10 Best Inverter Split ACs in 1 and 1.5 Ton in India

February 10, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Panasonic 1.5-Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC

Panasonic 1.5-Ton Inverter Split AC with a 5-Star energy rating is our top pick for best overall. It offers 4-way swing action for uniform cooling and is equipped with powerful and dry modes for different cooling needs.

Best Split AC 1.5 Ton - LG 1.5-Ton 5-Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG 1.5-ton 5-Star Split AC with dual inverter ensures faster cooling and energy efficiency. It offers an adjustable power function and 4-way swing action, with sleep mode and auto restart features.

Best Split AC 1 Ton - LG 1-Ton 5-Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC provides high speed with dual inverter and better cooling range. The AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling automatically adjusts the room’s temperature and has a 4-way swing action.

Best 5-Star Split AC - Samsung 1.5-Ton 5-Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC

There are only a few split ACs that are 5-star rated Inverter ACs, and Samsung 1.5-ton 5-Star Wind-free technology inverter AC is one of them. It has an ISEER rating of 5.16, the highest in the segment of best-split AC in 1 and 1.5 tons in India.

Here is a list of some of the best-split AC in 1 and 1.5-ton in India

1. Panasonic 1.5-Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC - Check Amazon Offer

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC has a twin-cool inverter that adjusts power depending on the heat load, making it the best 1.5-ton split AC in India. With a BEE 5-Star rating, it is an energy-efficient air conditioner and has minimal noise operation. The PM 2.5 filters are anti-bacterial and dust resistant, improving air quality.

Dimensions - 23.5 x 107 x 29 cm

What do we like? – Twin-cool inverter, 5-star energy efficiency rating, voice control, anti-corrosion Blue Fin technology

What do we not like? - R410A gas instead of the more efficient R32 refrigerant

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly on cooling capacity and voice control. Some users have voiced dissatisfaction with the remote control feature.

Why is the product among the best? – Best 1.5-ton 5-star split AC in India with advanced specifications such as wi-fi, operation from anywhere, and voice assistance.

2. LG 1.5-Ton 5-Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC - Check Amazon Offer

With AI dual inverter and dual cooling technology, this air conditioner is the best 1.5-ton 5-star split AC in India. In addition to a large fan size, the AC has 4-way swing action, ensuring better airflow and uniform cooling. It offers an energy control feature of running the AC on only 80, 60 and 40% energy usage. The INR 46,490/- on Amazon is India’s best-split AC 1.5-ton 5-star price.

Dimensions - 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 cm

What do we like? – AI Dual Inverter, 5-star energy efficiency rating, 4-way swing action

What do we not like? – Night-light function in the remote is missing

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for powerful cooling, energy efficiency and noise control

Why is the product among the best? – A superior performing AC with all the features of the best 1.5-ton 5-Star split AC in India at value for money.

3. LG 1-Ton 5-Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

From India’s leading manufacturer of home electronics, LG, is the 1-Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC. Its features include an inverter compressor, a dehumidifier, fast-cooling and auto-clean technology. It has a 5-Star energy efficiency rating, an environment-friendly R32 refrigerant and a 4-way swing for better airflow. The AI cooling technology gives perfect cooling by automatically analysing the surroundings.

Dimensions - 18.9 x 83.7 x 30.8 cm

What do we like? – HD filters with anti-virus protection, 4-way swing technology, 5-Star energy efficiency rating, AI cooling technology, Mute function

What do we not like? – Night-light function in the remote is missing

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product for intense cooling, energy efficiency and noise-control features.

Why is the product among the best? – A powerful AC with superior AI cooling technology suitable for all weather conditions.

4. Samsung 1.5-Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC

Samsung, a leading name in air condition manufacturing, offers remarkable 1.5-ton 5-Star split AC with an adjustable power inverter compressor with 5 cooling modes. It has a 5-Star BEE rating and an ISEER rating of 5.16, surpassing the industry benchmark and making it the best 1.5-ton 5-Star split AC in India. Its advanced features include wind-free powerful, and gentle 4-way swing action, suitable sleep mode, auto restart and a filter cleaning indicator.

