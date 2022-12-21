10 Best Earbuds (TWS + Bluetooth) in India

December 21, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Best overall - JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds

JBL offers one of the best truly wireless TWS earbuds in India. JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds have active noise cancellation, ‘smart ambient aware’, ‘talk thru’ and built-in voice assistant features. And you can set up the earbuds with its app for a customised experience. The 40 hours of playtime, wireless charging option and IPX5 technology make it a good fit for random uses.

Best earbuds for sound quality - Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

If you need a pair of earbuds for a blast of bass, refined music, or even the best voice call experience, then choose Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The pair is one of the best TWS earbuds as you get high-quality 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Intelligent 360 audio. You also get an intelligent ANC with three high SNR microphones to enjoy better call clarity.

Best noise-cancelling earbuds - Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony WF-1000XM4 is the best-in-class noise-cancelling earbuds because it has a new Integrated Processor V1 with new drivers for the most impactful audio experience. Its noise-sensing microphones help you enjoy most virtual meetings and music. The TWS or true wireless earbuds with charging case also have Precise Voice Pickup Technology.

Best affordable earbuds - OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in-ear Earbuds

One Plus has the best-budget true wireless earbuds, available at Amazon for only Rs 2,499! OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in-ear earbuds can beat some giant competitors in the market for their fantastic features at this affordable price. And it offers a four-microphone design with AI noise reduction software to ensure better sound clarity.

10 Best Truly Wireless TWS Earbuds in India

1. JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds - Check Amazon Offer

The product has adaptive noise cancellation, ambient- aware and ‘talk thru’ features with six mics. The google fast pairing with Bluetooth 5.2 makes it a good choice. It weighs 60 gm only and offers 40 hours of playtime.

Dimensions: 5.5 X 4.5 X2.5 cm

Reasons to buy

Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Equaliser for personalised audio output

JBL app helps to find lost earbuds

Reason to avoid

Price is not affordable for all

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Most users love the clarity of sound and bass. And the product convinces most users with all premium features.

Why is the product among the best

Best-in-class ANC

Longer playtime

Trustworthy brand name

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Earbuds - Check Amazon Offer

Samsung has brought us a fantastic pair of earbuds with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, 360 audio, intelligent ANC, ergonomic design, and IPX7 water-resistant technology. These lightweight earbuds weigh only 54 gm.

Dimensions: 1.99X 2.16X 1.87 cm

Reasons to buy

Two-way speakers, woofers and tweeter for authentic audio output

Minimises outside noise

Comfortable in-ear fit

Reasons to avoid

Battery life is not convincing for daily use

The price is not affordable

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.5 out of 5

Most people appreciated the intelligent ANC. And some users loved the attractive colour options.

Why is the product among the best

The Voice detection feature helps to bring back the surround sound for a better conversation during calls.

3. Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Sony offers the Sony WF-C500 that weighs only 35 gm. It allows users to enjoy 20 hours of battery life. It also comes with features like 360 audio and fast charging. It offers IPX4 Water Resistant technology with omnidirectional and stereo microphones.

Dimensions: 10X5X7.5 cm

Reasons to buy

he rounded shape offers optimum comfort

Super-handy case design

Available in green, black, white and orange colour options

Reason to avoid

Bass quality is not as expected

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Most users appreciate the ergonomic design and overall sound quality. Users also like the battery backup.

Why is the product among the best

Outstanding clarity in calls

Premium customer care support of the Sony brand

4. OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in-ear Earbuds

It has an ergonomic design and offers audio profiles of Bold, Bass & Serenade. And the product comes with noise cancellation, dust resistance technology and 12.4mm titanium drivers. Moreover, its 30 hours of case battery life with 20 Hz (Min) - 20 kHz (Max) frequency response and lightweight body is worth a mention.

Dimensions: 2.8 X 2.1 X 2.3 cm

Reasons to buy

Ten minutes of charging offers five hours of playtime

Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced bass effect

Reduces and blocks wind sound

Reasons to avoid

Fast pairing supports only with the Oneplus 6 series onwards and Android 11 onwards.

