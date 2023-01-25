January 25, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Atomberg Renesa+ 900mm BLDC motor Energy Saving Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

With a fan speed of 525 RPM and air delivery of 210 CMM, Atomberg Renesa is our top pick for the best overall ceiling fan. The BLDC-technology motor consumes only 32W energy, so the fan can be used for hours without worrying about the electricity bill.

Best Premium - V-Guard Ecowind Pro BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan with Remote

With excellent performance and elegant finish, V-Guard Ecowind Pro is the best ceiling fan in India with a price of INR 4119/-and is our top pick for the best premium. It offers reverse rotation for warm air circulation and a mute mode, making it the best ceiling fan for bedrooms.

Best with Remote - Crompton Energion Cromair 1200Mm BLDC Ceiling Fan High-Speed 5S 28W Energy Efficient With Remote

Crompton Energion Cromair has a highly functioning and convenient point-anywhere remote control to regulate the fan speed. The remote can be simultaneously paired with multiple Energion Cromair fans and offers a sleep-timer feature.

Best for Large Rooms - Havells Festiva 1200mm Dust Resistant Ceiling Fan

Havells Festiva has a fan speed of 400 RPM and air delivery of 230 CMM to offer high airflow and air thrust, making it our top pick for large rooms. The sweep size of 1200mm and broader tip blades ensure superior air delivery in every corner of the room.

10 Best Ceiling Fans in India

Below is the list of the best ceiling fans in India from top brands:

1.Atomberg Renesa+ 900mm BLDC motor Energy Saving Ceiling Fan with Remote Control - Check Amazon Offer

Atomberg’s Renesa has a sweep size of 900mm that enhances its speed which is a swooping 525 RPM. It is an energy-efficient appliance with a BLDC motor with an electricity usage of 28W. The features of airflow, remote control, and LED panel on the dome make Renesa one of the best ceiling fans for bedrooms.

Dimension: ‎ 46 x 26 x 24 cm

What do we like? –BLDC energy-efficient motor, the Fan speed of 525 RPM, Airflow of 210 CMM

What do we not like? – Remote control is operable only up to 20 feet

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated best for fan speed, energy efficiency and remote-control features.

Why is the product among the best? – Best in technology, energy efficiency and design at value for money.

2. V-Guard Ecowind Pro BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan with Remote - Check Amazon Offer

V-Guard is a celebrated name for Home Appliances and is among India’s best ceiling fans brands. Ecowind Pro has a corrosion-resistant, 100% copper BLDC motor that uses 32W energy. The fan speed is 350 RPM, and the air delivery is 230 CMM. It has a wide operating voltage range of 90V-300V to handle fluctuations.

Dimension: ‎ 56 x 22.5 x 30 cm

What do we like? –Power usage of 32W, a Fan speed of 350 RPM, a wide operating voltage range of 90V-300V

What do we not like? – Point-to remote control with a low range of operation

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated for energy efficiency and best airflow ceiling fan.

Why is the product among the best? – The fan offers excellent performance with the best technology and high speed.

3. Crompton Energion Cromair 1200Mm BLDC Ceiling Fan High-Speed 5S 28W Energy Efficient With Remote

Crompton Energion Cromair is an energy-efficient ceiling fan with a wattage consumption of 28 watts (0.028 kWh per hour). It is the best airflow ceiling fan with a sweep size of 1200mm, air delivery of 220 CMM (cubic metres per minute) and a speed of 350 RPM (revolutions per minute). The convenient point-anywhere remote-control feature and the silent BLDC motor make it the best ceiling fan for bedrooms.

Dimension: 58.2 x 23.1 x 29 cm

What do we like? – Point anywhere remote-control, 28 watts energy usage, BLDC motor

What do we not like? – Speed cannot be regulated without remote

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly on energy efficiency, silent feature and point-anywhere remote control.

Why is the product among the best? – Saves on electricity bills and offers superior performance.

4.Havells Festiva 1200mm Dust Resistant Ceiling Fan

Havells Festiva offers superior performance with a speed of 400 RPM, air delivery of 230 CMM and a sweep size of 1200mm. The blades have wider tips for more air delivery in every corner of the room and a dust-resistant lacquered finish. The remote control offers a point-anywhere feature.

