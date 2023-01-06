January 06, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Best Overall - Acer’s Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 12th Gen

It has a powerful CPU + GPU combination with Intel i9 core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, with 6GB of dedicated VRAM to support heavy graphics. The RAM is a massive 16GB, expandable up to 32GB. It offers Killer Double Shot Pro to optimise your internet network and the PredatorSense App to personalise the laptop’s functionalities.

Best Value - Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with AMD Ryzen 7 and Nvidia RTX 3060

The 4-zone RGB backlight keyboard with a full-size number pad makes it an appropriate buy for gaming and multitasking. With a standard screen size of 15.6 inches and a RAM of 16GB, this is an affordable purchase for casual gamers.

Best Budget - Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i5, with Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics

An affordable gaming notebook compared to its top-end counterparts. The screen is 15.6 inches, which is excellent for mid-level gaming laptops. It is highly competitive at the offered price of INR 78,000/- making it the best budget gaming laptop in India.

10 Best Gaming Laptops in India:

1. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop - Check Amazon Offer

Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops available, offering a top-notch gaming experience with an i9 12th Gen Intel Core processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphic display. The RAM is 16GB, upgradable up to 32GB. The GPU has 6GB of dedicated VRAM to support games heavy on graphics. The screen is a standard 15.6 inches size with Acer’s ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD, while the keyboard has 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology that keeps the critical areas of the machine cool.

Dimensions: 27.6 x 35.9 x 2.6 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – Core i9

● Graphics – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

● RAM – 16GB, expandable up to 32GB

● Screen Size – 15.6 inches

● Storage – 1TB

What do we like? – Intel i9 core processor, Nvidia RTX 3060, AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, Webcam

What do we not like? – None

Overall ratings and user feedback – Good performance, great display, and powerful cooling. Battery life that can last you for hours of play.

Who should buy it? – Enthusiastic PC gamers looking to invest in a powerful and durable machinery

2. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 with AMD Ryzen 7 and Nvidia RTX 3060 - Check Amazon Offer

Lenovo’s Ideapad comes with AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics. The screen is a 15.6-inch size, full HD display and anti-glare technology. The RAM is 16 GB and the storage capacity is 512 GB. It has a webcam of 720p with a Private Shutter and Nahimic Audio with surround sound. The machine has a 4-zone RGB backlight keyboard for effective gaming and a full-size number pad for multitasking.

Dimensions: 36 x 25.2 x 2.4 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – AMD Ryzen 5

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3060

● RAM – 16 GB

● Screen Size – 15.6 inches

● Storage – 512 GB

What do we like? – Powerful core processor of AMD Ryzen 7 and Full HD display at an affordable price, up to 7 hours of battery life

What do we not like? – Storage capacity of 512 GB is less to store high-end games

Overall ratings and user feedback – Known for its screen quality, battery life, and value for money

Who should buy this? – Casual gamers looking for an affordable option for both gaming and other tasks

3. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop

Another smart performing laptop from Acer Nitro 5 series on our list, this laptop offers an Intel i5 Core processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphic display at an affordable price of INR 78,000/-. The RAM is 8GB, expandable to 32GB, while the storage capacity is 512 GB. The other features are common to Acer Nitro 5 series, such as the Acer’s ComfyView LED Backlit LCD screen, 4-zone RGB keyboard with NitroSense key and Quad exhaust design.

Dimensions: 27.1 x 36 x 2.7 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – Core i5

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3050

● RAM – 8GB, expandable up to 32GB

● Screen Size – 15.6 inches

● Storage – 512GB

What do we like? – Powerful Intel i7 Core processor, 4-zone LED back-lit keyboard

What do we not like? – RAM of 8GB and storage capacity of 512 GB

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product for a good gaming experience, screen quality, and battery life.

Who should buy it? – Gamers looking for all the best features of a gaming laptop at an affordable price

4. MSI Gaming Crosshair 15 - Check Amazon Offer

MSI Gaming Crosshair 15 offers an i7 Intel Core Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphic display. The RAM is 16GB, expandable up to 64GB, and the storage capacity is 1TB. The GPU has 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. The design of the laptop is thin and light, yet durable. It comes with MSI’s exclusive spectrum backlight keyboard that strategically places keyboard lighting for improved gameplay. With a refresh rate of 165 Hz, MSI Crosshair 15 provides a smooth on-screen movement for competitive FPS gaming.

