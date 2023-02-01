10 Best Laptops Under 40000 in India - Buyer’s Guide

February 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - Intel Core i3, 15.6” Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Intel Core i3 processor and RAM Memory of 8GB is our top pick for the best laptop under 40000. It has Windows 11 operating system with Office Home, and Student 2021 included. It has an average battery life of 8 hours.

Best Budget - HP 15s - AMD Ryzen 3, 15.6” Laptop

HP 15s offers an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM Memory, a storage capacity of 512 GB, and a full HD display at a nominal price of INR 38,490/-. In addition, it is integrated with dual speakers and offers a battery life of up to 9 hours.

Best Screen Quality - Honor MagicBook 15 - AMD Ryzen 5, 15.6” Laptop

With AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Radeon graphics card bringing outstanding graphics processing capabilities to the gadget, Honor MagicBook 15 is our top pick for the best screen quality. The screen has micro-edge full HD resolution and a brightness of 300 nits.

Best LightWeight - HP 14s - Intel Core i3-1115G4, 14” Laptop

HP 14s is 1. 46 kg in weight and is among the best laptops under 50000. It is compact in design with a screen of 14 inches, which adds to the laptop’s portability.

10 Best Laptops Under 40000 in India

Below is our list of the ten best laptops under 40000 in India that you can choose from as per your requirements:

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - Intel Core i3, 15.6” Laptop - Check Amazon Offer

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 offers an Intel Core i3 processor and a full HD display. The RAM Memory is 8GB, and the storage capacity is 256GB. The screen size is 15.6 inches and has 220 Nits of brightness. It has a camera of 720 pixels with a private shutter and an integrated microphone.

Dimensions: 36.2 x 25.3 x 2 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Core i3

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 256GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? – Intel Core i3 processor, RAM Memory of 8GB, storage capacity of 256GB, Dolby Audio

What do we not like? – None

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for speed, battery life and screen quality.

Why is the product among the best? - Powerful performing device for multi-tasking, such as gaming, watching movies and working

2. HP 15s - AMD Ryzen 3, 15.6” Laptop - Check Amazon Offer

HP 15s has a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. The storage capacity is 512 GB, and the RAM is 8 GB. It has a full HD display and a screen size of 15.6 inches. The laptop has Windows 11 operating system and Alexa built-in.

Dimensions: 35.9 x 24.2 x 1.8 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – AMD Ryzen 3

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 512GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? – AMD Ryzen 3 with integrated Radeon graphics, a storage capacity of 512GB, average battery life of 9 hours

What do we not like? – maximum memory supported is 8 GB

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for portability, battery backup and screen quality.

Why is the product among the best? - The laptop is lightweight, suitable for multitasking, and designed for travel and work.

3. Honor MagicBook 15 - AMD Ryzen 5, 15.6” Laptop

With AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 15.6 inches screen size and full HD display, Honor MagicBook 15 is the best laptop under 40000 for multitasking. It has a RAM Memory of 8GB and a storage capacity of 256GB. A processor speed of 4.0 GHz and an integrated AMD Radeon graphic card makes it a suitable laptop for gaming.

Dimensions: 1.7 x 23 x 35.7 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – AMD Ryzen 5

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 256GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? – AMD Ryzen 5 processor with AMD Radeon graphic card, RAM Memory of 8GB, and average battery life of 15 hours

What do we not like? – Does not have dual storage, maximum memory supported is 8 GB

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated best for battery backup, screen quality and affordability.

Why is the product among the best? - Fast core processor and superior graphics offer ease of multitasking at value for money

4. HP 14s - Intel Core i3-1115G4, 14” Laptop

HP 14 s has an Intel Core i3 processor with a speed of 4.1 GHz and integrated UHD graphics. The RAM Memory is 8GB, and the storage capacity is 256GB. The screen is 14 inches, full HD and has an anti-glare coating. The laptop has an Amazon Alexa battery life of up to 9 hours.

