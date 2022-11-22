November 22, 2022 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Geysers are one of the most standard appliances that can be found in every household. Compared to other water heating devices like heating rods and coils, geysers use less energy, can store water for a longer time, and are feasible to utilise.

There is no shortage of choices for Geysers in the market, so buying the one that suits you best can get confusing. To make the journey of buying a geyser more convenient for you, this article will serve as the helping hand you need!

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Racold Eterno Pro Water Heater

Racold’s Eterno Pro 25 L vertical geyser, which has a vast storage capacity, safety, and a fashionable design, is the greatest overall.

Best Budget - Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser

The Havells Instanio 3 L instant geyser, which costs Rs. 3,640, is the most effective geyser in its price range that we have used so far.

Fastest Heating - Hindware Atlantic Xceed Water Heater

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed 5L is the most incredible and fastest heating geyser on our list.

Most Durable - Crompton Arno Neo Water Heater

We have purchased several geysers, but the Crompton Arno Neo 10 L is the most reliable. We don’t have to worry about it going out of warranty and costing money for repairs because its body is anti-corrosive.

Summary Of The 10 Best Geysers In India

Making the best geyser choices might take time and effort. So, for your ease, we have listed the top ten geysers to make your work easier.

1. Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical 5-Star Storage Water Heater - Check Amazon Offer

This electric geyser, known for its high-quality household equipment, has a storage capacity of 25 litres, making it the ideal choice for a big family.

Dimensions: 38.6 x 38.5 x 51.7 cm

What Do We Like?

We are amazed by this geyser’s high-pressure resistance, Titanium Plus technology, which guards against corrosion and gives your water heater a greater holding capacity.

What We Don’t Like?

Neither the installation nor the after-sales service of this geyser impressed us.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Users rate this geyser 4.2 out of 5 stars; the users find this quite easy to use, the water takes less time to heat, and it is quite durable.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its Titanium Plus Technology, Smart Bath Logic, and Smart Guard feature, this product stands out among the competition as one of the best.

2. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser - Check Amazon Offer

The Havells Instanio 3-litre water heater has a 3-litre capacity for quick water heating and a LED indicator that transitions from blue to amber to show how hot the water is.

Dimensions: 37.3 x 22.5 x 19

What Do We Like?

Its unique attributes, like the LED indicator and the inner tank made of 304-grade stainless steel, which increases the geyser’s lifespan, amaze us.

What We Don’t Like?

This geyser is unsuitable for medium- and large-sized families, that is the reason that we don’t like it.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Due to its small size and fire-retardant power cord, it has a 4-star rating from consumers. It is aesthetic, quite durable, and does not make any noise while operating, according to users.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It stands out from the competition due to its compact size, affordability, and ABS outer body for a long-lasting and rust-proof life.

3. Hindware Atlantic Xceed 5L 3kW Instant Water Heater with Copper Heating Element and High-Grade Stainless Steel Tank

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed water heater is excellent for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications since it can bear pressure up to 0.65 MPa.

Dimensions: 42 x 21.5 x 22.5 cm

What Do We Like?

It stands out from the other products on this list because of its premium stainless steel tank and i-Thermostat technology, which maintains a water heater’s temperature at the desired level.

What We Don’t Like?

We don’t like that it’s not suitable for medium- and large-sized families.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

The geyser has received 4.5 out of 5 stars. They are highly impressed with its performance, stylish design, and quick heating feature.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product stands out from the competition thanks to its superior i-Thermostat technology, premium stainless steel tank, and instant auto power cutoff feature.

4. Crompton Arno Neo 10-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3-Level Safety

You must purchase the Crompton Arno Neo 10-L if you are looking for a small geyser that looks beautiful and has a compact appearance.

Dimensions: 31.5 x 33 x 36.2 cm

What Do We Like?

We appreciate the 5-star rating, automatic thermal cut-out, a multi-functional valve that provides extra safety for you while using it, and anti-rust feature that makes it the best geyser among competitors.

What We Don’t Like?

We dislike the lengthy heating durations and subpar after-sales support.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This geyser receives 4.5 out of 5 ratings from users. The users do not find any leakage issues, and the safety features are also fantastic.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

With a 5-star rating, rust-free body, and other unique features such as its sleek design and high-tech features, it stands out from the competition.

5. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater with Multiple Safety System

All of Bajaj’s water heaters are affordable and long-lasting, which is why they are regarded for producing the finest geysers in India. The 15-litre, 4-star Bajaj Shakti Vertical Water Heater has an energy efficiency rating.

Dimensions: 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 cm

What Do We Like?

The Titanium Armor Swirl Flow Technology keeps the hot water produced by the geysers from contaminating the cold water supplied by the main tank. We are most impressed by the copper element’s practical extended life.

What We Don’t Like?

We dislike the unreliable after-sale services and build quality.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This Bajaj Neo 15 L, which garnered 4.4 out of 5 stars, is the only affordable option if you’re searching for one. It is simple and contains security features.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It is the best due to its top-notch technology, high bar pressure, and Titanium glass lined enamel coated mild steel tank.

6. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater 5 Star

Regarding the AO Smith brand, this is the best geyser in India, under Rs. 10,000. This geyser, well-known for its high-quality household equipment, has a 15-litre storage capacity and is also exceptionally energy-efficient.

Dimensions: 37.3 x 37.3 x 34.8 cms

What Do We Like?

It has many admirable characteristics, including an 8-bar water pressure, a 5-star BEE rating, and a Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank for 2X corrosion resistance that boosts the performance and the life of the geyser.

What We Don’t Like?

