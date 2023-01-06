January 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: LG 360 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

With cutting-edge technology, sufficient capacity and unique features, this Double Door Refrigerator combines effective performance, durability, and energy savings while promising utility and convenience. The ample capacity, elegant design, technologically advanced compressor, and exceptional build quality make it the best overall product.

Best Budget: Godrej 244 L 3-Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

At just Rs. 23290, the refrigerator offers a 3-star energy efficiency rating, a 6-in-1 convertible freezer, cool shower technology, and weather sensing technology.

Best Energy Saving: Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (RT28A3453S8/HL, Grey, Elegant Inox)

The product comes with automatic and adaptive defrost and an intelligent digital Inverter Compressor that adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand making it energy efficient. The 3-star energy rating cuts significantly on electricity bills and reduces annual power consumption.

The 10 Best Double-Door Refrigerators in India

The top 10 double-door refrigerators in India are listed in this section, along with the specifications of each refrigerator. All the products come with a one-year warranty on the product & five years warranty on the compressor. The durability, energy efficiency, budget, necessary specifications and item performance were considered when creating this list to guide your purchase.

1. LG 360 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator - Check Amazon Offer

The new classic launch of LG’s double-door refrigerator with a clean, dazzling steel look is ready to up the style quotient of your kitchen interior. The 360-litre capacity makes it best suitable for families with 5 or more members. With a big convertible smart freezer having a capacity of 94 litres, a fresh food capacity of 266 litres, an energy rating of 2 Star rating and 272 Kilowatt hours per year consumption, this refrigerator stands out from the rest in efficiency and operation. The product has received a 4.4-star rating and 759 reviews and is available at a reasonable price of 35,490.

Dimensions: 71 x 60 x 172 Centimetres

What do we like

Auto Smart Connect makes connecting the refrigerator to the home inverter easier.

Stabiliser-free operation.

What do we not like

No locking system

What do buyers say

The storage capacity is up to the mark. The door cooling feature is a plus point compared to other brands.

2. Godrej 244 L 3-Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator - Check Amazon Offer

Godrej 244 L 3 Star inverter with the auto-defrost feature is an energy-efficient and one of the best double-door refrigerators in India. The refrigerator is suitable for families of four to five people. The energy efficiency rating of three stars ensures consumption of 197 kilowatt-hours of electricity or less per year. The 6-in-1 convertible freezer helps to utilise the freezer in various ways. With a star rating of 4.1 and 217 reviews, the product is available at a whopping price of Rs. 23290

Dimensions: 63.6 x 60.7 x 147 Centimetres

What do we like

30 days maximum freshness with cool shower technology

Anti-Bacteria Gasket.

What do we not like

It does not have a locking system. Not suitable for families with kids

What do buyers say

Sufficient storage space for vegetables.

3. Samsung 253 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung last year launched its 253 litres 3-star double-door Smart Inverter refrigerator, which in no time was rated the highest-selling product and became the best double-door refrigerator in India under the 30000 range. The refrigerator has a food capacity of 184 litres and a freezer capacity of 69. The 3-star energy rating and annual consumption of 195 Kilowatt hours of energy make it energy efficient and fit for use in low voltage. The product is available at Rs 24,990 and has received 5346 reviews with 4.4-star rating.

Dimensions: 21.8 x 25.1 x 60.8 Centimetres

What do we like

Ice blue digital display adds to the stylish look and makes the refrigerator easy to operate.

What do we not like

A convertible freezer could have added to the attraction.

What do buyers say

The stabiliser-free operation prevents damage from power fluctuations.

The power instantly switches off if the voltage rises too high.

4. AmazonBasics 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser

The AmazonBasics Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser and Auto Defrost technology automatically avoids the accumulation of excess ice build-up. With a capacity of 564 litres, this item is suitable for a family of five or more people. The refrigerator has a freezer on the left and a regular fridge on the right. With a star rating of 4.1 and 2469 reviews, the product is available at Rs. 53990. The primary refrigerator unit has a capacity of 347 L, and 217 L for the freezer.