Dimension: ‎54.5 x 38.5 x 23 cm

What do we like? –A Fan speed of 400 RPM, Air delivery of 230 CMM, Point-anywhere remote control

What do we not like? – No BLDC-technology motor; consumes 74W of power

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product for noise control and energy efficiency.

Why is the product among the best? – The fan delivers superior airflow in large rooms and noise-control

5.Orient Electric I-Tome Plus 1200mm 28W BLDC Energy Saving Ceiling Fan with Remote

Orient’s I-Tome Plus with remote control consumes only 28W of energy at the highest speed. It has remarkable features like 370 RPM speed, 220 CMM air delivery and 140-220V of voltage range, and it is one of the best ceiling fans in India with the price of only INR 3640 on Amazon. The LED panel on the dome indicates speed and doubles the fan as a night lamp, making it a sought-after product, as per the best ceiling fan’s consumer reports.

Dimension: ‎56 x 35.8 x 24 cm

What do we like? – Remote control to regulate speed, 28 watts energy usage, BLDC motor,

What do we not like? – Poor noise control

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for airflow, energy efficiency and decorative features. Rated low on noise-control

Why is the product among the best? – An energy-efficient high-speed fan with an appealing decorative design.

6.Atomberg Ikano 1200 mm BLDC Energy Saving 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan with Remote

Atomberg’s Ikano offers a BLDC energy-efficient motor that consumes only 28W, even at high speed. It is one of the best airflow ceiling fans with a sweep size of 1200mm, a speed of 365 RPM and air delivery of 230 CMM. With all features packed in one at an affordable price of INR 2929/-, Ikano is one of the best ceiling fans in India.

Dimension: ‎ 57 x 28 x 20 cm

What do we like? –BLDC energy-efficient motor, Airflow of 230 CMM, LED panel

What do we not like? – Remote control is operable only up to 20 feet

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for air delivery and energy efficiency.

Why is the product among the best? – The fan provides good cooling and energy efficiency at an affordable price.

7. Havells Glaze 1200mm Decorative Finish Ceiling Fan

With a sweep size of 1200mm, air delivery of 235 CMM and speed of 390 RPM, Havells Glaze is among the best ceiling fans in India under 2000. It is lightweight and has wide blades contributing to high air delivery. The body has dust resistant paint finish and glaze coating.

Dimension: ‎ 43.5 x 22 x 22 cm

What do we like? – Best airflow ceiling fan with a high-speed of 390 RPM, Airflow of 235 CMM, works efficiently even on low voltage of 120V

What do we not like? – Energy usage of 75 watts

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for fan speed and value for money and rated low on energy efficiency.

Why is the product among the best? – Provides excellent performance even at low voltage and offers efficient air circulation.

8. Usha Racer Chrome 1200MM Ultra High Speed 400 RPM Ceiling Fan

Usha’s Racer Chrome reflects the brand’s legacy in home appliances with superior performance and technology. It offers an ultra-high speed of 400 RPM and air delivery of 210 CMM. The fan blades have a high lift angle for broader air spread. Its design is elegant, with a glassy-powder finish and beautiful chrome ring and trims.

Dimension: ‎21.5 x 21.5 x 18.5 cm

What do we like? –A Fan speed of 400 RPM, high lift angle for broader air spread, elegant design

What do we not like? – Motor consumes 75W energy, no remote control

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated high for fan speed and elegant design.

Why is the product among the best? – Durable fan that is good in quality and performance at value for money.

9. Bajaj Edge HS Deco Plus Ceiling Fan 1200 mm

Bajaj Edge HS Deco Plus has a sweep size of 1200mm and a high fan speed of 400 RPM. It has a quick start high torque motor with a 100% copper finish and consumes 68W power. The fan blades are dust-resistant and decorative, adding an edge to your space.

Dimension: ‎ 8.7 x 5.7 x 28.3 cm

What do we like? –A Fan speed of 400 RPM, quick start high torque motor, elegant design

What do we not like? – Motor consumes 68W energy, no remote control

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated high for fan speed and elegant design. Low on noise-control

Why is the product among the best? – High-speed durable fan that is easy to install and is value for money.

10.Polycab Aereo Purocoat Premium 1200 mm Anti-fade and Anti Microbial Ceiling Fan

Polycab Aereo Purocoat offers 400 RPM speed and 230 CMM air delivery and is one of the best airflow ceiling fans. The blades have anti-rust, anti-fade and anti-bacterial features. It has a stay-cool motor and double ball bearing that reduces friction and performs consistently in any orientation.

