10 Best Mattresses In India – Buyer’s Guide

November 22, 2022 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

All we truly desire and deserve after a demanding day is a restful night’s sleep. During the nighttime, both our body and mind are in a state of relaxation. The revitalising effects of a restful sleep cannot be disputed. Our health benefits from using the right mattress as it promotes peaceful sleep, which lowers cortisol (stress hormone).

This article covers why you need a perfect mattress, its benefits and drawbacks, how it functions, what types you should choose, and the top ten models we’ve narrowed down based on the aforesaid factors. Read this article to learn more about India’s best mattress.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Sleepyhead Original - BodyIQ orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress, Medium Firm, 78x72x8 inches

According to us, the Sleepy Original is the best overall mattress that addresses all your worries, including back pain, joint stiffness, and comfortable sleep. Depending on how stiff they are, one of its surfaces is medium firm and the other is medium soft.

Best Budget - Wakefit 4-inch stiff & Soft Foam Single Size Dual Comfort Mattress

Since Wakefit 4-inches can be purchased for Rs. 4,759, it is the best affordable mattress on this list that can deliver peaceful sleep and address all back pain issues on a limited budget.

Best Pain Relief - Amazon Brand - Solimo Cidela 5-inch King Size Orthopaedic Mattress

The Amazon Brand Solimo Cidela 5 is the ideal mattress for pain relief. It is more beneficial than others since it lessens back discomfort and gives the joints the support they need.

Best Water Resistant - Peps Springkoil Bonnell 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress

We know users need help choosing between the various mattresses offered in India. Therefore, thorough research allowed us to create a list of the top mattresses. Here is a glance at all the best mattresses in India:

1. Sleepyhead Original - BodyIQ orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress, Medium Firm, 78x72x8 inches - Check Amazon Offer

The Sleepyhead Original mattress surfaces feel different depending on how stiff they are; one is medium firm, and the other is medium soft. Moreover, it assists you in selecting the ideal sleeping characteristics based on your unique needs and the varying weather.

Size: King

What Do We like?

The multi-layered support and BodyIQ orthopedic memory foam technology intelligently adjust to any body shape and effortlessly provide individualized comfort and orthopedic support based on each body’s weight, height, and sleeping position, which are among our favourites.

What We Don’t Like?

The mattress is pricey and quite heavy, which makes it less appealing.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Users claim that this mattress is a good value; they can lay down comfortably thanks to the foam, and the excellent construction allows them to stop experiencing chronic back pain.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It is the most excellent mattress because of its beautiful design, extended warranty, and multi-layer support.

2. Wakefit 4-inch stiff & Soft Foam Single Size Dual Comfort Mattress - Check Amazon Offer

The Wakefit 4-inch mattress offers dual comfort with usable surfaces on both sides. Its surfaces feel differently depending on how stiff they are; one is medium firm, and the other is medium soft.

Size: Single

What Do We like?

The 4.5-star rating, which is soft and comfortable, makes it the most fantastic option available.

What We Don’t Like?

Since it is poorly built, it is of average quality and we are not impressed with it.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This mattress receives 4.5 out of 5 ratings from users. We appreciate its softness, cozy feel, and dual-sided usage.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It’s 4-star rating, fashionable appearance, and comfortable feel feature set it apart from the competition.

3. Amazon Brand - Solimo Cidela 5-inch King Size Orthopaedic Mattress

Amazon’s Brand, High Resilience, medium soft memory foam, is called Solimo Cidela. This luxurious dual-sided mattress is created with high-quality knitted fabric and is soft and firm. Because it is an orthopedic mattress, this mattress also minimizes back pain and offers proper joint support. Last but not least, these mattresses shield the item from all liquids, even dry cleaning solutions.

Size: King

What Do We Like?

This mattress is made of high-quality foam and is medium firm and soft to provide a night of sound sleep and relieve pain.

What We Don’t Like?

We are not keen about its size and that it is a relatively expensive product.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers give it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its outstanding qualities, which include its 10-year warranty and orthopedic feature, which enables them to rely on it for a long time and promotes peaceful and comfortable sleep.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It is the best product out of the competition because of its water-resistant, orthopedic feature, high resilience memory foam, and a 4.5-star rating.