Dimensions: 32.5 x 21.6 x 1.7 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Core i3

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 256GB

Screen Size – 14”

What do we like? – Intel Core i3 processor, RAM Memory of 8GB, battery life of up to 9 hours, lightweight with 1.46 kgs

What do we not like? – Does not have a dual-storage design

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for battery life, light-weight and screen display

Why is the product among the best? - Superior performance with adequate battery life and good screen quality

5. ASUS Vivobook 14 - Intel Core i5, 14” Laptop - Check Amazon Offer

ASUS, a renowned name in laptops, offers Vivobook 14, which is suitable for speed, graphics-intensive tasks, and vivid visuals. It is the best laptop under 40000 with an i5 processor and 8GB RAM, ensuring its powerful performance. The screen size is 14 inches, while the resolution is full HD (1920 x 1080). It offers RAM Memory of 8GB and storage of 512 GB. The operating system is Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office, and Student 2021 included.

Dimensions: 21.6 x 32.5 x 2 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Core i5

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 512GB

Screen Size – 14”

What do we like? – Intel Core i5 processor with 3.6 GHz speed, 8GB RAM Memory, 512 GB storage, dual storage design with SSD and HDD

What do we not like? – Average battery life of 6 hours only

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for speed and anti-glare screen available at value for money.

Why is the product among the best? - Superior in performance with a fast core processor and remarkable screen display

6. ASUS VivoBook 15 - Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6” Laptop - Check Amazon Offer

ASUS’ VivoBook 15 has a dual-core Intel Celeron processor with 2.8 GHz speed which is suitable for everyday tasks. The RAM Memory is 4GB, and the storage is 256 GB. The screen size is a magnificent 15.6 inches, and it has an anti-glare display.

Dimensions: 23.49 x 36.02 x 1.99 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Core Celeron

RAM Memory – 4GB

Hard Drive – 256GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? – Storage capacity of 256GB, Screen Size of 15.6”

What do we not like? – Low-end processor, which is not suitable for demanding tasks such as gaming and designing.

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for screen quality and battery life.

Why is the product among the best? - Overall good performing laptop for daily tasks at value for money

7. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 - Intel Core i3, 15.6” Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 offers an Intel Core i3 processor, with RAM Memory of 8GB that is expandable up to 40GB, making it one of the best laptops under 40000. The screen is 15.6 inches in size with a brightness of 220 nits. The laptop has dual stereo speakers and a 720 pixels camera.

Dimensions: 23.5 x 35.7 x 1.9 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Core i3

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 256GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? –Intel Core i3 processor, RAM Memory of 8GB expandable up to 40GB, the storage capacity of 256GB

What do we not like? – Does not have dual storage; low average battery life

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated best for overall performance and value for money. Rated low on battery backup

Why is the product among the best? - Offers remarkable performance and has all the features of the best laptop under 40000.

8. Dell Inspiron 3521 - Intel PQC-N5030, 15.6” Laptop

Dell Inspiron offers the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 core processor with a speed of 1.10 GHz, which is suitable for everyday home and office computing tasks. The display is full HD, and the screen size is 15.6 inches. The RAM is 8 GB, and the storage capacity is 256 GB.

Dimensions: 35.79 x 23.5 x 1.7 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Pentium Silver N5030

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 256GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? – RAM of 8 GB, a storage capacity of 256GB, an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad

What do we not like? – average battery life of 4 hours; low-end processor, which is not suitable for demanding tasks

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for screen quality but low for multitasking, like gaming and designing.

Why is the product among the best? - The laptop has easy-to-use functions and is suitable for routine home and office computing tasks

9. Acer Extensa 15 - Intel Core i3, 15.6” Laptop

Acer’s Extensa 15, with an Intel Core i3 processor and a RAM of 8GB, is a highly sought-after product and among the best laptops under 50000. It offers a full HD display and an elevated hinge design for better viewing. It has a storage capacity of 512GB, a digital webcam, a microphone and dual stereo speakers.

Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Core i3

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 512GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? – RAM of 8 GB, a storage capacity of 512GB, average battery life of 8 hours

What do we not like? – on the heavier side with a 1.7 kg weight

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for display and battery backup.

Why is the product among the best? - A superior-performing laptop that is good for audio and visual clarity

10. Acer Aspire 3 - Intel Core i3, 15.6” Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 has a powerful Intel Core i3 processor with 4.10 GHz speed and 8GB RAM. The 15.6-inch screen has a Full HD display and Acer’s ComfyView LED Backlit. The average battery life is 9 hours.

