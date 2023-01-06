10 Best Inverters with Battery for Homes in India

January 06, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

Best Overall - Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Icon 1100 Inverter and 150 Ah - LM18075 Battery

Luminous offers the best overall inverter and battery combo in India. It has a sine-wave output and provides a peak load capacity of 756W. The battery has Tubular plate construction, which helps in durability and efficiency. It also has excellent charge acceptance capability and backup.

Best Budget - Luminous Zolt1100 With RC25000 Battery + Trolley

An excellent budget-friendly inverter with a battery for homes. The combo top ranks for affordability. The battery is built with low antimony alloy for durability even with minimum maintenance. The inverter with battery price of this budget-friendly option is only Rs 26,850 on Amazon.

Best Solar Inverter - Luminous Solar Solution: NXG+ 1100 Hybrid Inverter, LPT12150H 150Ah tall tubular solar inverter battery, Polycrystalline 165 watts solar panel

Luminous has brought a Pure Sine Wave solar hybrid Inverter with Intelligent Solar Optimization Technique (ISOT). The cell technology delivers maximum power generation even in low-light conditions. This water-resistant solar inverter comes with a 150 Ah Tall Tubular battery.

10 Best Inverters with batteries in India

1. Luminous Inverter & Battery: iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, LM18075 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery - Check Amazon Offer

Icon 1100 Pure Sine Wave inverter has a VA rating of 900VA with a peak load of 756W. It offers an output voltage of 220V. The product is equipped with a fast charging feature, and the battery needs minimum maintenance. Tubular plate construction and durability add an extra edge to the product.

Dimensions: 76.5 x 50 x 24.6 cm

Features:

Stylish matt black panels

Faster recharge

Minimum maintenance

What do we like?

Six water level indicators of battery

Fantastic backup

The long service life of the battery

What do we not like?

Price is high

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Most users liked battery backup and advanced features

Why is the product among the best?

The battery offers overcharge tolerance

Contemporary design

Advanced features

2. Luminous Inverter and Battery: Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery with Trolley - Check Amazon Offer

Luminous Zolt 1100 Inverter offers a capacity of 900 VA/12V with extra safety protection through AC MCB input. The maximum load it carries is 756 watts. The RC 25000 Battery provides a rated capacity of 27oC: 200 Ah. The low-maintenance battery also has six water level indicators.

Dimensions: 60 x 32 x 70 cm

Features:

The inverter supports Flat Plate, Tubular, and SMF

Long service life

Fast recharge

What do we like?

Safety alarm and bypass switch of the inverter

Battery with overcharge tolerance

What do we not like?

Trolley quality is not as expected

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Most people liked the overall performance at an affordable price

Why is the product among the best?

Long-lasting battery

Best affordable choice

3. Luminous Solar Solution: NXG+ 1100 Hybrid Inverter, LPTT 12150H 150Ah Tall Tubular Solar Inverter Battery, Polycrystalline 165 Watts Solar Panel

NXG+ 1100 Solar Hybrid Inverter offers Pure Sine Wave output and Intelligent Solar Optimization Technique (ISOT). Its fast charging feature with ECO and UPS modes makes it a stylish choice. The Solar inverter Tall Tubular battery 150 Ah has great backup and needs deficient maintenance with its nominal voltage of 12V, and durable build-up is worth a mention. The 165 W Polycrystalline Module is efficient enough to perform in low light. It comes with PID resistance technology and Ethyl Vinyl Acetate encapsulation with multi-layers.

Dimensions: 149 x 67 x 50 cm

Features:

Fast charging through i-charge technology

In-built safety

Tubular technology

What do we like?

Waterproof, corrosion and torsion-resistant body of 165 W Polycrystalline Module

High-temperature performance of the battery

Impressive backup

What do we not like?

Service issues after buying

Overall ratings and user feedback

3.8 out of 5

Most users liked overall performance and backup

Why is the product among the best?

