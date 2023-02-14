10 Best Microwave Ovens in India - Buyer’s Guide

February 14, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Best Overall- LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

Thanks to LG 28 Litres Convection Microwave Oven’s cutting-edge functions, you can now prepare delicious cuisines in the comfort of your home. This oven is your ticket to quick and convenient cooking thanks to its several culinary settings, including baking, grilling, heating, defrosting, and cooking.

Best for Baking- IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

The IFB Convection Microwave Oven is ideal for large families thanks to its 30L capacity. With touch keypad controls and various programmes, including Auto Cook Menus, Steam Clean, and Fermentation, you can enjoy A-grade baking, grilling and defrosting.

Best Under Rs 10000- LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven

The LG 20L Grill Microwave Oven is ideal for bachelors and small families. This multifunctional appliance can be used for cooking, defrosting, grilling, and reheating. It includes a child lock for enhanced security, a sensitive touch keypad, an auto cook menu, energy conservation, and a cooking completion alarm.

Best Energy Efficient- Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

With choices for baking, grilling, warming, and defrosting, this 28L convection microwave oven is perfect for large families. Additionally, the oven has several cooking options, such as slim fry and roti/naan, and an industry-best eco mode that dramatically lowers energy usage.

Best Microwave Ovens in India

1. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

You can now make delectable cuisines in the comfort of your home thanks to its cutting-edge features and several cooking modes, including baking, grilling, heating, defrosting, and frying.

One can cook restaurant-quality food at home with the 360° Motorized Rotisserie for uniform and even cooking.

Dimensions- 51 x 51 x 30.5 Centimetres

What do we like?

Provides even cooking in every mode

Works at a fast pace

What do we not like?

Not very energy efficient

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.4 out of 5, and users consider it a value for money and reliable cooking appliance.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its advanced features, specifications, and high rating.

2.IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Owing to its 30L capacity, the IFB Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for large families who want to try different cuisines every other day. It encompasses everything from best-in-class baking to grilling and defrosting with touch keypad controls.

Dimensions- 44 x 60 x 30 Centimetres

What do we like?

Extremely easy to maintain with the steam clean feature

Provides versatility with multiple cooking modes

What do we not like?

Customer care is not proactive.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.3 out of 5, and users consider it an economical purchase that makes cooking convenient.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its ease of maintenance and great overall customer experience.

3. LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven

Because of its compact size, small families and bachelors can benefit significantly from the LG 20L, one of India’s best microwave ovens with grill and convection. This multipurpose oven features cooking, defrosting, grilling, warming modes, an auto cook menu, energy-saving, and a cooking finish alarm.

Dimensions- 32 x 45.5 x 25.2 Centimetres

What do we like?

Economical pricing paired with ergonomic features

Efficient cooking and uniform heating

What do we not like?

Starter kit is not included in the package

Slow response from LG customer care

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.4 out of 5, and users consider it a value-for-money purchase because of its consistent long-term functionality.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it offers advanced features and specifications in an economical price.

4. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

This convection microwave by Samsung has a capacity of 28L and is ideal for medium- big families. It has options for baking, grilling, warming, and defrosting, and it offers convenience with the touch keypad control and an industry-leading eco mode.

Dimensions- 47.5 x 51.7 x 31 Centimetres

What do we like?

Saves a lot of money on bills with an energy-saving mode

Cooks food evenly

Customer care is proactive

Product cost is reasonable

What do we not like?

Takes a lot of time to cook large portions of food

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.4 out of 5, and users consider it a value-for-money product as it is reasonably priced and saves extra money with its energy efficiency.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because users consider it value for money and has excellent quality and durability.

5. Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven

The 23L convection microwave by Godrej is ideal for bachelors and small families. With the additional benefit of the Health Fry feature, fried culinary favourites can now be both healthier and more delectable than ever before.

Dimensions- 44.5 x 54.5 x 34.2 Centimetres

What do we like?

Preserves the nutritional value of food through multiple healthy cooking modes

Great for Indian recipes

Reasonable price

What do we not like?

After-sales service could be faster and more satisfactory.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.3 out of 5, and users consider it an economical purchase with many advanced features.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the bests because it offers advanced specifications at a meager price.

6. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven MC28A5013AK

The 28L Convection Microwave Oven has features like baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking options and is among the best microwave oven with grills and convection in India. It is simple to use and clean, has a touch keypad control, and many programmes, including auto reheat/cook, dough proof/curd, and other cooking settings.

Dimensions- 47.5D x 51.7W x 31H Centimetres

What do we like?

Energy efficient

Healthy cooking modes, especially the slim fry technology, are unique.

What do we not like?

The installation process is delayed, and after-sales service can be improved.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.3 out of 5, and users consider it one of the best microwaves for those wanting to eat healthy without compromising on taste.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it offers healthy cooking options and is energy efficient.

7. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

The 20L microwave cooks quickly and evenly with 800W of high power. It has 51 pre-programmed recipes for quick and straightforward gourmet meals and an auto-programmed reheat and defrosts mode for consistently excellent results.

Dimensions- 44.3 x 34 x 25.8 Centimetres

What do we like?

Priced extremely low for the high number of advanced features and specifications

Best for bachelors and small families

What do we not like?

The body is not durable and might require high maintenance.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.4 out of 5, and users consider it a value-for-money product that works perfectly for nuclear families and bachelors.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it’s the go-to choice for small families and bachelors.

8. Whirlpool 20 L Convection Microwave Oven

With this oven, you can quickly and effortlessly bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and cook your favourite dishes thanks to the enormous capacity and 118 auto-cook choices. A twin quartz heater, ten power settings, and stainless steel cavity enhance the cooking experience.

