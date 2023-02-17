10 Best Play Schools & Preschools in Hyderabad

February 17, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Play schools or Preschools offer early education and care experience for children between the ages of 2 to 5 years. Since operating a Playschool in Telangana state is not regulated, you find many play schools in Hyderabad – some good and some not so good. A good preschool provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow through play-based activities, games, and social interactions. Through this article, we aim to do the hard work for you to provide a curated list of the best preschools for your kid in the Hyderabad area. As a parent, your research is irreplaceable. So, we have provided the telephone numbers for each school, so call them (and visit them) and see how passionate and dedicated they are about their preschool.

Choosing the right play school is crucial for your child’s early development. When making this decision, it’s essential to consider (i) individual attention to the kid, (ii) curriculum & teaching quality, (iii) infrastructure, and (iv) fees. Rarely do you come across schools, such as Kids R Ours Play School (in Bachupally near Nizampet), run as passion projects rather than purely as business. This is evident in all aspects of the school - the founder oversees everything from receiving the kids to the time they leave the school. This is the essential aspect of what makes a preschool the best.

This article will review the 10 best play schools in Hyderabad. In addition to our overall best pick of Kids R Ours, we reviewed other excellent schools such as KLAY Prep School, Kangaroo Kids, Kidzee, Bachpan, Firstcry Play School, and EuroKids.

We will cover the pros and cons of each school, including factors such as class size, curriculum, facilities, and the quality of teachers. We will also provide contact information, including each school’s website, email, and telephone number.

Best Overall Play School – Kids R Ours Play School Best High-end Play School – KLAY Prep School Best Independent Play School – Kids R Ours Play School Best Franchise Play School – Bachpan Play School

Top 10 Best Play Schools in Hyderabad

1. Kids R Ours Play School

Kids R Ours is our pick for the top play school in Hyderabad. It is an independent play school in Bachupally (near Nizampet), Hyderabad, that provides a nurturing and personalised learning environment for children through play-based activities and social interactions. A team of experienced and qualified educators, including the founder, Tresa Reddy, a former scientist, and MS graduate from the Netherlands, runs it.

The school stands out in two aspects: The personalised attention to each kid – the founder runs it as a passion and not as a business, and the cutting-edge curriculum – the kids have simple exercises to strengthen fingers or refine hand-eye coordination. This is something that we did not see in any other school. The fee is quite affordable, and it is the icing on the cake.

Pros:

Run by a highly qualified and committed team, The fee is reasonable.

Small class sizes, with a maximum of 15 students per class.

Concept-based and flexible curriculum that caters to each child’s individual needs and abilities.

Wide range of facilities, including a well-equipped (internal) playground.

Highly trained and dedicated teachers who are passionate about early education.

Runs a Creche (9 am-7 pm), Transport facility, Tuitions (2nd to 10th standard)

Cons:

Does not have the bells and whistles such as AC Classroom and other fancy amenities. However, it ensures best-in-class attention to the kids.

The school has only one branch in Bachupally (plans to open in Kukatpally and Nizampet soon). Even though they offer transport, it will work only if you are in the vicinity. If distance/transportation is not an issue, we highly recommend this school.

Website:www.kidsrours.com

2. KLAY Preschool

KLAY Preschool is conveniently located in the city and is staffed by highly trained and experienced teachers. The school has a range of facilities, including a well-equipped playground and library, and emphasises the importance of experiential learning and hands-on activities in its curriculum.

Pros:

Customised and flexible curriculum that caters to the individual needs and abilities of each child

Wide range of facilities, including a well-equipped playground, a library, and a sensory room

Highly trained and experienced teachers who are dedicated to the development of each child

Flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance

Offers small class of 15 (like Kids R Ours Playschool)

Cons:

The fee is the most expensive compared to any other Preschool in the city.

Website:www.klayschools.com

3. EuroKids Preschool

EuroKids has a range of facilities, including a well-equipped playground and library, and is staffed by highly trained and experienced teachers. The school has flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance and is widely recognised and trusted by parents across the country.

Pros:

Widely recognised and trusted brand with a strong presence across the country

Customised and flexible curriculum that caters to the individual needs and abilities of each child

Wide range of facilities, including a well-equipped playground, a library, and a sensory room

Highly trained and experienced teachers who are dedicated to the development of each child

Flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance

Cons:

They may have larger class sizes compared to some other play schools in the city

It may be more expensive than other independent play schools in the city

Website: www.eurokidsindia.com

4. Kidzee Preschool

Kidzee is a widely recognised and trusted franchise play school in Hyderabad, offering a customised and flexible curriculum for children between the ages of 2 to 5 years. The school has a strong presence across the country and emphasises the importance of experiential learning and hands-on activities in its curriculum. Through its franchise model, it has expanded its base even outside India.