Dimensions: 64.3 x 90.8 x 178.6 Centimetres

What do we like

Equipped with a door alarm that alerts you if the door is accidentally left open.

It comes with multiple shelves and pull-out drawers for easy access

What we do not like

High power consumption.

What do buyers say

It takes less electricity than an average 270-litre refrigerator.

The superior and more straightforward design offers a large capacity.

5. Godrej 343 L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Godrej 343 litre 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with a beautiful toughened glass door & vast shelf space capacity that guarantees the most storage space possible. With a 2-star energy rating, the refrigerator consumes 330 kilowatt-hours of energy per year. The fridge has received a 3.9-star rating with 39 reviews and is available at Rs. 32,490

Dimensions: 78.5 x 59.7 x 175.2 Centimetres

What do we like

Broader shelf capacity ensures the best storage space possible.

What do we not like

Storage space between the racks needs to be more.

What do buyers say

One can conveniently store large bottles.

6. LG 340 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator

The 340 L capacity is appropriate for households with five or more people. The fridge has a 246-litre fresh food capacity and a 94-litre freezer. The Energy Efficiency Rating of 3 Stars makes it energy efficient. The product, with 4.4-star ratings and 1288 reviews, is available at 43,111.

Dimensions: 71 x 60 x 164 Centimetres

What do we like

Temperature Control feature and the convertible fridge.

LG AI ThinQ (Wi-Fi) facilitates remote control.

What do we not like

Trays are not detachable.

What do buyers say

In the event of a power outage, Auto Smart Connect will automatically connect the refrigerator to the inverter; thus, no action is needed from your end.

7. Godrej 294 L 3-Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This Godrej 294 litre 3-star inverter Frost-free refrigerator comes in 294 litres capacity; hence suitable for families of three to five people and is counted among the top 5 refrigerators in India. With 62 litres of freezer space and 232 litres of fresh food, the fridge is the best fit for a family of 4-5 people.

With 3 Star energy rating, the refrigerator consumes an energy usage of 201 Kilowatt Hours per year. 6 in 1 convertible freezer has impressive features. The product is rated 4.1 stars with 199 reviews from customers and is available at an affordable price of 29,290.

Dimensions: 64.5 x 60.5 x 168 Centimetres

What do we like

A Cool Pack in the freezer can keep food frozen during power outages, preventing food waste.

What do we not like

A little noisy

No storage for the small bottles

No child lock

What do buyers say

Features such as the 6-in-1 convertible freezer’s Cool Balance Technology.

Value for money and averts food spoilage during power outages.

8. Godrej 231 L 1 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Godrej 231 litre Frost Free refrigerator with integrated air vents for complete cooling is another addition to the exclusive list of top 10 double door refrigerators in India. With a fresh food capacity of 163 litres and a freezer capacity of 61 litres, the product is best-selling at a price. The capacity of 231 litres is enough for a medium-sized household, and the one-star energy rating with a consumption of 272 kilowatt-hours per hour makes it decently energy efficient. With a star rating of 4 and 4251 reviews, the product is available at the best affordable price of Rs. 18790.

Dimensions: 70.6 x 59.7 x 151.8 Centimetres

What do we like

Widest Shelf Space

Anti-Bacterial removal gasket

What do we not like

Only one energy Star rating is met.

What do buyers say

A food capacity of 163.0 litres is the best feature of this refrigerator, and the finish is glossy.

A 120 L vegetable tray is a bonus.

9. Godrej 265 L 3-Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Godrej 265-litre 3-star inverter is suitable for families of two to three. The product comes with a freezer volume of 62 litres, a capacity for fresh food of 203 litres and a 3 Star energy rating for efficiency Consumption of 200 kilowatt-hours energy per year. With a star rating of 4.2 and 499 reviews from customers, the product is available at 23,990.

Dimensions: 64.5 x 60.5 x 155 Centimetres

What do we like

6-in-1 convertible freezer.