Advanced ISOT

Pure Sine Wave output of inverter

Long life of the battery

4. Luminous ECO WATT NEO 700 Square Wave Inverter with Red Charge 15000 120Ah Recyclable Tubular Battery

Luminous present the Eco Watt+ 650 inverter with RC 15000 120AH Tall Tubular battery. The product ensures a long battery life and excellent backup time. Appliances with Sine Wave output work well with this inverter and battery combo. It offers a capacity of 600 VA and maximum power consumption of 504 watts. The 600 KW battery with six water level indicators is durable too.

Dimensions: 100 x 44 x 20 cm

Features:

Backup time at 75% 3hr 30mins

Sine Wave Output

Long battery life

What do we like?

Fast charging

Affordable price

High-capacity of battery

What do we not like?

Noisy function

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Most users love the product’s performance for sustaining during long power cuts.

Why is the product among the best?

ECO mode

Durable built-up

5. Genus Inverter with Battery Combo - Challenger 1100 Home Inverter & Invomax GTT170 Tall Tubular Battery

Genus offers Challenger 1100 inverter with Sure Sine Wave Technology. It has a 150 AH Tall Tubular battery with a C20 Rating, fast charging, and a low-voltage charging feature. Moreover, the input voltage of 110 Volts (AC) and affluent DSP-based technology are worth a mention.

Dimensions: 23.1 x 13.2 x 26.9 cm

Features:

Dual display

Four charging modes

Long service period

What do we like?

Auto Sense Intelligent Control

LCD/LED display

What do we not like?

Battery backup is not as expected

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Most people appreciated the overall performance

Why is the product among the best?

Revolutionary Battery Revival Mode

Durable body

6. Livguard Inverter and Battery Combo LGS1600PV - 1500VA Sine Wave Inverter, PT 2066TT - 200Ah Tall Tubular Battery

Livguard offers Pure Sinewave Output and artificial intelligent charging in the product. The 200 AH Tall Tubular battery capacity claims to run almost all essential appliances like refrigerators, LED TVs, and laptops, along with lights and fans. The low-maintenance battery comes with an inverter that optimizes battery life for longevity.

Dimensions: 78 x 52.3 x 55.6 cm

Features:

Artificial Intelligence Charging

Supports all battery

Sine Wave Output

What do we like?

The battery offers a superior plate grid design

What do we not like?

Noise during operation

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.5 out of 5

Why is the product among the best?

Low-maintenance battery

7. Luminous Inverter & Battery: Icon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery

This Luminous inverter with a VA rating of 900VA and peak Load capacity of 756W offers an output voltage of 220V. And the Red Charge LM 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular low maintenance battery has fast charging and overcharge tolerance features. The Pure Sine Wave offers safety for sensitive appliances.

Dimensions: 76.5 x 50 x 24.6 cm

Features:

Long service life

Safe for children

Low maintenance

What do we like?

Excellent backup

No loose wire hangs outside the body

What do we not like?

Outer body material

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Most users liked the contemporary design and overall quality.

Why is the product among the best?

Six water level indicators

Overall performance

8. Luminous Inverter & Battery: Eco Volt Neo 1550 Sine Wave Inverter, Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah Tall Tubular Battery

Eco Volt Neo 1550 Inverter with Sine Wave output comes with ECO and UPS modes. The input voltage range it offers is 85-290V. The capacity mentioned is 1400VA. The battery’s nominal voltage is 12V, and the rated capacity at 27oC: 200 Ah. And the Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah Tall Tubular Battery provides long-lasting backup.

Dimensions: 90 x 85 x 90 cm

Features:

Sine-wave output

Fast charge

Deep discharge and overload protection

What do we like?

The inverter supports all battery types

ABCC technology enabled

What do we not like?

Price is not affordable for all

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.5 out of 5

Most users liked the product for backup

Why is the product among the best?

Low-maintenance battery

Advanced technology

9. Luminous Inverter and Battery: Power X 2250 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Inverter Battery

Luminous here offers Pure Sine Wave output and a capacity of 2 KVA/24V in the inverter. The combo comes with an RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Inverter Battery. The nominal voltage is 12V, and the rated capacity is 27oC: 150 Ah. The product offers 1600 Watts with a battery capacity of 150 Ah.