Dimension: ‎ 24 x 24 x 76 cm

What do we like? –A Fan speed of 400 RPM, air delivery of 230 CMM

What do we not like? – Motor consumes 75 W energy, no remote control

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated high for performance and fan speed. Rated low on noise-control

Why is the product among the best? – Tastefully designed fan for modern homes and offers 4-in-1 protection against rust, fade, dust and bacteria.

How do we rate the best Ceiling Fans in India?

Various features come into play while picking the best ceiling fan for your room. Worry not; we have done our research for you! Below are some of the key features based on which we rate the best ceiling fans in India:

Sweep size: Sweep size is the length of the fan blade from one tip to another. It should be manageable as it can hamper the speed of the fan. Ceiling Fans with a sweep size of 1200mm or 1400mm are adequate for mid to large-size rooms (100+ sq ft).

Energy Efficiency: The ceiling fan should have low wattage to be energy efficient. Fans with BLDC (Brushless Direct Current Motor) technology have an average energy use of only 32 watts.

RPM (Revolutions Per Minute): Higher RPM means better fan speed and air delivery. Fans with good speed offer RPM above 350.

Noise-control: Silent feature in fans is necessary for an overall good experience.

Safety & Durability: The fan motor should be 100% copper and heat resistant for safe functioning. Robustly built with a metallic finish makes the fan durable.

Top Ceiling Fan brands in India

Following are the best ceiling fan brands in India that offer fans with elegant colours, designs, best-in-class technology, and energy efficiency:

Crompton is one of India’s oldest home appliance manufacturers with a 90+ years legacy. It thrives on product excellence to offer the best home appliances to consumers In India and worldwide.

Usha, established in 1934, is a pioneer in cooking appliances, sewing machines and ceiling fans in India. It has a diverse product portfolio with a good mix of aesthetics and functionality.

Havells is a leading manufacturer of electronic appliances in India with a legacy of more than 60 years. It has a robust global presence and captures customers’ needs with products that are good in quality and innovative in design.

Atomberg was started in 2012 and, since then, has made a significant presence in India for fans and mixer grinders. Atomberg products are good in technology and modern in design.

Orient Electric, established in 1939, is an Indian multinational electric equipment manufacturer that manufactures fans, lighting, home appliances and switch gears. It is a sought-after electrical brand by consumers for technology-best and multi-utility lifestyle products.

How does a Ceiling Fan cool a room?

Ceiling fans circulate air in the room, and the moving air helps evaporate sweat from your skin faster. This is known as the wind chill effect, making the room airy and cool. Keep the air vents in your room open while using ceiling fans for better air circulation.

Tips on how to take care of a Ceiling Fan

Follow these steps to maintain the ceiling fans in your home:

Use a vacuum cleaner or feather duster to remove dust from the fan blades. You can also use a soft cotton cloth to dust off the fan.

If your fan is rattling while in use, then a screw or any other fan part may be loose. Tighten the screws to keep the fan secure.

Clean the fan’s motor from time to time using a vacuum cleaner or a cloth to keep it dust free. It would help if you also lubricated the ceiling fan periodically. Open the motor shell and add a few drops of oil to the top and bottom bearings.

Frequently asked questions:

1. How do you clean a Ceiling Fan?

The best way to clean a ceiling fan is by using a vacuum wand attachment or a feather duster to remove dust off the fan’s blades and dome. Soft and damp cotton cloth can also clean the dust off the blades. It is also essential to clean the fan’s motor periodically by removing dust via a vacuum cleaner.

2. What brand of Ceiling Fan is the quietest?

Among the best ceiling fans consumers report, Crompton offers the quietest fans.

3. Which direction should fan blades turn?

The fan blades should spin anti-clockwise to push down the air and create a cool breeze.

Conclusion

India is home to some of the best Ceiling Fan brands in the world, with a few manufacturers having a lineage of more than 70 years. Though these brands offer various features in ceiling fans, it is vital to see which one best fits your requirements. A superior-performing ceiling fan has high-speed, good air delivery and is energy efficient, along with being elegant in design and convenient to operate. So, bring home the super-performing best-in-design ceiling fans and beat the summer heat!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”