Dimensions: 23.8 x 36.3 x 2 cm

Specifications and Features:

Processor – Intel Core i3

RAM Memory – 8GB

Hard Drive – 256GB

Screen Size – 15.6”

What do we like? – Intel Core i3 processor with 4.10 GHz speed, a storage capacity of 256GB expandable to 2TB, average battery life of 9 hours

What do we not like? – on the heavier side with a 1.7 kg weight

Overall rating and user feedback – Rated highly for colour-rich display, connectivity and battery life.

Why is the product among the best? - Efficient laptop with ample storage capacity to manage heavy files and apps

Budget Laptop Buying Guide

There is an array of options in the market from diverse laptop brands, with configurations only slightly different in one laptop from another. Some key features to look for are:

Processor – Most of the best laptops under 40000 offer Intel I3 Core or AMD Ryzen 3 processors, which are the best picks. Some brands offer Intel i5 Core or AMD Ryzen 5 options within the budget of 40000.

– Most of the best laptops under 40000 offer Intel I3 Core or AMD Ryzen 3 processors, which are the best picks. Some brands offer Intel i5 Core or AMD Ryzen 5 options within the budget of 40000. Screen Quality – Most laptops have a full HD display (1920 x 1080p) resolution, which is best for budget laptops. But some cost-saving options offer HD display of 1366 x 768 resolution. Opt for a whole HD laptop over an HD laptop for a higher resolution and brighter screen.

– Most laptops have a full HD display (1920 x 1080p) resolution, which is best for budget laptops. But some cost-saving options offer HD display of 1366 x 768 resolution. Opt for a whole HD laptop over an HD laptop for a higher resolution and brighter screen. Graphics - Budget laptops do not offer separate graphic hardware but are integrated with the processor. If you want to play games on your laptop, choose AMD’s Ryzen processor with Radeon graphics hardware integrated.

- Budget laptops do not offer separate graphic hardware but are integrated with the processor. If you want to play games on your laptop, choose AMD’s Ryzen processor with Radeon graphics hardware integrated. Operating System – Microsoft Windows 10, 11, and Google Chrome OS are the available options in budget laptops. They are suitable for daily computing tasks like writing, online browsing and personal accounting.

– Microsoft Windows 10, 11, and Google Chrome OS are the available options in budget laptops. They are suitable for daily computing tasks like writing, online browsing and personal accounting. RAM Memory – Many options offer 4GB and 6GB RAM, but laptops that offer 8GB memory are suitable for multitasking and using heavy applications. It is wise to go for the best laptop under 40000 with an i5 processor and 8GB RAM.

– Many options offer 4GB and 6GB RAM, but laptops that offer 8GB memory are suitable for multitasking and using heavy applications. It is wise to go for the best laptop under 40000 with an i5 processor and 8GB RAM. Hard Drive – Choose a laptop with 256GB SSD or more. You can use cloud storage for large files to manage the storage. A few options under 40000 also offer 512GB of storage.

How do we rate the best laptops under 40000 in India?

The best laptops under 40000 have an adequate core processor, good screen quality, and decent RAM. In addition, it should offer enough battery life, Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth, and durability to satisfy users. The laptops we have covered have a battery life of more than six hours, offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and perform well with a RAM between 4GB to 8 GB.

Weight is an essential factor in determining the portability of a laptop. The laptops listed here weigh between 1.5 – 2 kg. It is also crucial that the laptop has good cooling technology.

Frequently asked questions:

1. What processor is available in laptops under 40000?

Intel i3 Core and AMD Ryzen 3 processors are the most commonly found processor in laptops under 40000.

2. Can a laptop be used on the bed?

You should avoid using your laptop on the bed and other soft surfaces such as the sofa, carpets, and pillows so that the laptop’s air vents do not get blocked.

3. At what percentage should I stop charging my laptop?

It is wise to stop charging your laptop when it reaches 80% of charging. This helps in elongating battery life.

Conclusion

Everyday home and office computing tasks do not require expensive laptops with heavy specifications. Choose a budget laptop under 40000 or 50000 with an efficient processor, ample RAM and decent battery life, and you are good to go. A budget laptop can easily handle various tasks and remain useful for years.