Dimensions: 25.9 x 35.9 x 2.7 cm

● Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – Core i7

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3060

● RAM – 16GB, expandable up to 64GB

● Screen Size – 15.7 inches

● Storage – 1TB

What do we like? – Powerful Intel i7 core processor, Nvidia RTX 3060, Light and Thin exteriors, 165 Hz refresh rate

What do we not like? – 2-4 hours of battery life only

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product for gaming experience. Lacks adequate battery life.

Who should buy it? – Gamers looking for competitive FPS gaming

5. Lenovo Legion 5

Legion 5 has AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphic display, a screen size of 15.6 inches and a Dolby Vision resolution of 2560x1440. The RAM is 16GB, expandable to 32GB, while the storage capacity is 512 GB. Legion 5 has an immersive 3D surround sound system with Nahimic audio. The laptop comes with Legion Coldfront 3.0 cooling technology and a 4-zone blue backlight keyboard.

Dimensions: 26.1 x 36.3 x 2.6 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – AMD Ryzen 7

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3060

● RAM – 16GB, expandable up to 32GB

● Screen Size – 15.6 inches

● Storage – 512GB

What do we like? – AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Nvidia RTX 3060 graphic display, Nahimic Surround Sound system

What do we not like? – 512GB flash memory storage is low for a high-end gaming laptop

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product with the best features at an affordable price.

Who should buy it? – Gamers who are looking for fast gaming and immersive graphic experience.

6. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i7 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 has an Intel i7 core processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphic display. The RAM is 16GB, expandable up to 32GB, and the storage capacity is 1TB. The screen is 15.6 inches and has Acer’s ComfyView LED Backlit LCD. The laptop comes with an RGB keyboard, a customised 4-zone LED backlit keyboard, with a dedicated NitroSense key to personalise functionalities, and a Quad exhaust design for hours of play without the machine getting heated up.

Dimensions: 27.1 x 36 x 2.7 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – Core i7

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3050

● RAM – 16GB, expandable up to 32GB

● Screen Size – 15.6 inches

● Storage – 1TB

What do we like? – Powerful Intel i7 Core processor, 4-zone LED back-lit keyboard

What do we not like? – Average battery life is 3.5 hours, Average webcam

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product for good screen quality and graphic display.

Who should buy it? – Gamers looking for a powerful laptop to play the latest games on a high-resolution display

7. MSI Gaming Sword 15

MSI Gaming Sword 15 is sleek and elegant in design. It offers a strong Intel i5 Core processor and a graphic display of Nvidia RTX 3050, with dedicated 4 GB GDDR6 memory. The laptop comes in a screen size of 15.7 inches which is great for an immersive gaming experience. The RAM is 16GB, expandable to 64GB, and the storage capacity is 1TB.

Dimensions: 27.1 x 36 x 2.7 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – Core i5

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3050

● RAM – 16GB, expandable up to 64GB

● Screen Size – 15.7 inches

● Storage – 1TB

What do we like? –15.7 inches screen size, Cooler Boost 5 Thermal Design, Sound System with Nahimic enhanced output

What do we not like? – Processor could be more powerful at the offered price

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product for the overall gaming experience, screen quality, and audio quality

Who should buy it? – Gaming enthusiasts looking for a laptop that offers good technology and elegant design

8. ASUS ROG Strix G17

ASUS ROG Strix G17 is a sought-after model in ASUS’ gaming laptops and is inexpensive compared to its counterpart, ASUS ROG Zephyrus, without compromising on the powerful CPU and GPU hardware. The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics. The screen is 17.3 inches in size, which is a selling point of this laptop. The RAM is 16GB, expandable up to 32GB, while the storage capacity is 1TB.

Dimensions: 28.2 x 39.5 x 2.14 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – AMD Ryzen 7

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3050

● RAM – 16GB, expandable up to 32GB

● Screen Size – 17.3 inches

● Storage – 1TB

What do we like? – Aluminium and metallic exteriors, RGB keyboard lighting, 17.3 inches screen size, up to 8 hours of battery life

What do we not like? – Does not come with a webcam

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product for its strong processor and graphics combination and screen size at an affordable price

Who should buy it? – Gaming enthusiasts looking for sturdiness and good battery life to play on the go

9. ASUS TUF Gaming A15

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 has all the components of a gaming laptop at an affordable price of INR 89,498. The key features include an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 display with a dedicated GDDR6 VRAM of 6 GB for a smooth and tear-less display. The RAM is 16GB, and the storage capacity is 512GB. The screen size is 15.6 inches.

