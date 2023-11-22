10 Best Multivitamins for Women in India

November 22, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

A balanced diet plays a crucial role, but sometimes, our bodies need an extra boost to maintain optimal health. That’s where multivitamins come into play. For women, finding the right multivitamin is essential to address specific nutritional needs. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the 10 best multivitamins for women available in India.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Centrum Women

Recognised as the world’s No. 1 multivitamin, Centrum Women provides a balanced blend of essential nutrients, catering specifically to women’s health needs.

Best Plant-Based for Hair: Healthy Hair

This plant-based supplement is designed specifically for healthy hair, delivering essential vitamins in strawberry-flavoured oral strips for a convenient and enjoyable experience.

Best Plant-Based for Sleep: Deep Sleep

For those seeking a natural solution to improve sleep quality, these cranberry-flavoured oral strips offer a plant-based approach to a restful night’s sleep.

Best Plant-Based for Skin: Glowing Skin

These strawberry-flavoured oral strips focus on promoting radiant skin with a blend of vitamins and SkinAx2TM for comprehensive skin health.

Best Plant-Based for Energy: Instant Energy

These oral strips provide an instant energy boost with a plant-based formula, making them an excellent alternative to traditional energy supplements. The chocolate mint flavour adds a delightful touch to the experience.

Best for Hormone Balance: Zingavita Multivitamin Tablets

Tailored for women, these multivitamin tablets provide a blend of essential nutrients and herbal extracts to promote hormone balance, contributing to overall well-being.

Best for Bone Health: AOR - Ortho Core 180 Caps

It offers a comprehensive approach to bone health with a vegan multivitamin formula, ensuring that your body gets the nutrients it needs for optimal functioning.

Best multivitamins for women

1. Revital H - Check Amazon Offer

Revital H for Women with Multivitamins, Calcium, Zinc, and Natural Ginseng is available in a bottle of 30 tablets and is priced at ₹244.

Form

Tablet

Dose

One per day

Certifications

FSSAI

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Ginseng, magnesium, and folic acid help fight stress, fatigue, and debility

Vitamin B complex helps improve cell metabolism and brain function

Vitamin E and biotin help maintain skin, hair, and nail health

Calcium, zinc, and vitamin D help maintain strong bones

Vitamin C and selenium help boost immunity

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Ginseng: Ginseng root, ginseng tea, ginseng supplements

Magnesium: Spinach, almonds, cashews

Folic acid: Leafy greens, citrus fruits, beans, fortified cereals

Biotin: Eggs, nuts, whole grains

Multivitamins: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains

Selenium: Brazil nuts, tuna, whole grains

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

Boosts energy levels

Improves overall health

Enhances mental and physical performance

Overall ratings and user feedback

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Users appreciate the energy boost and overall well-being after consistent use.

Why is the product among best?

It has a unique combination of 12 vitamins, 18 minerals, and ginseng, which enhances overall health.

2. Stronger Me: Instant Energy - Check Amazon Offer

These melting strips are packed with caffeine and vitamins B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12. With a delightful peppermint-chocolate taste, these strips elevate energy levels and instantly sharpen focus. These plant-based strips contain fewer calories and are priced at ₹664.

Form

Oral Strips

Dose

One per day

Certifications

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Caffeine: A stimulant that can improve energy levels, alertness, and focus

Taurine: improves energy production and reduces fatigue

L-theanine: reduces stress and anxiety and improves cognitive function

B vitamins (Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12): Support energy production and metabolism

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Caffeine: Coffee, tea, cocoa, energy drinks

Taurine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products

L-theanine: Tea, especially green tea

B vitamins (Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12): Meat, poultry, fish, eggs

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

100% plant-based

Reduces fatigue

Improves focus

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users praise the quick and effective energy boost without the need for water or swallowing pills.

Why is the product among the best?

It stands out for its convenience, effectiveness, and plant-based composition, offering a quick solution for energy needs.

3. BBETTER Multivitamin Capsules - Check Amazon Offer

It is a dietary supplement that provides 90.6% of your daily required dosage of vitamins at ₹1,299.

Form

Capsule

Dose

One per day

Certifications

FDA, ISO, GMP, HACCP

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Vitamin A: Helps in vision, skin, and the immune system

Vitamin E: Acts as an antioxidant and helps in skin health

Vitamin C: Helps in collagen synthesis and boosts immunity

Vitamin B Complex: Helps in energy metabolism and nervous system function

Iodine: Helps in thyroid function and metabolism

Chromium: Helps in glucose metabolism

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Vitamin A: Carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale

Vitamin E: Almonds, sunflower seeds, and avocado

Vitamin C: Oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers

Vitamin B Complex: Whole grains, meat, and dairy products

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

High absorption rate

Boosts stamina

Overall ratings and user feedback

Amazon Rating: 4.1/5

Users appreciate the value for money and the noticeable improvement in energy levels.

