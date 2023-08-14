10 Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Dubai, UAE

August 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

List of The Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Dubai, UAE

Here is our list of the ten best digital marketing agencies in Dubai that will help bring your vision to life through their effective growth tactics.

The Following list is based on our research and is in no manner an absolute list and the following agencies listed are in no particular order, just a list of great agencies in Dubai.

1. Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hackers Digital is a leading performance marketing agency that assists well-funded startups and multinational corporations achieve their short- and long-term growth goals. By executing and implementing results-oriented strategies, they help businesses achieve rapid, scalable, and sustainable growth.

Growth Hackers have a large clientele of over 100 enterprises that have witnessed immense growth and success with the agency’s multi-pronged marketing strategies.

The agency is dedicated to offering performance-based digital marketing solutions to its clients through lead generation, targeted sales growth, and conversion improvement. Moreover, the agency provides a full range of digital marketing services and has a demonstrated track record of success.

Website: https://growthhackers.digital/

Clientele: Universal Robots, Godrej, Decathlon, ICICI Bank, JivoChat, Sherborne, Haier, Suncoast, The Sleep Chapter, Paytm, Crompton, Lenovo etc.

Services: SEO, Performance Marketing, Meta Ads, Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads,Analytics, Affiliate Marketing, Web Development & more.

Contact Details: Concord Tower, 6th Floor, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 126732, Dubai - UAE. Tel: +9714 454 9785

Email Id: nidhin@growthhackers.digital

2. McCollins Media

McCollins Media is a well-known digital marketing agency in Dubai that offers Web Design and SEO services, Social Media Marketing services, Mobile App Development services, Public Relations, Branding, and Promotion services across UAE and the Middle East.

Clientele: Midea, DAMAC, RTA Dubai, Fujifilm, Toshiba, etc.

Contact Details: McCollins Media, G08, Loft Offices 3, Media City, Dubai

3. EDS

EDS, one of the UAE’s top-growing digital marketing agencies, was established in 2006. The agency has experience working across a wide range of digital marketing platforms and currently provides website design and development, SEO and pay-per-click, content generation, and social media services.

Clientele: Apple, Audi, Babyshop, Carmudi, 3M, Barclays, etc.

Contact Details: EDS, Office No. 211, Palace Towers; Dubai Silicon Oasis - 64138, Dubai. Email - info@edsfze.com

4. Digital Nexa

Established in 2005, Digital Nexa is a full-fledged tech-driven digital marketing agency in Dubai offering services like SEO, SMM, web design & development, email marketing, pay-per-click advertising, etc. The agency has become one of the most reputable creative digital agencies with a strong reputation and won the Mena Search Award in 2017.

Clientele: Bosch, Audi, Siemens, Canon, Jumeirah, Invisalign, Arbor,

Contact Details: Digital Nexa, Office No. 1205, Grosvenor Business Tower

5. Traffic Digital

Traffic Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency with expertise in Web Design and Development, Digital Marketing, Enterprise Solutions, Digital Content and more. The expert technologists and marketers at Traffic Digital use sophisticated tools for analysing user behaviour and improving the online presence of their clients. Moreover, the agency offers tremendous digital solutions by optimising digital ads, social media marketing, digital marketing, websites, and more.

Clientele: Louvre Abu Dubai, Centrepoint, Carrefour, Deyaar, GE, Etihad, GPCA, etc.

Contact Details: Traffic Digital, Mazaya Business Avenue, Tower AA1, 220, JLT — Dubai

6. 7G Media

7G Media is an award-winning growth agency established in 2007 that serves clients from 30 different industries. The spectacular team at 7G Media brilliantly develops cross-channel digital marketing campaigns to achieve business goals. It offers services like content creation, video editing, animation, web design and development, and social media management.

Clientele: Ministry of Finance, Amassi, DroPin, MBRSC, etc.

Contact Details: 7G Media Office, The Citadel Tower - Dubai

7. United SEO

United SEO is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Dubai that provides a full spectrum of services in creative, digital, and technology fields. Specialising in SEO, Google Adwords, Social Media, Web Design, and Video Production, the agency helps its clients grow creatively.

Clientele: Land Sterling, Kcal, BOA, Uniformity, etc.

Contact Details: United SEO, 2202/2203, JBC1, Cluster G, Jumeirah Lake Towers (Dubai)

8. Igloo

Igloo is a fully integrated digital marketing agency specialising in inbound and outbound marketing programs that deliver measurable results. The agency excels in the areas of digital ads, social media marketing, websites, and more to provide its clients with a vital opportunity to get established in the digital market.

Clientele: Chicco, Mother Earth, Movenpick, Meed, Grand Cafe, Adecco, Meed, Nissan, etc.

Contact Details: Igloo, #1204, Fortune Executive Tower, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) - 336101, Dubai, UAE. Email – info@weareigloo.com

9. Amplify

Amplify is a modern digital marketing agency in Dubai offering a comprehensive solution for all your business digital marketing needs under one roof. With over 25 years of marketing expertise and a decade in the Middle East, the agency launched its Dubai office in 2008. The dynamic team at Amplify comes up with useful and effective marketing tactics to help its clients get exposure and attention in today’s competitive digital arena.

Clientele: Pink, Wonderful, Hawaiian Tropic, Axis, Shiftah, Radian, Ladival, etc.

Contact Details: Amplify Marketing Agency, Jumeirah Bay X1 Tower – x3 – Cluster X – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

10. Grow Combine

Grow Combine is an award-winning marketing agency that supports small to large enterprises via its integrated digital marketing solutions. With a client base of 150+ brands, Grow Combine is a well-reputed agency with a vision of helping businesses expand with strategic planning, implementation and execution.

Clientele: Audi, Airtel, Larsen & Tubro, OMFYS, MoCell, Gitco Group, etc.

Contact Details: Grow Combine, Office 609, Parklane Tower, Business Bay Dubai, U.A.E. Email: hello@growcombine.com. Tel: +447872908711

Digital Marketing Agencies in Dubai

In recent years, the prominence of digital marketing has been undeniable, highlighting the crucial role top agencies play in today’s landscape. With the right digital marketing agency by your side, your business stands to achieve remarkable growth and profitability.

Dubai is quickly establishing itself as the technological epicenter of the Middle East. This entrepreneurial haven has witnessed an exponential rise in digital marketing firms. These premier agencies in Dubai assist brands in tackling challenges such as global online visibility, content relevance, effective audience targeting, robust engagement, and progress metrics.

Providing services like SEO, pay-per-click campaigns, social media strategies, and email marketing, they enable businesses to realize their financial aspirations in an efficient and quantifiable manner.

Seeking the best digital marketing agency in Dubai? Dive into our comprehensive list to find your perfect fit.

The Bottom Line

Your chosen agency can significantly influence your online reach. Hence, decision-making is crucial. While our list showcases some of the best in the industry, there are undoubtedly other rising stars in Dubai making waves in digital marketing. Consider our compilation as a primer in your search, and may it aid you in making a choice that propels your business forward.