Ambient weather sensing technology

What do we not like

A little noisy

No rack for smaller bottles

What do buyers say

The compressor makes unusual sounds

10. Whirlpool 245 L 3-Star Frost-Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool presents its 245-litre Frost-free double-door refrigerator with cutting-edge style and a 3 Star energy rating giving an energy consumption of 190 Kilowatt Hours Per Year. The fridge comes with 167 litres of fresh food and a freezer capacity of 74.98 Litres. With a 4.2 star rating and 967 reviews, the product is available at Rs. 24,190.

Dimensions: 66.5 x 56.7 x 149 Centimetres

What do we like

The micro block ensures the freshness of fruits and vegetables. 40% faster bottle chilling

What do we not like

No LED light in the freezer

What do buyers say

Stabiliser free operation

Freshonizer in the vegetable box keeps vegetables and fruits fresh.

Is a Double Door Refrigerator Right for You?

Best for:

● Medium Sized Family:

A double-door refrigerator is an ideal deal for a family of 3-6 people as it offers more space and better capacity to store fresh food than a single-door refrigerator

● Adequate freezer space:

Suppose you want enough freezer space to store highly perishable items like meat, yoghurt, ice cream, milk etc. Then a double-door refrigerator can best meet your needs by offering a vast freezer space with an adjustable temperature at the top.

● Large capacity:

Compared to a single-door refrigerator, a double-door refrigerator is designed to offer significant capacity as the shelves are wider to store bigger items.

● Digital Inverter technology:

All double-door refrigerators come with auto defrost technology that prevents the ice-buildup, which prevents the freezer from clogging up with the ice, also leading to increased durability of the refrigerator.

Not recommended for

● Bachelors: The double-door refrigerators are not suitable for bachelors as most of the space would remain unused.

Small Kitchen Space: The double-door refrigerators are typically larger and take up more space. If your kitchen area is small, a double-door refrigerator might not fit properly.

What Is A Counter-Depth Fridge?

A counter-depth refrigerator is roughly (24–25 inches) deeper than a standard refrigerator, made deliberately to be of the same depth as kitchen counters. Counter-depth models also offer more seamless integration into your current kitchen plan, and you can store everything you need to make mealtimes run more smoothly with the options with higher capacity.

Other Refrigerator Types to Consider

● French-door refrigerators

The french-door refrigerators have two side-by-side doors on top and at least one freezer drawer at the bottom, giving them a fashionable appearance and practical use of space. You may access the things in your refrigerator’s door bins without opening the entire unit.

● Single door refrigerators

Single-door refrigerators have a single primary door typically used to store frozen food and beverages. Compared to most other refrigerator models, single-door refrigerators are smaller and take up less energy and space.

● Bottom-freezer Refrigerators

These coolers have functional, fresh storage and a freezer at the bottom. They are great for large families because they are often larger than some other available kinds.

Tips on how to take care of a Refrigerator

Keep the refrigerator at a constant temperature, as changing it too often can result in extra pressure on the compressor and spoil food.

Make sure all of the ducts within the refrigerator are adequately cleaned. If the vents are clogged by food or dirt, the compressor will soon overheat and might cause damage.

Wait to put hot leftovers in the refrigerator. Your refrigerator’s life service will be shortened by anything that makes it work harder to maintain the desired temperature.

Clean the drip pan regularly

Defrost and clean the freezer regularly.

Frequently asked questions

Q: What is the life of a double-door refrigerator?

The average life of a double-door refrigerator is 20 years or less.

Q: What is the disadvantage of a double-door refrigerator?

It is not suitable for a small family and is quite expensive. They take up a lot of space and energy. The large freezing area might serve only a few purposes except occasionally.

Q: Which brand is known to make high-quality refrigerators?

LG is one of the top refrigerator manufacturers in India, offering high-quality and durable refrigerators. The company sells various goods, including refrigerators, in multiple sizes, hues, and designs.

Conclusion:

For the final buying decision, you should always prioritise considering the factors such as capacity, storage, energy efficiency, and budget. As we close, we hope this buying guide on the best double-door refrigerators in India guides your purchase decision.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”