highly impressed by its 3-star energy ratings, which ensures low power consumption. The refrigerator is also equipped with an antibacterial gasket that can help keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer.

Why is the product among the best?

This refrigerator stands out from the competition due to its unique features, such as twin cooling plus, stabiliser-free operations, and many more, which can be helpful for you.

9. Croma 270L 2-Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door

Croma 270L 2 Star is a fantastic budget-friendly refrigerator equipped with SAF clean technology that ensures long-lasting freshness of food items with antibacterial technology.

Dimensions: 60x68.1x148.5cm

What do we like?

It has a removable twist ice tray with eco-friendly refrigerant

What do we not like?

Power consumption is high.

Overall ratings and feedback

The Croma 270L refrigerator has been rated 3.8 out of 5 stars. It has a bottle rack of 2 litres capacity and quick chill with multi-air flow cooling that can be helpful for you.

Why is the product among the best?

We consider this product one of the best for its high storage capacity and adjustable toughened glass shelf, which can even bear weight above 10kg.

10. Godrej 99L 1 Star Direct-Cool Single Door

Godrej 99L 1 Star is a small, affordable refrigerator that can be used for all purposes, such as storing vegetables, freezing ice, or anything else.

Dimensions: 19.2x22.4x33.5cm

What do we like?

Study and robust shelves capable of holding large and heavy utensils

Requires significantly less space in the house

What do we not like?

High annual energy consumption.

Overall ratings and feedback

Due to very high annual energy consumption, it has gotten 3.7 out of 5 stars from the users. Besides, its simple design and fixed-speed compressor allow people to get incredible cooling power.

Why is the product among the best?

Godrej 99L 2 Star refrigerator has been ranked among the best because of its multiple features, such as 2.5 litres chiller tray capacity and antibacterial technology, which will help to keep food clean and fresh for a longer time.

How Do We Shortlist The Best Refrigerators In India?

Features and Specifications - We analysed each refrigerator deeply per its features and specifications. We only listed those with good storage capacity, powerful freezing ability, and low annual consumption.

- None of the refrigerators are perfect, but we tried our best to find you the best with the least number of problems. Service Quality - We have only listed products from those brands that offer excellent customer service and quality through flexible policies and easy installation.

- We have only listed products from those brands that offer excellent customer service and quality through flexible policies and easy installation. Quality and Durability - Refrigerators built with high-quality materials are long-lasting. Therefore, we shortlisted those refrigerators which are made with high-quality materials and are durable.

Types Of Refrigerators

French Door - It has two doors on top and a freezer drawer on the bottom. This allows you to get a wide freezer compartment for food items.

- It has two doors on top and a freezer drawer on the bottom. This allows you to get a wide freezer compartment for food items. Side by Side - This fridge has two doors opening from the centre. It has a refrigerator on one side and a freezer on the other.

- This fridge has two doors opening from the centre. It has a refrigerator on one side and a freezer on the other. Top Freezer - This type of fridge has a freezer located above or below the refrigerator with a separate door for each compartment, giving people easy access to frozen items and helping them have more refrigerator space than freezer space.

- This type of fridge has a freezer located above or below the refrigerator with a separate door for each compartment, giving people easy access to frozen items and helping them have more refrigerator space than freezer space. Bottom Freezer - As the name suggests, it will have a freezer on the bottom and a refrigerator at the top.

Things To Consider While Buying

There are multiple things to consider while buying a refrigerator. Here are some of the essential things you should always consider while buying a fridge -

Storage and capacity - Your fridge’s storage capacity should depend on your family size, as it will determine how much food you will store. Generally, a 200L to 350L capacity fridge is considered enough for a family of 2-5 people.

- Your fridge’s storage capacity should depend on your family size, as it will determine how much food you will store. Generally, a 200L to 350L capacity fridge is considered enough for a family of 2-5 people. Price is one of the most important factors when buying a new item. Firstly, decide your budget, make a rough idea of how much you can spend on the fridge, and then look for it.

is one of the most important factors when buying a new item. Firstly, decide your budget, make a rough idea of how much you can spend on the fridge, and then look for it. Energy efficient - Always go for energy-saving labels when looking for a new fridge. The energy star labels, posted on the front of an appliance, will provide all the required information about its energy efficiency, capacity, and the number of units it will consume in a year.

How To Choose The Best Refrigerator For Your Home?

If you are among those who can’t figure out the best refrigerators for your home, here are some steps you should follow in choosing the best ones for your home -

Consider the available kitchen space and layout before buying a new fridge. Choose the fridge style you want and the features you require in it. Consider fridge storage options for fresh food and a freezer. Search for refrigerators on online shopping sites that meet your requirements. Lastly, please choose your desired fridge colour and finish and purchase it.

FAQ:

1. Which compressor is best for refrigerators?

Inverter compressors are considered best for refrigerators.

2. Which fridge is the better, single or double door?

It all depends on your usage. But, people are usually recommended to buy single-door refrigerators as they consume approximately 30-40% less energy than double-door refrigerators and tend to have a smaller footprint, which is beneficial if you have a small family or less space in your house.

3. What is a smart fridge?

A smart fridge or refrigerator goes beyond an ice maker. It is a refrigerator that can connect to the internet, identify the items stored inside it, and keep track of other essential details like expiry and usage.

4. What is innovative fridge technology?

A smart fridge technology allows you to gain internet access and can recognise and manage all the food items stored inside it.

Conclusion

Refrigerators are essential appliances in every household. So, if you are looking for some of the best and most affordable refrigerators with impressive specs and features, then you can check out this list.