Pros:

Widely recognised and trusted brand with a strong presence across the country and outside India.

Well-structured and comprehensive curriculum that covers various learning domains.

Highly trained and experienced teachers are dedicated to each child’s development.

A wide range of facilities includes a well-equipped playground, a library, and a sensory room.

Flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance.

Cons:

It may have larger class sizes compared to other schools.

It may be more expensive than other independent play schools in the city.

Website: www.kidzee.com

5. Kangaroo Kids Playschool

Kangaroo Kids offers a customised and flexible curriculum that caters to each child’s needs and abilities. Kangaroo Kids has a range of facilities, including a well-equipped playground, library, and sensory room, and is staffed by highly trained and experienced teachers. The school has a strong presence and is widely recognised and trusted by parents.

Pros:

Widely recognised and trusted brand with a strong presence across the country

Customised and flexible curriculum that caters to the individual needs and abilities of each child

Wide range of facilities, including a well-equipped playground, a library, and a sensory room

Highly trained and experienced teachers who are dedicated to the development of each child

The class size is small, with just 15-20 kids per class.

Cons:

It may be more expensive than other independent play schools in the city.

Website: www.kangarookids.in

6. Bachpan Play School

Bachpan is a model. The facilities offered to depend on the individual franchise – some of them have an external playground, but some others do not have one. However, the school is staffed by highly trained and experienced teachers. The school has flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance and has a strong presence across the country as a widely recognised and trusted franchise play school.

Pros:

Widely recognised and trusted brand with a strong presence across the country.

A customised and flexible curriculum caters to each child’s needs and abilities.

A wide range of facilities includes a well-equipped playground, a library, and a sensory room.

Highly trained and experienced teachers are dedicated to each child’s development.

Flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance.

Cons:

They may have larger class sizes compared to other play schools in the city.

It may be more expensive than other independent play schools in the city.

Website: www.bachpanglobal.com

7. Firstcry Intellitots Play School

Firstcry Intellitots Play School is a franchise play school in Hyderabad that provides a personalised and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow. The school has flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance and is recognised and trusted by parents across the country.

Pros:

Widely recognised and trusted brand with a strong presence across the country

Customised and flexible curriculum that caters to the individual needs and abilities of each child

Wide range of facilities, including a well-equipped playground, a library, and a sensory room

Highly trained and experienced teachers who are dedicated to the development of each child

Flexible timings and options for half-day or full-day attendance

Cons:

They may have larger class sizes compared to some other play schools in the city

It may be more expensive than other independent play schools in the city

Website: www.firstcryintellitots.com

Independent School vs Franchise School

The choice of a preschool should depend on the specific school instead of whether it is run under a franchise or as an independent school. So, we strongly recommend you visit the school, speak to the staff, check the infrastructure, and also look at the energy of the kids on the premises before making the decision.

Here are a few differences between a franchise and vs independent play school (there are always exceptions, so please consider them with a pinch of salt):

Franchise playschools are generally purely a business, and the franchise owner is a financial investor and hires staff to run the day-to-day activities of the school. On the other hand, most independent play schools need more passion for teaching or the love of kids.

Regarding infrastructure, we see that franchise play schools have a slightly more polished infrastructure. The big brands focus on presentability and design, which shows when you visit a preschool. On the other hand, the independent play school has the excellent infrastructure but may need more bling or glamour.

Regarding curriculum, both franchises and independents follow their ways of teaching kids. One needs to look for a school where the teachers are trained periodically on the best practices. This is important, so check on this when you call the school.

Look for an environment where your kid will feel nurtured and cared for. The brand or the bling or fancy classrooms are not material.

Importance of Play Schools and Pre-Schools for Children

Play Schools have become ever more critical for two reasons. One, the kids are more glued to their screens these days, and two, parental attention is lacking, primarily when both parents work (and if it’s a nuclear family setup).

There are several benefits of enrolling children in play schools and pre-schools, including:

Development of social skills: We see most kids are glued to their screens, mainly because parents are busy with work.

Preparation for formal education: Transitioning from home to a traditional school (100s of strangers, large buildings) can be daunting. We recommend a play school as an ideal transitionary environment. Introduction to academics and formal learning environment is secondary.

Development of physical skills: Play schools and pre-schools often have well-equipped playgrounds and other facilities that allow children to engage in physical activities and develop gross and fine motor skills. In addition, some schools, such as Kids R Ours, have specific exercises to improve hand-eye coordination and finger strength at a developmental stage.

Conclusion

This article is meant to be a guide (instead of a prescription) for the best play schools and preschools in Hyderabad. We cannot stress the importance of doing proper – call and visit the school 1-2 times. As much as we put effort into doing this research, do not simply go by the reviews, branding, marketing or glamourous endorsement. Instead, as a Parent, do your research and choose a place to make your kid fall in love with education.