4. Peps Springkoil Bonnell 6-inch Queen Size Spring Mattress (Maroon, 78x60x06) with Two Free Pillow

The 6-inch, maroon, reversible Peps spring koil Bonnell mattress uses Bonnell spring technology. This mattress is reasonably soft, keeps your body relaxed, and provides a restful night’s sleep. It is among the best spring mattresses with right-back support. Also, the PU foam layer of this mattress reduces pressure spots while providing comfort to the body’s contours.

Size: Queen

What Do We Like?

We cherish its border wires with the Bonnell spring technology and core design of the mattress.

What We Don’t Like?

Our distaste for it is a result of both its excessive weight and inadequate after-sales support.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers give this mattress 4.5 out of 5 stars because they like how simple and firm it is and how it is hypoallergenic.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Thanks to its superior safety features, excellent build quality and Bonnell technology, it stands out from the competition.

5. Wake-Up 10-inch Medium Firm Single Size Pocket Spring Mattress

Even on the edges, the Wake-premium Up-10-inch foam encasement offers support. There are many layers of foam in various densities that are used to cradle your body while you sleep and relieve pressure spots for supreme comfort. Additionally, it contains a high-quality, dense transition foam that helps to promote everyday freshness by creating a tranquil and relaxing sleep environment.

Size: Single

What Do We Like?

Its exceptional features, which make it the best and aid in reducing back pain, astound us, including the layer of individual pocket springs, independent pocket coil system, and premium dense transition foam.

What We Don’t Like?

We are not thrilled with this mattress’s construction quality and after-sales support.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

It features an extended guarantee and individual pocket springs and is comfy, earning it a 4-star rating from customers. Users claim that it promotes restful sleep and reduces pressure points.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its individual pocket springs layer, premium dense transition foam, and multiple foam layers, it stands out from the competition and is the best available.

6. Hypnos Caspio Ortho 6 Inch Medium Firm Single Size Bonnell Spring Mattress Navy Blue

The Hypnos Caspio Ortho mattress is made to be used on both sides and is reversible. This mattress, which uses Bonnell spring technology, is among the best spring mattresses available in terms of comfort and durability. Additionally, the long-lasting shape of the mattress is maintained by the keen edge plus technology.

Size: Single

What Do We Like?

It distinguishes itself from the other items on this list thanks to its modern design and high-end construction, which encourages luxurious sleep.

What We Don’t Like?

We are disappointed by its limited warranty and thick construction.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

According to customer testimonials, the mattress features a flexible yet firm resting surface since it recognizes the need to care for their back.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its Bonnell spring and orthopedic function, this product distinguishes out from the competitors and is the best available.

7. SleepX Dual Comfort Mattress 5-inch Queen Bed Size, High Density (HD) Foam- Medium Soft & stiff

The Sleep Dual Comfort mattress comprises soft knit fabric providing a velvety surface feel, and the high-resiliency foam helps to relieve pressure points.

Size: Queen

What Do We like?

Its hypoallergenic features, air-mesh fabric’s fresh air circulation and fabric’s luxurious surface that provides comfortable sleep amaze us.

What We Don’t Like?

The small size and average quality of the mattress leave us unimpressed.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Its sturdy construction and stunning design awe users, who rate this mattress 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product distinguishes itself from the competitors as one of the best thanks to its Fresh air circulation feature with High resilience foam for pressure point comfort and increased guarantee.

8. Hypnos Caspio Ortho Spring Mattress

The Hypnos Caspio Ortho mattress features a flexible yet firm resting surface since it is aware of the need to care for your back. In addition, this mattress’ top layer is constructed of a soft, ruffled fabric that promotes relaxing and comfortable sleep.

Moreover, these caspio orthopedic mattresses are just beds that are made to offer excellent support to the joints and entire body.

Size: Double

What Do We Like?

High-resilience foam, a chic design, and comfortable features make this mattress popular and ideal for orthopedic use.

What We Don’t Like?

We object to the short warranty period of this mattress.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Because of its soft fabric, bonnell springs, and fashionable appearance, which relieve back pain and improve sleep, customers rate this mattress 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product is the greatest because of its flexi firm support and reversible function.

