10 Best Multivitamins for Women in India

A balanced diet plays a crucial role, but sometimes, our bodies need an extra boost to maintain optimal health. That’s where multivitamins come into play. For women, finding the right multivitamin is essential to address specific nutritional needs. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the 10 best multivitamins for women available in India.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall: Centrum Women
Recognised as the world’s No. 1 multivitamin, Centrum Women provides a balanced blend of essential nutrients, catering specifically to women’s health needs.
Best Plant-Based for Hair: Healthy Hair
This plant-based supplement is designed specifically for healthy hair, delivering essential vitamins in strawberry-flavoured oral strips for a convenient and enjoyable experience.
Best Plant-Based for Sleep: Deep Sleep
For those seeking a natural solution to improve sleep quality, these cranberry-flavoured oral strips offer a plant-based approach to a restful night’s sleep.
Best Plant-Based for Skin: Glowing Skin
These strawberry-flavoured oral strips focus on promoting radiant skin with a blend of vitamins and SkinAx2TM for comprehensive skin health.
Best Plant-Based for Energy: Instant Energy
These oral strips provide an instant energy boost with a plant-based formula, making them an excellent alternative to traditional energy supplements. The chocolate mint flavour adds a delightful touch to the experience.
Best for Hormone Balance: Zingavita Multivitamin Tablets
Tailored for women, these multivitamin tablets provide a blend of essential nutrients and herbal extracts to promote hormone balance, contributing to overall well-being.
Best for Bone Health: AOR - Ortho Core 180 Caps
It offers a comprehensive approach to bone health with a vegan multivitamin formula, ensuring that your body gets the nutrients it needs for optimal functioning.
Best multivitamins for women
1. Revital H - Check Amazon Offer
Revital H for Women with Multivitamins, Calcium, Zinc, and Natural Ginseng is available in a bottle of 30 tablets and is priced at ₹244.
Form
- Tablet
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- FSSAI
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Ginseng, magnesium, and folic acid help fight stress, fatigue, and debility
- Vitamin B complex helps improve cell metabolism and brain function
- Vitamin E and biotin help maintain skin, hair, and nail health
- Calcium, zinc, and vitamin D help maintain strong bones
- Vitamin C and selenium help boost immunity
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Ginseng: Ginseng root, ginseng tea, ginseng supplements
- Magnesium: Spinach, almonds, cashews
- Folic acid: Leafy greens, citrus fruits, beans, fortified cereals
- Biotin: Eggs, nuts, whole grains
- Multivitamins: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains
- Selenium: Brazil nuts, tuna, whole grains
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- Boosts energy levels
- Improves overall health
- Enhances mental and physical performance
Overall ratings and user feedback
Amazon Rating: 4/5
Users appreciate the energy boost and overall well-being after consistent use.
Why is the product among best?
It has a unique combination of 12 vitamins, 18 minerals, and ginseng, which enhances overall health.
2. Stronger Me: Instant Energy - Check Amazon Offer
These melting strips are packed with caffeine and vitamins B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12. With a delightful peppermint-chocolate taste, these strips elevate energy levels and instantly sharpen focus. These plant-based strips contain fewer calories and are priced at ₹664.
Form
- Oral Strips
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Caffeine: A stimulant that can improve energy levels, alertness, and focus
- Taurine: improves energy production and reduces fatigue
- L-theanine: reduces stress and anxiety and improves cognitive function
- B vitamins (Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12): Support energy production and metabolism
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Caffeine: Coffee, tea, cocoa, energy drinks
- Taurine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products
- L-theanine: Tea, especially green tea
- B vitamins (Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12): Meat, poultry, fish, eggs
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- 100% plant-based
- Reduces fatigue
- Improves focus
Overall ratings and user feedback
Users praise the quick and effective energy boost without the need for water or swallowing pills.
Why is the product among the best?
It stands out for its convenience, effectiveness, and plant-based composition, offering a quick solution for energy needs.
3. BBETTER Multivitamin Capsules - Check Amazon Offer
It is a dietary supplement that provides 90.6% of your daily required dosage of vitamins at ₹1,299.
Form
- Capsule
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- FDA, ISO, GMP, HACCP
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Vitamin A: Helps in vision, skin, and the immune system
- Vitamin E: Acts as an antioxidant and helps in skin health
- Vitamin C: Helps in collagen synthesis and boosts immunity
- Vitamin B Complex: Helps in energy metabolism and nervous system function
- Iodine: Helps in thyroid function and metabolism
- Chromium: Helps in glucose metabolism
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Vitamin A: Carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale
- Vitamin E: Almonds, sunflower seeds, and avocado
- Vitamin C: Oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers
- Vitamin B Complex: Whole grains, meat, and dairy products
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- High absorption rate
- Boosts stamina
Overall ratings and user feedback
Amazon Rating: 4.1/5
Users appreciate the value for money and the noticeable improvement in energy levels.