Dimensions- 45.2 x 39.5 x 26.2 Centimetres

What do we like?

A very high number of auto-cook menus open up the options to cook almost every cuisine.

Highly automated and reduces manual labour.

What do we not like?

The body could have been more sturdy and durable.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.3 out of 5, and users consider it an excellent choice for those who cook frequently.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its versatility, efficiency and reasonable overall customer satisfaction.

9. LG 28 L All In One Microwave Oven

With 301 auto-cook menus, 30 healthy heart auto-cook menus, and a variety of unique features like the charcoal lighting heater and 360° motorised rotisserie, this oven can do it all. You can easily bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and cook your favourite dishes with this product.

Dimensions- 48.8 x 51.2 x 31.1 Centimetres

What do we like?

Very easy to use and comes with many advanced specifications for a reasonable price

Cooking experience is commendable.

What do we not like?

Slow response from LG customer care

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 4.2 out of 5, and users consider it the perfect choice for food enthusiasts as it has excellent features and specifications.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it has excellent ease of use and advanced features and specifications.

10. Panasonic 30L Convection Microwave Oven

Cook up healthy and delicious recipes for large families with this 30 L microwave featuring advanced FIR technology for even cooking. With 59 zero-oil recipes, quick 30 for better cooking, and 151 preset menus, healthy cooking has never been easier.

Dimensions- 32.7 x 52 x 52 Centimetres

What do we like?

Easy to clean and maintain with the drop-down door and vapour-clean technology

Wide range of preset menus to make cooking efficient

What do we not like?

After-sales support can be improved.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The product is rated 3.8 out of 5, and users consider it a must-buy for it offers ease-of-use and long-term usage.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it offers a satisfactory overall experience to customers and has impressive features and specifications.

How do we pick the best Microwave Ovens in India?

Features and specifications: We consider the cooking capacity, power, type of heating technology, and preset cooking modes when choosing the best microwave ovens. When you look for a microwave oven, finalise the one with features that meet your specific needs.

Ease of use: We shortlist products that are easy to operate, have user-friendly controls, a clear display, and intuitive settings so that they can be operated manually by anyone and have safety features such as a child lock. Overheat protection is a plus.

Product quality and durability: We evaluate microwave ovens using high-quality materials and sturdy construction. For a thorough check of the product’s durability, we also consider the warranty to ensure that the microwave oven is reliable.

Overall customer experience: We go through customer reviews and ratings from various sources to gauge the overall satisfaction of previous buyers with the product and brand and select the ones with good after-sales support, such as installation repair services and customer service.

Things to consider before buying a Microwave Oven

Type of Microwave Oven: There are three types of microwave ovens - solo, grill, and convection. Choose the type that best meets your unique cooking preferences.

Cooking Capacity: While a smaller family can suffice with a microwave oven with a capacity of 20 to 25 litres, a bigger family may need one with a capacity of 30 litres or more.

Power: Watts are used to measuring a microwave oven’s power. For effective and quick cooking, get a microwave oven with a power rating of at least 800 watts.

Features: Look for preset cooking modes, defrost, reheat, grill, roast, bake, and more. Select a microwave oven with the functions best for your unique cooking requirements.

Easy of Use: Pick a microwave that is simple to use, with intuitive controls and a clear display. A microwave oven with safety features like a child lock and overheating protection should be easy to maintain.

Build Quality: Look for a microwave oven with solid construction and premium materials, including stainless steel or tempered glass. This guarantees the long-term durability of the item.

Warranty: Regarding the warranty, look for a microwave backed by a trustable guarantee. A decent warranty should include parts and labour for at least a year.

Price: Determine a budget and select a microwave oven that fits it. To get the best value for your money, compare the features and costs of various models.

What are the different types of Microwave Ovens?

Countertop: These microwaves can be placed on a countertop or table. They come in different sizes, are generally the least expensive choice and are portable and convenient to transport, making them the best microwave ovens for smaller kitchens.

Built-in: Built-in microwaves are made to be put into a cabinet or wall and are considerably more powerful than countertop ones; however, they usually require expert installation, which can increase the cost.

Over-the-range: These are installed above a stove or cooktop and frequently have a ventilation fan. They are a fantastic choice for those with a small kitchen who wish to maximise countertop space and come with functions like sensor cooking and convection cooking.

Tips on how to take care of a Microwave Oven to increase its life

Frequently wipe off the microwave’s interior to eliminate spills or food splatters. Clean it with a damp cloth or sponge and a light detergent. Take care not to harm any of the microwave’s internal parts.

When heating or cooking food in the microwave, only use containers that are marked “microwave safe.” Aluminium foil, metal containers, and containers with metal trim should not be used as these can spark and harm the microwave.

Avoid using the microwave when empty because doing so could lead to the magnetron, which produces microwaves, overheating and failing.

Read the microwave’s user handbook and abide by the manufacturer’s usage and maintenance guidelines. This will assist you in avoiding any errors that can result in microwave damage.

Frequently asked questions

1. How to clean a microwave?

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine water and white vinegar in an equal ratio. Heat on high for 5 minutes, then use a damp towel to clean the interior. Make a paste out of baking soda and water to remove tough stains.

2. Things you should never put in the Microwave?

Never microwave anything made of metal, Styrofoam, or plastic that isn’t marked “microwave safe,” eggs in their shells, or chopped grapes.

3. Which brand is the best?

Panasonic, Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are well-known microwave oven manufacturers. Read our best microwave oven guide thoroughly to select the brand that best suits your demands and budget.

Conclusion

A good microwave oven can make cooking more convenient and save time. Despite the many options on the market, we hope that reading this article helps you make a quick decision, as investing in the best microwave ovens can be a great addition to any kitchen.