The only things about it that we dislike are its price range and running noise.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This water geyser has a 4-star average rating from users for ease of use and efficiency. The users also feel safe while operating and do not experience any major problems.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its durability, effective performance, and long-lasting anode rod, a customised alloy that functions even in harsh water situations, this product is among the best.

7. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater with Advanced Safety Features

The V-Guard Divino water heater saves electricity thanks to its 15-litre water storage capacity and 5-star energy efficiency certification.

Dimensions: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 cm

What Do We Like?

It is commendable that it has a 5-star BEE rating, an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism for dual overheat protection, and multiple layers of corrosion and scaling protection.

What We Don’t Like?

There are two things we dislike about it: its size and the relatively high price.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers give it 4.5 stars out of 5. The users are impressed with excellent features, including its anticorrosive body and a single weld line mild steel tank that ensures durability and improved performance.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its anticorrosive feature and suitability for hard water, and high rating, this product is the best.

8. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater

The Crompton Gracee 5-L water heater has a chic appearance and quick heating capabilities. Additionally, its weldless tank design and rust-free PP body increase resistance to corrosion and guarantee a long service life.

Dimension: 21.5 x 25 x 43.5 cm

What Do We Like?

Highly valued features include the 6.5 bar pressure, 4-level safety function, and automatic thermal cut-out that turns off the power when the desired heating level has been reached.

What We Don’t Like?

We object to the short warranty period and small capacity.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Due to its rust-free PP shetland’s small and stylish appearance, customers give this geyser 4.1 out of 5 stars. With this geyser, the users only wait for hardly 5-7 minutes without any hassle to get hot water.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its high bar pressure, automatic cutoff feature, and rust-free PP body, this product is the best.

9. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater

The V-Guard Victo 15 L has exceptionally thick and high-density PUF insulation for optimal heat retention, making it very energy efficient.

Dimensions: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 cm

What Do We Like?

We like the thermal cut-out mechanism, which uses a sophisticated thermostat to keep the water at the desired temperature and no higher.

What We Don’t Like?

We don’t like how challenging it is to install.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers give this geyser a 4 out of 5 rating due to its thick and high-density PUF insulation. Its digital temperature indicator and convenient control button make work easy for the users, and the users are happy with it.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It is the best item on our list due to its anticorrosive property, advanced thermostat and single weld line high-grade mild steel tank.

10. Hindware Atlantic Xceed 25L 5-Star Rated Electric Water Heater

Hindware Atlantic Xceed Class-1 is ideal for multi-story structures because it was designed to sustain a high pressure of 0.80 MPa. It also offers enhanced safety with protection from water splashes and pressure buildup.

Dimensions: 37 x 39 x 56.5 cm

What Do We Like?

We value its glass-lined tank for increased protection and i-Thermostat technology that maintains the water level up to the desired temperature and then cuts off automatically.

What We Don’t Like?

We disapprove of its subpar after-sales service, which frequently requires more time to resolve problems.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers give this geyser 4.5 out of 5 stars because of how easy, quick, and inexpensive it is to install.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It stands out from the competition thanks to its superior safety features and glass-lined tank with protection from water splashes and pressure buildup.

How Do We Shortlist The Best Geysers In India

We shortlist the best geysers by taking into account these features:

● Features And Specifications

The number of people in the home and the intended usage dictate the size of the geyser. A water heater with a greater capacity will be more helpful if your household is large. If you have a small family, choosing a compact water heater is also advantageous.

● Overall Customer Experience

The king of the market is the consumer. The integrity of the geysers in our top 10 list is therefore determined by our monitoring of their usage, reviews, and after-sale support so that the customers do not have to worry about their repair on occasion.

● Quality And Durability

We prioritised service quality and durability when making this list. Therefore, we only recommend companies and business models that offer their customers courteous customer service and quality through alluring offers, adaptable rules, and other incentives.

● Geyser Performance

Electric water heaters may cause a 15% increase in your electricity costs. Therefore, when looking for a water heater, you should be aware of it and purchase a geyser which does not burn a hole in your pocket.

● Ease Of Use

Most modern water heaters come equipped with user-friendly safety features like thermostats and multi-function safety valves to provide the highest level of protection.

Types Of Geysers Available In India

Here is a guide that outlines considerations before making a geyser purchase this winter.

1. Electric Geysers

They are designed for immediate use and can instantly heat water. In addition, they take up less space because of their compact form. The tankless or quick water heater is another name for the electric geyser.

2. Storage Geysers

Storage geysers, as opposed to electric geysers, have an integrated, insulated water tank. These geysers, which are the most prevalent, have a reservoir of hot water that is available for use until it is stored.

3. Gas Geysers

Gas geysers are energy-efficient and run on LPG and propane gas. It is crucial to install the gas geyser next to the LPG gas cylinder and supply it through gas pipelines.

An Easy Guide On How To Choose The Best Geysers

Before making a purchase, always examine the manufacturer’s warranty details twice.

Rust-proof and shockproof ABS plastic makes up the body.

A safety valve drains the extra water when the pressure or temperature exceeds acceptable thresholds.

Frequently Asked Questions About Purchasing A New Geysers

Here are our answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about purchasing the best geysers in India (2022).

1. Are geysers energy-efficient?

Yes, geysers save energy. A typical family utilises between 40% and 60% of the electricity consumed each month.

2. How long do geysers last?

Geysers last about five years, during which time they corrode. Moreover, homeowners can extend the life of their geysers by giving them the proper care.

3. Which is the best 15 Litre geyser in India?

The AO Smith SDS-GREEN Series 015 Storage 15 Litre Geyser is the best 15 L geyser on this list due to its top-notch features.

Conclusion

Water heaters are essential in every household, especially in places that experience extreme winters. An ideal water heater will serve its purpose while being economical and durable. The above list of geysers will help one choose the best option.