Why is the product among the best?
It offers a comprehensive nutritional solution with a substantial quantity of capsules, ensuring long-term support.
4. Stronger Me: Healthy Hair
These oral strips, designed for daily consumption, aim to promote improved scalp health, foster hair growth, and control hair fall. They are priced at ₹664.
Form
- Oral Strips
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Biotin: It supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for hair strength and growth.
- Vitamin E: It protects cells from damage and supports scalp health
- Keranat: The plant extracts that have been shown to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall
- Folic acid: It supports cell growth and development, including hair growth
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Biotin: Eggs, nuts, seeds, whole grains
- Vitamin E: Nuts, seeds, avocados, leafy greens
- Keranat: bamboo extract, horsetail extract, and saw palmetto extract.
- Folic acid: Leafy green vegetables, beans, lentils
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- 100% plant-based
- Fosters scalp health
- Boosts hair growth
Overall ratings and user feedback
User feedback highlights positive experiences related to improved hair texture, reduced hair fall, and the convenience of the oral strip format.
Why is the product among the best?
It offers a plant-based formulation with a focus on key vitamins and minerals essential for vibrant and resilient hair. The delightful strawberry flavour and the convenience of oral strips make this product a standout choice for individuals seeking a holistic solution to their hair care needs.
5. Zingavita Multivitamin Tablets
It is a unique blend of 48 vital ingredients, including 100% RDA of vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, B complex vitamins, vitamin D, calcium, iron, etc., along with antioxidants and herbal ingredients. They are priced at ₹229.
Form
- Tablet
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- Gluten-free, non-GMO
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Biotin: supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for hair strength and growth.
- Calcium: promotes strong bones and teeth
- Zinc: supports immune function, wound healing, and cell growth
- Herbal Extracts: PMS support, strong bones, hair, and immunity
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Biotin: Eggs and nuts
- Vitamin A: Carrots and sweet potatoes
- Calcium: Dairy products
- Magnesium: Whole grains
Age Range
- 15+ years
What do we like?
- Gluten-free and non-GMO
- Supports PMS
- Promotes healthy skin
Overall ratings and user feedback
Amazon Rating: 4.1/5
Users highlight PMS support and improved skin health after regular use.
Why is the product among the best?
It addresses a range of women’s health concerns with a blend of essential nutrients and herbal extracts.
6. Stronger Me: Deep Sleep
Melatonin is a key ingredient in these oral strips, which offer an effective solution for sleep-related challenges and are priced at ₹664.
Form
- Oral Strips
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Melatonin: A hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle
- Valerian root extract: A herb that promotes relaxation and sleep
- L-theanine: reduces anxiety
- Chamomile: An herb that promotes relaxation and sleep
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Melatonin: oats, rice, and tomatoes
- Valerian root extract: found in some herbal teas and supplements
- L-theanine: tea, especially green tea
- Chamomile: commonly consumed as a tea
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- 100% plant-based
- Boosts deep sleep
- Reduces stress
Overall ratings and user feedback
User feedback emphasises improved sleep quality, reduced insomnia, and a sense of calmness before bedtime.
Why is the product among the best?
The thoughtful blend of ingredients aims not only to induce sleep but also to address stress and regulate sleep cycles, providing users with a comprehensive and plant-based solution for a restful night’s sleep.
7. AOR - Ortho Core
It is a comprehensive multivitamin and mineral supplement that contains over 70 essential nutrients. They are priced at ₹10,347.
Form
- Capsule
Dose
- Upto 6 capsules per day
Certifications
- Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Vitamin A is included with a variety of carotenoids
- Bioflavonoids are included to enhance Vitamin C
- Eight types of vitamin E are included in their natural forms
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Some popular food sources for the above ingredients include sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, kale, bell peppers, oranges, strawberries, broccoli, almonds, sunflower seeds, and hazelnuts.
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- Reliable certifications
- Promotes bone density
- Boosts energy
Overall ratings and user feedback
Amazon Rating: 4.6/5
Users appreciate the high potency and the fact that it covers a broad spectrum of nutrients.
Why is the product among the best?
Its vegan-friendly and comprehensive nature makes it stand out, providing a one-stop solution for nutritional needs.
8. Stronger Me: Glowing Skin
These strawberry-flavoured oral strips, enriched with a blend of essential vitamins and SkinAx2TM, are designed to promote skin health for just ₹664.
Form
- Strips
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Vitamin D3: Supports skin cell regeneration and collagen production
- Vitamin C: Boosts the immune system and protects against skin damage
- SkinAx2TM: Plant extracts that have been shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and radiance
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Vitamin D3: Fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk
- Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes
- SkinAx2TM: Pomegranate, grapeseed, and olive leaf extract
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- 100% Plant-Based
- Boosts Collagen
- Reduces wrinkles and hyperpigmentation
Overall ratings and user feedback
User feedback emphasises improved skin texture, reduced hyperpigmentation, and a noticeable radiance.