Why is the product among the best?

It offers a comprehensive nutritional solution with a substantial quantity of capsules, ensuring long-term support.

4. Stronger Me: Healthy Hair

These oral strips, designed for daily consumption, aim to promote improved scalp health, foster hair growth, and control hair fall. They are priced at ₹664.

Form

Oral Strips

Dose

One per day

Certifications

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Biotin: It supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for hair strength and growth.

Vitamin E: It protects cells from damage and supports scalp health

Keranat: The plant extracts that have been shown to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall

Folic acid: It supports cell growth and development, including hair growth

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Biotin: Eggs, nuts, seeds, whole grains

Vitamin E: Nuts, seeds, avocados, leafy greens

Keranat: bamboo extract, horsetail extract, and saw palmetto extract.

Folic acid: Leafy green vegetables, beans, lentils

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

100% plant-based

Fosters scalp health

Boosts hair growth

Overall ratings and user feedback

User feedback highlights positive experiences related to improved hair texture, reduced hair fall, and the convenience of the oral strip format.

Why is the product among the best?

It offers a plant-based formulation with a focus on key vitamins and minerals essential for vibrant and resilient hair. The delightful strawberry flavour and the convenience of oral strips make this product a standout choice for individuals seeking a holistic solution to their hair care needs.

5. Zingavita Multivitamin Tablets

It is a unique blend of 48 vital ingredients, including 100% RDA of vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, B complex vitamins, vitamin D, calcium, iron, etc., along with antioxidants and herbal ingredients. They are priced at ₹229.

Form

Tablet

Dose

One per day

Certifications

Gluten-free, non-GMO

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Biotin: supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for hair strength and growth.

Calcium: promotes strong bones and teeth

Zinc: supports immune function, wound healing, and cell growth

Herbal Extracts: PMS support, strong bones, hair, and immunity

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Biotin: Eggs and nuts

Vitamin A: Carrots and sweet potatoes

Calcium: Dairy products

Magnesium: Whole grains

Age Range

15+ years

What do we like?

Gluten-free and non-GMO

Supports PMS

Promotes healthy skin

Overall ratings and user feedback

Amazon Rating: 4.1/5

Users highlight PMS support and improved skin health after regular use.

Why is the product among the best?

It addresses a range of women’s health concerns with a blend of essential nutrients and herbal extracts.

6. Stronger Me: Deep Sleep

Melatonin is a key ingredient in these oral strips, which offer an effective solution for sleep-related challenges and are priced at ₹664.

Form

Oral Strips

Dose

One per day

Certifications

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Melatonin: A hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle

Valerian root extract: A herb that promotes relaxation and sleep

L-theanine: reduces anxiety

Chamomile: An herb that promotes relaxation and sleep

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Melatonin: oats, rice, and tomatoes

Valerian root extract: found in some herbal teas and supplements

L-theanine: tea, especially green tea

Chamomile: commonly consumed as a tea

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

100% plant-based

Boosts deep sleep

Reduces stress

Overall ratings and user feedback

User feedback emphasises improved sleep quality, reduced insomnia, and a sense of calmness before bedtime.

Why is the product among the best?

The thoughtful blend of ingredients aims not only to induce sleep but also to address stress and regulate sleep cycles, providing users with a comprehensive and plant-based solution for a restful night’s sleep.

7. AOR - Ortho Core

It is a comprehensive multivitamin and mineral supplement that contains over 70 essential nutrients. They are priced at ₹10,347.

Form

Capsule

Dose

Upto 6 capsules per day

Certifications

Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Vitamin A is included with a variety of carotenoids

Bioflavonoids are included to enhance Vitamin C

Eight types of vitamin E are included in their natural forms

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Some popular food sources for the above ingredients include sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, kale, bell peppers, oranges, strawberries, broccoli, almonds, sunflower seeds, and hazelnuts.

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

Reliable certifications

Promotes bone density

Boosts energy

Overall ratings and user feedback

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

Users appreciate the high potency and the fact that it covers a broad spectrum of nutrients.

Why is the product among the best?

Its vegan-friendly and comprehensive nature makes it stand out, providing a one-stop solution for nutritional needs.

8. Stronger Me: Glowing Skin

These strawberry-flavoured oral strips, enriched with a blend of essential vitamins and SkinAx2TM, are designed to promote skin health for just ₹664.

Form

Strips

Dose

One per day

Certifications

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Vitamin D3: Supports skin cell regeneration and collagen production

Vitamin C: Boosts the immune system and protects against skin damage

SkinAx2TM: Plant extracts that have been shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and radiance

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Vitamin D3: Fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk

Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes

SkinAx2TM: Pomegranate, grapeseed, and olive leaf extract

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

100% Plant-Based

Boosts Collagen

Reduces wrinkles and hyperpigmentation

Overall ratings and user feedback

User feedback emphasises improved skin texture, reduced hyperpigmentation, and a noticeable radiance.

