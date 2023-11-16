10 Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Bangalore 2024

November 16, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

In the thriving tech hub of Bangalore, 2024 promises to be a dynamic year for digital marketing. To navigate the evolving landscape and find the perfect partner for your brand’s online success, we’ve curated a list of the 10 Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Bangalore for the year ahead based on their expertise, experience, and client satisfaction.

Reliable Agencies Known for Quality Work:

1. Growth Hackers Digital

Growth Hacker Digital is a results-driven digital marketing agency in Bangalore dedicated to optimising targeted traffic, enhancing brand personas, boosting conversions, and ensuring customer retention.

Awards:

The Best Digital Agency in India in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by Clutch.

The Best Advertising and Marketing Firm in India in 2023 by Manifest

Top Clients:

Decathlon

Universal Robots

Paytm

Amazon

Tata Communications

Godrej

Aditya Birla Capital

Crompton

Faber Castell

RBL bank

Peps India

Services Offered:

SEO and ASO

Facebook and Instagram Ads

WordPress Development

Content Marketing

Google Ads

LinkedIn Ads

Media Buying

Reddit, Twitter, Quora, etc.

Performance Marketing

Pricing:

Starts at Rs 70,000 / month

Contact Details:

Address: 8th Floor, Whitefield Main Rd, Brigade Metropolis, Garudachar Palya, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048

Website: growthhackers.digital

growthhackers.digital Email: nidhin@growthhackers.digital

Team size: 50+

CEO - Sundeep Reddy

Founders: Srikar Srinivasula & Sundeep Reddy

What We Like:

Emphasis on ROI, targeted acquisition, and brand building.

Results achieved in SEO and Performance Marketing

What We Do Not Like:

Don’t offer Video creation

Overall Ratings and User Feedback:

Growth Hackers has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Clutch.

The clients have praised them for their expertise, responsiveness, and proactiveness.

Why Is the Company Among the Best?

Growth Hackers positions itself as a mission-driven agency with a focus on achieving ROI, targeted acquisition, retention, and brand development.

Growth Hacker’s adaptability and expertise shine through their diverse clientele, making them the best in the industry.

2. Dentsu Webchutney

Dentsu Webchutney is a digital creative agency that is part of the dentsuMB group and Dentsu International. It creates memorable ideas for some of the most popular brands in the country.

Awards:

Four Grand Prix, five Gold, four Silver and six Bronze at the Spikes Asia 2022 Awards.

Seven Gold, nine Silver, two Bronze and a Best of Discipline in Radio & Audio at The One Show 2022

Top clients:

Swiggy

Flipkart

Services offered:

Strategy and planning

Content and social media

Media and analytics

Pricing:

Custom-price

Contact details:

Address: 23, Richmond Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025

Phone number: 098867 33833

Email: info@webchutney.com

Website- https://webchutney.com/

Team size: Around 100 employees (estimated)

Co-Founder / CCO: Sudesh Samaria

What do we like?

It’s creative prowess and digital expertise.

What do we not like?

Very expensive.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Dentsu Webchutney has an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Clutch.

The clients have praised them for their creativity, professionalism, quality, and results.

Why is the company among the best?

It has a unique and distinctive voice and work style that sets it apart from its competitors.

3. FoxyMoron

Foxymoron is a full-service digital advertising agency that is part of the Zoo Media network. It provides solutions towards building future-ready brands on digital platforms through an integration of content, technology and media.

Awards:

Indian Digital Marketing Awards - Social Media (Best Use of Topical Posts in a Campaign)

ET Shark Awards 2021

Top clients:

Netflix India

L’Oréal Paris India

Services offered:

Content and social media

Technology and development

Media and analytics

Pricing:

Starting 1 L / month

Contact details:

Address: 3rd Floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 5600384

Phone number: 088843 306074

Email: hello@foxymoron.in

Website- https://foxymoron.in/

Team size: Around 50 employees

CEO: Vivek Das

What do we like?

Strong portfolio of work that showcases its creative and digital capabilities.

What do we not like?

Focuses heavily on creativity, with less emphasis on performance.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

FoxyMoron has been recognised for providing actionable insights to clients.

Why is the company among the best?

Its innovation and track record of success have made it a top choice for delivering groundbreaking digital campaigns for global brands.

4. Kinnect

Kinnect, formerly known as Social Kinnect, is a digital-first creative agency that is a part of the FCB Group India. It provides end-to-end digital marketing solutions, ranging from creative campaign communication to content production and leveraging the creator communities.

Awards:

Media360 Awards

The Best Digital Marketing Agency in India by Clutch in 2021

Top clients:

Amazon

Netflix

Services offered:

SEO

SMM

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising

Pricing:

Custom-price

Contact details:

Address: 3rd Floor, Embassy Heights, Magrath Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Phone number: +91-22-4973-0206

Email: info@kinnectonline.com

Website- https://www.fcbkinnect.com/

Team size: 350+ employees

CEO: Rohan Mehta

What do we like?

The most exciting and dynamic digital-first creative agency in India, with over 10 years of expertise in client satisfaction.

What do we not like?

