February 09, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

● Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hackers Digital is a performance marketing company that helps startups and multinationals with short and long-term growth challenges. They use results-oriented strategies and have a demonstrated track record of success, serving over 100 clients worldwide, such as Decathlon, Tata, RBL, Indwealth, Faber Castell, ICICI, Universal Robots, IndusInd & more from their offices in India. This Best Media Buying and Planning Agency in India starts with understanding the end-user and creating user personas based on research and data. Their client’s growth and success measure their performance. Also check the best digital agencies here.

● Dentsu X

Dentsu X is a media buying agency in India that offers communication and media planning, content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights. They help brands create personalised marketing solutions that meet changing consumer demands. They work with clients such as Jaguar Land Rover, LVMH, Kao Corporation, and Netflix, collaborating with other agencies and innovators to deliver “Experience Beyond Exposure.”

● DDB Mudra

DDB Mudra Communications is a famous ad agency that offers a wide range of capabilities, including experience design, digital strategy, brand strategy, media planning and buying, campaign design, content solutions, analytics and reporting, and shopper marketing. It is owned by the Omnicon Group, one of the world’s largest advertising holding companies. It has a history of working with major clients like Future Group, Volkswagen, Aditya Birla Group, Henkel, Reebok, Puma, ACC Limited, Bharat Petroleum, USHA, McDonald’s, Linen Club, Pepsi, Colgate, Peter England, and Castrol, among others.

● Ogilvy & Mather India

Ogilvy and Mather India is a leading advertising and marketing agency that offers a wide range of services, including media planning and buying, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, and creative services. The agency has a long history of working with top brands in India and worldwide, including IBM, Unilever, Nestle, Ford, and American Express, among others. They are known for their strategic approach to media planning and buying, utilising data and insights to create effective campaigns that drive results.

● Schbang

Schbang is a client partner agency that delivers solutions through its media planning and buying team. The team is composed of analysts and buyers who plan and execute online and offline media strategies based on brands’ creative and business objectives. Schbang positions itself as a company that stands for something simpler, focusing on being a client partner that delivers solutions rather than just specialising in digital, creative or media.

● GREY Group

Grey is a leading advertising and communications agency that has been in business for 105 years. They pride themselves on delivering both cool and famous and tedious but practical work. Grey’s secret to success is its focus on cultural value, which they believe is the invisible force that moves people, brands, and the world forward. They create ideas and activations that work across platforms and inspire emotional resonance at every touchpoint. Grey aims to be a reliable partner for their clients, and they don’t consider advertising and communications a gamble.

● BCG

BCG India is the Best Media Buying and Planning Agency in India, with a wide range of services in various industries. They have strong expertise in strategy, innovation, digital operations, and more. They work with clients to identify new growth opportunities, create sustainable competitive advantages and drive long-term success. They have a global reach with offices in several countries, including India. BCG is known for its distinctive expertise and innovative approaches to helping clients achieve their goals.

● L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is an advertising agency that provides a wide range of services, including media planning and buying. They are a part of the Saatchi & Saatchi network, one of the largest advertising networks globally. They have expertise in creating effective campaigns that reach consumers across different platforms. They use data-driven insights to plan and execute media strategies for their clients, including multinational brands. They have a strong presence in India and work with clients across various industries to help them achieve their marketing goals. They are known for their creativity, strategic thinking and results-driven approach.

● Foxymoron

FoxyMoron is a digital-first creative and media agency that helps brands navigate the digital landscape. They specialise in digital media planning, buying and optimisation, social media, mobile and web development and digital analytics. They are a full-service agency and work with various clients, including startups and established brands across industries. FoxyMoron is known for its data-driven approach and delivering measurable results for its clients. They have an office in Mumbai, India.

● Madison Communication

Madison Communication is a full-service advertising agency that offers media planning and buying services. They provide various services, including creative design, social media marketing, digital marketing, and more. The agency has a team of experts who work to understand the client’s business and target audience and develop an effective media plan to achieve their goals. They have a proven track record of delivering results for clients across various industries and have worked with some of the biggest brands in the market. With its capabilities, Madison Communication is a well-established player in the media planning and buying industry.