Why is the product among the best?

It offers a holistic solution for individuals seeking not only the traditional benefits of skincare vitamins but also enhanced collagen production and anti-ageing support.

9. Centrum Women

Centrum Women, renowned as the world’s No. 1 multivitamin, contains 21 essential vitamins and minerals and is priced at ₹504.

Form

Tablet

Dose

One per day

Certifications

FSSAI

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Vitamin C, D3, B12, Zinc: Immunity support

Calcium, Vitamin D3, Magnesium: Included to help build bones and support strong bone health

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Vitamin C: Oranges, strawberries, kiwi

Vitamin D3: Fatty fish, egg yolks

Vitamin B12: Meat, fish, poultry

Zinc: Oysters, beef, pork

Calcium: Dairy products

Age Range

18+ years

What do we like?

Boosts holistic wellbeing

Global Recognition

Overall ratings and user feedback

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

Users appreciate the brand’s reputation and noticeable improvements in overall health.

Why is the product among the best?

Centrum Women is a globally trusted brand, and its formulation caters specifically to women’s health needs, covering a wide range of essential nutrients.

10. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin

It is a premium quality formula containing 36 essential nutrients, priced at ₹1,479.

Form

Tablet

Dose

One per day

Certifications

GMP Certified

Key Ingredients and their benefits

Vitamin B6, B12, C, E: promotes the production of neurotransmitters and red blood cells

Calcium: Maintains healthy bones and teeth

Magnesium: healthy muscles and nerves

Zinc: healthy skin, hair, and nails

Chamomile: Supports healthy sleep patterns

Popular food sources for the above ingredients

Vitamin B6, B12, C, E: Almonds, salmon, chicken, orange

Calcium: Milk, cheese, yoghurt, and broccoli

Magnesium: Almonds, spinach, cashews, and peanuts

Zinc: Oysters, beef, crab, and pork

Chamomile: Chamomile tea

Age Range

12+ years

What do we like?

Holistic approach

Boosts stamina

Overall ratings and user feedback

Amazon Rating: 4.2/5

Users note increased energy levels and mental alertness.

Why is the product among the best?

The extensive blend of herbs and nutrients sets it apart, providing comprehensive support for women’s health.

How do we rate and pick the best?

Ingredients : Prioritise products with high-quality, beneficial ingredients

: Prioritise products with high-quality, beneficial ingredients Side Effects : Opt for options with minimal or no adverse effects

: Opt for options with minimal or no adverse effects Product Quality : Evaluate the overall standard and reliability of the product

: Evaluate the overall standard and reliability of the product Drug Interactions : Avoid potential conflicts with other medications

: Avoid potential conflicts with other medications Ease of Use : Choose products that are convenient and user-friendly

: Choose products that are convenient and user-friendly Overall Customer Experience: Gauge satisfaction through comprehensive customer feedback and experiences

Things to consider before buying a multivitamin for women

Ensure the multivitamin provides essential vitamins and minerals tailored to women’s needs.

Prioritise high-quality, bioavailable ingredients for optimal absorption.

Check the recommended dosage and assess if the form (capsule, tablet, liquid) suits your preferences.

Avoid products with unnecessary additives, preservatives, or allergens.

Choose a reputable brand with a history of producing reliable supplements.

Look for products tested by third-party organisations to verify quality and potency.

Consider individual health requirements, such as pregnancy or specific deficiencies.

Benefits of using multivitamins

Nutritional Gap Fill-In

Holistic Well-being

Vitality Boost

Immune System Strengthening

Antioxidant Defence

Conclusion

Whether you’re an active woman looking for an energy boost or someone focusing on hair, sleep, or skin health, the diverse options in the Indian market cater to a wide range of needs.

FAQ

1. What daily vitamins do women need—and why?

Vitamins like A, B-complex, C, D, and E support various bodily functions, including immune health and bone strength.

2. Is it good to take multivitamins every day?

Yes, being mindful of the dosage per day, multivitamins can be extremely beneficial.

3. What is the right age for women to start taking multivitamins?

Late teens or early twenties.

4. Do multivitamins have side effects?

While most people tolerate multivitamins well, excessive intake can lead to side effects; it’s important to follow recommended dosages.

5. Can a woman get all the necessary nutrients from her diet?

While a balanced diet is ideal, some women may benefit from multivitamins to ensure an adequate intake of essential nutrients.

6. Should pregnant women take multivitamins or supplements?

Pregnant women are often advised to take prenatal vitamins.

7. How long does it take to see benefits?

The time to experience benefits from multivitamins varies, but consistent use over weeks to months is typically required.

8. Can multivitamins help with Skin and Hair health?

Multivitamins may contribute to skin and hair health by providing essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and biotin.