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.3 out of 5

Users love the price range and overall sound quality.

Why is the product among the best

Crisp and clear sound

Impressive battery backup

Affordable price

5. Realme Buds Air 3 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Realme Buds Air 3 comes with 42 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 30 hours of battery life, dual AI Mic, 10mm drivers, fast charging feature and IPX5 water-resistant technology.

Dimensions: 11 X 10.5 X 5 cm

Reasons to buy

Smart wear detection enabled

10 mm drivers offer deep bass

Dual device pairing

Reason to avoid

The quality of ANC is not as expected

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Most users like the fast-charging feature, battery life and sound quality.

Why is the product among the best

Better frequency response

Customised audio tuning option

6. Sennheiser New ANC CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition Earbuds

The product weighs 47 gm and offers Active Noise Cancellation with a bass boost feature. It also offers 24 hours of playtime, 21 kHz frequency response, a transducer and a built-in equaliser.

Dimensions: 5.9 X 3.38 X 4.23 cm

Reasons to buy

Offers crisp sound

Splash resistant

Comfortable in-ear fit

Reason to avoid

Bulky case shape

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Most users appreciate high-quality sound and ANC.

Why is the product among the best

Transparency mode

Overall impressive sound quality and connectivity

7. PTron Newly Launched Bassbuds Nyx TWS earbuds

The PTron earbuds come with movie and music modes for the optimum experience. It weighs 46 gm and has 10 mm drivers, with HD Mic. Moreover, it offers 32 hours of playtime and ergonomic design.

Dimensions: 5.4 X 5.4 X 2.2cm

Reasons to buy

Available at affordable price

Water-resistant technology

Earbuds are touch-sensor-enabled

Reason to avoid

The bass quality is not impressive

Overall ratings and user feedback

4 out of 5

Most users appreciate the transparent body design and budget-friendly price.

Why is the product among the best

Overall good sound quality

The unique design looks attractive

8. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds

Sony offers the best Active Noise Cancellation in Sony WF-1000XM4, which has Frequency Response 20Hz - 20,000Hz(44.1kHz sampling) / 20Hz - 40,000Hz(LDAC 96kHz sampling, 990kbps). The water-resistant earbuds weigh only 41gm. Moreover, premium specifications include newly designed drivers, noise-sensing microphones, and omnidirectional stereo audio.

Dimensions: 9.4 X 6.5 X 8.61cm

Reasons to buy

New Integrated Processor V1 provides the digital noise cancellation experience

6mm drivers are compact yet powerful to offer exceptional sound

Reasons to avoid

Expensive product

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Most users appreciate the noise-cancelling quality and 36 hours of battery life.

Why is the product among the best

Advanced technological features

Five minutes charging offers up to one-hour playtime

9. WeCool Moonwalk M1 ENC True Wireless in-ear Earbuds

The product comes with Quad Mic, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), voice assistant and IPX5 water-resistant technology. And it weighs only 34gm and offers up to 40 hours of playtime.

Dimension: 3X5X2cm

Reasons to buy

Offers auto pairing and fast connectivity

High-speed charging

Reasons to avoid

Do not have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.2 out of 5

Users loved the sound quality and additional features at a budget-friendly price. They also praised the clarity of voice calls.

Why is the product among the best

Titanium drivers offer great bass

Blocks maximum surround noise during calls

10. Realme Buds Air 3S Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-ear Earbuds

Realme offers IPX5 water-resistant technology, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and 11mm liquid silicone triple titanium bass drivers in the Realme buds Air 3s. The product weighs 41 gm and offers 30 hours of playback time.

Dimensions: 2.2 X 2.8 X 2.3cm

Reasons to buy

Fast charging features

Offers clear and crisp call quality

Affordable price

Reasons to avoid

Available only in black colour

Lacks premium audio features

Overall ratings and user feedback

4.1 out of 5

Most users considered it a value-for-money purchase. And they appreciated standard sound quality.

