10 Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Bangalore 2024

In the thriving tech hub of Bangalore, 2024 promises to be a dynamic year for digital marketing. To navigate the evolving landscape and find the perfect partner for your brand’s online success, we’ve curated a list of the 10 Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Bangalore for the year ahead based on their expertise, experience, and client satisfaction.
Reliable Agencies Known for Quality Work:
Growth Hacker Digital is a results-driven digital marketing agency in Bangalore dedicated to optimising targeted traffic, enhancing brand personas, boosting conversions, and ensuring customer retention.
Awards:
- The Best Digital Agency in India in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by Clutch.
- The Best Advertising and Marketing Firm in India in 2023 by Manifest
Top Clients:
- Decathlon
- Universal Robots
- Paytm
- Amazon
- Tata Communications
- Godrej
- Aditya Birla Capital
- Crompton
- Faber Castell
- RBL bank
- Peps India
Services Offered:
- SEO and ASO
- Facebook and Instagram Ads
- WordPress Development
- Content Marketing
- Google Ads
- LinkedIn Ads
- Media Buying
- Reddit, Twitter, Quora, etc.
- Performance Marketing
Pricing:
- Starts at Rs 70,000 / month
Contact Details:
- Address: 8th Floor, Whitefield Main Rd, Brigade Metropolis, Garudachar Palya, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048
- Website:growthhackers.digital
- Email: nidhin@growthhackers.digital
Team size: 50+
CEO - Sundeep Reddy
Founders: Srikar Srinivasula & Sundeep Reddy
What We Like:
- Emphasis on ROI, targeted acquisition, and brand building.
- Results achieved in SEO and Performance Marketing
What We Do Not Like:
- Don’t offer Video creation
Overall Ratings and User Feedback:
- Growth Hackers has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Clutch.
- The clients have praised them for their expertise, responsiveness, and proactiveness.
Why Is the Company Among the Best?
- Growth Hackers positions itself as a mission-driven agency with a focus on achieving ROI, targeted acquisition, retention, and brand development.
- Growth Hacker’s adaptability and expertise shine through their diverse clientele, making them the best in the industry.
2. Dentsu Webchutney
Dentsu Webchutney is a digital creative agency that is part of the dentsuMB group and Dentsu International. It creates memorable ideas for some of the most popular brands in the country.
Awards:
- Four Grand Prix, five Gold, four Silver and six Bronze at the Spikes Asia 2022 Awards.
- Seven Gold, nine Silver, two Bronze and a Best of Discipline in Radio & Audio at The One Show 2022
Top clients:
- Swiggy
- Flipkart
Services offered:
- Strategy and planning
- Content and social media
- Media and analytics
Pricing:
- Custom-price
Contact details:
- Address: 23, Richmond Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025
- Phone number: 098867 33833
- Email: info@webchutney.com
- Website- https://webchutney.com/
Team size: Around 100 employees (estimated)
Co-Founder / CCO: Sudesh Samaria
What do we like?
- It’s creative prowess and digital expertise.
What do we not like?
- Very expensive.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Dentsu Webchutney has an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Clutch.
- The clients have praised them for their creativity, professionalism, quality, and results.
Why is the company among the best?
- It has a unique and distinctive voice and work style that sets it apart from its competitors.
3. FoxyMoron
Foxymoron is a full-service digital advertising agency that is part of the Zoo Media network. It provides solutions towards building future-ready brands on digital platforms through an integration of content, technology and media.
Awards:
- Indian Digital Marketing Awards - Social Media (Best Use of Topical Posts in a Campaign)
- ET Shark Awards 2021
Top clients:
- Netflix India
- L’Oréal Paris India
Services offered:
- Content and social media
- Technology and development
- Media and analytics
Pricing:
- Starting 1 L / month
Contact details:
- Address: 3rd Floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 5600384
- Phone number: 088843 306074
- Email: hello@foxymoron.in
- Website- https://foxymoron.in/
Team size: Around 50 employees
CEO: Vivek Das
What do we like?
- Strong portfolio of work that showcases its creative and digital capabilities.
What do we not like?
- Focuses heavily on creativity, with less emphasis on performance.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- FoxyMoron has been recognised for providing actionable insights to clients.
Why is the company among the best?
- Its innovation and track record of success have made it a top choice for delivering groundbreaking digital campaigns for global brands.
4. Kinnect
Kinnect, formerly known as Social Kinnect, is a digital-first creative agency that is a part of the FCB Group India. It provides end-to-end digital marketing solutions, ranging from creative campaign communication to content production and leveraging the creator communities.
Awards:
- Media360 Awards
- The Best Digital Marketing Agency in India by Clutch in 2021
Top clients:
- Amazon
- Netflix
Services offered:
- SEO
- SMM
- Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising
Pricing:
- Custom-price
Contact details:
- Address: 3rd Floor, Embassy Heights, Magrath Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka
- Phone number: +91-22-4973-0206
- Email: info@kinnectonline.com
- Website- https://www.fcbkinnect.com/
Team size: 350+ employees
CEO: Rohan Mehta
What do we like?