Focuses heavily on creativity, with less emphasis on performance.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Most reviews are positive and praise the agency for its new and innovative ways to help its clients succeed.

Why is the Company Among the Best?

They have a proven track record of success and are known for the highest quality of service.

5. WAT Consult:

WATConsult is a digital-first creative agency that is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network India. It offers 360-degree digital marketing solutions covering strategy, creativity, media, data, and technology.

Awards:

The Kyoorius Awards

The Campaign Media360 Awards.

Top clients:

Vivo

Starbucks

Nikon

Services offered:

Media Buying

Digital business solutions

Pricing:

Custom-price

Contact details:

Address: 1st Floor, Alyssa No 23, Richmond Road, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025

Phone number: 022-67099200

Email: contact@watconsult.com

Website- https://www.watconsult.com/

Team size: 400+ employees

CEO: Heeru Dingra

What do we like?

Part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, providing access to global resources and expertise.

What do we not like?

Very expensive.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Garnered positive feedback, offering 360-degree digital marketing services for its clients.

Why is the Company Among the Best?

WATConsult is a leading digital marketing agency with a team of passionately skilled professionals, boasting over 300 awards and recognition for their excellence.

6. Webenza

Webenza is a leading digital marketing agency that offers creative and effective solutions for various brands and sectors. With a team of passionate and skilled professionals, it delivers high-quality results and ensures customer satisfaction.

Awards:

Asia’s Most Trusted Digital Marketing Company 2018 award by Brand Research Report, IBC 2018.

Top clients:

Prestige Constructions

Manipal Hospitals

Schneider Electric

Services offered:

PPC

Brand Strategy

UI/UX Design

Pricing:

Starts at Rs 1 L / month

Contact details:

Address: No. 401 - 402, 3rd floor, Oxford House, No. 15, Rustam Bagh Main Road, Kodihalli, Bangalore - 560 017

Phone: +91 80 2521 0083

Email: info@webenza.com

Website- https://www.webenza.com/

Team size: 51-200 employees

CEO: Puneet Pahuja

What do we like?

Highly experienced team.

What do we not like?

Good at creative, but the performance side can be better.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Most of the reviews are positive, praising the agency for offering various price points while considering all of its clients’ budgets.

Why is the Company Among the Best?

With a proven track record of success, their vision is to create a competitive edge for their clients by leveraging digital media and social media analytics.

7. Langoor Digital Agency

Langoor is a digital transformation agency that helps businesses navigate the brave new world of digital marketing. With consumers at the core, it challenges the status quo by changing how marketers think about digital disruption and marketing communications.

Awards:

Gold for the best use of social media in marketing 2019

Silver for the best use of digital media in marketing 2019

Top Clients:

Lenovo

Unilever

Titan

Services Offered:

Marketing automation

Web/app design and development

SEO

Pricing:

Starting at Rs 2 L / month.

Contact details:

Address: #323/183/4/4, Doresanipalya, Arekere, Bannerghatta Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560076

Phone: +91 8042 201 328

Email: info@langoor.com

Website- https://www.langoor.com/

Team size: 150+ employees

CEO: Venugopal Ganganna

What do we like?

It has a strong online presence and reputation, with a large and engaged social media following and a blog that provides useful insights and tips on digital marketing.

What do we not like?

It may not be the best fit for small businesses.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Langoor has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Clutch.

Clients praise the agency’s creativity, professionalism, responsiveness, and high-quality work meeting their expectations.

Why is the Company Among the Best?

Langoor, a seasoned e-commerce marketing expert, can help elevate your online store’s presence, boosting sales and achieving your business objectives.

8. Brandstory

Brandstory is a leading digital marketing agency in Bangalore that offers creative and effective solutions for various brands and sectors. With a team of passionate and skilled professionals, it delivers high-quality results and ensures customer satisfaction.

Awards:

Asia’s Most Trusted Digital Marketing Company 2018

Gold for the successful use of Digital Marketing for a CSR initiative(2015-16)

Top Clients:

Genpact

Ramco

Bobcat

Services offered:

SEO

PPC

Web Development

Pricing:

Custom-price.

Contact Details:

Address: No 5, 1st Cross, 3rd Floor, Krishna Reddy Colony, Domlur Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071

Phone: +91 9008504821

Email: info@brandstory.in

Website- https://brandstory.in/

Team size: 51-200 employees

CEO: Bala Kumaran

What do we like?

Experienced team of professionals

What do we not like?

Branding heavy.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Positive reviews showcasing the quality of services they offer.

Why is the Company Among the Best?

Offer a wide range of services and have a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about helping businesses succeed.

9. Social Beat

SocialBeat is a digital growth partner that helps leading brands in India achieve their online goals. The company offers a wide range of digital marketing services, such as SEO, social media marketing, content marketing and more.

Awards:

Google Premier Partner

Best Digital Marketing Agency in India

Top clients:

Boat

Tata Mutual Fund

Bewakoof

Services offered:

SEO

PPC

Email marketing

Pricing:

Rs 1 L / month

Contact details:

Address: 1st Floor, KMJ Ascend, 19, 17th C Main Rd, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

Phone number: +91-44-42065648

Email: enquiry@socialbeat.in

Website- https://www.socialbeat.in/

Team size: 300+

CEO: Suneil Chawla

What do we like?