Dimensions: 25.6 x 35.9 x 2.3 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – AMD Ryzen 7

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force RTX 3060

● RAM – 16GB

● Screen Size – 15.6 inches

● Storage – 512GB

What do we like? – AMD Ryzen 5, RGB backlit keyboard, thin and elegant design

What do we not like? – Storage capacity of 512 GB is less to store high-end games

Overall ratings and user feedback – Overall good customer satisfaction owing to its powerful performance, battery life, and price range.

Who should buy this? – New gaming enthusiasts looking for all the features of a gaming laptop at an affordable price.

10. HP Victus Gaming

HP Victus Gaming is an example of cutting-edge technology with several features packed into one laptop. It has AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphic display. The screen is full HD and size 16.1 inches. The RAM is 8GB, upgradable up to 32GB, while the storage capacity is 512GB. The laptop has a crystal-clear full HD resolution, a micro-edge display, and anti-glare technology.

Dimensions: ‎37 x 26.2 x 2.4 cm

Specifications and Features:

● CPU Model – AMD Ryzen 5

● Graphics – Nvidia Ge-Force GTX 1650

● RAM – 8 GB, upgradable up to 32 GB

● Screen Size – 16.1 inches

● Storage – 512 GB

What do we like? – Powerful core processor of AMD Ryzen 5, micro-edge display and anti-glare technology, backlit keyboard, a screen size of 16.1 inches

What do we not like? –Nvidia Ge-Force GTX 1650 graphic display is not apt for high-density AAA games; Lacks adequate cooling technology

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product owing to its various features at an affordable price. The laptop gets heated up fast.

Who should buy this? – New gaming enthusiasts who prioritise technology and are looking for an affordable buy for gaming and multitasking.

How do we test the best Gaming Laptops in India?

The top-notch gaming laptop has a fast-core processor, a high-density graphic display, and abundant RAM storage. The laptop should deliver all it promises, including decent battery life, service quality, product quality, durability, and cooling capabilities.

Things to look for in a Gaming Laptop

Processor: The processor gives the speed to your laptop. Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 and AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 are the most powerful processors.

Graphic Card: The RTX 3050 is a stellar choice for 1080p gaming, but if you are looking for a 4k experience, then the RTX 3070 is the choice for you.

RAM Storage: Games with AAA titles demand a RAM of at least 16GB memory, while a RAM of 32GB or more memory will give you a smooth gaming experience.

Battery Life: You would want your PC to give you at least 7 to 10 hours of continuous play.

Screen Size: A gaming laptop’s standard screen size is between 14 to 15.6 inches and 16 or 17.5 inches for an impactful and immersive gaming experience.

Design & Portability: The laptop’s aesthetics add to the gaming experience. Also, it would help if you considered the portability of your laptop in terms of its thickness, weight, and screen size.

What are the different gaming laptop series by various brands in the market?

Acer offers Predator, Nitro, and Aspire series in Gaming laptops.

ASUS offers the premium ROG (Republic of Gamers) series and TUF.

MSI offers 6 gaming laptop series, namely Crosshair 15, Vector, Stealth, Radar, and Stealth M, all acclaimed to empower the ultimate gaming experience.

Dell offers the premium Alienware series and the affordable G Series.

Lenovo offers Legion and Ideapad gaming laptops.

HP offers Omen, Victus, and Pavilion series.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What screen size is best for a gaming laptop?

If you are a gamer who demands an impactful and immersive gaming experience, then the best screen size for you would be 16 or 17.3 inches.

2. Which brand is best for Gaming Laptops?

ASUS, with its ROG and TUF gaming series, has undoubtedly produced some of the most terrific gaming laptops in the market.

3. What’s the most important gaming laptop component?

The processor can be counted as the most important component of a gaming laptop because the speed at which a gamer plays the action sequences in high-density games makes all the more difference.

Conclusion

Hence, a fast-core processor and a cogent graphics display are not the only features that define a well-performing gaming laptop. It has to be also engineered to have the best possible cooling system, a modern design, good connectivity, a mean audio system, and ample RAM and storage space. In addition, invest in a wireless router that provides you with high internet speed so you can easily tackle your favourite games. Happy shopping!