Dimensions: 45 x 25 x 45 cm

Features:

Pure sine wave

Factory charged makes it ready to use

Supports all battery types

What do we like?

Offers 32 Bit DSP processor

ECO and UPS modes enabled

Fast charging feature

What do we not like?

Price is high

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Most users appreciated the battery backup and durability

Why is the product among the best?

Low-maintenance battery

Inverter with LCD for clarity

10. Luminous Eco Volt+ 850 Pure Sine Wave Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery

Luminous presents Eco Volt 850 with RC 18000 ST 150 AH Tall Tubular battery. And it offers extended battery backup with a fast charging feature. The inverter has Pure Sine Wave, a capacity of 700VA, and offers rated power of 588 watts. The battery protects from overload, deep discharge, and short circuits.

Dimensions: 50.5 x 22 x 30.8 cm

Features:

Fast charge

UPS supports Flat Plate, Tubular, VRLA, and SMF

Overload and short-circuit protection

What do we like?

Long battery life

Durable product

What do we not like?

Noise during function

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Most users considered it a value-for-money product

Why is the product among the best?

Sine-wave output for the safety of domestic appliances

Impressive overall features

How do we rate the best inverter in India?

Specifications and key features

Our experts review major specifications like wattage, battery capacity (like 120 AH), wave types like Sine Wave or Tall Tubular battery, water level indicators, and so on. Genuine information helps the customer to find the most suitable product easily. And also we check features like fast charging, LCD, ISOT, discharge, overcharge tolerance, etc.

Maintenance cost

Maintenance cost is one of the most important factors to check before buying inverters and batteries. The inverters we have top-rated come with rechargeable and low-maintenance batteries.

Product quality and durability

We consider checking the build-up quality, like outer body materials, and the battery’s longevity and inverters for enlisting suitable products.

Overall customer experience

Customer ratings and experience are the easiest way to understand the quality of the product. So, we examine customer reviews thoroughly. And we also check the inverter with battery price. The products with positive reviews, like good battery life, backup time, contemporary design, and so on, are on our best ten list.

Types of batteries

Tubular batteries

Tubular batteries contain tubular plates that are durable and abrasion-resistant. The longevity of such low-maintenance batteries is way better than competitors. So, Tubular batteries are the most popular among all.

Lead-acid batteries

Such rechargeable batteries need to be updated but still efficiently supply good backup. These are high-maintenance batteries.

Maintenance-free batteries

Such batteries are a one-step-ahead version of lead-acid batteries. The electrolyte in the battery runs water-free, unlike the lead-acid ones.

Tips on how to take care of an inverter battery to increase its life

Use regularly

If your area has no power cut, use the battery regularly. And discharge and recharge it timely for extended longevity.

Keep it moisture-free

Avoiding exposure to moisture helps to increase battery life. Keep the battery in a ventilated and clean area, free from moisture.

Check water level

Checking the water level at least once in two months is mandatory. And it does not matter how frequently or less you use it. Also, always use distilled water for the best performance.

Do not overuse

Providing overload to the inverter battery decreases the life span. Constant overload can lead to severe damage to the inverter battery. Running appliances that are not compatible with the product can damage it permanently.

Replace the battery on time

Replacing the old battery on time is an essential practice for ceaseless assured performance. And you will also notice improved battery health after maintaining it properly as instructed.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much battery capacity is suitable for a home inverter?

An inverter with 800VA is good enough to meet domestic requirements.

2. How many hours does a 220 AH inverter battery last?

A 220 AH inverter battery provides backup for almost 3 hours at full load if in good condition. But the capacity of the battery plays a significant role here. And the performance depends on that as well.

3. Best Inverter battery brands

Best inverter battery brands in India are Luminous, Genus and Livguard.

Conclusion:

Check battery type, wave technology, backup, design, dimensions, affordability, solar features, etc. Our expert tip is to never compromise the quality for the price. Happy shopping!