SocialBeat is one of the top digital marketing agencies in India and has a pan-India presence.

What we do not like:

Known for only social media services.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Positive reviews from its clients as it helps clients increase their online visibility, traffic, leads, and sales

Why is the company among the best?

SocialBeat has a friendly and responsive team that understands the client’s needs and expectations.

10. Team Pumpkin Corporation

Team Pumpkin is a leading digital marketing agency that empowers businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of passionate experts and a proven track record of success, Team Pumpkin delivers comprehensive digital marketing solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Awards:

Best Brand Integration

Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020

Top clients:

Big Basket

Tata Mutual Fund

APL Apollo

Services offered:

SEO

PPC advertising

Website design and development

Pricing:

Custom-price

Contact details:

Address: 308, 3rd Floor 7th Main Road, 1st Block, Hrbr Layout Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560043

Phone number: +91-86-866-64066

Email: chai@teampumpkin.com

9Website- https://teampumpkin.com/

Team size: 100+

CEO: Ranjeet Kumar

What do we like?

Always looking for new and innovative ways to help their clients achieve their goals.

What we don’t like?

Relatively new agency in the industry, posing challenges in winning client trust.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Positive reviews from its clients, who praise its professionalism, expertise, creativity, and results.

Why is the company among the best?

Team Pumpkin’s success stems from its team of experienced professionals, a proven track record of success, a client-centric approach, data-driven insights, and a comprehensive service portfolio.

How do we rate and pick the best?

Case studies and success stories: Reviewing agencies’ case studies and success stories provides insights into their recent performance and achievements.

Awards and achievements: Not all are the same; a lot of the awards can be bought, so we need to look at the ones that are not bought and are genuine.

Not all are the same; a lot of the awards can be bought, so we need to look at the ones that are not bought and are genuine. Clientele: We look at the agencies’ clientele to see the types of businesses they work with. This gives us an idea of the agencies’ experience and expertise.

We look at the agencies’ clientele to see the types of businesses they work with. This gives us an idea of the agencies’ experience and expertise. The breadth of services : We consider the agency’s offered range of digital marketing services. This shows that the agencies can provide a comprehensive solution for their clients’ digital marketing needs.

: We consider the agency’s offered range of digital marketing services. This shows that the agencies can provide a comprehensive solution for their clients’ digital marketing needs. Experience: We look at the agencies’ experience in the digital marketing industry. We also consider the experience of the agencies’ team members and the company itself.

How do you choose a high-performing Digital Marketing Company?

Specific Goals and Needs: Begin by defining your precise goals and needs, such as SEO, social media, or PPC advertising. Look for an agency with expertise in the areas that align with your objectives.

Begin by defining your precise goals and needs, such as SEO, social media, or PPC advertising. Look for an agency with expertise in the areas that align with your objectives. Expertise and Services: Assess the agency’s expertise in your industry and the range of services they offer. Ensure they have experience in delivering the specific services you require.

Assess the agency’s expertise in your industry and the range of services they offer. Ensure they have experience in delivering the specific services you require. Portfolio and Case Studies: Review the agency’s portfolio and case studies to gauge their track record and see if their past work aligns with your expectations.

Review the agency’s portfolio and case studies to gauge their track record and see if their past work aligns with your expectations. Reputation and Reviews: Research the agency’s reputation by reading client reviews, testimonials, and online feedback. A strong reputation is a good sign.

Research the agency’s reputation by reading client reviews, testimonials, and online feedback. A strong reputation is a good sign. Transparency and Communication: Choose an agency that is transparent about its processes, pricing, and communication.

Choose an agency that is transparent about its processes, pricing, and communication. Reporting and Analytics: Look for an agency that provides regular reporting and uses analytics to measure campaign performance and make data-driven decisions.

Look for an agency that provides regular reporting and uses analytics to measure campaign performance and make data-driven decisions. Contract Terms : Carefully review the contract terms, including pricing, deliverables, and exit clauses. Ensure they align with your budget and expectations.

: Carefully review the contract terms, including pricing, deliverables, and exit clauses. Ensure they align with your budget and expectations. Scalability: Assess the agency’s ability to scale its services as your business grows and your digital marketing needs evolve.

Frequently asked questions:

1. Which services does a typical digital marketing company provide?

SEO

PPC

Social media marketing

Content marketing

Influencer marketing

2. How much do DM agencies in Bangalore Charge?

It varies depending on the size and scope of the project; you can expect to pay anywhere from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 500,000 per month for digital marketing services.

3. How much should I budget for digital marketing services?

A good rule of thumb is to budget 5-10% of your revenue for digital marketing. However, for a startup, this percentage will be much higher.

4. What ROI can I expect from hiring a digital marketing agency?

Highly dependent on the product and strategy implemented, the minimum should be 2 ROAS.

Hopefully, this article answers all your queries regarding choosing the best digital marketing agencies in Bangalore.