Dimensions - 21.5 x 15.5 x 29.9 cm

What do we like? – Adjustable power compressor with 5 cooling modes, 5-Star energy efficiency rating, ISEER rating of 5.16, wind-free cooling, auto clean

What do we not like? – LCD remote with no night light function

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product for energy efficiency, comfortable cooling and easy to maintain

Why is the product among the best? – Offers best-in-class features such as wind-free comfortable cooling, 5 cooling modes and a thorough auto-clean function.

5. Panasonic 1-Ton 3-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

Panasonic’s 1 Ton Split AC has a 3-Star energy efficiency rating and a wi-fi feature. The AC can be controlled from anywhere through Panasonic’s Miraie app. It has customised sleep profiles to pre-set temperatures through the night and for different users. The auto-convertible inverter adjusts the cooling capacity automatically based on the temperature and humidity level of the room. The AC can also be operated via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Dimensions - 87 x 20.4 x 29 cm

What do we like? – Control from anywhere on your mobile, customised sleep profiles, automatic cooling, the voice control feature

What do we not like? – R410A gas instead of the more efficient R32 refrigerant

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for noise control and customised sleep profile features.

Why is the product among the best? – Offers best-in-class technology and advanced specifications such as wi-fi, operation from anywhere, and voice assistance

6. Voltas 1-Ton 3-star Inverter Split AC

Voltas 1-ton, 3-star AC is an adjustable inverter split AC that runs on two different cooling capacities for different needs. It provides fast turbo cooling and has dehumidifiers to keep humidity levels in check. The air filters are anti-microbial, while the BLDC motor wiring is 100% copper.

Dimensions - 30 x 84 x 56 cm

What do we like? – Adjustable inverter for double cooling mode, turbo cooling, uses R32 eco-friendly gas

What do we not like? - Night-light function in the remote is missing, 2-way swing action

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for overall performance, energy efficiency, noise control and sleep mode

Why is the product among the best? – Overall good performing split AC with fast cooling and efficient energy consumption.

7. Lloyd 1-Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd’s 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a sought-after product in India’s best-split AC 1 and 1.5-ton segment because of its advanced features like long air throw, low gas detection and turbo cooling. It offers antiviral filters and a vital dehumidification function. The variable speed compressor automatically adjusts the temperature to the surroundings.

Dimensions - 88 x 21 x 30 cm

What do we like? – Adjustable inverter, 7m long air throw, Clean Filter Indication

What do we not like? – 2-way swing action

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for durability and after-sales service

Why is the product among the best? – Powerful cooling and a strong dehumidifier are suitable for extreme weather conditions.

8. Daikin 1-Ton 3-Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Diakin’s 1-ton 3-Star split AC is a non-inverter AC with air purification filters, a dehumidifier and a fixed-speed fast cooling. The Coanda-effect air flow ensures that the air flows along the solid surfaces rather than separating for uniform cooling. It has a low noise level of 32dB, eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and PM 2.5 filters for improved air quality.

Dimensions - 80 x 22.9 x 29.8 cm

What do we like? – Power chill mode, adjustable power consumption, R32 refrigerant

What do we not like? – No temperature display on the indoor unit; No inverter to moderate the cooling temperature

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly on noise control features and easy-to-operate remote control. Rated poorly on installation services in some cases.

Why is the product among the best? – Overall superior performing AC with good cooling capacity at value for money

9. Voltas 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split Inverter AC

Voltas 1.5-ton 5-Star split AC has an adjustable inverter that runs at 4 different cooling capacities. It offers powerful turbo cooling and super dry mode to keep humidity in check. With a competitive price of INR 38,839/- on Amazon, it offers the best inverter AC 1.5-ton 5-star price in India.

Dimensions – 23 x 96 x 31.7 cm

What do we like? – Adjustable inverter for 4 cooling modes, 5-Star energy efficiency, antimicrobial air filters

What do we not like? - Night-light function in the remote is missing, 2-way swing action

Overall ratings and user feedback – Sought-after product for durability, energy efficiency and value for money

Why is the product among the best? – Offers all advanced features of the best split AC 1.5 ton in India, such as adjustable cooling, Superdry mode and a BEE 5-Star rating, at an affordable price.