Why is the product among the best?
It offers a holistic solution for individuals seeking not only the traditional benefits of skincare vitamins but also enhanced collagen production and anti-ageing support.
9. Centrum Women
Centrum Women, renowned as the world’s No. 1 multivitamin, contains 21 essential vitamins and minerals and is priced at ₹504.
Form
- Tablet
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- FSSAI
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Vitamin C, D3, B12, Zinc: Immunity support
- Calcium, Vitamin D3, Magnesium: Included to help build bones and support strong bone health
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Vitamin C: Oranges, strawberries, kiwi
- Vitamin D3: Fatty fish, egg yolks
- Vitamin B12: Meat, fish, poultry
- Zinc: Oysters, beef, pork
- Calcium: Dairy products
Age Range
- 18+ years
What do we like?
- Boosts holistic wellbeing
- Global Recognition
Overall ratings and user feedback
Amazon Rating: 4.4/5
Users appreciate the brand’s reputation and noticeable improvements in overall health.
Why is the product among the best?
Centrum Women is a globally trusted brand, and its formulation caters specifically to women’s health needs, covering a wide range of essential nutrients.
10. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin
It is a premium quality formula containing 36 essential nutrients, priced at ₹1,479.
Form
- Tablet
Dose
- One per day
Certifications
- GMP Certified
Key Ingredients and their benefits
- Vitamin B6, B12, C, E: promotes the production of neurotransmitters and red blood cells
- Calcium: Maintains healthy bones and teeth
- Magnesium: healthy muscles and nerves
- Zinc: healthy skin, hair, and nails
- Chamomile: Supports healthy sleep patterns
Popular food sources for the above ingredients
- Vitamin B6, B12, C, E: Almonds, salmon, chicken, orange
- Calcium: Milk, cheese, yoghurt, and broccoli
- Magnesium: Almonds, spinach, cashews, and peanuts
- Zinc: Oysters, beef, crab, and pork
- Chamomile: Chamomile tea
Age Range
- 12+ years
What do we like?
- Holistic approach
- Boosts stamina
Overall ratings and user feedback
Amazon Rating: 4.2/5
Users note increased energy levels and mental alertness.
Why is the product among the best?
The extensive blend of herbs and nutrients sets it apart, providing comprehensive support for women’s health.
How do we rate and pick the best?
- Ingredients: Prioritise products with high-quality, beneficial ingredients
- Side Effects: Opt for options with minimal or no adverse effects
- Product Quality: Evaluate the overall standard and reliability of the product
- Drug Interactions: Avoid potential conflicts with other medications
- Ease of Use: Choose products that are convenient and user-friendly
- Overall Customer Experience: Gauge satisfaction through comprehensive customer feedback and experiences
Things to consider before buying a multivitamin for women
- Ensure the multivitamin provides essential vitamins and minerals tailored to women’s needs.
- Prioritise high-quality, bioavailable ingredients for optimal absorption.
- Check the recommended dosage and assess if the form (capsule, tablet, liquid) suits your preferences.
- Avoid products with unnecessary additives, preservatives, or allergens.
- Choose a reputable brand with a history of producing reliable supplements.
- Look for products tested by third-party organisations to verify quality and potency.
- Consider individual health requirements, such as pregnancy or specific deficiencies.
Benefits of using multivitamins
- Nutritional Gap Fill-In
- Holistic Well-being
- Vitality Boost
- Immune System Strengthening
- Antioxidant Defence
Conclusion
Whether you’re an active woman looking for an energy boost or someone focusing on hair, sleep, or skin health, the diverse options in the Indian market cater to a wide range of needs.
FAQ
1. What daily vitamins do women need—and why?
Vitamins like A, B-complex, C, D, and E support various bodily functions, including immune health and bone strength.
2. Is it good to take multivitamins every day?
Yes, being mindful of the dosage per day, multivitamins can be extremely beneficial.
3. What is the right age for women to start taking multivitamins?
Late teens or early twenties.
4. Do multivitamins have side effects?
While most people tolerate multivitamins well, excessive intake can lead to side effects; it’s important to follow recommended dosages.
5. Can a woman get all the necessary nutrients from her diet?
While a balanced diet is ideal, some women may benefit from multivitamins to ensure an adequate intake of essential nutrients.
6. Should pregnant women take multivitamins or supplements?
Pregnant women are often advised to take prenatal vitamins.
7. How long does it take to see benefits?
The time to experience benefits from multivitamins varies, but consistent use over weeks to months is typically required.
8. Can multivitamins help with Skin and Hair health?
Multivitamins may contribute to skin and hair health by providing essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and biotin.