What is Media Buying?

Media buying and planning is strategically purchasing and placing advertising space and time across various platforms, such as television, radio, print, and digital media. It’s like a game of chess, where you carefully plan your moves to reach the right audience at the right time and place, intending to maximise your return on investment. It’s a constantly evolving field as new technologies and platforms emerge, making it challenging but exciting for industry professionals.

How Does Media Buying Work?

Advertisers use a combination of research and intuition to determine the best channels to reach their target audience and make calculated bids for ad space and time. Once the ad space is secured, media buyers work with creative teams to optimise the ads for maximum impact. It’s a fast-paced and constantly changing industry, requiring quick thinking and constant adaptation to stay ahead of the game.

How do we rate the best Branding Agency in India?

Services they offer: Rating the best branding agency in India can be like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, you can start by looking at their services and how they align with your brand’s specific needs. For example, a full-service agency may be better if you need a complete rebranding. In contrast, a niche agency may be better if you seek specialised services like social media or packaging design. Additionally, you can look at their portfolio, client testimonials, and industry awards to see their work’s quality and track record of success. Think of it like a treasure hunt, where you follow clues to find the agency that will take your brand to new heights.

Clients List: Rating the best branding agency in India based on their client list can be a great way to evaluate their expertise and experience. Look for agencies that have worked with big-name brands and companies in your industry. This indicates they have the resources and knowledge to handle large-scale projects and deliver top-notch results. Also, you can look at the types of clients they have worked with. For example, if an agency has a diverse client base, it could suggest they have a wide range of experience and can adapt to different brand identities. Think of it as a scavenger hunt, where you hunt for the agency with a client list that aligns with your brand’s needs.

Cost: When rating the best branding agency in India, the cost is a significant factor to consider. However, it’s important to remember that the cheapest option may sometimes be the best.

Instead, try to find a balance between cost and quality. Look for an agency that offers competitive prices while delivering exceptional branding services. Also, read reviews and check out their portfolio to get a better idea of their work and see if it aligns with your branding goals.

Address: When rating the best branding agency in India, the location may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it can certainly play a role in the decision-making process. Consider an agency that is located in a city that is a hub for creative talent and innovation. Being located in a major city can mean that the agency has access to the latest technology and resources and a diverse pool of talented professionals. For example, if you are based in Mumbai, look for an agency in the city, as it would be convenient for face-to-face meetings, and you can check out their office and meet the team in person.

Awards: To determine the best branding agency in India based on awards, start by researching agencies that have won notable industry awards. Additionally, consider the number of awards won by the agency and the diversity of awards they have received. This will give you a good idea of the agency’s overall capabilities and level of expertise in branding. As a bonus, you can also look at the case studies of the awarded projects. It will make the research more interesting and informative.

How to pick the right Media Buying Agency?

Pick an agency with the following criteria:

Experience and expertise in your industry and target audience.

A strategic and data-driven approach to media buying.

Transparent and open in its communication and reporting.

Strong relationships with media outlets for access to better rates and placements.

Willing to adapt its approach and strategies as needed.

Previous clients and case studies will give you an idea about their work and approach.

Check their certifications and credentials.

Frequently asked questions

1. What is PMP media buying?

PMP media buying is a direct approach to purchasing digital ad inventory, with pre-negotiated prices and greater transparency for advertisers and publishers. It can result in more targeted and effective campaigns, higher CPMs and lower costs.

2. What is the difference between media planning and media buying?

Media planning & buying are integral parts of advertising. Planning finds the best platforms to reach an audience; buying is about purchasing ad space. It’s about strategy and execution, respectively.

3. How do I get into media buying?

Start by gaining a solid understanding of the industry and building a diverse skill set in data analysis, negotiating, and campaign management. Networking and internships can also open doors to entry-level positions.

Conclusion: We hope this article helps you better understand the industry and the Best Media Buying and Planning Agency in India!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”