- The most exciting and dynamic digital-first creative agency in India, with over 10 years of expertise in client satisfaction.
What do we not like?
- Focuses heavily on creativity, with less emphasis on performance.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Most reviews are positive and praise the agency for its new and innovative ways to help its clients succeed.
Why is the Company Among the Best?
- They have a proven track record of success and are known for the highest quality of service.
5. WAT Consult:
WATConsult is a digital-first creative agency that is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network India. It offers 360-degree digital marketing solutions covering strategy, creativity, media, data, and technology.
Awards:
- The Kyoorius Awards
- The Campaign Media360 Awards.
Top clients:
- Vivo
- Starbucks
- Nikon
Services offered:
- Media Buying
- Digital business solutions
Pricing:
- Custom-price
Contact details:
- Address: 1st Floor, Alyssa No 23, Richmond Road, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025
- Phone number: 022-67099200
- Email: contact@watconsult.com
- Website- https://www.watconsult.com/
Team size: 400+ employees
CEO: Heeru Dingra
What do we like?
- Part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, providing access to global resources and expertise.
What do we not like?
- Very expensive.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Garnered positive feedback, offering 360-degree digital marketing services for its clients.
Why is the Company Among the Best?
- WATConsult is a leading digital marketing agency with a team of passionately skilled professionals, boasting over 300 awards and recognition for their excellence.
6. Webenza
Webenza is a leading digital marketing agency that offers creative and effective solutions for various brands and sectors. With a team of passionate and skilled professionals, it delivers high-quality results and ensures customer satisfaction.
Awards:
- Asia’s Most Trusted Digital Marketing Company 2018 award by Brand Research Report, IBC 2018.
Top clients:
- Prestige Constructions
- Manipal Hospitals
- Schneider Electric
Services offered:
- PPC
- Brand Strategy
- UI/UX Design
Pricing:
- Starts at Rs 1 L / month
Contact details:
- Address: No. 401 - 402, 3rd floor, Oxford House, No. 15, Rustam Bagh Main Road, Kodihalli, Bangalore - 560 017
- Phone: +91 80 2521 0083
- Email: info@webenza.com
- Website- https://www.webenza.com/
Team size: 51-200 employees
CEO: Puneet Pahuja
What do we like?
- Highly experienced team.
What do we not like?
- Good at creative, but the performance side can be better.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Most of the reviews are positive, praising the agency for offering various price points while considering all of its clients’ budgets.
Why is the Company Among the Best?
- With a proven track record of success, their vision is to create a competitive edge for their clients by leveraging digital media and social media analytics.
7. Langoor Digital Agency
Langoor is a digital transformation agency that helps businesses navigate the brave new world of digital marketing. With consumers at the core, it challenges the status quo by changing how marketers think about digital disruption and marketing communications.
Awards:
- Gold for the best use of social media in marketing 2019
- Silver for the best use of digital media in marketing 2019
Top Clients:
- Lenovo
- Unilever
- Titan
Services Offered:
- Marketing automation
- Web/app design and development
- SEO
Pricing:
- Starting at Rs 2 L / month.
Contact details:
- Address: #323/183/4/4, Doresanipalya, Arekere, Bannerghatta Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560076
- Phone: +91 8042 201 328
- Email: info@langoor.com
- Website- https://www.langoor.com/
Team size: 150+ employees
CEO: Venugopal Ganganna
What do we like?
- It has a strong online presence and reputation, with a large and engaged social media following and a blog that provides useful insights and tips on digital marketing.
What do we not like?
- It may not be the best fit for small businesses.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Langoor has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Clutch.
- Clients praise the agency’s creativity, professionalism, responsiveness, and high-quality work meeting their expectations.
Why is the Company Among the Best?
Langoor, a seasoned e-commerce marketing expert, can help elevate your online store’s presence, boosting sales and achieving your business objectives.
8. Brandstory
Brandstory is a leading digital marketing agency in Bangalore that offers creative and effective solutions for various brands and sectors. With a team of passionate and skilled professionals, it delivers high-quality results and ensures customer satisfaction.
Awards:
- Asia’s Most Trusted Digital Marketing Company 2018
- Gold for the successful use of Digital Marketing for a CSR initiative(2015-16)
Top Clients:
- Genpact
- Ramco
- Bobcat
Services offered:
- SEO
- PPC
- Web Development
Pricing:
- Custom-price.
Contact Details:
- Address: No 5, 1st Cross, 3rd Floor, Krishna Reddy Colony, Domlur Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071
- Phone: +91 9008504821
- Email: info@brandstory.in
- Website- https://brandstory.in/
Team size: 51-200 employees
CEO: Bala Kumaran
What do we like?