9. Durfi Original Memory Foam orthopedic- 6 Layered Medium Firm Bed Mattress 6 Inches - Single Size Bed

The Durif mattress is designed for the not-too-soft and not-too-firm Indian back. The mattress is made following the highest R&D standards in the world and is intended to provide you with the healthiest good night’s sleep possible.

Size: Single

What Do We Like?

The comfort layer, cotton candy memory foam, and stylish look are what we like best.

What We Don’t Like?

Despite its good build quality, its after-sales service is lacking.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Because it offers a luxurious feel and the healthiest good night’s sleep, customers give this mattress a rating of 4 out of 5.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It is the best item on our list because of its superior comfort layer and cutting-edge airflow technology, which reduces heat and promotes a night of sound sleep, setting it apart from the competition.

10. Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6 Inch Multi Layered Pocket Spring Mattress

Due to the individual pocket springs used in the Centuary mattress construction, there will be no motion transmission, even if your spouse is tossing and turning. In addition, it includes a special kind of foam that conforms to the body’s shape, removing pressure areas.

Size: Double

What Do We Like?

We appreciate its multi-layered construction, soft knit fabric, and quilted cover, which both offer comfortable sleeping conditions and facilitate cleaning.

What We Don’t Like?

We only object to its lack of orthopedic support and service quality and after-sales service.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This mattress has received a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from people who found it to be exceptionally comfortable, long-lasting, and well-made

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product has a 4-star rating, a multi-layered build, and reversible usage, making it among the best available.

How Do We Shortlist The Best Mattress For You?

Here are some factors to take into account when you are shortlisting mattresses:

Warranty And Sleep Trial

When choosing a mattress, always be sure to ask about free sleep trials and the warranty duration. Depending on the type of mattress, most brands provide a 60–100-day free trial and an 8–10-year warranty.

Support Layers

Some of the most incredible spring mattresses are constructed with numerous layers for added comfort and support. These layers not only offer softness and relaxation when sleeping, but they also allow air to circulate. The longer a mattress lasts, the better its ability to breathe.

Mattress Assistance

It refers to the mattress’s capacity to promote pelvic and spinal alignment. The surface of a mattress should be level and not give way under the body’s weight. An airbed mattress or a spring mattress, however, offers better support.

Budget, Upkeep, and Cleaning

In the long run, we have chosen simple mattresses to keep and clean. Ideal mattresses should be reasonably priced and equipped with all the necessary elements for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Motion Isolating

We have looked for mattresses without motion transfer, meaning that the stiffness of the mattress will prevent you from feeling your partner’s movements in the bed.

How To Maintain Your Mattress?

Here are some of the tips that you could use to maintain your mattress:

Put a mattress protector to use. Maintain proper mattress support. Cleaning your mattress. Address stains right away and spot-clean them. Try to keep pets away from your bed. Rotate or invert the mattress every six months for durability.

Frequently Asked Questions About Purchasing A New Mattress

Here are our answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about purchasing the best new mattress in India.

1. Which mattress is used in 5-star hotels?

Although luxury hotels typically use pillow-top mattresses to satisfy each guest’s requirement for a comfortable night’s sleep, they aren’t always the best choice for your home. Some hotels have reported that their visitors adore medium-firm memory foam or innerspring mattresses.

2. What is the #1 rated mattress?

The best-rated mattress on this list is the Sleepyhead Original - BodyIQ orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress, Medium Firm, which ranks at the top. As a result of this mattress’ ingenious adaptation, it provides customized comfort based on each person’s specific body shape.

3. Which mattress is best for back pain in India?

India’s finest mattress for back problems is the Solimo Cidela 5-inch King Size orthopedic mattress from Amazon. Being an orthopedic mattress, it minimizes back pain and provides the proper support for joints.

Not least of all, these mattresses take care to protect the product from all liquids, even dry cleaning fluids.

The Bottom Line

A good mattress would ensure a good night’s sleep and allow you to stay active, so it is advised to invest in a high-quality mattress. Hopefully, this article will assist you in finding the best mattress in India.

Happy shopping!