Why is the product among the best

Supports Dolby Atmos

Perfect choice for gamers for having 69ms super low latency and synchronised audio-video

How to choose the best true wireless earbuds for you?

The earbuds that serve the purpose you are looking for will be the best true wireless earbuds for you. First of all, you need to check what are the primary features you need. But you must look beyond primary features and price to get the best from what the current technology offers!

Codecs

The performance of the TWS earbuds depends a lot on the function of codecs. The cheaper earbuds generally offer an SBC codec. It cannot provide premium sound quality like the latest codec Hi-Res aptX HD. It supports 24-bit music for a high resolution of music and voice calls. But aptX and LDAC 900 codecs are also good enough.

Controls

Premium quality TWS earbuds come with control buttons for a better experience. You can pause or change the music. And receiving calls and doing voice commands become more effortless with such controls.

Noise Cancellation

Noise cancellation offers the best sound reducing the unwanted surrounding noise while enhancing the listening experience. And talk-through and hear-through features with active noise cancellation make it a commendable choice for music lovers while choosing TWS earbuds.

Quick pairing and connectivity

The TWS earbuds, with quick pairing and better connectivity, reduce the hassle of daily use. Choosing Bluetooth 5.1 onwards can be the safest choice!

Charging case

The battery life of TWS earbuds depends on the charging case. And the charging case also protects the earbuds when not in use. So, check the hinges and durability of the body of the charging case to choose the best pair of earbuds.

Volume and fit

Check the volume of sound of TWS earbuds because not all offer the same volume at the same level. Some earbuds provide the desired volume at a low level for additional audio features. Good quality ear tips and fins also provide impressive volume because the fit of the buds makes a significant difference!

True wireless vs wireless: what is the difference?

The on-ear or over-ear headphones are what we know as wireless headphones. But true wireless headphones or earbuds do not have connecting wires between the left and right earbuds. And you need to charge such TWS earbuds, unlike wireless earphones. The two pieces or buds of TWS earbuds are separate from each other and work truly wirelessly.

How do we pick the best true wireless earbuds?

Features and specifications

Before enlisting any product, our expert reviewers thoroughly check the product specifications and features. While shortlisting the best truly wireless TWS earbuds in India, we considered multiple aspects like overall audio quality, drivers, product weight, dimensions, durability, battery life, design and in-ear fit and many more. We help the audience by providing authentic information.

Problems with certain products

We scrutinise the products’ disadvantages well so we can enlist only feature-enriched items. If any product has limited advantages and does not serve the purpose, we omit it.

Product quality and durability

Our experts minutely check both the quality and durability of the products. Because in the long run, any TWS earbuds will lose desired quality due to lack of durability. Products that suffice the purpose of the customers are on our list only.

Overall customer experience

The top ten products are only those items that meet the users’ standards. We place great importance on checking customers’ experiences to ascertain any product for the top ten list. We check the customers’ experiences after using the products to understand the sustainability of the same.

Tips on how to take care of TWS earbuds

Avoid exposing earbuds to moisture or extreme heat. And do not overcharge for better battery health; clean the earbuds frequently. Use a protective case to protect the charging case.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the disadvantages of TWS?

TWS earbuds tend to get misplaced, and you need to charge them for regular use.

2. Which TWS has the best bass?

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro has the best bass with intelligent ANC. And it is the best wireless earbuds among its competitors in the market.

3. Which brands have the best TWS earbuds?

JBL and Sony offer the most amazing TWS earbuds with premium audio features.

4. How do I keep true-wireless earbuds from falling out of my ears?

Check the fit of the earbuds before buying them, as they are one size made for all and might not sit right in your ears. Otherwise, the best wireless earbuds will also get lost!

Conclusion

TWS earbuds are earning popularity for their usefulness and attractive design. If you maintain the earbuds properly, a pair will stay in good condition for years. Always be mindful while selecting the product. Happy shopping!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”