- Experienced team of professionals
What do we not like?
- Branding heavy.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Positive reviews showcasing the quality of services they offer.
Why is the Company Among the Best?
- Offer a wide range of services and have a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about helping businesses succeed.
9. Social Beat
SocialBeat is a digital growth partner that helps leading brands in India achieve their online goals. The company offers a wide range of digital marketing services, such as SEO, social media marketing, content marketing and more.
Awards:
- Google Premier Partner
- Best Digital Marketing Agency in India
Top clients:
- Boat
- Tata Mutual Fund
- Bewakoof
Services offered:
- SEO
- PPC
- Email marketing
Pricing:
- Rs 1 L / month
Contact details:
- Address: 1st Floor, KMJ Ascend, 19, 17th C Main Rd, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095
- Phone number: +91-44-42065648
- Email: enquiry@socialbeat.in
- Website- https://www.socialbeat.in/
Team size: 300+
CEO: Suneil Chawla
What do we like?
- SocialBeat is one of the top digital marketing agencies in India and has a pan-India presence.
What we do not like:
- Known for only social media services.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Positive reviews from its clients as it helps clients increase their online visibility, traffic, leads, and sales
Why is the company among the best?
- SocialBeat has a friendly and responsive team that understands the client’s needs and expectations.
10. Team Pumpkin Corporation
Team Pumpkin is a leading digital marketing agency that empowers businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of passionate experts and a proven track record of success, Team Pumpkin delivers comprehensive digital marketing solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.
Awards:
- Best Brand Integration
- Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020
Top clients:
- Big Basket
- Tata Mutual Fund
- APL Apollo
Services offered:
- SEO
- PPC advertising
- Website design and development
Pricing:
- Custom-price
Contact details:
- Address: 308, 3rd Floor 7th Main Road, 1st Block, Hrbr Layout Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560043
- Phone number: +91-86-866-64066
- Email: chai@teampumpkin.com
- 9Website- https://teampumpkin.com/
Team size: 100+
CEO: Ranjeet Kumar
What do we like?
- Always looking for new and innovative ways to help their clients achieve their goals.
What we don’t like?
- Relatively new agency in the industry, posing challenges in winning client trust.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Positive reviews from its clients, who praise its professionalism, expertise, creativity, and results.
Why is the company among the best?
- Team Pumpkin’s success stems from its team of experienced professionals, a proven track record of success, a client-centric approach, data-driven insights, and a comprehensive service portfolio.
How do we rate and pick the best?
- Case studies and success stories: Reviewing agencies’ case studies and success stories provides insights into their recent performance and achievements.
- Awards and achievements: Not all are the same; a lot of the awards can be bought, so we need to look at the ones that are not bought and are genuine.
- Clientele: We look at the agencies’ clientele to see the types of businesses they work with. This gives us an idea of the agencies’ experience and expertise.
- The breadth of services: We consider the agency’s offered range of digital marketing services. This shows that the agencies can provide a comprehensive solution for their clients’ digital marketing needs.
- Experience: We look at the agencies’ experience in the digital marketing industry. We also consider the experience of the agencies’ team members and the company itself.
How do you choose a high-performing Digital Marketing Company?
- Specific Goals and Needs: Begin by defining your precise goals and needs, such as SEO, social media, or PPC advertising. Look for an agency with expertise in the areas that align with your objectives.
- Expertise and Services: Assess the agency’s expertise in your industry and the range of services they offer. Ensure they have experience in delivering the specific services you require.
- Portfolio and Case Studies: Review the agency’s portfolio and case studies to gauge their track record and see if their past work aligns with your expectations.
- Reputation and Reviews: Research the agency’s reputation by reading client reviews, testimonials, and online feedback. A strong reputation is a good sign.
- Transparency and Communication: Choose an agency that is transparent about its processes, pricing, and communication.
- Reporting and Analytics: Look for an agency that provides regular reporting and uses analytics to measure campaign performance and make data-driven decisions.
- Contract Terms: Carefully review the contract terms, including pricing, deliverables, and exit clauses. Ensure they align with your budget and expectations.
- Scalability: Assess the agency’s ability to scale its services as your business grows and your digital marketing needs evolve.
Frequently asked questions:
1. Which services does a typical digital marketing company provide?
- SEO
- PPC
- Social media marketing
- Content marketing
- Influencer marketing
2. How much do DM agencies in Bangalore Charge?
It varies depending on the size and scope of the project; you can expect to pay anywhere from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 500,000 per month for digital marketing services.
3. How much should I budget for digital marketing services?
A good rule of thumb is to budget 5-10% of your revenue for digital marketing. However, for a startup, this percentage will be much higher.
4. What ROI can I expect from hiring a digital marketing agency?
Highly dependent on the product and strategy implemented, the minimum should be 2 ROAS.
Hopefully, this article answers all your queries regarding choosing the best digital marketing agencies in Bangalore.