10. Daikin 1.5-Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC

Daikin 1.5-ton 5-Star Split AC is a superior-performing air conditioner with an inverter compressor, turbo cooling and 3D airflow. The PM 2.5 filters are dust and dew-resistant, ensuring healthy air. It offers auto-clean technology for easy maintenance. The AC’s ISEER rating, which indicates the seasonal efficiency of the air conditioner, is 5.2 and is higher than the industry standards.

Dimensions – 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 cm

What do we like? – ISEER 5.2 rating, power-adjustable inverter compressor, 3D air flow for 4-way cooling

What do we not like? – High installation charges

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product for durability and ease of maintenance. The installation and after-sales service is good, though expensive.

Why is the product among the best? – Powerful cooling capacity and highly efficient with advanced features such as noise control, sleep mode and 4-way cooling

How do we rate the best-split AC in India?

The best-split AC 1 and 1.5-ton in India can be rated according to the following parameters:

Powerful cooling - The AC should have the ability to provide what it promises, that is, powerful cooling. The split ACs we have listed here have a cooling capacity of 1 and 1.5-ton which is best to cool rooms between 100-150 sq ft. Energy efficiency – ACs are used constantly during the summer months; hence, they need to be energy efficient. Split AC with at least a 3-Star rating is energy efficient, while those with 5-star are the best for saving on electricity bills. Quality and durability – The AC should be built to withstand harsh conditions. The interiors should have 100% copper and rust-free wiring, while the exteriors should have a robust, anti-inflammatory finish. Warranty - The best AC brands in the market provide 5 years of warranty on PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and 10 years on compressors. Maintenance – The AC should have an auto-clean function when switched off to keep the unit hygienic, odourless, and easy to maintain.

Things to consider before buying a Split AC

Room size – Consider the size of your room while deciding the capacity of the air conditioner. A 1-ton AC is sufficient for a medium-sized room, while a 1.5-ton AC is suitable for a larger room.

Weather conditions – If you reside in humid conditions, opt for an AC with a dehumidifier. Similarly, if the area’s air quality is low, then you will need an AC with PM 2.5 cleaning filters or more.

Power consumption – If your AC usage is high, go for an AC with a high BEE star rating. ACs with 3 or more energy efficiency ratings will save on your electricity bill in the long run.

Price – You should be ready to invest about INR 25,000 – 35,000 on a 1-ton split AC and about INR 35,000 – 45,000 on a 1.5-ton split AC.

Tips on How to take care of a split AC to increase its life

With proper maintenance, your split air conditioner will operate more efficiently and last for years. Clean the outdoor and indoor units of your split AC at least once a month.

Cleaning the outdoor unit:

Keep the outdoor unit free of leaves, dirt and debris.

To clean the unit, disconnect it from the power and spray water on the unit with a hose.

Cleaning the indoor unit:

Clean both the interiors and exteriors of your indoor unit every two weeks for the best results

To clean the exteriors, wipe the unit with a wet cloth.

To clean the air filters, open the air inlet grille and remove the filters. You can use a vacuum cleaner or simply wash them.

Use a damp cloth to clean the dust off the cooling fins and the coils.

Allow the AC to dry before re-installing the air filters.

You should get your AC serviced once a year during high-usage months. It is wise to get the AC serviced by an authorised company agent.

Frequently asked questions

1. What is the lifespan of a Split Air Conditioner?

When well-maintained, split ACs can easily last for a long duration of 15 to 20 years.

2. How to find an AC that fits your needs?

The right way to find an AC to fit your needs is by considering the following:

AC capacity

Energy efficiency

Split or Window AC

Weather conditions

Installation and maintenance

Price range

3. What is the maintenance required for a Split AC?

Both the outdoor and the indoor units of the split AC should be cleaned at least once a month. The dust on the exteriors and the interiors of the indoor unit should be removed. Get AC serviced by an authorised company agent once a year.

Conclusion:

Now that we have covered the best-split AC 1 and 1.5-ton in India along with their features, you can easily cruise through the options in the market and choose the best AC for you. With an array of brands offering the best technology and advanced features at competitive prices, there is less likelihood of making a wrong choice. So step out, and enjoy shopping!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”